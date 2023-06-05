In April 2021, Jared Hall wanted to do something completely different, so the North Omaha native and University of Nebraska at Omaha graduate turned to fashion.

Now, in just a little over two years, Hall has reached some of the biggest stages in the fashion world with his product line, 3am Luxury.

Designing and selling a combination of leather handbags, backpacks, wallets and other accessories, Hall’s products have been — or will be — displayed at various fashion shows including Los Angeles and Paris.

The 33-year-old Hall’s rise has been swift. Hall began 3am Luxury after seeing a local void for luxury apparel.

“We have fashion here, but we’re not known for being a fashion capital city,” he said.

Hall also was inspired to enter the fashion world after experiencing a low-quality designer bag he had received as a gift.

“I was traveling from Arizona back to Omaha, and my bag broke,” he said. “That, ultimately, is what inspired me to want to create something that was of the highest quality.”

Hall began looking at national and international luxury brands and came across a Brazilian brand that uses full-grain leather that is durable, customizable and fashionable.

Using the same type of leather, Hall comes up with the designs inspired by nature and architecture. He partners with a California manufacturer to refine his designs and produce his products.

The 3am moniker has significant philosophical meaning to Hall: The “3” represents a person’s pineal gland, which symbolizes free thinking and creativity. The “A” symbolizes the angle in which a person views their reality from. The “M” is made up of two pyramids: the first pyramid symbolizes mental growth and the second pyramid symbolizes manifestation.

“All in all, one of my missions is to inspire people to believe in themselves, trust their vision and challenge the very best version of yourself, to inspire growth and manifest the life you desire,” Hall said.

Wanting 3am Luxury to be a “global” brand, Hall has put his primary retail focus on the online realm.

“I knew that if I started from a brick-and-mortar position, I would limit my chances of being global,” he said, although he added that he is interested in working with local retailers.

Hall’s big break into the international scene came when he caught the notice of Paris fashion designer Tiffany McCall through Instagram. McCall was struck by Hall’s designs and now features his work in her fashion shows in Paris, Monaco and Cannes in France; and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“His brand is really different and unique,” McCall said.

A woman of color, McCall said she’s interested in helping Hall, who is Black, succeed in the fashion world. Hall’s association with McCall helped land him a spot in the Paris Fashion Week event that will be held in September.

“He’s going to learn and discover on his own as well. But we all need help. We all need someone to give us that push and boost,” McCall said. “He has a big future.”

Just as McCall has done for him, Hall wants to pay it forward. Although 3am Luxury is a one-person company for now, Hall envisions helping other people and giving them opportunities to grow.

“Being a Black business owner is something very unique and special to me,” he said. “I want to inspire not only African Americans, but also other young men and women to embark on their dreams. In Omaha, Nebraska, we have a lot of resources and a lot of talent that I think deserves to be on the world platform.”

