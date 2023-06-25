Peetz Koerwitz & Lafleur, PC LLO Jeffery Peetz Daniel Wintz Victoria J. Haneman The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced three Nebraskans elected to serve the organization during the College's 2023 Annual Business Meeting helad in New Orleans. Jeffery Peetz is one of twelve new Regents elected to the college's Board of Regents. Nominees are elected for an initial three-year term ending in 2026. ACTEC's Board of Regents is he governing body of the College and consists of thirty-five members. Jeff is past Regional Chair for the Heart of America region and completed a five year term as Nebraska State Chair. He is a partner in the firm of Peetz, Koerwitz & Lafleur in Lincoln, Nebraska. Daniel Wintz was appointed Nebraska State Chair of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) by the regents of the college. As state chair, Wintz will lead the state membership in nomination of new members, plan state meetings, represent the state on regional matters, direct communication with state ACTEC members and recommend committee appointments. Dan is a director in the firm of Gross, Welch, Marks & Clare in Omaha, Nebraska. Victoria J. Haneman was elected as an ACTEC Academic Fellow by the Board of Regents. Professor Haneman is the Frank J. Kellegher Professor of Trusts & Estates at Creighton University School of Law. She teaches courses addressing various aspects of taxation, wills, trusts and estates, and business associations. Victoria is a regularly engaged in the area of trusts and estates and lives in Omaha, Nebraska. About the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national, nonprofit association of approximately 2,400 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration and related practice area. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards.