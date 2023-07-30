REMBOLT LUDTKE WELCOMES BENJAMIN J. SWANSON Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce Benjamin J. Swanson has joined the firm as an associate attorney. "Ben brings an impressive range of experience that will allow him to make an immediate impact in helping our clients be successful," said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson. Swanson will work closely with Rembolt Ludtke partner Ann K. Post on real estate development and land use issues. Ben graduated with highest distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame. Swanson previously clerked with Hon. John R. Freudenberg on the Nebraska Supreme Court, gaining invaluable experience. "Ben is uniquely qualified to advise clients on all real estate matters," said Ann Post. "Ben will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients," said Post. Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.