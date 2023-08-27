SCHEMMER ANNOUNCES SIX NEW ASSOCIATES Ana Hanke Elena Hoff Barrick Rosenbaum Seth Shannon Lona Smart Steve Thompson The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering, and construction field services consultant, is pleased to announce Ana Hanke, EI; Elena Hoff, PE; Barrick Rosenbaum, PE; Seth Shannon, AIA; Lona Smart; and Steve Thompson have recently been invited to the Associate Incentive Program. These employees have demonstrated the characteristics necessary to participate in the program and execute Schemmer's mission to a high standard by utilizing their exceptional talents. To view the full press release and more details on each of our new associates, visit schemmer.com.