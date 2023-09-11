DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

HRC Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17640 Scott St., $65,950.

Donahue, Michael J. and Donahue, Rachel A. to McCauley, Kathryn, 12659 N. 161st Ave., $390,000.

Huntington Homes LLC to Herdman, Ryan and Herdman, Emily, 8216 N. 167th St., $440,000.

Newport Homes LLC to Webb, Stephen B. IV and Webb, Cynthia A., 16155 Abigail St., $515,133.

Martin, Kelli and Peters, Allison to Baker, Thomas and Baker, Susan, 14714 Girard St., $599,000.

Rai, Kalpu H. and Rai, Rakchhya to Mayo, Eric and Mayo, Audrey, 7358 N. 165th St., $405,000.

Mayo, Audrey K. and Mayo, Eric T. to Marquez, Alejandra and Rivera, Miguel, 15458 Mormon Circle, $260,000.

Furasek, Mark and Furasek, Jacqulynn to Meschede, Nicholas and Meschede, Cassandra, 14461 Jardine St., $270,000.

Byrd, Zachary W. and Byrd, Marilyn J. to Sodawasser, Andrew J. and Sodawasser, Catherine L., 7711 N. 147th Avenue Circle, $320,000.

Welchert, Brody R. and Welchert, Alyssa N. to Faubion, Mark and Faubion, Natalie, 14608 Sunrise St., $305,000.

Sweet, Lucas and Sweet, Jasmine to Sapkota, Narayan Prasad and Sapkota, Puspa, 16616 Weber St., $393,000.

Chris and Sarah Pudenz Revocable Living Trust and Pudenz, Chris Michael, trustee to Kevin L. Wedeking and Glenda D. Wedeking Living Trust, 12503 N. 178th Circle, $1,400,000.

Pyakurel, Umesh and Pyakurel, Magali to Kimsey, Emily, 15401 Willit St., $257,000.

Ribeiro, Francisco and Ribeiro, Deanna to Wah, Htay and Wah, Nae Ze K., 15154 Whitmore Circle, $620,000.

68022

FLD Fund I LLC to Kavan Homes Incorporated, 20992 Jaynes St., $82,500.

Steele, Shirleen to Evolution Homes LLC, 21315 Oldgate Circle, $315,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Turner, Carly Marie, 2719 N. 182nd St., $744,900.

Feye, Gail to Smithpeter, Jennifer L., 2752 N. 202nd Ave., $340,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Stemple, Adrain Eugene II and Stemple, Shannon Marie, 21356 H St., $461,221.

Peterson, Scott A. and Peterson, Toni J. to Brandt, Charles J. and Brandt, Lois A., 6501 S. 210th St., $439,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Hart, Brian and Hart, Amy, 4512 N. 212nd St., $462,510.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Washa, Eric and Washa, Chelsie, 3909 S. 210th Circle, $845,412.

Perry K. Wiseman and Elisa A. Blazek Revocable Trust and Wiseman, Perry K., trustee to Wooten, Jeffrey S. and Wooten, Kirsten P., 2404 N. 186th St., $650,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Torczon, Dana and Torczon, Olivia, 2723 Big Elk Parkway, $684,900.

Bishop, Rhonda Rockness and Bishop, Jeffrey Michael to McDonald, Jeffrey S. and McDonald, Krista K., 4809 S. 236th Circle, $1,530,000.

Teri, Songuo J. and Teri, Kara A. to Frantz, Benjamin and Frantz, Blair, 18823 Sahler St., $550,000.

Hanke, Mark P. and Hanke, Tammy L. to Seehafer, Gary M. and Seehafer, Brenda L., 2404 N. 188th Terrace, $508,000.

Harmon, Matthew L. and Marshall, Christie to Clem, Frank W. Jr. and Clem, Christina J., 23713 Berry St., $650,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Blagg, Joseph Kyle and Krishna, Abirami, 21126 Ellison Ave., $584,900.

Ridenour, Breland and Ridenour, Jennifer to Sharon Martin Living Revocable Trust and Martin, Sharon J., trustee, 904 S. 201st St., $417,500.

78 Investment Group LLC to Nalukurthi, Edwin Abraham, 5509 S. 208th Court, $285,000.

Austin, Taylor and Austin, Katelin to LBJ Homes LLC, 3865 N. 209th St., $355,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 21125 Arlington St., $72,500.

Fools Inc. to Kiger, Nicholas and McMillen, Megan, 21422 A St., $765,293.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Raju, Veera Raghava Prasad Govinda and Ramamoorthy, Krithika, 5806 N. 182nd St., $452,875.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shaik, Karimulla and Shaik, Samina, 5909 N. 183rd St., $440,400.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Distefano, Richard and Distefano, Amanda, 4312 S. 219th St., $719,566.

Smith, Howard P. and Smith, Carol S. to Meyer, Larry D. and Meyer, Jill M., 18204 Harney St., $425,000.

78 Investment Group LLC to Mukherjee, Chitramoy and Roy, Bidisha, 20859 T Place, $285,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to DHIR-Iowa I LLC, 4614 N. 190th Ave., $675,212.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Krol, Karolina and Ritchie, Jeffrey T., 5614 N. 212nd St., $700,000.

Treu, Bodo and Treu, Katherine to Chandler, Chaley and Chandler, Eric, 280 S. 216th Circle, $1,000,000.

David A. Smith Revocable Trust and Tamara Kathleen Morford-Smith Revocable Trust to Jones, Christopher M. and Jackson, Maureen P., 204 N. 201st St., $418,000.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Singh, Sandip and Sijapati, Neelu, 18314 Larimore St., $526,570.

Charleston Homes LLC to Rogers, Michelle and McGinty, Mary, 4656 Kestrel Parkway, $463,396.

Scheer, Andrea Joy to Hempel Family Trust and Hempel, Dennis, trustee, 20108 Chicago St., $569,900.

Oelco LLC to Eric Allen Anderson Revocable Trust and Anderson, Eric Allen, trustee, 2718 Piney Creek Drive, $380,000.

Michael W. Remmenga and Cassandra J. Remmenga Living Trust to Hines, Alex and Stehlik, Lauren, 18414 Farnam St., $420,000.

Kuhl Family Trust and Kuhl, Muriel, trustee to Pueppke, David and Pueppke, Diana, 19905 Chicago St., $500,000.

Bartling, Brett and Bartling, Stephanie to Ryan-Simkins, Michael and Ryan-Simkins, Kelsey, 20747 Appaloosa Drive, $378,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Herman, Scott A., 21117 Polk St., $317,002.

Zhao, Gang and Wei, Xin to Xie, Wenhua, 135 S. 200th St., $545,000.

18818 Fort LLC to D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC, 5510 N. 186th Ave., $1,012,500.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to DHIR-Iowa I LLC, 19103 Grand Ave., $726,966.

Anthony and Ryan Vojslavek Revocable Trust and Vojslavek, Anthony R., trustee to Martin, Daniel P. and Martin, Michele A., 4504 S. 221st St., $1,037,000.

Reed, Chad A. and Reed, Erin M. to Oestmann, Kevin J. and Oestmann, Sara F., 3003 N. 200th Ave., $300,000.

68064

Hemphill-Wilson Properties LLC to Peterson, Carrie, 624 S. Pine St., $300,000.

Johnson, Tyler D. and Johnson, Lauren E. to Feist, Colton David, 903 Valley View St., $300,000.

Peterson, Jeffery J. and Peterson, Carrie to Toole, Alexander and Toole, Julie M., 28313 State St., $578,000.

68102

SSS Enterprises Inc. to Creighton University, 714 N. 18th St., $425,000.

Raridon, Craig and Raridon, Stephanie to Bangert, Jack and Bangert, Vickie, 300 S. 16th St. #1306, $170,000.

Budler, Jeffrey J. and Budler, Ann M. to Standen Living Trust and Standen, Robert A. Jr., trustee, 300 S. 16th St. #402, $148,000.

68104

Unstad, Kody Micah and Unstad, Amanda Dawn to Drent, Mark G., 3834 N. 65th Ave., $260,000.

Lee, Pah and Ki, Law to Centeno, Pedro E. Romero and Granillo, Reyna Zarate, 6634 Nebraska Ave., $235,000.

Maxwell, James A. to Hurlocker, Margaret A. and Hurlocker, Joseph B., 5314 Corby St. #3, $143,000.

Hutchinson, Kristin Nohealani Mariko Ardo and Hutchinson, Bryson to Wageman, Brian and Wageman, Michelle, 2706 N. 48th St., $175,000.

Advanced Brothers Homes LLC and Advanced Brothers LLC to Gutierrez, Alexys G., 3719 N. 55th St., $168,000.

Anderson, Matthew S. and Anderson, Amanda M. to Brammer, Chris and Folberg, Abby, 2020 N. 49th Ave., $345,000.

Boon, Frances Marie and Costello, Frances to Pennell, Warren and Pennell, Randi, 2024 N. 48th St., $271,000.

Anderson, Cassondra to Culliver, Richard L. Jr., 4866 Maple St., $167,000.

Miettinen, Pamela J. Hansen to Campbell, Igor Alexander and Piccolo, Sarah, 7066 Decatur St., $165,000.

Blackwater Properties LLC to FHF LLC, 5312 N. 48th Ave., $190,000.

Webber, Bryan D. to Miller, David L. and Miller, Angela J., 5153 Lake St., $435,000.

C & N Investments LLC to French, Jacquelyn A., 3212 Fontenelle Blvd., $220,000.

United Republic Bank to R2 Realty LLC, 6524 Maple St., $140,000.

Sutton, Taria and Conley, Taria to Beta Homes LLC, 4551 Fort St., $97,300.

68105

Eytalis, Stephen to Carvajal, Ulises J. and Andrade, Cendy M. Chavez, 1018 S. 36th St., $390,000.

Taylor, Keenan and Cusic, Ellie to Chapman, Shane W. and Chapman, Christina, 1310 S. 35th Ave., $425,000.

DFP LLC to Kenney, Samuel John, 2702 Shirley St., $153,000.

Gryva, Mary C. to Gutman, Daniel and Moyer, Tess, 3541 Woolworth Ave., $447,000.

Radke, Carol J. to Venhaus, Lisa L., 3050 S. 35th Ave., $210,000.

68106

Longacre, Mark E. and Longacre, Kathleen M. to Ponec, Jeff M., 5721 Grover St., $230,000.

Schuermann, William Caleb and Schuermann, Ella to Nelson, Madeline P., 4811 Pacific St., $256,000.

Earls, Traci L. and Belin, Michelle L. to Warren, Miranda Marie and Warren, Alexander Julian, 726 S. 68th St., $415,000.

Fowler, Sally J. to Gotoland LLC, 4629 Hascall St., $133,000.

Anderson, Benjamin W. and Anderson, Brooke M. to Hammitt, Reid Kellogg, 5819 Hickory St., $252,500.

Vescio, Jeffrey R. and Vescio, Edna, personal representative to Harms, Ryan R., 5812 Frances St., $75,000.

Kaase, Tyson J. and Kaase, Samantha to Halferty, Abigail Victoria, 1822 S. 58th St., $270,000.

Baumann, Joshua and Lemoine, Laura to Lewis, Mitchell and Lewis, Shannette, 2103 S. 48th Ave., $295,000.

Blake, Cecil O. and Blake, Keith D., personal representative to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 3067 S. 60th St., $130,000.

Tafolla, Jeff and Wurth, Melissa to Scanlan, Trish, 1504 S. 58th St., $390,000.

68107

NR LLC to Aguilar, Rocio Ordonez, 4102 S. 27th St., $172,000.

Salinas, Gustavo Gallardo to PG Investments LLC, 2705 H St., $157,000.

Mejia, Jose A. Ayala and Ayala, Maria Noemi to Arreola, Floriberto and Santamaria-Zamora, Glenda I., 4832 S. 13rd St., $230,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Galvan, Maria D. Benitez and Estrada, Moises Castillo, 3817 F St., $174,000.

Modra, Dena and Modra, Kyl to Brown, Russell L., 5122 S. 38th St., $100,000.

Tyma, Dylan A. and Tyma, Rocio Avilla to Payne, Donald Robert III, 6228 S. 41st Ave., $192,500.

68108

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to ACG Construction LLC, 1837 Vinton St., $1,400,000.

Erpelding, Brandon and Erpelding, Stephanie to Borjas, Vianey C. Tapia, 1822 Bancroft St., $128,100.

NR LLC to Lizcano, Noemy Del Carmen Lopez, 615 Martha St., $180,000.

Mejia, Exmir Palma and Jimenez-Bisoso, Ruben to Ocana, Martha, 2010 Vinton St., $19,000.

John and Gloria D. Tomaszkiewicz Funnel Trust and Tomasziewicz, John, trustee to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 1224 Park Wild Ave., $100,000.

John D. Einung Trust and Dorsay C. Einung Trust to Ansell Investments LLC, 804 Hickory St., $215,000.

68110

Anders, Robbin and Anders, Clayton, personal representative to Russ, Rozalia A., 3922 N. 16th St., $20,000.

68111

GTM Properties LLC to Harter, Andrea, 4716 Fontenelle Blvd., $160,000.

North Omaha Crown V Limited Partnership to Bur, Peter and Gach, Martha, 2627 Patrick Ave., $31,946.

Waters, Dallas J. and Walters, Dallas J. to Rothlisberger, Jeffrey K., 5341 N. 29th St., $35,000.

Anzalone, Anthony to Lemero Construction LLC, 3341 Meredith Ave., $116,000.

Masloski, Matthew fka Reuting, Matthew to Masloski, Christopher fka Reuting, Christopher, 3928 Hartman Ave., $29,800.

Olderbak Enterprises North LLC to Jorgensen, Drew, 3185 Stone Ave., $155,000.

Crouch, Seth Wilson to James, Ernesto and James, Andrea, 4316 Maple St., $180,000.

Casares, Shelly M., trustee to Ivy Properties Inc., 3920 Laurel Ave., $60,975.

C & N Investments LLC and Equity Omaha LLC to GTM Properties LLC, 3497 Pratt St., $300,000.

Foster, Arthur L. Jr. to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 4415 Ruggles St., $86,000.

Anders, Robbin and Anders, Clayton, personal representative to Russ, Rozalia A., 2455 Camden Ave., $60,000.

Schreiner, Rachael R. and Walker, Levi to Dailey, Vivien and Thompson, Jacob, 4212 Vernon Ave., $130,000.

Gahona, Lennis H. and Soares, Tricia L. to Galvan, Dulce S. and Ozuna, Victor Manuel Garcia, 4107 Corby St., $205,000.

68112

Webb, Stephen B. IV and Webb, Cynthia A. to Jareske, Brian K. and Franzen, Caroline M., 9609 N. 31st St., $170,000.

Wells, Brendon to Dean Properties LLC, 7803 N. 29th St., $65,000.

Doran, Richelle to Molnar, Steve, 7608 N. 29th St., $105,000.

Skinner, Jeffery D. and Skinner, Stephenie A. to Doran, Richelle, 3415 Redick Ave., $130,000.

Adair 0134 to Adair Holdings LLC, 7214 N. 34th St., $94,800.

Rasmussen, Edwin A. and Gartner, James B., personal representative to Waters, David A. and Madsen-Waters, Susan K., 10526 Canyon Road, $125,000.

68114

Patterson, Yasin K. and Patterson, Elizabeth C. to Hubner, Andrew J., 7326 Izard St., $310,000.

Kohlhaase, David L. and Kohlhaase, Debra A. to Peterson, Scott A. and Peterson, Toni J., 10005 Harney Parkway South, $499,000.

Jasper, Jason L. and Jasper, Anna E. to Taulborg, John, 1718 Cole Creek Drive, $110,251.

Watson REI LLC to Hart, Zachary, 8429 Decatur St., $325,000.

Morrow, Bertha L. and Williams, Cheryl D., personal representative to Hickory4925 LLC, 1223 N. 95th Ave., $300,000.

Tomich, Tyrrell W. Sr. and Tomich, John J., personal representative to Niederklein, Justin and Isenberg, Karley, 857 Loveland Drive, $565,000.

68116

Bendi, Venkata Sunil and Guduru, Mounika to Altuzar Properties LLC, 16933 Tibbles St., $282,000.

Prigmore, Michaela J. to Hollinger, David and Hollinger, Jaclyn, 16708 Crown Point Place, $215,000.

Hoang, Dinh and Le, Nhan Nikki to Roberts, Elizabeth and Roberts, Michele, 5920 N. 146th Ave., $355,000.

Schaecher, Daniel J. and Schaecher, Kelley L. to Gdowski, Gerald L. Sr. and Gdowski, Rhonda J., 16410 Hartman Ave., $600,000.

Sivers, Neil S. and Sivers, Jessica A. to Gansebom, Kelsey Joan and Humphrey, Justin Matthew, 14609 Fowler Ave., $315,500.

Sweigard, Mark A. and Sweigard, Nichole M. to Livingston, Cory and Livingston, Leanna, 14724 Spaulding St., $280,000.

Kluver, John Henry Jr. and Kluver, Genevieve to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., 16014 Vernon Ave., $440,000.

Gladys H. Gillogly Revocable Trust and Luebbert, Ryan T., trustee to Zadeh, Siroos Noshirvan, 14716 Ruggles St., $270,000.

Storm, Shane M. to Pecha, Coleen M., 2130 N. 166th St., $270,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Sweigard, Nichole and Sweigard, Mark, 16014 Vernon Ave., $440,000.

Ronald Franklin Langley Exemption Trust and F. Iyvonne Langley Survivors Trust to Wilson, Donald J. and Wilson, Susan R., 14732 Hartman Place, $350,000.

Sanley, Elizabeth R. to Albertson, Alexander D. and Schoenfelder, Haley M., 2909 N. 144th Terrace, $250,000.

Ehrlich, Mary C. and Rock, Daniel L., personal representative to Reluctant Property Management LLC, 14910 Wirt St., $300,000.

68117

Mohatt, Sean and Mohatt, Reena to Shaw, Michael, 4833 S. 48th St., $153,000.

Bevins, James B. to Bevins, James B. and Waltke, Bethany L., 5625 V St., $148,300.

68118

Cauble, Jae E. and Cauble, Courteney L. to Bachkora, Marty, 1726 N. 175th Place, $260,000.

H & S Partnership LLP to Little Dickens LLC, 1003 N. 168th Ave., $13,592,510.

Schmieding, Larry D. and Schmieding, Michelle K. to MLK Holdings LLC, 1822 N. 169th Place, $520,000.

Kucirek, Richard J. and Kucirek, Pamela K. to Bruns, Benjamin and Bruns, Rachel, 512 S. 158th Avenue Circle, $480,000.

Urzendowski, James J. and Urzendowski, Christina L. to van Der Westhuizen, Peter and van Der Westhuizen, Michaela, 16040 Chicago St., $430,000.

Obeng, Kimball Yaw and Obeng, Rebecca to Gorthi, Janardhana and Lemaster, Karla, 16219 Western Ave., $449,000.

Palmer Road LLC to Currie, Jillian A., 16018 Decatur St., $269,700.

Wixon, Todd A. and Wixon, Patricia M. to Bhattarai, Sovana and Bhattarai, Rajesh, 17184 Seward St., $426,000.

68122

Herdman, Ryan M. and Herdman, Emily to Hofer, Jamison and Hofer, Laura, 8216 Howell St., $320,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cunningham, Delma L., 8634 Young St., $283,975.

Evans, Sara and Evans, Ryan to 7910 Redick CC Trust and C & Y Properties LLC, 7910 Redick Ave., $245,000.

Htingnan, Munggyit B. and Lahpei, Janem to Knight, Christopher, 7811 Bondesson St., $298,000.

Kropp, Thomas A. to Oyl Mission LLC, 8805 Kimball St., $180,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Dahal, Punya, 7822 N. 95th Ave., $325,990.

68124

Dean, Donald F. and Dean, Janice M. to Rodriguez, Brenda Villalobos and Rodriguez, Rogelio Jr., 9042 Lamont St., $250,000.

Taadaa Enterprises LLC to Burns, Amy E. and Burns, David M., 8820 Westridge Drive, $280,000.

Heckendorn, Joshua S. and Heckendorn, Natalie K. to Lambert, Stephanie and Krueger, Joseph, 3025 S. 107th St., $340,000.

Harrower, Katheryn R. and Harrower, Raymond I. to Jarecke, Sarah and Jones, Bret, 3524 S. 105th St., $630,000.

Cambrooks Properties LLC to Tafolla, Jeff and Wurth, Melissa, 1312 S. 99th St., $580,000.

Wilson, Donald J. and Wilson, Susan R. to Baumann, Joshua and Lemoine, Laura, 3616 S. 94th Ave., $571,000.

Lundak, Toni C. and Lundak, Bruce E. to Dale, Matthew Alan and Dale, Stephani Jo, 2124 Mullen Road, $925,000.

68127

Dolphens, Richard R. and Dolphens, Kathleen J. to Rief, Scott, 5033 S. 81st St., $287,500.

Klinker Golden LLC to Hernandez, Yanira E. and Giron, Julio Cesar Cardona, 8558 Monroe St., $299,500.

Jacobsen, Constance K. and Jacobsen, William L. to Tucker Properties LLC, 7720 Highland St., $400,000.

Blayney, Jordan and Blayney, Jessica to Watts, Levi, 7268 Drexel St., $280,000.

Vanfleet, Viola Jean to Nastase, Todd A. and Nastase, Kimberly Lynn, 9116 S Circle, $240,500.

68130

Olsen, Tracy C. and Olsen, Rebecca J. to McClelland, John C. IV and McClelland, Elizabeth, 16624 Frederick Circle, $515,000.

Zentner-Cramer, Valorie J. and Zentner, Valorie J. to Sanford, Jack and Sanford, Kayla, 18112 Atlas St., $500,000.

Wyzgoski, John H. and Wyzgoski, Terri R. to Gross, Anthony L. and Gross, Melodee, 1910 S. 183rd Circle, $530,000.

McNealy, Sarah E. and McNealy, Robert B., personal representative to Velazquez, Gilberto and Velazquez, Dayanis, 2205 S. 161st Circle, $290,000.

Stanton, Donni R. and Stanton, Tiffany to Leuva, Harshraj and Siganporia, Melody, 2302 S. 178th St., $535,000.

Barr, Kathleen to Kosch, Casandra and Miller, Cynthia Kay, 17042 Walnut Circle, $305,000.

Salanoa, Monty and Salanoa, Kristin to Lish, Lucas J. and Lish, Kalei, 17248 Pine St., $340,000.

68132

Red Ladder Rentals LLC to Cambridge, Erin Nicole, 4616 Davenport St., $265,000.

Taylor, Keegan and Mahoney, Keegan M. to Goodrich, Nathaniel, 1017 N. 64th St., $465,000.

Walker, Levi and Schreiner, Rachael to Potts, Mark A. and Potts, Mary C., 4825 California St., $399,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Snyder, Timothy and Snyder, Rebecca, 668 N. 58th St., $550,000.

Greteman, Michael and Greteman, Sarah to Tritsch, Mary Jane, 313 S. 52nd St., $400,000.

Maiefski, Maurice W. to Vargas, Eunice, 1115 N. 45th St., $143,000.

Dale, Stephani Jo and Horner, Stephani to Ruden, Alexander and Erixon, Joyce, 320 S. 51st St., $435,000.

Four Jays LLC to Brandt, Alexander and Hathhorn, Samantha, 6792 Hamilton St., $173,750.

68134

Johnson, Michelle and Reynolds, Michelle to Buck, Danny A., 10306 Hilltop Road, $444,900.

Yvonne J. Albracht Revocable Family Trust and Albracht, Yvonne J., trustee to Sadler, Katie Ann, 9812 Ellison Ave., $245,000.

Bath, Steven S. and Bath, Nicole, personal representative to Giese, George William III, 3206 N. 78th St., $210,000.

Linda J. Kohrs Revocable Living Trust and Kohrs, Linda J., trustee to Passer, Mark and Passer, Maxine Lee, 3914 N. 97th St., $235,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Karing, Mung Hkawng La and Tangmai, Htu Mai, 4044 N. 92nd Ave., $225,000.

Rotella, Al and Rotella, Brenda to Calixto, Sara and Esparza, Mario Costilla, 7606 Davis Circle, $90,000.

Hadley, Christina N. to Orduna, Quiondre and Fulcher, Destiny, 5623 N. 78th Ave., $270,000.

Preister, Cory and Preister, Jill to Me, Me and Htoo, Klee Klu, 5744 N. 79th St., $300,000.

Thomas P. McDowell Revocable Trust and Talkington, Brigit, trustee to Round Door LLC, 9354 Camden Ave., $125,000.

S3H Properties LLC to Hamza Logistics LLC, 8770 Larimore Ave., $351,000.

Wyscarver, Rebecca A. to Joerz, Nicholas W. and Joerz, Nicholas, 9636 Emmet St., $315,000.

68135

Brandt, Lois and Brandt, Charles to Reichwaldt, Eric, 5721 S. 162nd Ave., $450,000.

Diver, Daren K. and Diver, Sandy S. to Stauffer, Dan A. and Stauffer, Juliet C., 6308 S. 191st Terrace, $295,000.

Wendt, Kelly C. to Loudner, Travis Jordan and Finke, Taylor Ann, 5022 S. 190th St., $251,550.

Sloan, Carly and Ereso, Greg to Dickman, Matthew and Dickman, Amber, 16626 Ehlers St., $318,000.

Thomas R. & Andrea G. Hoffart Revocable Trust and Hoffart, Thomas R., trustee to Matya, Karla and Matya, Nathaniel, 4779 S. 162nd Ave., $431,500.

Shonka, Michael D. and Shonka, Christine A. to Hastings, Kimberli and Nebelsick, William, 6703 S. 164th Ave., $450,000.

Dye, Brian and Dye, Jana to Cotton, Whitney D. and Gladwin, James M. Jr., 6309 S. 162nd Ave., $325,000.

Sisson, Nick and Sisson, Nicholas to Black, Krista and Carpenter, Chad, 19863 G St., $410,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Wickwire, Thomas and Wickwire, Lori, 19979 Jefferson St., $530,105.

BSR-FW LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 19830 Adams St., $66,400.

Potrament, Nicole to Nelson, Stephen G. and Nelson, Kelly S., 18186 Polk Place, $205,000.

Wickwire, Thomas and Wickwire, Lori to Johnson, Tyler and Johnson, Lauren, 6515 S. 159th Ave., $403,500.

Richard & Patricia Tonar Joint Revocable Trust and Tonar, Richard J. Jr., trustee to Kathol, Todd J. and Mares-Kathol, Suzanne, 15712 O Circle, $295,000.

Turgeon, Teresa and Turgeon, Jim to Inthavong, John and Inthavong, Rae Ann, 6616 S. 199th St., $447,000.

West, Andrew and West, Metta to Costanzo, Michael J. and Costanzo, Bailey R., 17123 Madison St., $437,000.

68137

Heredia, Arixa I. Herrera to Roberts, Jessica Kay, 12632 N St., $320,000.

Jo Ann Skupa Revocable Trust and Skupa, Joann, trustee to Moore, David and Moore, Sierra, 12140 W St., $260,000.

Cordel, Egon P. to Watson REI LLC, 14942 Polk St., $210,000.

Swinehart, Matthew and Swinehart, Margaret to Farrens, John Douglas, 5305 S. 147th St., $286,000.

Manning, John W. to Nguyen, Hung and Pham, Tu Anh Hai, 15260 Y St., $240,000.

Poff, Joseph Arthur III to Erickson, Willow Creek and Kiper, Jonathan Edward, 13566 W Circle, $327,500.

Roseland, Mark and Roseland, Jacqueline to Hiemstra, Danielle C. and Hiemstra, Doug, 6020 Oakcrest Place, $300,000.

Nola Francis Living Trust and Francis, Nola, trustee to Tafolla, Steve and Tafolla, Kay, 5164 S. 150th Place, $270,000.

Runyon, Dillon C. and Runyon, Kaitlyn T. to Ramirez, Keyla E. Quinones and Rodriguez-Galindo, Obed D., 10899 Polk St., $250,000.

68142

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Rasmussen, Derek Clifford and Detota, Kacie N., 11605 Potter St., $424,000.

Rudnik, Alexis and Hanson, Alexis to Melnick, Mariah and Melnick, Glenn D., 7478 N. 139th St., $320,000.

68144

RHBRREI LLC to Pokorny, Joshua, 3726 S. 126th Ave., $204,000.

Bernard and Betty Guilfoyle Revocable Trust and Guilfoyle, Bernard M., trustee to Allhijjawi, Hani R. and Jones, Lorraine M., 13436 Westwood Lane, $275,000.

Stahl, Stephanie and Studer, Stephanie to Streckfuss, Matthew and Streckfuss, Nikole Ziemba, 14136 Frances St., $360,000.

Triggs, Jacob and Triggs, Bayli to Jonas, Stephen Michael and Jonas, Cheri Lynn, 14704 Arbor St., $342,500.

Mason Family Living Trust and Mason, Steven C., trustee to Pieper, Reis and Pieper, Leah, 3424 S. 127th St., $240,000.

Cahalane, Patrick A. and Cahalane, Michaela to Johnson, Noah Christian and Johnson, Karly Michelle, 3362 S. 108th St., $200,000.

Cosgrove, Charles E. and Cosgrove, Katherine M. to Wisehart, Sierra, 15012 Arbor St., $290,000.

Haggard, Trevor Dane and Falzone, Rachel to Leinen, Matthew J., 12448 Martha St., $257,000.

68152

Aloys Acres and Kanne Korp LP to Miller, Monica, 6404 Howell St., $165,000.

Coleman, Sylvia L. to JSE Properties LLC, 5314 Tucker St., $220,000.

68154

Skolnick Holdings LLC to Spectra Properties LLC, 10820 Harney St., $1,600,000.

Ostrander, Shauna and Ostrander, David to Cornwell, Daniel and Cates, Alyssa, 105 N. 154th St., $300,000.

Kroeger, Stacey A. to Wallace, Jennifer A. and Wallace, Brent M., 722 N. 154th Ave., $310,000.

Strovers, Eric D. to Tomoser, Stephen Michael and Tomoser, Erica Marie, 12074 Westover Road, $290,000.

Detlefsen, Barbara K. to Cicero, Alexandra, 802 N. 121st St., $196,000.

Carpino, Donald P. and Carpino, Christine M. to Thorp, John, 1861 N. 151st Place, $255,000.

Sears Family Trust and Sears, Don M., trustee to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 827 N. 122nd Court, $147,000.

Holtz, Genevieve C. to Maaiah, Salim Eid Abdullah, 236 S. 110th St., $100,000.

Huss, Alan E. and Huss, Kathryn M. to Mary A. Schuele Revocable Trust and Schuele, Mary A., trustee, 930 S. 117th Court, $735,000.

68164

Shramek, Karen A. to Koala Wash LLC, 13131 Fort St., $224,852.

Mlnarik, Charles E. to Hanson, Robert E. and Hanson, Linda L., 6634 N. 142nd St., $276,000.

Kantaras, Mark A. and Kantaras, Ashlea A. to Dickey, Andrew P. and Dickey, Brittney L., 4901 N. 140th St., $475,000.

LNP Investment LLC to Vancleve, Ryan D., 2742 N. 113rd St., $300,000.

Sodawasser, Andrew J. and Sodawasser, Catherine L. to Enholm, Joshua J. and Dunham, Erica R., 12324 Binney St., $285,000.

Kaufman, David G.J. and Kaufman, Nicole R. to Courtney, Zak and Courtney, Kelli, 4805 N. 139th St., $435,000.

Kealy Properties LLC to Charles E. Lakin III Trust and Lakin, Charles E. III, trustee, 13954 Sprague St., $375,000.

Adair 0368 to Adair Holdings LLC, 11641 Queens Drive, $232,100.

Drew, Eric R. and Drew, Annette to McKeever, Bret R. and Kirkholm, Tess E., 2252 N. 128th Circle, $240,000.

Razee, Sean Duane and Razee, Erica L. to Timperley, Zachary, 5265 N. 129th Avenue Circle, $276,000.

Carlisle, Jordan R. and Carlisle, Robert J. to Elkhorn Capital LLC, 2646 N. 131st Circle, $185,000.

Fallick, Jay B. and Fallick, Kylie A. to Beckmann, Jeff and Beckmann, Shruti, 3410 N. 140th St., $1,445,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Garrison, Heath M. and Garrison, Selita Daniele to Patton, John J. Jr. and Patton, Kirsten M., 1003 Somerset Drive, $320,000.

House, James M. and House, Susan to Hill, Ralph J., 813 Forestview Circle, $290,000.

Hansen, Scott W. and Hansen, Rebecca A. to Petersen, Erin M. and Petersen, Kyle M., 416 Ridgewood Drive, $430,000.

Diaz, Juana Isela Ortiz aka Ortiz, Juana Isela and Bejines, Gustavo Noe Cruz to Bardwell, Jessica and Reinhardt, Kyle, 2723 Lloyd St., $175,000.

Dillon, Gary and Dillon, Melody to McClellan, Connor, 1904 Lindyview Lane, $195,000.

BC2104 LLC to Kaipust, Kelli, 2104 Tulip Lane, $206,000.

68028

Charleston Homes LLC to Stockton, Emily and Stockton, Dylan, 10321 S. 206th St., $368,000.

Wallen, Matthew and Wallen, Jillian to Smith, Christopher T. and Smith, Megan A., 445 Brentwood Drive, $385,000.

Allgood, Victoria K. to Adams, Megan Isabell and Slater, Logan Michael, 221 Sycamore Circle, $229,000.

3 Buckets LLC to Barnco LLC, 14070 S. 220th St., $186,000.

68046

Belt Construction Company Inc. to Beanland, Philip J. and Beanland, Melissa J., 11558 S. 119th Circle, $924,000.

Paul S. Blanchard and Mary M. Blanchard Revocable Trust to Grassau Robert J., 1119 Parc Drive, $265,000.

Edds, Jane and Edds, Frank to Abbott, Maria, 710 N. Beadle St., $230,000.

Moheng, Herman and Moheng, Brandi to Walker, Jeffery Jose and Walker, Crystal Guadalupe, 2010 Diane St., $390,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Williams, David and Williams, Kristine, 11110 Portage Drive, $409,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Morris, Robert E. II and Morris, Esther J., 11225 Portage Drive, $349,000.

Alvarado, Dewayne C. and Alvarado, Jane M. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 919 Jana Circle, $245,000.

Ward, Aaron and Ward, Jordin to Lechtenberger, Christopher and Eby, Logan, 1707 Walnut Circle Drive, $330,000.

Xia, Yang and Choi, Jeffrey to Pfeifer, Trevor Matthew and Shultz, Amanda Rae, 304 Fort St., $293,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Estudillo, John and Estudillo, Sarah, 1120 Palomino Circle, $290,000.

Kuehlthau, Michael V. and Kuehlthau, Rhonda K. to McShane Properties LLC, 721 E. 7th St., $240,000.

68123

Douglas, Joshua Blake and Douglas, Brittany C. to Hausman, Corey A. and Hausman, Paige H., 2016 Hummingbird Drive, $375,000.

Xu, Changjuan and Peng, Wei to Peng, Zirui, 10604 S. 25th Ave., $200,000.

Waldon, Jahmal and Waldon, Kellie to Gilman, Trisha, 14510 S. 29th Circle, $270,000.

Perkins, Matthew and Perkins, Michelle to Ptasnik, Nickolas and Ptasnik, Elizabeth, 4406 Brook St., $325,000.

Thomas, Bradley and Thomas, Teresa to Hernandez, Jesus and Hernandez, Maria, 14810 S. 21st St., $400,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Haymond, Charles J. and Haymond, Corsha L., 14816 S. 18th St., $313,000.

Monro, Traci D. to Schultz, Daniel R. and Schultz, Casey A., 14309 S. 20th St., $350,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Hike, Chase and Hike, Jerica, 4313 Pinehill Road, $371,000.

Brooks Builders Inc. to Duo Homebuyers LLC, 3501 Leawood Drive, $220,000.

Johnson, Doug and Johnson, Beverly to Bass, Kristin, 13105 S. 26th Ave., $325,000.

Duncan, James R. and Duncan, Amanda to Serve Medical Solutions LLC, 3309 Chad Ave., $215,000.

Carol S. Catherall Revocable Trust and Catherall, Carol S. and Catherall, Michael H., trustees to Anderson, Hope D. and Anderson, Justin L., 13006 Jan Circle, $314,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Brown, Kevin S., 14822 S. 17th St., $337,000.

68128

Leaders, Mark R. to Dearinger, Nancy J., 7328 Frederick St., $345,000.

REO Asset Management Co. LLC to North 52 LLC, 6825 Michelle Ave., $255,000.

Haws, Sarah, personal representative, and Bradley A. Johnson Estate to Bloomer, John W. and Bloomer, Carol A., trustees of the John and Carol Bloomer Trust, 7005 S. 74th St., Apt. 301, $200,000.

Valley, Ernest C. and Meadows Valley, Jamie L. to Caudillo, Chad and Caudillo, Bobbie J., 9710 Melissa St., $370,000.

68133

Snethen, Nicholas D. and Snethen, Kristy L. to Zlatek, Heather and Zlatek, Mark, 2009 Liberty Lane, $385,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Santiago, Wildmer J. and Santiago, Cyntynniel E., 13546 S. 54th St., $355,000.

Lewis, Dennis and Lewis, Michelle to Stanton, Sara N. and Baio, Steven A., 2502 Alexandra Road, $293,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Garcia, Jasson J. Mazariegos and Vargas, Nanci Y. Jaimes, 13522 S. 54th St., $359,000.

68136

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Christopherson, Matthew and Christopherson, Jennifer, 10315 S. 165th St., $285,000.

Dunn, Richard D., personal representative, and Dale Leroy Dunn Estate to Rowland, Lawrence Douglas and Rowland, Ellen M., 15614 Edna Circle, $275,000.

Rosso, Nicholas and Rosso, Emily to Finkhouse, Sarah and Finkhouse, Tanner, 18313 Cheyenne Road, $92,000.

TCT Properties LLC to Jorgensen, Christopher R. and Jorgensen, Sandra A., 7305 S. 173rd St., $420,000.

Bernard, Jesse L. II and Bernard, Heather M. to Perkins, Matthew and Perkins, Michelle, 17706 Rampart St., $440,000.

Pham, Thang Q. and Kieu, Jacklyn to Amak Properties LLC and Thirumalareddy, Joseph, 16128 Greenleaf St., $251,000.

Headlee, James B. and Headlee, Marilyn J. to Lay, Ann Marie, 17115 Joanne Drive, $316,000.

Heckman, Kristen and Heckman, Derek to Watson, Jana Lynn, 16120 Cottonwood Ave., $283,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Lerner, Michael and Lerner, C. Michelle, 9610 S. 184th Terrace, $402,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Jones Family Trust and Jones, Ralph, and Jones, Gail, co-trustees, 17520 Greenleaf St., $400,000.

68138

Fortune Builders LLC to Oscar Painting LLC, 7311 S. 155th Ave., $325,000.

Opryszko, Tami L. to Hansen, Christopher and Applegate, Amanda, 12830 Josephine St., $245,000.

Beeler Riley, Megan R. and Riley, Shaun E. to Runyon, Dillon C. and Runyon, Kaitlyn T., 15301 Redwood St., $345,000.

68147

Ibarra, Gaspar and Ibarra, Francisca to Gonzalez, Jaime, 7318 S. 40th St., $175,000.

Rodgers, Justin and Rodgers, Kayla to Seaman, Troy J., 2605 Geri Drive, $283,000.

Connie Jo Telfeyan Trust Agreement and Robert Bruce Telfeyan Trust Agreement to Lay, Sagbo, 2604 Tulip Lane, $345,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to McBride, Stuart Lee and McBride, Courtney Ann, 8605 Alexandra Road, $415,000.