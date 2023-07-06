Steel fabricated in Carter Lake, Iowa, will help powerful new rockets blast off to the moon and beyond.

PVS Structures, a division of Owen Industries, is fabricating steel parts for NASA’s next-generation mobile launcher that will be used in the Artemis space program.

The program, announced by NASA in 2019, aims to return astronauts to the Moon, with the broader objective of eventually landing humans on Mars.

“It’s just really cool to be a part of it,” said Tyler Owen, 50, chief executive officer of Owen Industries.

The new launcher, dubbed ML2, will be phased into the program after several years, replacing ML1.

The two launchers serve as the Artemis program’s ground platform structures from which NASA’s powerful new rocket, the Space Launch System, and Orion spacecraft will launch to the moon and to Mars.

The launcher must withstand the thrust of powerful new rockets designed to take people and cargo farther than ever before.

“To get to Mars, you have to have a bigger rocket, which meant you had to have a bigger launcher,” said Owen, who was born and raised in Omaha and attended Westside High School.

While the glory of space exploration has always gone to the astronauts, the importance of launch pads came into focus with the March test launch of Elon Musk’s SpaceX heavy rocket.

Thrust from that rocket, the most powerful ever, blasted a crater in the launch pad and showered the surrounding area with chunks of concrete and rebar.

Until the SpaceX launch, NASA’s new Space Launch System had held the title as the world’s most powerful rocket.

The Artemis I mission, a fly-by of the moon without a crew, was successfully carried out using the Space Launch System on Nov. 16, 2022, from NASA’s own pad at the Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket generates 8.8 million pounds of thrust — more than the Saturn V rocket that launched the Apollo missions to the moon.

The Artemis II launch is currently scheduled for November 2024. It will be the first crewed mission, another moon flyby, on NASA’s path to establish a long-term presence at the moon.

Artemis III will return humans to the moon’s surface.

NASA is using the ML1 launcher for the Artemis missions I, II and III.

Beginning with the Artemis IV launch, NASA will use the ML2.

According to NASA, the ML2 must be capable of withstanding severe launch blast environments. At the time of launch, the launcher will help stabilize the rocket and spacecraft — approximately 6 million pounds of gross liftoff weight, it says.

The Iowa steel company, an international structural fabricator, is a major supplier for Union Pacific to build railroad bridges.

The fabrication division provided steel for a number of major Omaha projects, including the recently opened Luminarium, HDR headquarters, Creighton University’s soccer stadium and the Union Pacific headquarters.

The company’s steel is in nuclear power plants on the East Coast, and, according to Owen, “likely more than half the power plants built on the West Coast in the last 40 years.”

With Artemis, NASA will establish long-term exploration at the moon in preparation for human missions to Mars.

Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson, who spent 167 days in space, including more than 38 hours in spacewalks, said that today’s ambitious missions require more powerful rockets than in the early days.

“Now, to go to the moon again, or Mars down the road, you have to have a rocket that is big enough to break the force of the Earth’s gravity and put you in orbit and then have enough thrust remaining later to give you a push to go to the moon or to Mars,” he said.

The rockets are more powerful, bigger and require larger launch pads, said Anderson, who is chief executive officer of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

