Swanson Russell Wins 18 Honors at 2023 AMA Lincoln Prism Awards Swanson Russell received 18 honors at the American Marketing Association (AMA) Lincoln chapter's 2023 Prism Awards. The annual show celebrates outstanding marketing and communications in the Lincoln community with a special focus on objectives and results. AMA Lincoln selects another AMA chapter to review award submissions. Judges evaluate each entry in four areas: Challenges and Objectives; Strategy and Tactics, Results and Campaign Elements. Each entry receives a point total which determines whether it receives a Prism award or Sterling award. Swanson Russell's award-winning clients and campaigns are as follows: PRISM AWARDS: Koch Agronomic Services "That's Farming" Campaign - Consumer Marketing Campaign Large Business Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals "Grand Opening" Campaign - Consumer Marketing Campaign Non-Profit Humminbird TargetLock Product Launch - Product Launch Large Business JLG Rotating Telehandler Microsite - Landing Page Large Business (tie with Kimber Rapide) Kimber Rapide Landing Page - Landing Page Large Business (tie with JLG Rotating Telehandler) Humminbird TargetLock Pre-Roll - Digital TV Large Business UBT College Savings Group: NEST Mascot Naming Contest - Out-of-Home Large Business Humminbird TargetLock Digital Ads - Digital Ads Large Business Textron Aviation 2022 NBAA Experience - Trade Show Large Business Profile EVS Contractor Video - Long-Form Video Large Business Koch Agronomic Services "That's Farming" Video - Short-Form Video Large Business STERLING AWARDS: Rain Bird "Higher Standard" Campaign - B2B Marketing Campaign - Large Business JLG "Rotating Telehandler" Campaign - Product Launch - Large Business Minn Kota 2022 Buying Guide - 3-Dimension Piece - Large Business Kimber Rapide Digital Ads - Digital Ads - Large Business Humminbird Saltwater Catalog - Digital Media - Large Business Textron Aviation 2022 EAA Airventure Experience - Trade Show Large Business JLG Rotating Telehandler Hype Video - Short-Form Video Large Business "It's an honor to be recognized by AMA Lincoln," said Brent Schott, CEO of Swanson Russell. "These awards represent a great cross section of the industries we specialize in." The Lincoln AMA chapter serves as a resource for Lincoln-area marketers to learn, grow and connect through opportunities that promote education and marketing excellence. Learn more at amalincoln.org. About Swanson Russell Swanson Russell is the nation's leading advertising, branding and public relations agency for brands that work and play outdoors. Based in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, the agency is on a mission to help brands Make Belief. Their approach to uncovering a brand's reality drives creative thinking and helps build trust with audiences everywhere. Visit swansonrussell.com for more information.