Smith Pauley welcomes David Schmitt as Partner David Schmitt has joined Smith Pauley LLP as a partner, the latest addition to a firm that is rapidly expanding its areas of expertise and experience. Schmitt represents and advises railroads, trucking companies, insurance companies, businesses, and individuals in a variety of legal matters, including railroad litigation under the Federal Employers' Liability Act, personal injury, product liability, cyber law, business law, and federal and state court appeals. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa; his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law; and his Master of Laws degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. "First and foremost, I'm a fierce advocate for my clients," Schmitt said. "I work closely with them to ensure they receive the guidance and strategies they need to reach their goals."