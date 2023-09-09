A new owner plans to rebuild the idle Skyline Woods Country Club in western Douglas County into a private championship golf course.

Dennis Circo, 76, who for 30 years was chief executive officer of Precision Industries, bought the course two years ago and has teamed with an elite course builder.

Circo has submitted plans to the City of Omaha to restore the 18-hole course at 217th Street and West Center Road that closed in 2005.

“We’re going to have to rebuild the course, clubhouse, swimming pool, the whole shebang,” he said.

Plans call for constructing in phases the new course, a new 27,000-square-foot clubhouse, pro shop, pickleball courts and pool.

Circo’s father acquired the course in the late 1960s, when the surrounding area was mostly cornfields and cattle. The two of them developed the course and surrounding Skyline Woods housing development.

They sold the course in 1990. It subsequently went through a number of different owners and ended up in bankruptcy. It has been maintained as green space under a 2008 Nebraska Supreme Court opinion that settled a case that pitted a previous owner against homeowners.

Circo has lived in the Skyline Woods development since the 1980s. He has two homes on 14 acres in the center of the course.

He said that when he bought the course back, he wasn’t sure what he would do with it, but he was tired of it being improperly maintained and an eyesore.

“It’s gone one step down every time it’s changed hands,” Circo said.

Plans submitted to the Omaha Planning Department describe how the course and amenities would be rebuilt — at a cost of around $10 million, Circo said.

It would be rebuilt with a similar or identical layout to the original course, thus requiring little or no grading. The intent is to work from the existing slopes, tees, greens, driving range, clubhouse area, tennis courts, parking lot and the 3.5 miles of existing cart paths.

Circo is working with Landscapes Unlimited of Lincoln, a golf course developer and designer that has projects around the globe. That company was involved in the development of the Lost Rail 18-hole golf course overlooking the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers in Gretna.

Landscapes Unlimited did a marketing study of western Douglas County and concluded that there’s been a lot of new development, including upper-end homes, but there’s not been any new country clubs built like this one, he said.

“There’s not been anything built out here in the way of new family-friendly projects for a long, long time, nor is there likely to be, because there’s not a lot of land like this,” he said. “Where are you going to find 120 acres all set up to be a golf course right in the middle of all this development?”

The routing of the course is already defined by the existing homes and perimeters, he said.

“So the course will play out like it played before, but the greens will be redesigned to USGA standards,” he said.

Memberships would be made available first to residents of Skyline Woods and then to nonresidents in adjacent neighborhoods. Only members, and guests accompanied by members, could play the course, he said.

“It will be a very private, exclusive, elegant, beautiful property,” he said.

The golf course has been at the center of controversy in the past. Nearly two decades ago, the Skyline Woods Homeowners Association and other homeowners sued to compel a new course owner to maintain the property as a golf course. The case went to the Nebraska Supreme Court, which found in their favor.

Circo said there’s “no question” rebuilding the course will dramatically improve property values for surrounding homeowners. The plan removes the uncertainty that homeowners have lived with since the course went idle, he said.