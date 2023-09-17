SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES HIRE OF MARCOS RODRIGUEZ, FVP, SMALL BUSINESS LENDING MANAGER Security National Bank announces Marcos Rodriguez has joined the bank as First Vice President, Small Business Lending Manager. In his role, Rodriguez will work to establish a financial partnership with business owners as he assists them with their deposit and lending needs as their business continues to grow. Rodriguez brings 20 years of diverse banking experience, working with all sizes of businesses. He is a graduate from the University of Nebraska Omaha with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration finance and commercial banking. Rodriguez is actively involved in our community serving as a board member with Kids Can Community Center. In addition, he volunteers his time educating small business owners on topic such as starting a business, five c's of business credit, importance of having a business plan and preparing a small business for traditional lending. BauerFinancial, the nation's premier bank rating firm, announced that Security National Bank has once again earned its Top (5-Star) Rating in August 2023 for financial strength and stability. Having earned Bauer's 5-Star rating for 63 consecutive quarters, the bank has earned an even higher designation as an "Exceptional Performance Bank." Additionally, IDC Financial has rated the bank as "Superior," its highest rating. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with nearly $1.4 billion in assets. Its wealth management division oversees $1.5 billion in assets under management. For nearly 60 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for commercial and private banking clients, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.