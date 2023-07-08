As people approached a well-decorated booth covered in crystals and herbs, a woman named PJay greeted each potential customer with a smile and a question:

“What’s one thing you want to attract?”

Some people said love or happiness. Others said confidence. Many people said money. For each answer, she had a homemade blend of herbs and essential oils to dab on people’s wrists.

PJay, the owner of Crystal Gems Omaha LLC, was one of about 50 vendors who filled the Millwork Commons building at 13th and Nicholas Streets on Saturday for the third annual Melanin Market. The event, founded by Omaha entrepreneurs Ty and Dell Nared, was sparked by the couple seeing a need for minority-owned businesses to shine in Omaha’s vendor spaces.

“We noticed when we would go to large-scale shows and vendors markets that we wouldn’t often see ourselves represented there,” Ty Nared said. “So we created this space for people to come together with other like-minded individuals and introduce their goods and services to the community.”

Since the first small event in 2021, the popularity has grown. Hundreds of people packed into the Millwork Commons building on Saturday, where the event has been held since 2022, as music blared over the sounds of chatter and laughter.

About 50 vendors filled the space, offering everything from apparel to essential oils to original music. A bounce house and face-painting station outside served as entertainment for the kids, and an array of minority-owned food trucks lined up along Nicholas Street.

Some of the vendors have been with Melanin Market since the beginning. Andre Right and his wife, Bunny Right, have attended each year with their music and clothing company Blessed Life. Andre, a Christian rapper and clothing designer, said he loves the event because it allows him to connect directly with the community.

“We do several pop-ups a week, and the Melanin Market is much different than any of them,” Bunny said. “It brings together a demographic of people who sometimes don’t get showcased and highlighted.”

The market made an impression on first-time vendors, too. Denesha McGhee, a nurse, started her company Who Scrub’d You late last year. Inspired by her own career, McGhee set out to create comfortable, functional and fashionable scrubs for people in the medical field. So far, she sells the sets in two styles and four colors.

“I love the atmosphere, the variety, the people, the music,” McGhee said of the market. “It’s good vibes in here.”

For the Nareds, creating an inclusive space with good vibes, food and company is important. But they are also passionate about the market being a jumping off point for small businesses to grow.

“We’re always asking how we can get these businesses and organizations to scale their operations so they can get larger contracts and attract more customers,” Dell Nared said. “We want to be intentional about providing a space for people to grow their business.”

Photos: Melanin Market Omaha