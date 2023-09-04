DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Schnuelle, Michael R. Jr. and Schnuelle, Tiffani to Howell, Nicholas and Howell, Jessica, 16031 Whitmore St., $453,000.

Kolb, Justin T. to Jangmaw, Tina A. and Myang, Esther Phaw, 15330 Willit St., $272,000.

Freese, Katie and Glasnapp, Katie to Dempsey, Donald and Dempsey, Linda, 14880 Eagle St., $285,000.

Clark, Andrew R. and Clark, Jennifer to Meyer, Andrew and Meyer, Adrienne, 9625 N. 150th Ave., $405,000.

Pantano, Anthony R. and Pantano, Stephanie L. to Scott, Britney A. and Cloutier, Zachary J., 12025 N. 179th Circle, $1,185,000.

Fools Inc. to Mingus, Kellie and Mingus, Scott, 8102 N. 166th St., $576,350.

Olson, Matthew Stephen to Floyd, Nicholas and Floyd, Amy, 16613 Hanover St., $360,000.

Freeman, Brian Richard and Freeman, Elfriede to Hiemstra, Thomas M. and Hiemstra, Erika R., 16621 Gilder Ave., $519,000.

Heritage Bennington LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 14901 Hibbs St., $68,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Schweitzer, Logan and Noordam, Sarah, 7310 N. 177th St., $434,000.

Rinke, Kurt and Rinke, Jessica to Heller, Amy, 16011 N. Second St., $55,000.

Hopkins, Mark R. and Hopkins, Debra A. to Tucker, Daniel and Tucker, Nancy, 12505 N. 177th Circle, $1,447,500.

68022

Kuecker, Mark J. and Kuecker, Ann M. to Kjolhede, Jeff A. and Kjolhede, Laurie L., 4327 N. 191st St., $575,000.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Umapathi, Jayachandra Babu and Rajamannar, Anushka Soosaiadaikalam Xavier, 3306 Big Elk Parkway, $565,000.

Lanoha Springs Inc. and Lanoha Development Company to Malewar, Rakesh and Malewar, Jyotsana, 3314 S. 229th St., $250,000.

Setty, Vijay G. and Setty, Alexandra to Spilker, Jessica, 1311 N. 206th St., $390,000.

Welch, Timothy Patrick and Welch, Angela Sloss to Heiden, Jace Joseph and Pavlik, Carmen Ann May, 21172 C St., $780,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Menicucci, Ronnie and Menicucci, Kimberly, 20973 Polk St., $130,000.

Kasba, Jayasurya and Bekkeri, Swapna to Gupta, Manish K. and Gupta, Sonal, 18309 Burdette St., $615,000.

Omaha Skyline LLC to Thi Properties LLC, 20539 Hartman Ave., $628,000.

Sabaliauskas, John Sr. to Moreno, Rebecca Y., 20954 Camden Ave., $435,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Stec, Jennifer, 21136 Sunburst Ave., $459,746.

Sears, David and Sears, Karissa to Barnett, Andrew and Barnett, Kelli, 20623 Pine St., $799,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lambrecht, Merlin and Lambrecht, Marci J., 21203 Polk St., $312,309.

Blondo 180 LLC to JBT Holdings LLC, 2725 N. 182nd St., $161,080.

Schmidt, Jon L. and Schmidt, Robin M. to Jones, Jaime and Jones, Jennifer, 813 S. 185th St., $665,000.

Potter, Jairin D. and Potter, Chelsea N. to Petersen, Kelly and Becker, Adam, 3810 N. 206th St., $336,000.

Timothy J. & Joan M. Fleming Trust and Fleming, Timothy J., trustee to Tabor, Adam and Tabor, Julie, 18907 Nicholas St., $825,000.

Schleppenbach, Adam M. and Schleppenbach, Kylee E. to Kavan Homes Incorporated, 2504 N. 187th Circle, $98,000.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC and Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC to Ronelle A. Henrichs Revocable Trust and Henrichs, Ronelle A., trustee, 4407 S. 219th St., $550,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Janky, Eric P. and Janky, Michelle T., 22420 P Plaza Circle, $200,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to DHIR Iowa I LLC, 4806 N. 191st St., $1,193,955.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Patrick, Derek G. and Patrick, Chandra N., 21055 George B. Lake Parkway, $416,550.

Kowal, Frank F. and Kowal, Penny H. to Hall, Harold and Hall, Sharon, 18504 Corby St., $505,000.

King, Justin Clifford and King, Stephanie Ann to Barton, Zachary A. and Menn, Heather M., 20008 Marcy St., $525,000.

Dugan, John and Dugan, Kay to Perdue, Jeff and Perdue, Jenae, 20965 Roundup Road, $695,000.

Rosseter, John J. and Rosseter, Kathryn A. to Connell, David A. and Connell, Barbara, 20021 Pearl St., $318,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schopen, Heather R., 4909 N. 181st St., $398,075.

JKC Construction Inc. to Warren, Matthew J. and Warren, Allison A., 3815 S. 212nd St., $620,000.

78 Investment Group LLC to Myrum, Daniel, 20854 T Place, $285,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 21727 Blaine St., $70,500.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 4409 S. 220th St., $76,950.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 4312 S. 219th St., $68,950.

David Thoms Construction LLC and Schleppenbach, Adam Michael to Schleppenbach, Adam Michael and Schleppenbach, Kylee Elise, 2749 N. 182nd St., $25,950.

68064

Trademark Homes Inc. to Baumgart, Anthony and Cahill, Nicole, 28612 Jessie Circle, $814,845.

Toole, Alex W. and Toole, Julie Marie to Hodgman, Christopher and Hodgman, Kathryn, 121 W. Whittingham St., $320,000.

68102

Bovill, Lamonte W. and Bovill, Jackie M. to Magri, Thomas Joseph Jr., 300 S. 16th St. #608, $145,000.

68104

Evans, Lauren S. to Jonson, Paul R. and Jonson, Rochelle A., 2538 N. 49th St., $225,000.

Roseberry, Sharyn J. to Munyon, Derek and Munyon, Samantha, 6134 Pinkney St., $153,000.

Roberts, Jessica K. to Lang, Shwe, 2626 N. 70th St., $180,000.

Robertson, Adam T. and Robertson, Rebecca L. to Bensen, James A., 5017 Northwest Radial Highway, $185,000.

Rogers, Brandon David and Rogers, Stephanie Jessica to Gillespie, Ian, 2052 N. 60th Ave., $233,525.

Herrera, Claudia P. and Alvarez, Jesus Carlos Sanchez to S & D Investments LLC, 4534 Nebraska Ave., $74,100.

Fort Street Venture LLC and JHT Wrap Holdings LLC to Dodge Street Ventures LLC, 4410 N. 52nd St., $340,000.

Hse, Lah to Aguilar, Victor Manuel and Montepeque, Londy Judith, 5228 N. 50th Ave., $230,000.

Loehr, Kevin R. and Loehr, Wendy S. to SAS Properties LLC, 3218 N. 66th St., $127,500.

Fox, Roger D. and Fox-Schwabauer, Judith M., personal representative to Wasser, Shawn M., 5832 Miami St., $160,000.

Embree, Ralph S. and Embree, Rosemary A. to Delgado, Alejandro, 3026 N. 48th Ave., $153,000.

Polley, Mitchell G. to Sweeney, Alex and Rutar, Reid, 2944 N. 55th St., $185,000.

Schooley, Sean and Schooley, Anna to MMJS Properties LLC, 6424 Parkview Lane, $150,000.

Htoo, Klo Doh and Moo, Kler to Arias, Jessica Y. and Arias, David, 5825 Northwest Drive, $177,000.

Property Bridge Solutions LLC to 108 Center Street LLC, 6794 Evans St., $123,750.

Property Bridge Solutions LLC to 108 Center Street LLC, 6416 Maple St., $165,000.

Wallace, Brent and Wallace, Jennifer to Charbonneau, Joseph and Keller-Charbonneau, Elizabeth, 6315 Blondo St., $223,500.

Van Donk, Tammy and Van Donk, Peter to Henry, Reynold, 2015 N. 52nd St., $308,000.

Kousgaard, Jonathan to Mr. Gee LLC, 6619 Emmet St., $143,800.

Jones, David B. and Sherry, Nadja A. to Kelly, Aaron, 6105 Franklin St., $261,110.

Realty Envy LLC to Kousgaard, Jonathan David and Delacadena, Kendra N., 6415 Maple St., $200,000.

Andersen, Tyler J. to Andersen, Mark and Andersen, Dawn, 6306 Seward St., $165,000.

68105

Hagen, Allison and Beber, Allison to Thunn, Aaron, 922 S. 26th St., $210,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Nunez, Ismael, 3218 S. 38th Ave., $135,000.

Mejia, Arturo and Bernal, Karina to Mejia, Federico and Mayo, Luz Elena, 2602 Pierce St., $53,700.

68106

Novotny, Joseph T. and Novotny, Erica R. to Molitor, Meghan and Molitor, Brandon, 1913 S. 46th St., $229,000.

Shannon, Lilian E., successor trustee to Maverick Homes LLC, 4538 Krug Ave., $191,500.

Kittelson, Garrett and Kittelson, Rachel to Cruz, Jeremy, 2152 S. 62nd St., $231,000.

Moore, Sierra and Sanchez, Sierra to Avalos, Idahlia, 2137 S. 47th St., $180,000.

68107

Acosta, Ruben A. to Estrada, Carlos Omar, 3362 T St., $107,300.

Provencio, Lizbeth and Escala, Rolando A. to Diaz, Cristina, 2518 Jefferson St., $238,000.

Orduna, Sandra to Solano Land Trust and Solano, K. A., trustee, 5824 S. 31st St., $82,600.

Wawrzynkiewicz, Joan R. to Ryan, Kelly M., 4051 E St., $234,000.

Baker, Stephen and Baker, Kristina to Baker, Stephen, 4214 S. 22nd St., $66,000.

68108

Katemanity LLC to Kaasch Money Properties LLC, 1911 S. 14th St., $140,000.

Stone, Ryan W. to Ramirez, David Alexander, 2756 S. 12nd St., $225,000.

Malaras Real Estate LLC to Garcia, Ebely, 2118 Pierce St., $95,000.

68110

SFR3-040 LLC to Mainor, Giovanni, 1506 Cady Ave., $155,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Trujillo, Nicolas Salgado, 5611 N. 24th St., $155,000.

Rodriguez, Jesus Alberto Hernandez to Benson, Sharmeen and Roberts, Brooklynn, 2208 Parker Circle, $230,000.

68111

Roka Management LLC to Lepco Properties LLC, 5349 N. 33rd Ave., $80,000.

Oremart Properties LLC to Espinoza, Jazlynn and Htoo, Saw Ket, 5345 N. 28th Ave., $177,000.

Lewayne M. Bogenhagen & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Sue, trustee to Htoo, Klo Doh, 5348 N. 44th Ave., $62,500.

Lewayne M. Bogenhagen and Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Bogenhagen, Shawn Eric, trustee to Htoo, Klo Doh, 5348 N. 44th Ave., $62,500.

Penaloza, Arturo to Antolino, Ramon A. Rosas and Marin, Erika B. Castillo, 3164 Fowler Ave., $215,000.

Hammond, John and Hammond, Sandra to Amaya, Noe Israel Garcia, 3154 Evans St., $80,000.

Paiz, Juana Domingo to Paredes, Francisco Jose, 4107 N. 43rd St., $160,000.

Ingraham, Jeffrey and Ingraham, Pamela to Santiago, Isabel, 4016 N. 43rd St., $50,000.

Bane, Donna and Donaldson, Denise to Guardado, Ernesto Antonio and Guillen, Veronica Del Carmen, 2551 Evans St., $125,000.

Coronado, Jesus E. and Coronado, Jennifer to Rojas-Trujillo, Norma Judith, 1812 N. 32nd St., $185,000.

Brooks-Pittman, Edna and Pittman, Edna S. to Maldonado, Damaris and Maldonado, Lisardo, 4744 N. 41st St., $120,000.

Amos, Darniece to GTM Properties LLC, 4613 N. 42nd St., $60,000.

Swayway LLC to Perez, Jesus Camacho, 5528 N. 34th St., $60,000.

Vintage Management LLC to Infinity Property Investments LLC, 3619 Bedford Ave., $22,000.

HS Kittrell & Associates Inc. to John E. Barbuto Jr. LLC, 4218 Fowler Ave., $115,000.

NFHG LLC and FHF LLC to Simpson, Laura, 3622 Ellison Ave., $138,000.

68112

Garcia, Sylvia to Vanmoorleghem, David Thomas and Vanmoorleghem, Olivia Marie, 3053 Huntington Ave., $147,000.

Cimino, Jill L. and Cimino, Mike to Suncone Holdings LLC, 3108 Tucker St., $130,000.

Mackenzie Kelly Lapic & Avery Lee Lapic Living Trust and Lapic, Mackenzie Kelly, trustee to Dawn R. Pielstick Living Trust and Pielstick, Michael L., trustee, 4019 King St., $300,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Brown, Unique Nicole, 2751 Read St., $158,000.

McGrath, Bartholomew Daniel and McGrath, Melaina Dawn to Graser, Laurie and Graser, Scott, 3118 Fillmore St., $265,000.

Clemmons, Carol A. and Clemons, Carol A. to Rivas, Juan Andrade and Andrade, Xiomara, 2605 Weber St., $62,000.

Berg, Edward L. and Berg, Carlene, personal representative to Parrotts Realty and Investment LLC, 3021 Sheffield St., $25,000.

Gulseth Properties LLC to House, Philip Francis and House, Laurel, 2579 Mary St., $229,950.

Elmer R. Hernandez Estate and Hernandez, Ethan, personal representative to Turbo Homebuyers LLC, 2584 Titus Ave., $62,000.

Nisley, David J. to Caniglia LLC, 7307 N. 30th St., $125,000.

68114

Gordman, Linda R. and Gordman, Randi, personal representative to Baldwin, Barbara Atkins, 9925 Essex Drive, $710,000.

68116

Fonda, John D. and Fonda, Jerrie L. to Adams, Elizabeth and Adams, Brandon, 16160 Bedford Ave., $690,000.

Brooks, Casanova and Brooks, Julie to Slater, Robert Eldan and Slater, Ashley Leigh, 2328 N. 177th St., $580,000.

Baumgart, Anthony L. to Gawrych, Brenda, 14909 Redman Ave., $309,900.

Liu, Guangdong and Zhao, Ruomeng to Lazare, Ivanovsky, 3207 N. 168th Ave., $440,000.

Harrison, Christopher J. and Harrison, Linda J. to Meyers, Alexander W. and Barnes, Megan N., 15010 Camden Ave., $245,000.

Dimmock, Russell to Morris, Glenn Robert, 16252 Saratoga St., $310,000.

Sammons, Ariel and Sammons, Gabe to Gencarelli, John and Gencarelli, Dawn, 15512 Corby St., $300,000.

Ghimire, Santosh and Ghimire, Ganga to Ghimire, Narayanprasad and Ghimire, Sita, 16865 Browne St., $300,000.

Taylor Harrison Homes LLC to Rea, Jennifer L. and Rea, Vincent S., 5821 N. 168th Ave., $576,188.

Connell, Andrew to Holmquist, Joel and Holmquist, Chelsey, 16861 Browne St., $306,000.

Bye, Stacey to Serrano, Edgar Virgilio Luqueno and Luqueno, Maria, 15113 Camden Ave., $295,000.

Citro, Valerie to Warren, John and Brudigan, Lauren, 16320 Patrick Ave., $320,000.

Olsen, Jeff and Olsen, Dina to Bojja, Satya N. and Doddi, Suneetha, 16918 Browne St., $296,000.

Jacobsen-Castillo, Deidra and Castillo, Dean to Sijapati, Naresh and Sijapati, Puja, 4109 N. 172nd Ave., $295,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Headley, Brendan and Headley, Kira, 16907 Raymond Ave., $469,400.

Zahm, Lawrence J. to BCMR Holdings LLC, 4312 N. 147th Place, $213,500.

Mangiameli, Joseph Jr. and Johnson, Heidi to Titan Estates LLC, 16733 Patrick Ave., $260,000.

Coufal, Matthew and Coufal, Deana to Peerless LLC, 2113 N. 151st Avenue Circle, $42,500.

Hill, Kim Wayne and Hill, Shyrle Harris to Sallm LLC, 14663 Boyd Place, $199,000.

Lahooti, Jahmee and Lahooti, Luna to Belmont, Sarah and Belmont, Trevor, 14503 Patrick Ave., $365,000.

68117

Luqueno, Maria and Luqueno, Edgar to Thomas, Chance and Beach, Christeena, 5906 S. 50th St., $194,000.

Casey, John J. and Hoffmann, Kellie, personal representative to Muraskin, Jake, 5821 N St., $160,000.

Matya, Rose M. to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 4818 S. 49th Ave., $262,000.

KR Properties LLC to Downie, Megan and Downie, Maxwell, 4841 Orchard Ave., $258,000.

Deckard, Logan and Deckard, Danielle to Davis, Travis W., 5825 N St., $235,000.

Gary and Cathrine Livingston Living Trust and Livingston, Gary L. and Livingston, Cathrine A., trustees to King, Nikki and Newberry, Timothy, 6218 Buckingham Ave., $140,000.

Amos, Steven F. and Amos, Joan E. to Rodriguez, Glady M., 4620 M St., $100,000.

68118

Anderson, Donald G. and Anderson, Kathleen K. to Smyer, Tye and Smyer, Lindsey, 16228 Parker St., $379,000.

Sun, Zhiqiang and Huang, Baoping to Peercy, Lane and Peercy, David, 17811 Harney St., $515,000.

Roger L. Lantz Trust and Lantz, Barry, trustee to Feria, Anna Christina Hernandez, 918 N. 168th Ave., $68,000.

68122

Magar, Chandra and Mongar, Ghana S. to Schwieger, Derek M., 8354 Hanover St., $250,000.

Radke, Justin K. and Radke, Amanda K. to Gurung, Kumar, 9114 Black St., $280,000.

Cote, Robert W. to Reh, Ko, 7432 Wyoming St., $293,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Bickford, Alexander Michael, 7728 N. 95th Ave., $344,990.

Rizal, Simon and Rizal, Bandana to Rojas, Andreina and Diaz, Rogny, 7904 N. 84th St., $285,000.

68124

Sanchez, Jose A. and Sanchez, Adriana to Munoz, Maria I., 8958 Laurie Circle, $220,000.

Mark Goldstrom Revocable Trust and Goldstrom, Mark, trustee to Bradley A. Goldstrom Revocable Trust and Goldstrom, Bradley A., trustee, 7305 Oak St., $235,000.

Padilla, Juan I. and Geyer, Brooke A. to Poppe, Brian, 2515 S. 88th St., $380,000.

68127

Cambrooks Properties LLC to White, Gregory, 10628 M St., $327,500.

Carroll, Carley P. and Carroll, Derek to Homemade Holdings LLC, 9317 Mockingbird Drive, $150,000.

Goose Remodeling LLC to Novotny, Joseph and Novotny, Erica, 10291 Washington Drive, $372,000.

68130

Weber, Ryan to Sommers, Lien Phuong Thi, 19228 Lamont Circle, $49,000.

Koehler, Michael and Koehler, Barbara to Clanton, Maya Ristic and Clanton, Brian Allen, 3303 S. 187th St., $733,000.

Sagaert, Nicholas and Sagaert, Bethany to Clay, Christina and Clay, Robert II, 16005 Shirley St., $300,000.

Smith, Justin S. and Smith, Pamela S. to Bedore, Alexis, 2124 S. 165th St., $343,000.

Jeffrey W. Perdue Living Trust and Perdue, Jeffrey W., trustee to Kim, Alexander Bokyoung and Kim, Binna, 16405 Pasadena Circle, $585,480.

68131

Gerace, Mark and Gerace, Joni to S & C Future Funds LLC, 322 N. 43rd St., $260,000.

Vanier, Gregg to Peck, Amy and Lohrberg, John, 220 S. 31st Ave., #3504, $430,000.

Moake, Jonathan T. and Moake, Tatiana to Porpora, Anthony, 508 N. 32nd St., $180,000.

Kucirek Living Trust and Kucirek, Francis J., trustee to Gross, Jay and Gross, Amy, 3862 California St., $495,000.

68132

KJ Wolfe LLC to Kelley, Christopher and Hotchkiss, Alexandra, 6512 Western Ave., $267,500.

Taylor, Michael P. and Taylor, Michaelene to Bogard, Matthew D., 619 N. 47th St., $215,000.

Barta, Mark to Doody, Jack, 1107 N. 50th Ave., $215,300.

Mack, Raneta J. to Red Ladder LLC, 668 N. 58th St., $407,500.

Fabian, Joseph E. and Fabian, J. Edward to Castle Properties LLC, 5003 Izard St., $285,000.

Keelan-White, Donald E. to Bartling, Christopher and Bartling, Natalie, 4907 Davenport St.#8, $164,500.

Spratt, Seth E. and Spratt, Tanya L. to Russell, Jeffrey and Russell, Lisa, 5116 Capitol Ave., $610,000.

68134

Lenker, Linda K. to Wilson, Brandon A., 9632 Cady Ave., $215,000.

Yost, Lorraine to Horne, Zachary and Rice, Caleigh, 8804 Sprague Circle, $252,000.

Johnson, Dennis E. and Johnson, Donna G. to Martin, Mackennon and Martin, Lydia, 3213 N. 97th St., $272,000.

Belmont, Trevor S. and Belmont, Sarah A. to Tims, Calloway J. and Pleiss, Jennifer E.S., 4022 N. 92nd Circle, $237,000.

68135

Cole, Neville and Cole, Brooke to Williams, Justin and Buck, Lauren, 6118 S. 191st Terrace, $300,000.

Warden, Graham and Warden, Sayaka to Tran, Ngoc and Choi, Jungwoo, 17225 V Circle, $562,000.

Fleischer, Grant and Gibson-Fleischer, Cori to Sloan, Cedric L. and Sloan, Debra A., 6507 S. 165th Ave., $335,000.

Rahmanzai, Pekai and Rahmanzai, Abdul Fatah to Hanlon, Steven J. and Flemming, Cassandra M., 6304 S. 189th St., $310,000.

Gencarelli, John J. and Gencarelli, Dawn N. to JLA McGrath Family Revocable Trust and McGrath, Jessie Lee Ann, trustee, 5801 S. 167th Ave., $423,000.

Marymee, Jacqueline L. to Marymee, Sally A. and Marymee, Dean R., 15622 Monroe Circle, $250,000.

Stec, Jennifer N. to Emde, Schuyler and Emde, Amber, 5325 S. 196th St., $290,000.

Christensen, Joshua S. to Watson REI LLC, 16814 L Circle, $252,000.

Strudthoff, Kurt D. and Strudthoff, Elizabeth K. to Gottula, Drew, 17459 T St., $387,800.

Condie, Beau James and Condie, Katie Cathleen to Ravenscraft, Brooke E., 18199 Hayes Court, $205,000.

Hagen, Brooke A. and Stilmock, Brooke A. to Evers, Steve, 4713 S. 189th St., $259,900.

Lane Building Corp. to Povich Enterprises LLC, 6623 S. 164th Ave., $46,900.

Snow, Ethan and Snow, Alyssa to Sautter, Michael and Sautter, Kathryn, 17475 L St., $415,000.

Dorsey, Vance Jr. and Dorsey, Amanda M. to Young, Nicole and Linale, Marco, 16221 Holmes Circle, $310,000.

William L. Sloane Trust and Sloane, William L., trustee to Ereso, Gregory and Sloan, Carly, 5509 S. 171st St., $450,000.

68137

Howe, Laura A. to Iamelli, Sara and Iamelli, Andrew, 13665 V St., $253,000.

Rasmussen, Derek and Detota, Kacie to Julie A. Marple Revocable Trust and Marple, Julie A., trustee, 6510 Cypress Drive, $361,000.

Morrow, Anne M. and Mullin, Anne M. to Voycheske, Justin R., 12638 N St., $287,000.

Beard Revocable Trust and Beard, Anthony R., trustee to Prange, Jon J. and Lee, Jenna L. A., 14912 K St., $375,000.

Weber, Joseph Paul and Weber-Curtis, Emily Ann to Hieserich, Jacob and Hieserich, Camilla, 12229 Ohern St., $275,000.

Stevens, Jordan P. and Stevens, Karen E. to Ovato, Yuri, 5682 S. 122nd St., $259,000.

Gary & Sharon Welna Joint Trust and Welna, Gary, trustee to Odom, Thomas C., 15324 Blackwell Drive, $290,000.

VanCleve, Ryan D. to Curtice Capital LLC, 5017 S. 133rd St., $221,000.

Hansen, Judy L. to Fischer, Tate and Fischer, Stacie, 14405 Holmes Circle, $255,000.

Zeman, Thomas D. and Zeman, Mary J. to Heald, Heather Marie, 4260 S. 149th St., $342,500.

Anderson, Michael J. and Anderson, Mike J. to Portillo, Victor M. Francia, 13065 Jefferson Circle, $340,000.

Mansur, Mark S. and Mansur, Debra L. to 2523 N. 85th LLC, 4918 S. 129th St., $282,500.

Parks, Kayce and Boettcher, Kayce to McDonald, Connor M. and Hillman, Kelsey L., 4510 S. 148th St., $315,000.

68142

Lazare, Ivanovsky to Yu, Lingqing and Lin, Nigel, 7455 N. 111st St., $270,000.

68144

Liakos, Taylor K. and Pudenz, Taylor K. to Harvey, James and Harvey, Mary, 3406 S. 108th St., $285,000.

Larry L. & Patricia A. Wein Revocable Trust and Wein, Patricia A., trustee to Simon Operations LLC I, 3230 S. 131st Circle, $280,000.

Stovall, Kenneth W. and Stovall, Robin L. to Shimauchi, Jeff and Shimauchi, Violet Louise, 1859 S. 123rd Ave., $259,900.

Gordon, John T. and Gordon, Laura S. to Maksimovich, Anne Nicole and Abraham, David Mathew, 2025 S. 130th St., $355,000.

Dickson, Francis Joseph and Dickson, Ann Marie to Thousand Hills Real Estate LLC, 12311 B St., $200,000.

Ellison, Jonathan to Goldsmith, Gerry G., 13474 Oak St., $285,000.

Kepplin, Keith P. and Kepplin, Alissa M. to Baker, Matthew J. and Baker, Brandon N., 1322 S. 138th St., $322,500.

Gold, Josef E. and Gold, Nichole B. to Filiaggi, Sarah, 13611 Gold St., $350,000.

Hutton Revocable Trust and Hutton, Judy K., trustee to Alawimari, Amjad H. and Alawimari, Nicole, 13310 Trendwood Drive, $340,000.

Sautter, Michael and Sautter, Kathryn to Unstad, Kody and Unstad, Kody M., 2124 S. 133rd Ave., $350,000.

Rolle, Connie S. and Rolle, Robert to Petersen, Lance, 2511 S. 123rd St., $250,000.

68152

Edquist, Keith B. to Taylor, George Jr. and Taylor, Jennifer, 12323 N. 69th St., $65,000.

68154

McGonigal, Charles W. and McGonigal, Patricia A. to Galvin, Brian M., 13045 Franklin St., $500,000.

Schroeder, Carol J. to Ave Maria Enterprises LLC, 317 S. 127th St., $339,000.

Barta-Biskup, Kelli D. and Barnett, Kelli D. to Elwood, Cody D. and Baumert, Alexandra N., 13504 Parker St., $615,000.

Hinze, Michelle N. and Hinze, Jason to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 11206 Jackson St., $257,000.

Foster, William D. and Foster, Elizabeth J. to Graham, Justin, 14676 Hawthorne Ave., $440,000.

68164

Peters, Dennis L. and Peters, Susan M. to Loveless, Cameron and Loveless, Rebecca, 12112 Spencer St., $335,000.

Galt, Michael A. and Galt, Kimberly A. to Odigbo, Chinazo Christopher, 13614 Sahler St., $360,000.

Smith, Angie and Kment, Angie to Sweeney, Daniel P. and Boston, Jillian, 11863 Bauman Ave., $260,000.

Smyer, Tye D. and Smyer, Lindsey to Lewis, Zachary and Chesterman, Stevie, 13109 Patrick Circle, $260,000.

Norris, Michael P. and Kelly, Laurie A. to Hewitt, Grant J. and Hewitt, Lauren M., 13633 Hillsborough Drive, $335,000.

Gibbs, Van A. and Gibbs, Bevia D. to Smith, Megan M. and Nogowski, Gabriel, 4906 N. 129th St., $235,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Hurley, Robert, personal representative, and Jay D. Sutton Estate to Dennis, Gregory S. and Dennis, Sheri E., trustees of the G & S Dennis Family Trust, 1509 Bluff St., $148,000.

Hurley, Robert, personal representative, and Jay D. Sutton Estate to Dennis, Gregory S. and Dennis, Sheri E., trustees of the G & S Dennis Family Trust, 1511 Bluff St., $148,000.

Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Yombet LLC, 2529 Calhoun St., $165,000.

Hurley, Robert, personal representative, and Jay D. Sutton Estate to Dennis, Gregory S. and Dennis, Sheri E., trustees of the G & S Dennis Family Trust, 706 W. Mission Ave., $249,000.

Swank, Charles O. and Swank, Nelia S. to Nofuente, Lester and Nofuente, Felicia, 2105 Crawford St., $170,000.

Fisher, Jean M., personal representative and Janet M. Ryan Estate to Bafaro, David, 113 W. Martin Drive, $350,000.

H & S Partnership LLP to Little Dickens LLC, 114 Hillside Drive, $2,748,000.

Lopez, Rosario Sergio Ramirez and Rangel, Maria Del Carmen Arana to Thompson, Jacob M. and Tuttle, Paige H., 1418 St. Raphael St., $335,000.

68028

Woodward, Julie to Caverzagie, Chase and Caverzagie, Madalyn, 19506 Redwood St., $413,000.

Duss, Michelle and Dyer, Cory to Peterson, Larry and Peterson, Judy A. and Peterson, Cristine R., 11214 S. 213th Circle, $340,000.

Noah, Laura L. and Noah, Todd and Peterson, Cristine R. to Brown, Mark R. and Borgeson, Andrea, 11646 S. 206th St., $270,000.

Simon, Timothy J. and Simon, Molly M. to Malchow, Monica P., 21912 Granada St., $350,000.

68046

Tedesco, James B. and Tedesco, Melissa M. to Boettcher, Cameron and Boettcher, Kayce, 11475 S. 111th Ave., $440,000.

Murphy, Jonathan D. and Murphy, Anna L. to Floyd, Dustin, 1719 Lakewood Drive, $360,000.

Milazzo, Daniel and Milazzo, Hana to Cox, Jeffrey and Haas, Erin, 924 Iron Road, $295,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Morton, Jason, 10311 S. 109th St., $426,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Spinler, Colleen T., 11714 S. 113th Ave., $346,000.

Perrow, Guy and Perrow, Jennifer Ellen to Safe Harbour Eat-XLIII LLC, 2005 Walnut Circle Drive, $350,000.

Tucker, Barry M. and Tucker, Leslie D. to Lee, Shawn M. and Lee, Shelly, 804 Mineral Drive, $365,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Bobbett, Alex and Bobbett, Shelby, 12207 S. 111th Ave., $367,000.

68059

Garcia, Noe F. Jr. and Garcia, Abril A. to McCarthy, Stephen J. and McCarthy, Brittney N., 655 N. 10th Ave., $440,000.

68123

McClure, Chris and McClure, Jessica to Lepak, Dustin and Lepak, Cara, 4413 Brook St., $296,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rongone, Kris G., 14818 S. 17th St., $317,000.

Bland, Jonathan and Bland, Sierra to Eng, Caleb and Majka, Carley, 3506 Lynnwood Drive, $315,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Rehman, Qadeer and Abid, Romaisa, 4437 Leawood Drive, $420,000.

Hokkanen, Jay M. and Hokkanen, Denise K. to Miller, Andrew and Miller, Danielle, 2727 Coffey Ave., $363,000.

Glatz, Michael K. and Glatz, Rosa to Payne, Cameron, 14002 Tregaron Ridge Ave., Unit E, $217,000.

Reavis, Benjamin Samuel and Phimphila, Ratchanoo nka Reavis, Ratchanoo to Sidzyik, Phyllis S. and Sidzyik, William J., 3313 Jessie Marie Drive, $265,000.

Balmer, Anthony D. and Balmer, Diane G. to Brodersen, Leanne R. and Brodersen, Brian R., 11602 S. 39th St., $243,000.

Piccolo, Christopher J. and Piccolo, Renee K. to JC 33 Investments LLC, 11706 S. 28th St., $350,000.

Dotzler, Hope E. and Dotzler, Jason R. to Ramon, Tyler and Ramon, Cathryn, 11003 Lewis and Clark Road, $290,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Groves, Alyson D., 14819 S. 18th St., $355,000.

68128

Chirackal, Robin and Chirackal, Anooja Robin aka Thampi, Anooja to Nguyen, Michael and Nguyen, Mary, 9718 Melissa St., $345,000.

Cox, Jeffrey W. to Hamel, Chloe, 7739 Park View Blvd, $222,000.

Jennings, Joshua A. and Jennings, Jennifer to Petsch, Tanner, 8736 Park View Blvd, $288,000.

Tuttle, Paige to Barlow, Matthew and Barlow, Brea, 7431 Terry Drive, $230,000.

Falk, Jessica Lyn and Cowles, Kenneth Jay to Larson, Maxwell Helm and Larson, Angela Rose, 7101 S. 75th St., $290,000.

Boganowski, Fontain, conservator, and Michelle A. Basile Estate to S.W.A.P. Inc., 7305 S. 69th St., $155,000.

DHM Inc. to Mohan, Sujatha and Nagaraju, Mohan, 7013 S. 69th St., $135,000.

68133

Simply Better Solution LLC to Deane, Rosemary, 11539 Lakeview Drive, $330,000.

Morales, Ramirez Rosa and Alfaro, Menfis Gerardo Morales to Smith, Holden and Smith, Jennifer, 2609 Aberdeen Drive, $320,000.

Eckert, Charles L. and Eckert, Julianne to Boyer, Zachary Scott, 2605 Aberdeen Drive, $310,000.

McChesney, Scott A. and McChesney, Tammy J. to Sapkota, Kiran and Sapkota, Muna, 2001 Liberty Lane, $362,000.

68136

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rizal, Simon and Rizal, Bandana, 17411 Palisades Drive, $355,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Passarella, Gabrielle and Evans, Aaron, 9556 S. 181st St., $376,000.

Piper, Hillary Lynn to Chamberlin, Gregory D., 8112 S. 166th St., $164,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Daily, Dawna and Daily, Kevin, 18479 Prestwick Ave., $418,000.

Hansen, Laura to Bassler, Donald L., 15830 Willow St., $301,000.

Graves, James A. and Graves, Kristi K. to Ondracek, Kentyn J. and Badalucco, Anne, 18111 Gertrude St., $315,000.

Bates, Karla R. nka Matya, Karla R and Matya, Nathaniel to Reese, Aaron E., 18039 Josephine St., $308,000.

McCauley, Kathryn M. to Ryan, Dalton D. and Williams, Alexa K., 18004 Sunridge St., $295,000.

Marino, Scott Carmen and Marino, Sharon Kay to Combs, Anna Marie and Gilpin, David Martin, 8126 S. 167th St., $360,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Vitosh, Austin, 10804 S. 177th St., $390,000.

Huegerich, Ryan and Huegerich, Erika to Vergil, Todd and Vergil, Gina, 10702 S. 168th Ave., $1,000,000.

Boryca, Anne M. and Boryca, Kenneth B. to Lofgren, Justin and Lofgren, Tiffany, 18923 Redwood St., $420,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Crouch, Steven G. and Crouch, Toni J., 18452 Chutney Drive, $391,000.

Hiykel, Joseph R. and Hiykel, Michelle Ann to Jones, Kevin L. and Jones, Candi D., 18628 Josephine St., $425,000.

Dauel, Toby C. to Magnussen, Nathan W., 16147 Cherrywood St., $285,000.

Windsor West Development LLC to Arliss Holdings Land Co. LLC, 18213 Cary St., $3,390,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hagen, Gregory J. and Hagen, Kathryn S., 17504 Greenleaf St., $414,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Simon, Timothy J. and Simon, Molly M., 17516 Greenleaf St., $411,000.

Pettit, Staci M. and Pettit, Rodney D. to Hill, KW and Hill, Shyrle A., 7115 S. 163rd St., $345,000.

68138

Haswell, Joshua A. and Haswell, Nichole L. to Hicks, Ricky R. and Lam, Kryssa N., 13512 Schirra St., $272,000.

McGuire, Lisa Kay to Weldon, Erin M., 13510 Grissom St., $260,000.

Founders Ridge LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 12716 Slayton St., $95,000.

Dolan, Nicole S., personal representative and George J. Kaplan Estate to Bock Properties LLC, 8124 S. 154th St., $269,000.

Mitchell Karri S., personal representative, and Shellie Huismann Estate to Krause, Brandon and Wheeler, Ashley, 12802 Lillian St., $305,000.

Piotrowski, Kenneth W. to Piotrowski, Suzanne F., 13011 Margo St., $185,000.

Hernandez, Oscar Anibal Lopez and Velasquez, Patricia Coxaj to Sandoval, Kristina, 14807 Edna St., $285,000.

Cribbs, Charles and Harris, Lanundra to Weis, Colin, 13214 Slayton St., $250,000.

Bresler, Maggie E. and Bresler, Zachary J. to Phipps RE LLC, 12614 Emiline St., $275,000.

68147

Stewart, Madilee nka Wheeler, Madilee and Wheeler, Dylan to Diaz, Amire, 7198 S. 40th St., $240,000.

Kmiecik, Richard Jr., successor trustee, and Janet A. Schroeder Revocable Trust to VanBlarcum, Kaylee, 8014 Groves Circle, $237,000.

RDK Housing LLC to Rodriguez, Dinora Yaneth and Macias, Anthony A., 7207 Chandler Hills Drive, $231,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc. to Tot, Nyanhial M. and Choul, Bikhan, 7302 S. 30th St., $215,000.

McCarthy, Brittney N. and McCarthy, Stephen J. to Dennis, Kurt Charles, 2511 Georgia Ave., $300,000.

Ramsey, Karen E. to Gorey, Shane, 3910 Giles Road, $265,000.

Greer, Michele and Greer, Patrick J. to RHBRREI LLC, 3318 Willow St., $140,000.

68157

Hernandez, Kenier Ferrer and Aviles, Yolanda Castillo to Vieth, Lorenz, 4505 Trail Circle Ave., $273,000.

Norris, James G. to Johnson, Alexander, 8425 S. 64th Ave., $330,000.

