DEWITTE JOINS REMBOLT LUDTKE Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Abbie L. DeWitte has joined the firm as an associate attorney, practicing family and domestic relations law. "We are excited to have Abbie join our team. When our clients have a family law need, it's important that we defend their interests with skill, empathy, and compassion." That's Abbie," said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson. Prior to joining the firm, Abbie practiced juvenile law and regularly appeared in Lancaster County's Safe and Healthy Families Court, the state's first domestic violence-centered child welfare court. Abbie graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law and received her undergraduate degree from Iowa State University. Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.