An Old Market restaurant closed suddenly this week and the City of Omaha ordered the building to be vacated as city officials cited the building for more than a dozen code violations.

Eat the Worm, a bar and grill located at 1213 Howard St., closed on Tuesday. On Thursday, the city's chief housing inspector said the city ordered all tenants, including residents living in some of the building’s four apartments, to vacate.

“We felt we had to act quickly,” said Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane. “We felt (the structure) was incredibly compromised — somewhat close to imminent danger of collapse.”

The restaurant's closure and city's vacate order came after the city's Planning Department sent a letter outlining 13 code violations to the building’s owner, Witherspoon Management Co.

The violations listed by the city include the building’s plumbing not being up to code, electrical hazards, trash and debris on the basement floor, and an unsafe deck coming off one of the apartments above the restaurant. The city also said there are signs of past structural repairs having been made without permits.

Lane told The World-Herald that rats were blocked from entering the building from the sewers by a piece of metal blocking a fan grate.

Anna Bespoyasny, superintendent of permits and inspections with the city, said the city’s inspection was prompted by a complaint.

Lane said the city issued an order for all occupants within the building to vacate. Tenants can be in the building from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. only if they’re actively moving their stuff out or working to fix things.

Bespoyasny said two residents lived in the apartments.

The city has given Witherspoon Management Co. a Sept. 22 deadline to address the code violations. The World-Herald's attempts to reach Witherspoon were not successful.

Lane said the city has been in contact with the landlord.

Lane said the landlord needs to come up with a structural engineering report, have a contractor in place and get the appropriate construction permits. The city will continue to work with Witherspoon to make sure the correct processes are followed and the issues are addressed.

“I don’t anticipate it’s going to take that long actually to fix some of this. I do think it will be repaired,” Lane said, adding there will be tenants in the building in “a matter of time.”

Eat the Worm, which is owned by Lance and Natalie Wang, has secured a new location. The location and opening date will be announced at a later date. The restaurant had been in operation for 14 years.

World-Herald staff photographer Chris Machian contributed to this report.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023