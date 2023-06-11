John Voskamp to Help Lead Strategy, Sales, and Operations for Scooter's Coffee� as Vice President of Boundless Operations John Voskamp has joined Scooter's Coffee as Vice President of Boundless Operations, providing leadership and strategic direction for Scooter's Coffee's parent company, Boundless Enterprises. Voskamp will support field leadership and corporate store teams in executing best-in-class sales, service, and operational strategies that promote an amazing customer experience while also helping to guide the rapid growth of Scooter's Coffee. In addition, Voskamp will collaborate closely with the operations, franchise development, human resources, and real estate teams to ensure success and excellence across the system. An energetic senior leader, Voskamp has more than 25 years of experience in deploying sales and marketing initiatives that consistently deliver results, preserve brand integrity, and connect with a diverse consumer base. He also has more than 20 years of experience in franchise operations, with a proven track record for building world-class teams by enhancing employee engagement, attracting the right talent, and increasing franchise satisfaction. Voskamp has held executive leadership positions in the fitness industry to support expansion efforts for companies such as Gold's Gym, Blue Moon Fitness, Lift Brands and Snap Fitness World Headquarters. He most recently was Director of Operations and Sales at Horsepower Brands. Voskamp studied Business Administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 700 stores in 29 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established brand.