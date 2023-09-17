Retire SMART Welcomes Brad Starken, Financial Advisor Retire SMART, an independent financial planning firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Starken to its team of fiduciary advisors. Brad is a seasoned professional with over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Retire SMART team. Brad's commitment to excellence is evident through his distinguished achievements, including the prestigious CRPC (Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor) and DACFP (Digital Asset Council for Financial Professionals) designations. Starken's unique insights and deep understanding of digital assets make him an invaluable asset to the team. "Retire SMART is a leader in holistic financial planning for the families we serve," said David Brooks, President & Founder of Retire SMART. "That means we cover all areas of a successful retirement plan. We are excited with Brad joining our firm and providing more knowledge and insight in an era where technological advancements and new digital assets are reshaping the financial landscape". Founded in 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska, Retire SMART is recognized as the 2nd fastest growing retirement-focused financial planning firm in the U.S. in 2022. 401k Specialist Magazine in its Aug 19, 2022 article, "20 Fastest Growing, Retirement-focused Firms from Inc.'s 2022 List"