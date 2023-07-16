DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Viacrucis, Marianne J. and Viacrucis, Carl H., 17633 Scott St., $568,802.

McAlarnen, Matthew and McAlarnen, Virginia to McAlarnen, Lindsey A., 7719 N. 151st Circle, $515,000.

Peterson, Nate and Peterson, Chanler to Hamilton, John R. and Hamilton, Michele C., 15012 Mormon St., $338,000.

Childers Custom Homes Inc. to Cardinal Homes LLC, 17034 Sarah St., $62,500.

Horner, Lloyd and Horner, Brenda to Czyl, Brian, 8916 N. 160th St., $355,000.

Emerson, Halee A. to Lopez, Susana E. and Lopez, Heriberto V., 14554 Gilder Ave., $290,000.

Atkinson, David D. Sr. and Atkinson, Melisa H. to Thomas & Paula Srb Trust and Srb, Thomas E., trustee, 18242 Northern Hills Drive, $580,000.

Ebmeier, Jonathan to Raschke, Wayne A. and Raschke, Linda S., 7116 N. 154th St., $318,250.

Olson, Ryan Archie to Konkobo, Sidouagnan Rodrigue and Magnini, Natacha Konkobo, 15350 Mormon St., $257,000.

Oussey, Ari and Oussey, Kassi to Abouessa, Ziad and Assale, Meshleen Abou, 7913 N. 155th St., $350,000.

Arbor Ridge Investments LLC to Adedemi, Ayao Anoumou and Kodjo, Fafa Fulbertine, 7819 N. 151st St., $289,000.

Heritage Bennington LLC to Marque Custom Builders LLC, 10225 N. 150th Circle, $68,000.

HRC Kempten Creek LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 11120 N. 161st Ave., $55,950.

Rinke, Kurt and Rinke, Jessica to Frederick, Penny R., 16017 N. Second St., $405,000.

Beyer, Patrick R. and Beyer, Sheila F. to Lahpai, Joufa and Lung, Ja Seng, 7904 N. 154th Ave., $395,000.

Circo, Christopher W. to Vedral, Michael and Turman-Vedral, Sara, 12219 N. 179th Circle, $1,655,000.

68022

Bentley Holdings LLC to Yin, Dennis T. and Yin, Kari, 21107 Joseph St., $93,000.

Ried, David to Hunter, Jeffery S. and Bradshaw, Kati M., 2722 N. 189th St., $444,000.

Newman, Aaron C. and Newman, Natalya Y. to Jain, Saurabh and Singhal, Nidhi, 4679 N. 209th St., $520,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Kothapalli, Rama Krishna and Ummadi, Bhavya, 21121 Butler Ave., $483,125.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Clines, Cathie A., 6204 S. 213rd St., $329,379.

Lawlor, Bradley G. and Lawlor, Rachel A. to Lucke, Bryan and Lucke, Sarah, 4610 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $510,000.

Wolowicz, Raymond and Wolowicz, Melissa to Advantage Development Inc., 5816 S. 238th St., $13,500.

McLaughlin, John A. and McLaughlin, Tia L. to Meade, Richard J. and Meade, Michelle M., 808 S. 182nd St., $745,000.

Maverick Empires LLC to Gates 5 LLC, 19101 Miami St., $365,000.

Mercado, Rodolfo S. and Corral, Alicen to Jld Laird LLC, 3911 N. 212nd St., $190,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Thota, Divya Theja and Thota, Renuka Reddy, 21056 Howe St., $775,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hannink, Joshua and Hannink, Erin, 5503 N. 207th St., $619,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to McKinnon, Sandra Nassen and McKinnon, Sandra Kay Nassen, 18132 Camden Ave., $301,657.

Advantage Development Inc. to Ellingson, Daniel and Ellingson, Leslie, 2727 N. 182nd Ave., $601,399.

Hunter, Jeffery S. to Watson REI LLC, 20103 Cleveland St., $220,000.

Mestas, Danielle J. to Kegley, Michael Dale and Kegley, Rachel Renee, 21525 Pinehurst Ave., $580,000.

204th & Fort LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 21132 Jessie Ave., $74,900.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Chaudhari, Kentankumar Babubhai and Samani, Rashmi A., 2306 N. 182nd Ave., $575,783.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Neustrom, Janice K., 18128 Camden Ave., $302,081.

Charleston Homes LLC to Sharma, Amit, 4660 Kestrel Parkway, $442,700.

Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 2807 Piney Creek Drive, $54,500.

Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 20072 Piney Creek Drive, $54,500.

78 Investment Group LLC to Kumar, Mukund and Urja, Prakrity, 5501 S. 208th Court, $300,000.

Todd Menard Construction LLC to Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC, 3609 S. 215th St., $87,500.

Cheri A. Metzler Trust and Metzler, Cheri A., trustee to Hovendick, John and Hovendick, Melissa, 21985 Brookside Ave., $720,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Meier, Tara and Meier, Glen, 20958 Polk St., $600,000.

Wanda L. Marr Trust and Marr, Richard D. Jr., trustee to Coyne, Jill, 1169 S. 212nd Circle, $575,000.

Binder, Scott Harold and Binder, Teresa Marie to Seemann Holdings LLC, 21821 Dorcas St., $1,350,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 2724 N. 182nd Ave., $37,400.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to DHIR-Iowa I LLC, 4706 N. 190th Ave., $1,141,719.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Balu, Manoj and Balakrishnan, Narmadha, 5909 N. 181st Ave., $397,701.

Pace & Lee LLC to Baker, Christopher and Baker, Jennifer, 21828 Hillandale Road, $486,000.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Masterson, Bradley T. and Masterson, Lashel M., 2724 N. 182nd Ave., $685,515.

Jeffery, William E. III and Hottle-Jeffery, Heidi to Pfeffer, Frederick and Pfeffer, Sally Jo, 518 S. 197th St., $415,000.

Wylie, Dustin A. and Wylie, Jocelyn K. to Richard & Judy Revocable Living Trust and Clampitt, Richard J., trustee, 19302 Spencer St., $845,000.

68064

Wozniak, Marek A. to Sapphire Blue LLC, 105 N. Spruce St., $250,000.

Peters, Deborah and Peters, Richard to BWHWY36 LLC, 6151 N. 252nd St., $302,000.

Lim Construction LLC to Gould, Jay C. and Gould, Nicki L., 28414 Laurel Circle, $825,000.

68102

Moore, Benjamin to Madhu, Ravishankar and Nair, Raveena Madhu, 312 S. 16th St. #61, $230,000.

Meyer, Kyle P. and Meyer, Deborah K. to Mclain, Ronald and Mclain, Tracey, 1308 Jackson St. #315, $433,000.

Barr, Shana to Nayak, Srishty, 300 S. 16th St. #1004, $200,000.

68104

Plucker, Joel W. and Plucker, Kathryn L. to Guevara, Jose D. Chica, 6219 Nebraska Ave., $230,000.

Simmons, Jimmy to Kirstie Thomas Real Estate LLC, 5034 Corby St., $169,000.

Open Skys Ventures Inc. to Slam Properties LLC, 4112 N. 48th St., $230,000.

Ulmar, Lisa and Heron, Lisa to Inception Realty LLC, 4160 N. 61st St., $65,000.

Turner, Paris to 4109 North 55th Street LLC, 4109 N. 55th St., $145,000.

Reh, Beh and Moe, Ri to Haynes, Laura, 5023 N. 54th St., $200,000.

Open Skys Ventures Inc. to LMK Holdings LLC, 3911 N. 52nd St., $287,500.

Hunt, Jeffrey A. and Posadas, Jorge to Luth, Kurt L. and Luth, Heather S., 2323 N. 63rd St., $220,000.

Steele, Mark O. and Steele, Ruth A. to Green, Stephen and Green, Cynthia, 3619 N. 60th St., $125,500.

Fraire, Jo Anne and Miller, George Wesley to Bryant, Matthew W. and Bryant, Sienna B., 6021 Parker St., $185,000.

Larrick, Karen and Larrick, Chad, personal representative to Michael J. Mancuso IRA and NDTCO, trustee, 2473 N. 47th Ave., $51,500.

Thaw, Htoo and Ray, Nai to Paw, Ray L. and Pay, Say Nay, 6005 Birch St., $88,750.

Montgomery, Eurell to 3610 N. 50th Street Land Trust and McKoy, S.J., trustee, 3610 N. 50th St., $169,600.

Neff, Deborah A. to Aura Home Solutions LLC, 4106 N. 60th St., $50,000.

Huber Home Investments LLC to Gonzalez, Denny and Gomez, Maribel Gonzalez, 6324 Decatur St., $155,000.

United Republic Bank to DS Home Dr. LLC, 6433 Ogden St., $187,000.

DSB Properties Inc. to Butler, Porshia Shyville and Butler, Porshia, 5429 N. 63rd St., $159,000.

Janovich Investments LLC to Brisco Investments LLC, 4803 Saratoga St., $38,000.

Carter, Jordan and Carter, Jamei to Ptacek, Molly, 3547 N. 45th Ave., $216,000.

United Republic Bank to Heslep, Cody Lewis and Duke, Lucy Norris, 5039 Pinkney St., $158,000.

68105

O Town Investments LLC to Bustillos, Ricardo and Bustillos, Rosemary, 818 S. 27th St., $350,000.

Excellence Home Renovation LLC to Garcia-Chaidez, Lisett and Diaz, Victor Rogel, 1726 S. 26th St., $166,000.

Fershee, Joshua Paul and Fershee, Kendra Huard to Nicholas & Renae Cannon Trust and Cannon, Nicholas Charles, trustee, 2969 Pacific St., $399,999.

BMT Investments I LLC to MW3 LLC, 1016 S. 30th Ave., $820,000.

Inception Realty LLC to CGT Realty Investments LLC, 913 S. 33rd St., $145,000.

Benak, Robert Jacob and Wiser, Devon Michael to Soba Homes LLC, 4212 Walnut St., $285,000.

Ables, Sharon and Juenemann, Sharon to Haynes, Tylon and Guzman, Jessica, 3248 S. 40th St., $225,000.

Gray, Theodore S. and Gray, Meredith S. to Giron, Luis and Giron, Fabiola, 2813 S. 40th St., $165,000.

Reba A. Benschoter Revocable Trust and Rollag, Annmarie, trustee to Stuttle, Gregory and Stuttle, Elizabeth, 2528 S. 40th St., $251,000.

68106

Hall, Joseph and Hall, Cynthia to Searle, Ryan and Withee, Laurel, 4514 Vinton St., $249,500.

Dixon, Timmi C. to Nice Casas LLC, 751 S. 70th St., $85,000.

Tejral, Richard A. and Tejral, Lu Ann K. to Cao, Xiao, 4667 Poppleton Ave., $280,000.

Wilcox, Jeffrey J.S. and Wilcox, Pamela S. to Price, Christopher and Price, Brook, 2039 S. 55th Ave., $309,000.

JKP Properties LLC to de Oleo, Simon and de Oleo, Isabella Jannine, 4676 Frederick St., $319,000.

Evans, Tyler and Evans, Katelyn to Hassman, Bailey and Ballock, Mitchell, 4556 Shirley St., $275,000.

Forest Green Lawn and Landscaping LLC to Esparrago, Christopher and Esparrago, Jade, 4811 Pierce St., $320,000.

Clemens, Dahn L. and Clemens, Mary Clare to Rostov LLC, 506 S. 50th St., $290,000.

Venditte, Bernard to Venditte, Ross, 4707 C St., $35,300.

68107

O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC to Peralta, Roque, 4220 S. 20th St., $174,000.

Rodriguez, Brenda M. Villalobos and Rodriguez, Rogelio Jr. to Selfmade LLC, 3719 V St., $145,000.

Kuehn, Corcoran and Kuehn, Michelle to Patterson, Keith R., 4732 S. 16th St., $98,100.

Martinez, Elizabeth and Martinez-Alvarado, Gonzalo to Alonzo, Zaqueo Grave, 4858 S. 17th St., $187,000.

Palmer Road LLC to GTM Properties LLC, 1809 Missouri Ave., $101,000.

KDT LLC to Simple Foundation, 2932 R St., $312,500.

Pritchard Rep. LLC to W Realty LLC, 4988 S. 41st Ave., $260,000.

68108

Banyan Tree Properties LLC to Titan Estates LLC, 2311 Bancroft St., $67,000.

St. Jensen LLC to Cash Realty Solutions LLC, 913 Forest Ave., $250,000.

Ortiz, Sandra to Rojas Services LLC, 3116 S. 22nd St., $100,000.

68110

Clear View Window & Gutter Cleaning LLC to Excellence Home Renovation LLC, 5115 N. 13rd St E., $57,000.

68111

Tamang, Santa Kumar and Tamang, Bintalimaya Moktan to Tamang, Dhan B. and Gurung, Rekha, 4208 Seward St., $150,000.

Michael Town Estates VI LLC to Ellett, Samuel L. and Ellett, Clarissa C., 2435 Ellison Ave., $150,000.

New Generation Home Buyers LLC to Cash Realty Solutions LLC, 3047 Evans St., $88,000.

Liang, Huan Zhang and Huang, Wei Ling to Chiles, Alexis, 4340 Maple St., $170,000.

Antony Real Estate LLC to Eh, Hay Moo Law and Dai, Moe, 2861 Kansas Ave., $175,000.

Anthony Jane Holdings LLC to Miller, Monica, 4026 Saratoga St., $100,000.

Dunham, Earl D. and Sacco, Diana L., personal representative to Brandes, Liza, 4215 Spaulding St., $123,900.

Faulkner, Devin J. to Pascual, Jorge Alejandro Pascual and Reyes, Raquel Cruz, 5801 N. 36th St., $83,000.

Werner, Gary and McNary, Mary to Stickler Construction LLC, 3436 Decatur St., $60,000.

Lorenzo, Pedro Simon and de Simon, Soyla Deleon Esteban to Panka Developers, 3936 Hartman Ave., $73,000.

Riley, Michael C. to MMJS Properties LLC, 3473 Fowler Circle, $140,000.

Simms Realty Group LLC to Astrike, Shane, 2420 Decatur St., $171,000.

Just Right Homes LLC to Genchi, Bernandino Mejia and Cortez, Soledad Garcia, 3806 Blondo St., $20,000.

68112

Cameli, Matthew F. to Hall, William Wallace and Hall, Jubilee Christine, 9613 N. 31st St., $158,000.

Simon Operations IV LLC to Klaassen, Kaden and Horton, Riley A., 6509 N. 33rd St., $200,000.

Project Houseworks to Sigler, Edward, 2881 Iowa St., $155,000.

Frederick, Penny R. and Fredrick, Penny R. to Hinman, Constance A., 3711 N. Post Road, $429,000.

68114

Reid, Clinton J. and Reid, Ashley A. to Mendoza, Marcos Ramirez and Salanic, Micaela Gomez, 1723 N. 105th St., $250,000.

Mary Joan Pridham Revocable Living Trust and Leeds, Larry G., trustee to Leeds, Jordan M., 801 N. 77th Ave., $130,000.

Barber, John D. to Marley, Steven, 8330 Parker Court, $234,000.

Eckert Family Farms LLC to Alvarez, Maria L., 533 N. 72nd Ave., $325,000.

LJI LLC to Wildes, Troy S. and Wildes, Tanya M., 9405 Davenport St., $1,866,770.

Collier, Drew R. and Duren, Diane K. to LPS Trust and Swanson, Larry D., trustee, 840 Loveland Drive, $2,850,000.

Erickson, Kaylee Ann and Webster, Jeffrey Allen to Schaner, Daniel Mark and Schaner, Marilee Marie, 8214 Seward St., $250,000.

Ward Family Revocable Trust and Brothers, Catherine L., trustee to Armstrong, James C. and Armstrong, Ginelyne M., 7401 Page St., $295,000.

68116

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bedmutha, Paras S. and Bedmutha, Ritu, 16920 Redick Ave., $419,262.

Rivera, Frank Christopher to Bridgman, Todd and Bridgman, Shawn, 16314 Browne St., $250,000.

Mesenbrink, Ashley and Farringer, Ashley to Weaver, Austin and Weaver, Rylie, 6231 N. 159th Circle, $500,000.

Colleen M. Daniel Estate and Anderson, Patricia, personal representative to Nash, Jason, 4220 N. 159th Ave., $385,000.

Miner, Robert L. and Miner, Cynthia L. to Bauer, Melissa M., 16503 Camden Circle, $307,000.

Wilmeth, Brett and Wilmeth, Karen to Wong, Eric and Wong, Jessica, 2701 N. 157th St., $575,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ruskamp, Rachel A. and Ogea, Chatelle C., 16902 Nebraska Ave., $440,523.

Kersten, Emily and Warneke, Martin to Birla, Sohan and Birla, Veena, 16926 Redman Ave., $270,000.

Mahoney, Patrick D. Sr. and Mahoney, Maureen E. to Evans, Thomas and Evans, Mary, 16808 Cady Circle, $505,000.

Washa, Eric and Washa, Chelsie to Bauer, Skyler and Lamoreux, Angel, 16416 Manderson St., $415,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gottchalk, Kyle D. and Gottschalk, Kyle D., 6404 N. 170th Ave., $467,850.

Vanderhelm, Kyle J. and Vanderhelm, Joey J. to Taylor, Ashley and Taylor, Kendall, 2229 N. 155th St., $357,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Thornton, Kathleen A., 17064 Mary St., $300,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Markve, Jennifer A., 17056 Mary St., $298,687.

Lucke, Bryan and Lucke, Sarah to Moore, Derek, 14918 Vernon Ave., $285,000.

Farr, Jill Joann to Remijio, Trey, 16922 Redman Ave., $280,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dreyer, Lindsay, 16911 Nebraska Ave., $355,072.

68117

Anderson, Michael E. to Stoneprop LLC, 5505 S St., $129,000.

Dixon, Bob and Dixon, Mary to Liekhus Investments LLC, 6031 O St., $98,000.

K6 Properties Inc. to Serrano, Miguel and Menjivar, Yesi Arely Franco, 4842 K St., $195,000.

68118

Scheuring, Benjamin V. C. to Bermel, Nichole, 15803 Franklin St., $277,500.

Liu, Hsi Sheng and Liu, Lai Di to Collier, Chase, 806 S. 166th St., $360,000.

Koch, Justin L. and Koch, Kinsey L. to Morrison, Christian and Morrison, Destiny, 530 S. 160th St., $465,000.

Ravipati, Sriramamurthy and Ravipati, Sudharani to 618 North 157th Circle Revocable Trust and Fischer, Daniel P., trustee, 618 N. 157th Circle, $850,000.

Collier, Chase and Collier, Catherine to PNB Investment Group LLC, 806 S. 166th St., $420,000.

Hubbard, Robert G. and Hubbard, Laurie L. to KBJB LLC, 1810 N. 162nd St., $458,960.

68122

Walton, Steven and Walton, Jessica to Martin, Jennifer Deanne, 8968 N. 81st St., $274,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Thi Builders Inc., 7805 N. 94th Circle, $55,000.

Scott, Robert and Scott, Ann L. to Cruz, Jonathan Trejo and Trejo, Lauren, 7534 N. 89th St., $345,000.

Langhofer, Grant D. and Langhofer, Lauren M. to Marek, Cynthia and Marek, Cynthia D., 7817 N. 86th Ave., $280,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Thi Builders Inc., 7906 N. 93rd St., $55,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Thi Builders Inc., 7907 N. 93rd St., $55,000.

68124

Goldberg, Cindy and Goldberg, Stuart Bruce to Dwyer, Matthew V. and Dwyer, Jennifer, 1314 Ridgewood Ave., $859,000.

Frith, Steven and Frith, Kassondra to Olson, Daniel Jr., 3524 Westgate Road, $300,000.

Peters, Kellie C. and Black, Kellie C. to Loza, Angel Joseph and Cunningham, Rachel L., 8213 Martha St., $300,000.

Raj, A. Nirmal and Nirmalraj, Hemalatha to Eric J. Schermerhorn Trust and Schermerhorn, Eric J., trustee, 2719 S. 96th Avenue Circle, $420,000.

Lamontia, Fanny L. and Lamontia-Haiar, Michelle R., personal representative to Lamontia, Zackary J., 1101 S. 96th St., $325,000.

D&L Real Estate Group LLC to Circo, Christopher, 8630 Loveland Estates Court, $1,060,000.

Special T. Masonry Incorporated to Rhodes-Richardson, Georgia Lee and Richardson, Jimmy Jack, 8011 Pasadena Ave., $277,000.

Krenzer, Vern W. and Krenzer, Gail C. to Nola Enterprises LLC, 2834 S. 87th Ave., $315,000.

68127

Perry, Joseph D. to Safe Harbour Eat—XXVII LLC, 8053 Main St., $270,000.

Hyde, Renee Y. to MacNeill, Sally, 10711 Berry Place, $305,000.

Vokal, Elizabeth and Vokal, James D. Jr. to Sokolinskiy, Alexandr and Sokolinskaya, Lyazat, 4841 S. 93rd Ave., $240,000.

Rasmussen, Victor L. to EE Ventures LLC, 7614 Maywood St., $159,000.

Goodrich, Mark D. to Tinoco-Cabello, Alejandra and Hernandez, Imanol, 8812 Monroe St., $263,000.

68130

Slattery, Mark J. and Slattery, Julie R. to Soheilian, Seena Ali and Soheilian, Jordan, 17752 Castelar Circle, $555,000.

Asrentals LLC to Healy, Emily K. and Nordell, Michael J., 15924 Valley St., $323,000.

Cruz, Mark K. and Cruz, Kristie J. to Bloomquist, Eric S. and Bloomquist, Emily K., 1361 S. 196th St., $410,000.

Emily Greco LLC to Rathman, Michael, 2511 S. 161st Circle, $275,000.

Carbajal, Nickolas and Carbajal, Hannah to Hossack, James D. and Hossack, Katie E., 16324 Westfield Circle, $343,000.

Weatherbee, Taiten J. and Weatherbee, Haley Renee to Richard D. Anderson Trust and Anderson, Richard D., trustee, 1306 S. 168th Ave., $425,000.

68131

Schaible, Phillip and Brown-Schaible, Karen to Blackstone Sunrise LLC, 112 S. 37th St. #1125, $250,000.

Almond, Jeanine E. to Hugos LLC, 1414 Military Ave., $200,000.

Kucirek Living Trust and Kucirek, Francis J., trustee to Grutsch, Derek and Grutsch, Anastasia, 3868 California St., $475,000.

Omnicorp Saddle Creek LLC to Richard T.C. Wan M.D. LLC, 335 N. Saddle Creek Road, $3,641,000.

68132

Koenig, Paul L. and Koenig, Janet E. to Gorman, Matthew J. and Gorman, Michaella M., 5120 Webster St., $411,050.

Hamer, Tyler J. and Hamer, Taryn to Pinkelman, Mitchel and Wilson, Katharine, 5010 Western Ave., $298,000.

Kwon, Tayler Hyesun and Lee, Tayler Hyesun to Pentagulio, Nathan and Leinart, Jamie, 4715 California St., $230,000.

Pena, Stefan T. and Pena, Meagan M. to Traveling Charles LLC, 6160 Charles St., $190,000.

68134

Hermanson, Christopher and Hermanson, Anita to Crouch, Jeffrey M. and Crouch, Maria K., 9506 Redman Ave., $216,000.

Gerald W. & Linda D. Primm Living Trust and Primm, Gerald W. Trust to Lauzon, David and Lauzon, Summer, 5406 N. Oaks Blvd., $291,000.

Taylor, Anita J. and Taylor, Joseph, personal representative to Gloden, Janelle, 8550 Meredith Ave., $245,000.

68135

Nassif, Abdessamad and Nassif, Sandra to Trelles, Tyler and Trelles, Tori, 5507 S. 174th St., $505,000.

Schlender, Stephen and Sunagawa, Shawnalyn to Sunagawa, David T. G. and Won-Sunagawa, Sharon Y. J., 16626 Jefferson St., $250,000.

Kastrick, Colin and Kastrick, Elizabeth to Hawkins, Andrew D., 6753 S. 191st St., $360,000.

Schenck, Leah J. and Schenck, Joseph R. to Ponce, Alejandro X. and Ponce, Sarah A., 6009 S. 193rd Ave., $410,000.

Hunt, Omar and Hunt, Veronika to McGowan, Logan and McGowan, Monique, 5441 S. 159th Ave., $350,000.

Gentile, Brian and Gentile, Andrea to Hildy Properties LLC, 6117 S. 189th St., $305,000.

Backer, Kami L. and Hinderks, Kami L. to Hinderks, Bradyn Lee, 6124 S. 189th Ave., $330,000.

Smith, Jonathan D. and Smith, Ashley to Gonzales, Frank and Gonzales, Viviana, 19460 R St., $276,000.

Haas, Shannon M. to Wanek, Tommy and Bell, Peyton, 18670 W St., $275,000.

Wedeking, Bradley R. and Wedeking, Ashley to McCabe, Janice M. and Skupa, Jo Ann, 4834 S. 189th St., $325,000.

Kreikemeier, Tait D. to Gerdes, Austin, 19022 Jacobs St., $260,000.

Kabre, Faycal and Dandjinou, Rassidatou S. to Segura, Teodoro and Knowles-Segura, Miriam G., 18682 W St., $283,000.

Kunjibettu, Ranjeeth B. and Ballal, Mithila R. to Strelko, Scott A. and Caruso, Sarah L., 19308 K Circle, $395,000.

Dana E. Nyffeler Trust and Nyffeler, Dana E., trustee to Steinmeyer, David, 17830 Z Circle, $605,000.

Lali, Iris F. and Sovi-Guidi, Fidelia Djoka Mathilde L. to Omaha Escape LLC, 6117 S. 190th Terrace, $280,000.

Aley, Andrew J. to Wagner, Frederick W. Jr. and Leroux, Jahna L., 6127 S. 167th Circle, $325,000.

Kueny, Andrew David and Kueny, Katie to Basso, Jacolin Luella and Salnicky, Nicholas Joseph, 19339 Blaine St., $453,000.

68137

Eisma, Joseph R. and Eisma, Melissa M. to Mason, Steven and Mason, Cynthia, 14817 Walnut Grove Circle, $260,000.

Busse, Joy C. to Bruene, Korey and Jesz, Spencer, 14110 Washington Circle, $270,000.

Putjenter, Judith M. to Luth, Kurt L. and Luth, Heather S., 12212 Kuehl Circle, $220,000.

Kyra LLC to Moheiser, Matthew and Dunn, Rashawnda, 5026 S. 149th St., $233,800.

Millard Plaza Shopping Center LLC to Hy-Vee Inc., 5710 S. 144th St., $5,780,000.

68142

Degagne, Lyndsey B. and Thompson, Lyndsey B. to Naselow, Tara and Nahas, John, 7403 N. 139th Ave., $305,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dunavant, Evan M., 10910 Craig St., $288,238.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Soto, Luis Javier and Ocegueda, Oswaldo Rene Reza, 11070 Reynolds St., $425,593.

Vinton22 Holdings LLC to Hubbard, Robert and Hubbard, Laurie, 12756 Mormon St., $499,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hurt, Ronald L. and Hurt, Gail L., 11055 Sunrise St., $315,772.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Scott, Robert K. and Scott, Ann L., 11116 King St., $325,697.

68144

Sorenson, John L. and Sorenson, Emily to Gibson, Austin and Gibson, Elizabeth, 13423 Shirley St., $320,000.

Friel, Michael S. and Brown, Melinda J. to McMahon, Richard P. and McMahon, Bonnie R., 11728 Cedar St., $436,900.

Lowell, Dallas Marie and Lowell, John to Santacruz, Karen A. and Ledesma, Horacio Ivan Silva, 11309 Gold St., $255,000.

Edson, Andrew John to Gatluak, Nyathok Reat and Robinson, Darshawn, 12442 Westwood Lane, $229,500.

Maryann Jove Revocable Trust and McNulty, Edward B., trustee to Mian Properties LLC, 3039 S. 120th St., $270,000.

Fritzsche, William C. and Fritzsche, Catherine S. to Infinity Enterprises LLC, 12415 Frances Circle, $270,000.

Holden, Jeffery and Holden, Marian to Mondy, Joshua, 1514 S. 139th St., $350,000.

Watt, Matthew R. and Watt, Ricca L. to Reid, Clinton J. and Reid, Ashley A., 2811 S. 116th Ave., $335,000.

68152

Schworer, Gavin to Valle, Eduardo Gutierrez, 4667 Redick Ave., $175,000.

68154

Lemmers, Beverly Lowary and Lowary, Beverly to Kirsch, Cara A., 12347 Franklin St., $457,000.

Khan Family Limited Liability Partnership LP to Wiese, Kathryn and Wiese, Aaron, 673 N. 149th Ave., $459,000.

George and Paula Rood Revocable Trust and Rood, Paula G., trustee to Leahy, Gerald, 1108 N. 130th St., $385,000.

Edward C. & Laurie E. Push Revocable Trust and Push, Edward C., trustee to Hukill, Austin J., 15498 Harney St., $315,000.

McCullough, Stephen R. and McCullough, Donna L. to Mullen, Emily and Wurtz, Craig, 15025 Hawthorne Circle, $340,000.

Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC to Griggs, Kevin and Griggs, Rachel, 15341 Cuming St., $348,000.

Sullivan, Marty L. and Sullivan, Jenna M. to Chedel, Tahnee L. and Chedel, Alec J., 711 N. 148th Ave., $556,000.

68164

Rx Pet LLC to JCK Real Estate LLC, 3316 N. 120th St., $1,162,000.

Thompson, James and Thompson, Cindy to Duron, Thomas P. and Orehek, Kylie, 6620 N. 116th Circle, $260,000.

10X Life LLC to Lozano, Dulce Cecilia Hernandez and Silva-Dominguez, Efrain, 12954 Corby St., $281,000.

Hobson, Jo Ann to McKeown Living Trust and McKeown, Rosemary, trustee, 2505 N. 132nd Ave., $360,000.

Watkins, Bradley and Watkins, Rachael to Mickens, Devonte, 12666 Grand Ave., $250,000.

Weed, Alan L. and Weed, Merry H. to Balk, Samuel K. and Tran-Balk, Hoa T., 13904 Camden Ave., $400,000.

LDA Properties LLC to Farnum, Brandon and Linnenbrink, Brooke, 5013 N. 126th St., $237,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Dut, Garang and Dichek, Abuk to Vaughn, Brandon, 1208 Bryan Ave., $180,000.

Hueser, Ruth Ann to West, Shirley A., 513 Bellevue Blvd N., $301,000.

Proservepeak LLC to Staab Real Estate LLC, 1411 Galvin Road S, $300,000.

Lake, Daniel E. and Lake, Susan L., trustees of the Lake Revocable Trust to Glas, Manfred F. and Glas, Christina M., 502 N. Martin Drive, $375,000.

Richards, Thomas J. and Richards, Gina L. to Steinbergs, Andrej Charles and Steinbergs, Shelley Rae, 1234 St. Andrews Road, $300,000.

West, Jay W. to Henderson, Jill and Henderson, Toni, 210 Merwood St., $305,000.

Husch Blackwell LLP and Charlsen, Adam N., trustee, to Nvestco LLC, 1037 O’Malley Circle, $139,000.

Weaver, Austin Edward and Weaver, Rylie to Womack, Lauren Eileen and Womack, Matthew Norman, 711 Lila Ave., $250,000.

Crosby, Michael and Crosby, Lea to Frankforter, David J. and Frankforter, Melinda J., 502 Marian Ave., $170,000.

Anne C. Foley Trust and Foley, Thomas G., trustee to Harris, Elizabeth and Nel, Francois, 307 Ridgewood Drive, $367,000.

JBM Investments LLC to Moore, Daniel and Moore, Camilla, 2201 Joyce Circle, $299,000.

Fairbanks, Judy L. and Fairbanks, Christian K. to Delancey, Bradley M. and Delancey, Nichole R., 2109 Jefferson St., $170,000.

West, John D. and Robino-West, Sharon to Walden, Pamala and Walden, John, 2808 Crawford St., $154,000.

Hall, Aaron to Kloster, Jarrett Anthony and Hagen, Lauren Emma, 2607 Jackson St., $191,000.

68028

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nguyen, Quang D. and Luong, Han N., 8054 S. 199th St., $422,000.

Aaron, Paul R. and Aaron, Patricia A. to Ryan, Jamie, trustee and Steve Ryan 2022 Irrevocable Trust, 23429 Lincoln Road, $325,000.

Billings, Alison R. and Billings, Dennis P. to Meyer, Dustin and Meyer, Rebecca, 20907 Maple Circle, $305,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Longacre, Paige and Longacre, Adam, 10313 S. 206th St., $387,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Howard, Seth and Howard, Angela, 11512 S. 191st Ave., $382,000.

Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC to Harvey, Richard and Harvey, Stacy, 21110 Buchanan Pkwy., $431,000.

68046

Lovings, Tiffany Noel nka Norris, Tiffany Noel and Norris, Nicholas to Rodenbarger, Michael and Rodenbarger, Kimberly, 810 Oak Ridge Road, $365,000.

Allen, Gene, personal representative, and Richard S. Allen Estate to Hefling, Alexus and Bonar, Austin, 833 Gayle St., $190,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to McCullough, Stephen R. and McCullough, Donna L., trustees, 9721 S. 103rd Ave., $422,000.

Vraspir, Daniel and Vraspir, Melissa to Bruton, Michael Lee and Bruton, Natasha Dawn, 2203 S. River Rock Drive, $352,000.

Porter, Kimberly R. and Porter, Mark A. to Pennewell, Benjamin and Pennewell, Jolynne, 811 S. Harrison St., $300,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mathis, Kenneth and Mathis, Mary E., 11725 S. 112th St., $436,000.

Smith, Michael N. and Smith, Camey R. to Nosal, Zachary and Nosal, Kaitlyn, 1005 N. Beadle St., $340,000.

Nosal, Zachary and Nosal, Kaitlyn to Scott, Cody Ross and Scott, Britney Lee, 810 S. Grandview Ave., $277,000.

Downey, Samuel L. and Downey, Tracy L. to Zimmerman, Will and Zimmerman, Nicole, 912 Summit Ridge Drive, $391,000.

Cradick Holdings LLC to Lynch, Douglas and Lynch, Dawn, 920 & 922 Arlene Circle, $100,000.

Hill, Kisha L. to Johnson, Isabella D., 1104 Horseshoe Circle, $118,000.

Excellence Home Renovation LLC and Vartak, Swati Harishchandra and Ghosh, Debashish to Mulder, Andrew, 509 E. 2nd St., $250,000.

Frisch, Aaron L. and Frisch, Jennifer L. to Glover, Julie K., 910 Rogers Drive, $320,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Nalli, Nikhil and Nalli, Kathryn Anne, 12124 S. 111th Ave., $396,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Stuhr, Jerry and Stuhr, Carol, 10419 S. 109th St., $405,000.

Schumacher, Jeannette to Schumacher, Jonathan and Duran, Rosa Amelia, 2414 Ridgeview Drive, $350,000.

Carosella, Peter and Carosella, Barbara to Jamison Cade Construction LLC, 1002 Edgewood Blvd, $255,000.

68059

Franks, Martin G. and Franks, Teri B. to Tadros, Magdy Khalil and Tadros, Isis Helmy and Shatby, Mary Tadros, 12275 Main St., $1,488,000.

68123

Lane Building Corp to Marsh, Craig R. and Marsh, Trisha L., 12308 Quail Drive, $437,000.

Rolli, Josh and Rolli, Donnica C. to Thorn, Brandon W. and Thorn, Tori R., 10012 S. 9th Circle, $310,000.

Anderson, Jaime and Kumke, Rodney to Kunes, Joan Renee and Kunes, Paul Edward, 17113 Chalet Drive, $150,000.

Maughmer, Drew and Maughmer, Jessica to Bautista, Leonel H. and Bautista, Jamilette M., 13610 S. 42nd Circle, $356,000.

Vega, Jose Antonio and Villa, Martha Patricia Chavez to Imperio Inc., 2602 Duane Ave., $290,000.

Lauermann, Edward John and Lauermann, Carole Louise to 412 Homes LLC, 3323 Coffey Ave., $160,000.

Eck, Christopher M. and Eck, Stephanie L. to Stevenson, Daija A., 14315 S. 17th St., $310,000.

Chittick, Brandon T. and Chittick, Ashley B. to Brenner, Andrew and Brenner, Samantha, 14802 S. 19th St., $350,000.

Fredrickson, Amy and Fredrickson, Mark and Kaye, Kimberly and Kaye, Jeffrey to Crider, Zebulon J. and Crider, Rebekah B., 13602 S. 36th St., $345,000.

Feiock, Robert A. and Feiock, Alexa B. to Jancouskas, William and Jancouskas, Amanda, 2104 Raven Ridge Drive, $395,000.

68128

Bousquet, Jacob P. and Bousquet, Kendra K. fka Ashburn, Kendra K. to Valdivia, Danielle, 7212 S. 78th St., $245,000.

Baum, June M. to Jack, Lindsey Nicole, 7721 S. 70th St., $260,000.

Workman, Richard D. to Madison, Andrew J. and Workman, Abbey G., 7917 Heather Ave., $205,000.

Devlin, Joseph and Lowthorp, Jessica nka Devlin, Jessica to Schaefer, Mirtha and Schaefer, Edward, 7339 S. 76th Ave., $169,000.

Henry, Patricia S. to Martinsen, Thure and Martinsen, Patricia, 7513 Terry Drive, $210,000.

Wray, Emily A. to Kramer, Donald H. and Kramer, Marie C., 10201 Cimarron Woods Drive, $430,000.

Tromler, Joshua J. and Tromler, Jillian Marlena to Lesley, Amy V., 7601 Susan Ave., $241,000.

Gibler Properties Inc. to Guptill, Jake and Guptill, Emily, 7505 Elizabeth St., $225,000.

68133

Fritch, Joanne E. to Xiong, Simon S. and Song, Ying, 12112 S. 48th St., $400,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Carn, David A. Sr and Carn, Iluminda S., 12955 S. 53rd St., $432,000.

Kimmel, Christena Lynn to Stremlau, Catherine E., 1405 Durham Drive, $109,000.

Pieper, William H. to Pieper, Andrew J. and Pieper, Micah E., 109 Wilma Road, $325,000.

Latka, Michael J. and Latka, Morticia M. aka Latka, Mortisha M. to Franks, Christopher L. and Franks, Ashley M., 1909 Windcrest Ave., $365,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Handleman, Allan James and Handleman, Maureen Ann, 13015 S. 50th St., $365,000.

Fierros, Ramon G. and Fierros, Brenda L. to Jameson, Steven and Jameson, Nicole, 215 Oakwood Drive, $342,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kui, Simon A. and Kui, Julie N., 13503 S. 50th St., $401,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Long, Ross E. and Long, Arlene J., 13016 S. 51st St., $372,000.

68136

Richland Homes LLC to White, Austin and White, Courtney M., 9706 S. 183rd Ave., $432,000.

Goldsberry, Tyler M. to Thieman, Landen and Thieman, Taylor, 18047 Sunridge St., $339,000.

Kahle, Edward J. and Kahle, Kylie C. to Riddell, Robert Adam and Riddell, Jodi Grace, 15801 Emiline St., $435,000.

Simons, Gerald B. and Simons, Judith A. to Simons, Jonathan B., trustee, 11016 S. 175th Ave., $375,000.

Brown, Joseph William and Kubesh, Molly to McEwin, Christopher N. and McEwin, Sophie M., 8801 S. 167th St., $368,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Forbus, Patrick W. Jr. and Forbus, Abigail V., 9706 S. 181st St., $378,000.

Goranson, Wesley A. and Goranson, Abigail M. to Everette, Ryan and Everette, Rebecca, 8011 S. 167th St., $350,000.

DTJ Investments LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 11014 S. 175th St., $92,000.

Middela, Manohar Goud and Kunuru, Sahithi to Dembele, Aboubakar and Sidibe, Fatoumata, 7414 S. 167th St., $380,000.

Stark, Deborah J. Irrevocable Trust and Pieschke, Jobi, successor trustee to Donner, Sabastiane, 17618 Chandler Circle, $290,000.

Rollins, Kristopher W. and Rollins, Ashley M. to Garcia, Celestino and Tan, Qingyue, 16637 Meridian St., $355,000.

Wenke, Brian F. to Underhill, Rebecca S. and Underhill, Mark A., 8819 S. 163rd Ave., $353,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Hildy Construction Inc., 10211 S. 191st St., $92,000.

68138

Sunderman Rachel fka Weis, Rachel and Sunderman, Jacob William to Pedersen, Stephen M., 15417 Chalco Pointe Drive, $410,000.

Hansen, Paige L. nka Boldt, Paige L. and Boldt, Andrew to Engel, Andrew and Kabutan, Hope, 13108 Josephine St., $255,000.

Romero, Anthony M. and Romero, Shana S. to Romero, Angelina L., 7023 Joyce St., $195,000.

Sadovsky, Christopher M. and Sadovsky, Tara M. to Louka, Ekram Z. and Moussa, Narges S. and Abdelmalak Melad N., 15534 Gertrude St., $320,000.

Steinbergs, Andrej Charles and Steinbergs, Shelley Rae to Mobley, Cassandra A. and Mobley, Ethan, 14510 Echo Hills Drive, $255,000.

Clark, Jarrod M. and Clark, Melissa to Schaaf, Tyler, 7308 S. 140th Ave., $290,000.

Thiede, Jacob and Thiede, Martine to Wheat, Devon and Wondercheck, Kayla, 14204 Greenfield Road, $220,000.

Fox, Derrick and Fox, Terah J. to Colmenares, Oscar J. and Colmenares, Araseli, 14056 Emiline St., $362,000.

Yarpe, Michael T. and Yarpe, Erin M. to Fabian, John M., 14627 Edna St., $230,000.

68147

Gudreau Family Loving Trust and Gudreau, Colleen E., trustee to Anthony Jane Holdings LLC, 2523 Mose Ave., $125,000.

Christopher J. Sentelo Revocable Trust and Baker, Adaline, successor trustee to A&L Remodeling LLC, 2806 Sandra St., $180,000.

Kenneth H. Callenius Estate and Nieuwenhuis, Judy, personal representative to Garcia, Esther Hernandez, 2513 Cornelia St., $175,000.

68157

Circo, Jean A. to Hampton, Christine, 8455 S. 45th Ave., $255,000.

