Shoppers searching for antiques and rare second-hand items have some new hunting grounds in downtown Omaha.

A new boutique store opened by the Salvation Army offers a selection of antiques, curios, trading cards, household items and hard-to-find goods curated from their incoming donations.

"We're selling, in a place like this, memories," said Jim Bracey, operational manager for the Salvation Army's metro regional thrift stores.

A hope chest, for example. What's that, you ask? It's a wooden chest meant to contain household linens and clothing stored by a woman in preparation for her marriage.​

Or some Precious Moments knick-knacks. They were the rage once upon a time.

And how about a vintage blow-mold Santa decoration?

"These are ridiculously hot," said Bracey, pointing out the blown plastic Christmas figure on the display floor.

The store, Sally's Select, opened Tuesday adjacent to the Salvation Army's existing store at 2525 Dodge Street.

The boutique is named in honor of the traditional British short-form version of the word “Salvation” in “The Salvation Army.” The organization is based in Great Britain and was founded there in 1865.

​The boutique offers items "a little bit off the beaten path of a typical thrift store," said Maj. Dan Sawka, the group's Omaha area commander.

"The Salvation Army's been doing thrift store operations for several years," Sawka said. But the boutique aims to put "a little bit more of a specialized touch on some of the products that we can provide to the customers and the people in the Omaha area."

One example, he said, is a stack of sports cards that have been categorized and alphabetized. There's old vinyl records, musical instruments, Husker memorabilia, a dinner fork as big as your leg, and reel-to-reel tapes — all of them donated.

Everybody has a bit of collector in them, Sawka said, and the store will appeal to a broad range of shoppers.

"All of us have something that kind of just grabs our attention, from a golfer to a sports person to an antiquer," he said.

Sawka said the new store aims to give shoppers "that thrill of the hunt" for that special item.

He even bought a couple of golf clubs at the boutique on Tuesday.

Dionne Moody-Hudson also browsed the store on its opening day. She and her son "came down to have a treasure hunt."

"We saw that this thing was opening up today, and so we peeked on in here, and here we are picking up comic books. We found some classics."

Moody-Hudson, a preschool teacher, said she wasn't looking for anything specific.

"If it catches my eye, I will buy it, though," including items for the preschoolers, she said.

All proceeds from the boutique, as with other Salvation Army stores, will stay in the metro area and go towards helping people in need via social services programs, officials said.

​"Our main goal for Sally's Select is to be able to raise awareness and raise funds for the Army ministries in the Omaha metro area," Sawka said.

While ​Sally’s Select bears the same address as the thrift store, it is accessed via the double doors on the north side of the building, about 50 feet west of the main entrance to the thrift store.

