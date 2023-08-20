RTG Medical Achieves Remarkable 7th Inc. 5000 Recognition, Ranking at #3067 RTG Medical proudly announces its remarkable achievement of being named in the Inc. 5000 list for the 7th time, securing an impressive rank of #3067. This accomplishment is a testament to RTG Medical's enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and consistent growth within the healthcare staffing industry. The Inc. 5000 list, released annually by Inc. magazine, highlights the fastest-growing private companies across various sectors in the United States. RTG Medical's consistent presence on this esteemed list speaks volumes about its ability to navigate the complexities of healthcare staffing and consistently deliver outstanding solutions. Since its founding in 2001, RTG Medical has been at the forefront of connecting top-tier medical professionals with healthcare institutions nationwide. With each appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, RTG Medical reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in healthcare staffing, consistently driving value for its clients and contributing to enhanced patient care. "Making the Inc 5000 once, twice, maybe even three times is an honor and tribute to what a company has done. But to make the list repeatedly, now seven times at RTG Medical, is a testament to who we are and how we do it," said RTG Medical's Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy Guenthner. "We are committed to a responsible, sustainable approach to the highest quality experience for our employees, customers, and partners; and sustained, tenured growth has been the result of those efforts and commitment." RTG Medical's success is underpinned by offering a single-point-of-contact, allowing the company to consistently meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers. In addition to industry achievements, RTG Medical remains deeply committed to its social responsibility initiatives. The organization expands its positive impact beyond financial success by actively engaging in initiatives that reflect its core company values of People First, Integrity, and Accountability.