Attorney Barb Prchal joins Smith Pauley Attorney Barb Prchal has joined Smith Pauley LLP, the latest addition to a firm that has quickly established itself as a disruptive force in the field of law. Prchal, who is a partner with Smith Pauley, focuses her legal practice on corporate, business and succession planning. She earned her bachelor's degree from Wayne State College and her Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law. Prchal believes her client-centered focus aligns perfectly with the values of Smith Pauley. "I always place my clients' best interests first and do what is right for them," she said.
