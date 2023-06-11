Smith Pauley adds Anne Marie O'Brien to its Litigation Team Anne Marie O'Brien has joined Smith Pauley LLP as an of counsel attorney, an addition that further solidifies the firm's position as a regional leader in the legal field. With a national practice, O'Brien has represented clients in multiple state and federal courts and tried numerous cases to successful verdicts. She has established herself over several decades as a trusted and respected problem-solver both in and out of the courtroom. She earned her bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University and her Juris Doctorate from the Creighton University School of Law. "I'm excited to join Smith Pauley, which shares my core values of serving clients with relentless dedication, the utmost professionalism, and a deep knowledge of legal principles," O'Brien said.