Blue Ox Towing Products Selects Swanson Russell as Agency Partner Swanson Russell has been selected as the marketing agency for Blue Ox, the Pender, Nebraska-based manufacturer of high-quality towing products. Blue Ox was founded in 1925 and has grown into an internationally respected maker of tow bars, baseplates, brakes, hitches, weight-distributing hitches, and 5th-wheel hitches for both commercial and recreational customers. Through their partnership, Swanson Russell will help Blue Ox elevate its storytelling with fresh creative assets and messaging. "For many, the pull of adventure is stronger now than ever before, creating exciting new growth opportunities for Blue Ox," said Kevin Molland, director of marketing at Blue Ox. "We needed the right partner to help us tap into the psyche of the outdoor enthusiast in new ways. With Swanson Russell's impressive track record of effective strategy and compelling creative targeting the outdoor industry, there was no question they could help take our brand to new heights." Working with Blue Ox, Swanson Russell will bring to bear decades of expertise in the outdoor recreation market, including the agency's experience with current clients such as Badlands Gear, Nosler, Vista Outdoor, Arctic Cat, Humminbird and Minn Kota. "We're thrilled to partner with such a trusted brand in Blue Ox," said Katie Sands, executive vice president/group account director at Swanson Russell. "Not only do they make top-of-the-line towing products that help families and adventurers access the outdoors in new ways, but they have a team of incredible people who are excited about building a brand that truly connects with customers." About Blue Ox Towing Blue Ox is known internationally for its quality towing products, including tow bars and baseplates, sway control and weight-distributing hitches, and best-in-class customer service. As a manufacturer since 1925, Blue Ox products are built on a long tradition of quality. With our foundations deeply rooted in customer service, we pride ourselves on listening to our customer's wants and needs, making their expectations paramount in the design and use of the entire Blue Ox product line. With a product and accessory line as diverse as our customer base Blue Ox has everything to meet your recreational or commercial needs. About Swanson Russell Swanson Russell is the nation's leading agency for brands that work and play outdoors. Based in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska, the agency is on a mission to help brands Make Belief. Their approach to uncovering a brand's reality drives creative thinking and helps build trust with audiences everywhere. Visit swansonrussell.com for more information.