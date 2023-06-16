The town of Dingerville is gone but not forgotten.

Old-timers know that’s the legendary RV tailgate outside Rosenblatt Stadium where College World Series fans from around the country parked — and partied — every year from the late 1980s until it was closed in 2007.

This year, a local brewery wants fans to have a taste of Dingerville — or at least a sip.

The folks at Kros Strain Draft Works have reimagined Dingerville as a family-friendly College World Series event with a beer garden, live music and food and craft vendors, a couple of blocks north of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Kros Strain Draft Works, 1209 Millwork Ave. downtown, is spearheading the event on the street outside their establishment during this first weekend of the baseball tournament.

The brewery crafted a beer they’re calling "Dingerville Lager" especially for the event.

"We wanted to bring back some of that history,” said Jeff Hardy, Kros Strain sales and marketing manager. “We know this Dingerville will never replace the old Dingerville ... We just wanted to bring back a little bit of that name so newer generations of baseball fans can maybe do their own research and see this used to be a pretty cool thing."

The origin of Dingerville is traced to Louisiana State University fan Glenarp Allmendinger, reportedly the first fan to park his RV in a vacant lot south of Rosenblatt Stadium and north of Zesto in the late 1980s.

In baseball, a dinger is a home run. And this place certainly was with fans.

Others joined Allmendinger, creating the unofficial community of Dingerville, which sprang up again each year.

Sarpy County Tourism Director Fred Uhe remembers the place and the fans. Uhe has served as a team host since 2004, a sort of local concierge to aid teams. This year, he's hosting the Stanford University team.

At Dingerville, fans would post a sign declaring the area so-named and list the population, sometimes just writing question marks instead of numbers, he said.

The LSU fans in Dingerville were great cooks, he said. LSU teams were cooking on the field as well in those days, winning championships in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 2000.

"I remember walking through there once and they offered me gator," he said.

As long as the Dingerville residents "semi-behaved themselves," no one really worried too much about them. But they drank and ate and really celebrated baseball life, Uhe said.

"Fans from all over, I mean, LSU, Texas, Arizona State, they became a family up there," Uhe said.

​In 2000, Dingerville was moved to a lot on the north side of the stadium. The city spent $350,000 for electrical hookups and water supply.

"A lot of the regulars weren't that wild about it because it was a little too fancy for them,” Uhe said. “They kinda preferred the mud."

Dingerville was closed in 2007 to make room for more cars.

Tom Strain is an investor in Kros Strain, and his son, Scott, is a co-owner. Tom Strain remembers Dingerville as a group of people who came together for the love of the game, where strangers became the best of friends — and, of course, in those early days, enjoyed LSU cooking.

"I recall in the early 1990s, my wife and I walked through there, and it was like, all of a sudden, we were their new best friends, and all of a sudden we're sitting down there and eating some of the best jambalaya I've ever had in my life," Tom Strain said.

"I can smell that to this day, that pot that gentleman was cooking. It was just wonderful in there, and then the sausage that they had cut up in there and the potatoes. A really good, spicy Creole-type dish."

​Hardy, who jokingly calls himself "head beer pusher," said the downtown taproom opened about three years ago, "and we've never really had a chance to go all out for the College World Series."

This year, he said, they're dipping their toe in with the event.

He grew up in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and went to the College World Series every summer.

"One of my favorite memories is, every June, going and babysitting my parents' RV in Dingerville to make sure everything was alright, which was really just code for 'Come out and tailgate for the weekend, have a good time with it.'"

​He said Kros Strain wants to give revelers a reason to cross Cuming Street and explore the neighborhood to the north that has been filling in with businesses.

Doug Veskerna, general manager, said the new Dingerville Lager is an American light lager.

"It's an easy drinking beer," he said. "We like to call it crushable. It's kind of a beer-nerd term. You can have four or five of them over an extended period of time and still be OK."

Veskerna said it's their version of a beer like Bud Light, Coors Light and similar standard domestic beers, but with a craft spin. So it has a little more flavor and taste than the others.

The Dingerville event is slated for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Sunday. It features 20 local vendors with unique goods, live music, games for kids and a beer garden with a tent. Millwork Avenue between 12th and 13th Streets is blocked off for the event.

Among the food providers are Javi’s Tacos, Sauce Bosses BBQ (Saturday), Clean Slate Food Co., Willie Dogs, Sweet Magnolia’s bake shop, Archetype (Friday) and Coneflower Creamery.

​Kros Strain has a beer production facility and flagship taproom in La Vista.​

