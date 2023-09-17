Rachel Gorden, 5701 N. 230th St., $303,656.
Guy Mumford, 22505 Sanctuary Ridge Drive, $276,656.
James M. Jensen, 5020 S. 227th Plaza, $255,400.
Landmark Performance Corp., 2707 S. 225th Circle, $245,904.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19830 Adams St., $174,396.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 21132 Hartman Ave., $162,072; 21137 Hartman Ave., $157,516.
Omaha Economic Development Co., 2432 Patrick Ave., $160,604; 2426 Patrick Ave., $160,604; 2108 N. 25th St., $118,596; 2125 N. 25th St., $116,924; 2119 N. 25th St., $116,924.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5424 N. 181st Ave., $166,124; 5432 N. 181st Ave., $152,000; 5420 N. 181st Ave., $145,036; 5428 N. 181st Ave., $145,036; 5502 N. 181st Ave., $145,036; 5510 N. 181st Ave., $145,036; 17002 Huntington Ave., $134,656; 11136 Reynolds St., $122,508; 5506 N. 181st Ave., $122,508; 16920 Huntington Ave., $122,508; 11142 Reynolds St., $121,136; 16914 Huntington Ave., $117,756.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7030 N. 172nd St., $141,288.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21127 Larimore Ave., $136,096; 21119 Sunburst Ave., $131,272.
Lane Building Corp., 2913 N. 166th Ave., $134,396.
CC Military LLC, 9718 N 167 Avenue Circle, $127,600.
North Streams LLC, 4752 S. 198th Ave., $121,272.
Pacific 90 LLC, 1016 S. 90th Court, $115,028; 1014 S. 90th Court, $112,342.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 6725 N. 50th Terrace, $96,240; 6717 N. 50th Terrace, $96,240; 6729 N. 50th Terrace, $94,320; 6721 N. 50th Terrace, $94,320.
Village Green Townhouse, 227 Arbor Court, $250,000.
Hubrecht De Lijser, 14927 Ellison Ave., $147,255.
Maureen Ereckson, 1033 N. 63rd St., $124,500.
Jean Heywood, 235 N. 117th St., $53,667.
Pamela Krier, 19202 Sahler St., $50,000.
Travis R. Turner, 2317 N. 65th St., $48,625.
Myrle C. Giersch, 1221 S. 116th Ave., $41,500.
Nicholas K. Jarecke, 403 Waterloo Drive, $39,352.
Kevin Oates, 14608 Girard St., $35,000.
Margo R. Juarez, 5170 Ohern St., $34,191.
Karsten Bartels, 2149 S. 84th St., $32,440.
Terri E. Wortman, 3165 Myrtle Ave., $30,000.
Rosalie Eklund, 3523 N. 59th St., $29,630.
A&K Goldman Properties LLC, 16875 Erskine St., $28,859.
Christopher D. Newby, 16914 Erskine St., $26,795.
Ronald D. Westphalen, 2508 N. 167th St., $24,463.
Wayne W. Barkmeier, 18151 Mayberry St., $24,180.
Zachary Zach, 1435 N. 161st St., $24,000.
Michael J. Miller, 7907 N. 230th St., $23,000.
Robert R. Parlor, 13318 Meredith Ave., $22,490.
Damon Williamson, 4717 N. 163rd St., $20,000.
Arbor Bank, 16949 Lakeside Hills Plaza, $236,066.
CTS LLC, 7819 Dodge St., $230,725.
Array Group LLC, 2306 N. 24th St., $150,000.
Broadstone Mnb Nebraska LLC, 11222 I St., $125,000.
Rockbrook Village, 2820 S. 108th St., $105,000.
Mayne Place LLC, 3801 Leavenworth St., $50,000.
GPM Midwest 18 LLC, 11919 Fort St., $42,165.
SFI Ltd. Partnership 17, 2501 S. 90th St., $40,000.
East Campus Realty LLC, 220 S. 31st Ave., $30,000.
Maple Joint Venture, 13250 West Maple Road, $30,000.
RS Holdings I LLC, 1910 N. 144th St., $25,000.
MTM Barker LLC, 316 S. 15th St., $21,500.
5902 N 9Th Street LLC, 5902 N. 9th St., $9,200,000.
John K. Wiles, 322 Heavenly Drive, $57,600.
Harold Ross Scholz, 4101 S. 108th St., $40,320.
Douglas County School District, 4904 N. 42nd St., $36,400.
Desert Shops LLC, 11111 Emmet St., $33,600.
NOC Redevelopment Group LLC, 3819 N. 24th St., $30,000.
Paul L. Pearson, 8240 Keystone Drive, $25,105.
Edward J. Reyes, 210 N. 161st Circle, $21,687.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2023
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) breaks up a pass thrown to Colorado's Travis Hunter (12) in the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Colorado won the game 36-14.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Morgan Stock (21) is on deck in the Papillion-La Vista vs. Gretna softball Metro Conference championship game at Gretna High School on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Gretna won the title 4-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock (84) flips and can't catch the ball in the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Colorado won the game 36-14.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Elliott Brown (41) jogs onto the field ahead of the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Lanta Hitz high-fives her teammates during pregame introductions before playing Bennington at Wahoo on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Pearey, left, and his fiancé Annarose Beebe, enjoy a ride with a panda bear they won earlier during Septemberfest at the CHI Health Center parking lot on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates a sack on Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jeff Sims (7) passes the ball in the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule sneaks through his players before warm ups ahead of the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football season opener at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Harper Murray hits the ball past Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, center and Kendra Wait during the first set at the Devaney Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Louis' Emily Puricelli (1) makes a save above Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) and St. Louis' Sophia Stram (28) during the first half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) leaps into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Brooke Winsor draws on the sidewalk during the 5th Annual Chalk Art Festival in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Becky McMahon, an animal control officer with the Nebraska Humane Society, attempts to corral a loose dog on Sheffield Street in Omaha on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bergen Reilly (2) serves during the first set at the Devaney Center in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (9) celebrates a goal during the second half at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
