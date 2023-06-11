GABE WILCOX JOINS SECURITY NATIONAL BANK AS VP, MORTGAGE SALES LENDING TEAM LEAD Security National Bank announces that Gabe Wilcox has joined the bank as vice president, mortgage sales lending team lead, based at its Three Pacific Place headquarters at 1120 South 101st Street in Omaha, Neb. Wilcox has nearly 20 years of mortgage lending experience, with a consultative approach and passion for helping people with the biggest purchases of their lives. Wilcox holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and an MBA from Bellevue University. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with nearly $1.4 billion in assets. Its wealth management division exceeds $1.6 billion in assets under management. The bank has nine full-service locations in Omaha, Nebraska; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 58 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.
