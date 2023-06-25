UNICO Group Grows Omaha Office with Key Hires Austin Beber Cody Roach Jackie Damon UNICO Group, a client-focused insurance broker, is pleased to announce the addition of Austin Beber and Cody Roach, Risk Advisors and Jackie Damon, Account Manager to UNICO's Omaha team. "We are excited to add Austin, Cody and Jackie to our team," said Shane Ideus, Executive Vice President. "Their experience and dedication to their clients aligns perfectly with our core values and mission. We are confident that they will contribute to our continued growth and success in the Omaha market." Austin Beber joins UNICO with over 10 years of insurance experience. He began his career with Zurich and most recently served as a Regional Commercial Sales Leader and Commercial Lines Producer at Universal Group Insurance in Omaha. Austin can be reached at abeber@unicogroup.com "Throughout my time in the industry, I have come to admire the reputation that comes along with the UNICO name," stated Beber. "When I knew it was time for me to find a new organization to call home, UNICO's ability to offer a full suite of services to business owners made them the top pick." Cody Roach has spent the last 3 years building a solid reputation by creating strategic property and casualty insurance solutions. His prior experience as a Safety Director at Nebraska Beef enabled him to transition seamlessly into the insurance industry. Cody can be reached at croach@unicogroup.com Jackie Damon brings over 10 years of experience supporting clients in the auto dealer and banking industries. Previously, Jackie served as Customer Insurance Advocate where she successfully managed a large book of business. Jackie can be reached at jdamon@unicogroup.com This dynamic team will be concentrating on building tailored insurance solutions within the auto dealer, towing and auto after-market industries across Nebraska. About UNICO Group UNICO Group is a client-focused insurance broker headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our consultative and relational approach develops customized solutions for clients all around the nation. For more information, call 402.434.7200 or visit unicogroup.com.