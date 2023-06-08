Residents from Omaha's Harvey Oaks subdivision say the apartment project next to their neighborhood is too big and will cause traffic problems.

But a proposed 199-unit building at 144th Street and Dupont Court won approval of the Omaha Planning Board Wednesday.

Larry Jobeun, an attorney representing the developer, told planners that the project met all regulatory requirements, and noted that the property could have gone to a more intensive commercial use.

“One-hundred ninety-nine units are well under the units that are permitted under the master plan,” Jobeun said.

The board voted 6-0 to approve a conditional use permit allowing the apartments, which will sit on about five acres. County records show the property is owned by ASLAN Company.

The site, northwest of 144th Street and West Center Road, is sandwiched between the Harvey Oaks subdivision and Converge Church on the north, and the Harvey Oaks Shopping Center on the south.

Neighbors questioned how apartment residents would come and go using a single right-in, right-out access road from southbound 144th Street, a major north-south corridor.

Apartment residents driving north on 144th Street would have to make a U-turn at Harvey Oaks Avenue and drive south again to reach the entrance.

“I’m skeptical that there’s any place else in Omaha where you have this much traffic, this many units, and it’s right-in, right-out only onto a major traffic way,” said Tony Hoefer, a Harvey Oaks resident.

He said a large pickup truck might have trouble making the U-turn and have to back up.

Another resident, Todd Sanwick, said he expects apartment residents will look for another way in — and thus increase traffic on streets in the subdivision.

“We believe that after a few months of people living there, they’re going to figure out that it’s easier to turn on 148th Street and Center and drive through Harvey Oaks and then pull out on Harvey Oaks Avenue and then they can enter into this one-way apartment complex,” Sanwick said.

Board member Mike Pate asked Jobeun about the impact if engineers decide at some point that the U-turn is unsafe and prohibit it.

Jobeun said “traffic is what traffic is around here.”

“I guess I would rely on traffic engineers,” he said. “I don’t know the answer as far as what would happen if the U-turn would somehow be eliminated.”

Corey Podwinski, president of the Harvey Oaks Homeowners Association, asked for a delay.

“We have not once been contacted by Mr. Jobeun or anybody on this project. Our biggest concern is that 60-foot buffer and the water mitigation,” he said.

Podwinski wanted Jobeun to meet with the association to explain plans for a landscape buffer and how he would prevent increased runoff from flooding downstream homes.

Jobeun said he had a meeting with some residents and saw no reason to meet again because he felt neighbors’ concerns had been addressed.

Eric Englund, the city’s assistant director of urban planning, said that traffic and storm water requirements on the project had been addressed “adequately.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023