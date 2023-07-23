If all you can get is slow internet, or none at all, in your area of Nebraska, now is the time to let the state know.

State officials want to verify the accuracy of their statewide broadband coverage map before awarding $405 million in federal grants to bring fast broadband or wireless internet to those areas.

There are more than 70,000 red dots on the Nebraska broadband coverage map, each one an unserved business, commercial building, apartment, house or other structure, officials say.

There could be more.

At a listening session in Omaha last week, Patrick Redmond, deputy director of the state’s new Broadband Office, said he doesn’t want to learn of gaps in coverage after the money is awarded.

“The reason that this is important, that we go through this challenge process, is because this is how it’s going to update our map, to make our maps accurate, such that when we’re breaking out the $405 million, it’s all going to the right place,” Redmond said.

The money comes from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which Congress authorized in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

The BEAD Program provides money for states, territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to utilize for broadband deployment, mapping, equity and adoption projects.

The Nebraska broadband office will be producing an interactive version of its map into which people can type in their address and see what the government says their availability is.

The state plan is to deploy the interactive map in late July or early August.

To make a challenge, individuals will have to work with either a local internet service provider, a nonprofit organization or a unit of local government, the state says.

The state is encouraging such organizations to work with their customers and constituents to ensure the map’s accuracy.

Much of the Nebraska map is white. That means there are no residential or business locations in those areas where fixed broadband service is or can be installed.

The red areas are unserved locations, defined as having speeds less than 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads. Those areas are the top priority.

Download speeds involve retrieving information from the internet, including streaming movies and TV. Upload speeds determine how fast information travels from a computer to the internet, like sending emails or publishing photos online.

Underserved locations are yellow, with speeds under 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up.

According to the federal law, the new broadband service must at a minimum provide at least 100 Mbps for downloads and 20 Mbps for uploads. Areas meeting that standard are depicted in green.

Nebraska officials are using a higher standard than the federal minimum, 100 Mbps down and up, colored blue.

However, officials say, there are some situations where geography and cost may limit what can be delivered to 100 down and 20 up.

On the map, Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties are largely blue, meaning the Nebraska standard is available in those areas. That doesn’t mean that every resident or business currently receives internet at that speed, only that it’s available.

Parts of southern Sarpy County and western and northern Douglas County are designated as unserved and underserved. The majority of Washington County is designated as underserved. Large portions of Saunders and Cass Counties are unserved.

The state has not yet set a deadline for reporting challenges. There will be a 90-day notice of the deadline, they said.

Broadband is needed across the state, officials say, for telehealth, education, jobs, shopping, entertainment and agriculture.

Nebraska ranked fourth, behind North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa, for the percentage of farmers and ranchers using precision ag technologies such as GPS guidance, yield monitoring and soil mapping, according to the 2021 Farm Computer Usage and Ownership survey by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Redmond said the grant program focuses on installing fiber, but in some areas where laying fiber would be too expensive, grants could be made to install 5G wireless as a more cost-effective alternative.

State officials said that the digital divide is not just about getting unserved people up to speed. People today, they said, frequently need two devices: fixed home service for more complex tasks and mobile for quick connection and services.

A third of Nebraskans have no access or just one type, officials said.

There’s also a divide between access in rural and urban communities, and access issues for low-income people, older adults, and those who can’t speak English well.

Vicki Quaites-Ferris, vice president of community development for the Empowerment Network in Omaha, said that rural needs are real but that the state should consider the needs of urban areas as well.

During the pandemic, it was common for people in underserved areas to seek out libraries, community centers and schools to access Wi-Fi, she said.

“Even in smaller communities, that had to take place during the pandemic in order for people to feel connected,” she said. “But you also have the same scenario in our urban communities, where you have people who had to go to coffee shops and other places in order to connect.”

In northern and southern Omaha, the quality of wireless internet is “not up to par,” she said.

There are dropped calls and speed issues, she said.

“So, yes, you may have Wi-Fi, but at what point is it at the highest quality that it should be?”

State officials say the BEAD money is for increasing access to service, but there is a requirement for providers to have a $30-a-month plan. If cost is an issue, officials said, residents should to look into the Affordable Connectivity Plan, which provides discounts for on internet service and devices for eligible households.

