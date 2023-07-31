DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Charleston Homes LLC to Bennett, Ryan and Bennett, Sarah, 17019 Emma St., $418,350.

Krajeski, Bryan C. and Krajeski, Melissa M. to Reeder, Michelle Lea and Reeder, David Matthew, 8910 N. 172nd St., $525,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Kurumati, Rajesh and Yachamaneni, Krishnakumari, 11053 N. 171st St., $564,019.

Howatt, Theresa to James & Keren Jordan Revocable Trust and Jordan, James C., trustee, 14706 Black St., $460,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 16914 Abigail St., $42,700.

Toews, Jeffrey M. and Toews, Kathleen B. to Gee, Amy M. and Gee, Anthony E., 17410 Potter St., $328,500.

Baxter, Megan and Baxter, Ian to Houston, Michael and Houston, Elisa, 16326 Potter St., $469,900.

Mary Kate Swinney Trust and Swinney, Harry W., trustee to Nabity, Justin and Nabity, Crystal, 11901 N. 178th Circle, $1,700,000.

Matzke, Gerald E. III and Matzke, Jessica M. to Koster, John K. and Koster, Ashley E., 8127 N. 172nd St., $510,000.

Stenger, Monna and Stenger, Michael to Love, Jackson and Love, Addison, 7440 N. 144th Ave., $344,000.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Michelsen, Eric E. and Michelsen, Valerie Ann, 16914 Abigail St., $494,900.

Kortus, Tyler and Kortus, McKayla to Amberg, Mandy and Lienemann, Hayden, 7718 N. 147th St., $288,000.

Herman, Scott and Herman, Angela to Kenkel, Alyssa, 10421 N. 191st Ave., $385,000.

Robert D. Bruhn Jr. Living Trust and Bruhn, Robert D. Jr., trustee to Harrig, Erica L. and Harrig, David E., 18424 Thayer St., $1,600,000.

Rodney L. Irwin Living Trust and Irwin, Rodney L., trustee to Lang, Ryan and Lang, Kelsey A., 8907 N. 155th St., $291,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Plas, Aaron and Plas, Laura, 17016 Abigail St., $555,000.

68022

Vencil Construction Inc. to Harmon, Matthew, 4316 S. 219th St., $571,000.

Sharon K. Larmore Irrevocable Trust and Larmore, Joel A., trustee to Grace Custom Homes Co., 3409 S. 228th St., $297,000.

Kloster Enterprises LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2735 Big Elk Parkway, $90,000.

SOS LLC to Landmark Performance Corp, 2757 S. 227th Circle, $760,000.

204Q Coffee LLC to Coventry Real Estate Group LLC, 5401 S. 204th Ave., $2,550,000.

Nabity, Justin D. and Nabity, Crystal J. to Shaffer, Nicholas A. and Shaffer, Madeline A., 18502 Hamilton Circle, $545,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Baker, Michael L. and Baker, Carol J., 18136 Camden Ave., $300,747.

Wragge, Michael G. and Wragge, Lori A. to McMillin, Jonathon and O’Brien, Megan, 4009 N. 211st St., $295,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Carlsen, Madeleine and Carlsen, David, 6518 S. 208th Ave., $609,900.

Sharon L. Webb Revocable Trust and Webb, Matthew Wilson, trustee to Krings, Harold F. and Krings, Mary Kay, 2710 N. 191st St., $415,000.

Humphrey, Kenneth F. and Humphrey, Kelly A.J. to Makandar, Shamrose and Mansoor, Erum, 20911 Cleveland St., $370,000.

Edward Custom Homes LLC to Nolden, Michael and Nolden, Amy, 3908 S. 212nd St., $948,500.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Anderson, Brian and Anderson, Troyia, 5502 N. 208th St., $574,900.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Thompson, Richard and Thompson, Jill, 2122 S. 211st St., $698,259.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Joseph M. Samson and Patricia K. Samson Revocable Trust, and Samson, Joseph M., trustee, 5426 N. 212nd St., $674,900.

HRC Arcadia Ridge LLC to Sanitary Improvement District 621, 20630 Kansas Ave., $129,007.

Cole, Vorshon to Kraft, Kelly, 1008 N. 190th St., $265,000.

Maxim Enterprises LLC to Brady, Matthew J. and Brady, McKenna O., 21063 Howe St., $879,000.

Bentley Holdings LLC to Krajeski, Bryan C. and Krajeski, Melissa M., 2002 S. 210th St., $674,000.

Stevenson, Gary L. and Stevenson, Connie K. to Kontz, Alexander John and Kontz, Steven John, 1030 Skyline Drive, $585,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Blessen, Nathan H. and Blessen, Tina M., 2709 N. 182nd Ave., $762,900.

Osborn, Mark to McGill, Samantha and McGill, Mitchel, 1209 Ranch View Lane, $1,003,000.

Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Johnson, Casey Taylor and Johnson, William Duane Jr., 3822 S. 212nd St., $699,900.

78 Investment Group LLC to Viramontes, George and Viramontes, Dina Indira, 20871 S. Court, $300,000.

180 Maple LLC to Evo III Apartments LLC, 3310 Big Elk Parkway, $250,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Trang, Truong and Kien, Thao, 21202 Polk St., $330,400.

Frank W. Hanel Revocable Trust and Hanel, Steve, trustee to Pape, Bradley W. and Pape, Paula, 20017 Farnam St., $540,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Sadat, Elias and Rauf, Safia, 3914 S. 212nd St., $680,000.

Herrera, Francisco Jr. and Herrera, Katherine to Setlik, Justin and Setlik, Jessica, 18307 Taylor St., $585,000.

Zhang, Dongze and Hu, Wenfeng to Fuller, Anna, 20626 Parker St., $282,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Gopina, Kodanda Rama Raviteja and Vatikutti, Sowdeepika, 4815 Kestrel Parkway, $431,448.

Eger, Jeffrey M. to Schneider, Gene, 1561 N. 208th Terrace, $358,000.

Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Straley, Terri and Straley, Joe, 4705 N. 187th St., $630,362.

Skyline Ridge Estates LLC to McCoy, Daniel Leighton and McCoy, Sarah Ann, 2538 S. 224th St., $192,500.

Walker, Amy K. and Walker, Jonathan Andre to Schalbrack, Angie and Schalbrack, Michael, 20702 Flavin St., $355,000.

Hahn, Bradley S. and Hahn, Jacqueline M. to Colburn, Mary, 2310 N. 204th Ave., $120,000.

68064

Carroll, Ron and Carroll, Kathleen to Miles, Todd A. and Miles, Michele D., 28618 Laurel Circle, $688,500.

68069

McMenamin, Kimberly J. to McMenamin, John and McMenamin, Andrea, 24512 Mason St., $1,650,000.

68102

Fredrickson, Mark Alan and Reagan, Bridget Marie to Huikko, Chad and Huikko, Meredith, 1404 N. 20th St., $215,000.

68104

Awe, Adam M. to Hurley, Benjamin, 3513 N. 52nd St., $195,000.

Daniel and Elise Parish Trust and Parish, Daniel M. trustee to Vysyaraju, Praneeth, 6401 Blondo St., $135,000.

Watson REI LLC to Lopez, Marcos Antonio Perez, 4409 N. 63rd St., $101,000.

Auction Investments LLC to I Street Properties LLC, 6751 Seward St., $125,000.

Stigge, Patrick D. to Warren, Lucas, 1912 N. 60th St., $150,000.

Gale, Henry H. to Benson, Scott P., 3314 N. 49th St., $160,000.

Kostansek, Joseph A. IV and Kostansek, Amanda P. to Shirk, Joshua, 3156 N. 47th Ave., $250,000.

Udell, Ashley and Udell, Charles to Marvin, Joseph D. and Marvin, Emma D., 2712 N. 48th Ave., $179,000.

KEGDJG Enterprises LLC to Meier, Melissa and Meier, Matthew, 1831 N. 49th Ave., $398,500.

Tha, La to Moo, Htoo Sah and Htoo, Mura, 5346 N. 47th St., $180,000.

Simply Better Solution LLC to Reyes, Eric, 6242 N. 53rd St., $215,000.

Finkle, Barbara and Finkle, David, personal representative to Moran, Jacob, 1509 N. 60th St., $230,000.

Pristine Properties LLC to Rose, Kelly R. and Rose, Adrianne M., 4121 N. 65th St., $200,000.

Ferrell, Derek and Ferrell, Lori to Bell, Giselle K. and Moran, Benjamin R., 1510 N. 51st St., $430,000.

Wessling, Marianne to Erwin, Tyler and Erwin, Morgan, 1808 N. 58th St., $270,000.

Williams, Olivia L. to Ebengo, Kiza and Kashindi, Esther, 4903 Spaulding St., $265,000.

Maitland, Kevin J. and Maitland, Cindy L. to Gaw, Hsa and Kyar, Kyo, 6235 Nebraska Ave., $250,000.

Pettis, Madelyn L. and Pettis, Glenn A. Jr. Personal representative to Pettis, Glenn A. Jr. and Pettis, John A., 6459 Military Ave., $84,000.

Mori, Christine A. and Mori, Mark A. to Bookani, Kaveh and Gilchrist-Bookani, Holly, 5140 Blondo St., $391,275.

68105

Harold A. Jurgensen Revocable Living Trust to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3218 S. 38th Ave., $84,000.

Mark Ocheretyanskiy & Lyudmyla Larina Revocable Trust and Ocheretyanskiy, Mark, trustee to Villa, Victor Manuel Sevilla, 2413 Pacific St., $115,000.

Dasovic, William L. to JKJK Properties LLC, 3034 Hascall St., $102,500.

Fotoplos, Nikolas G. and Fotoplos, Krystin J. to Dyche, Joseph and Dyche, Katherine, 841 S. 35th Ave., $220,000.

FA Properties LLC to NB Brothers LLC, 3004 Marcy St., $295,000.

Honey Homes LLC to Wollerman, Nicholas D. and Wollerman, Sarah R., 2807 S. 32nd Ave., $225,000.

68106

Lalone, Nicolas and Braitkrus, Kristen to Hill, Andrew and Behnke, Casey, 5540 Hickory St., $405,000.

JKP Properties LLC to Hermann, Stephen Leask and Hermann, Rita Ann Cihlar, 5521 Pacific St., $295,000.

Hoagland, James E. Jr. and Hoagland, Mandy J. to Goose Remodeling LLC, 5029 Arbor Circle, $210,000.

Guenther Family Trust and Chen, Bing, trustee to Kelly, Tom, 610 S. 50th St., $112,500.

Ingraham, Christopher and Chandler, Rebecca to Kollars, Kate, 4665 Mayberry St., $310,000.

Kanam Investments LLC to Cambrooks Properties LLC, 1506 S. 60th St., $100,000.

Lindhorst, Charles H. and Lindhorst, Arlene to Lindhorst Enterprises LLC, 4841 Poppleton Ave., $216,000.

Bergen, Terry and Bergen, Karla to Mestl, James W. and Mestl, Gina, 5603 Grover St., $180,000.

68107

Lee, Alana Laraine to de Godoy, Blanca E. Menjivar, 5829 S. 21st St., $175,000.

Budenholzer, Jesse to Garcia, Margarita Lemus and Fonseca, Audelia Garcia, 2733 Monroe St., $220,000.

Kasaby, Bassel El to Pacheco, Nelson Sermeno, 3624 S St., $62,000.

Durr, Kimberly A. and Durr, Zebulon I. to MGMD Properties LLC, 3510 X St., $72,500.

Hahn, Dale A. and Hahn, Marita A. to Sandoval, Hilda de Jesus and Garcia, Antonio Sandoval, 6620 S. 30th St., $150,000.

3620 W. Street LLC to Fonseca, Felix R. Amaya, 3620 W St., $250,000.

68108

Evans, Mel E. and Evans, Ester D. to Mendez, Dilcia, 2211 S. 19th St., $105,000.

Schoenauer, Allan L. and Schoenauer, Kristine M. to Semin, Joseph, 1721 S. 11st St., $110,000.

Felipe, Maria Francisco and Tule, David Cisneros to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 1263 S. 15th St., $95,000.

Albers, Ryan to Chase, Jennifer L., 2815 S. 2nd St., $100,000.

68110

Sierra Fox LLC to McCormick Bros Properties LLC, 1910 Binney St., $318,500.

Woods, Ernest C. to KABTG Investments LLC, 2025 Florence Blvd., $93,000.

C & N Investments LLC to Deitering, Rebecca, 4116 N. 18th St., $165,000.

Busch, Joshua P. and Piovet, Amanda Ruth to Equity Omaha LLC, 6016 N. 24th St., $94,500.

68111

JBM Investments LLC to Barrera, Manuela Sotelo, 3943 Laurel Ave., $165,000.

Official Developments LLC to Coronado Properties & Renovation LLC, 4614 N. 38th St., $80,000.

Williams, Mary A. and Osborne, Jearlean, personal representative to Williams, Javontae WS, 4140 Binney St., $133,000.

Carter, Milo B. to Chaidez, Maricela, 5339 N. 25th Ave., $87,500.

C3S Investments LLC to D-Pack LLC, 4736 N. 36th St., $181,450.

Lafi I. Jafari Trust and Jafari, Maher, trustee to Gutierrez, Adriana and Ugarte, Victor M. Valadez, 3739 N. 44th Ave., $77,500.

Chamberlain, Glenn and Chamberlain, Latrina to Martinez, Karyme Yamile Sosa, 3452 Pratt St., $125,000.

Clemmons, Jerrell L. and Clemmons, Caitlin A. to Petree, Trevor, 4443 Decatur St., $190,000.

Faulkner, Daniel J. and Faulkner, Clara E. to Home Team Properties III LLC, 4118 Spencer St., $105,000.

Gier, Gregory P. and Gier, Joy L. to Simply Better Solution LLC, 4326 N. 41st St., $75,000.

Hajek, Maria to Jones, Michael, 3735 N. 44th St., $175,000.

68112

Gaffney, M. Colleen and Gaffney, Mary Colleen to Willey, Cassandra and Smith, Dane, 11409 N. 34th Ave., $450,000.

Hill, Kendra M. and Hill, Daniel J. to Johnson, Andrew and Rein, Andrea Von, 4249 N. Crest Drive, $600,000.

TPC Corp. to Sabaliauskas, Lizbeth and Sabaliauskas, Mark, 6862 Minne Lusa Blvd., $215,000.

Estrada, Isabel Mojica and Ajin, Lilian G. Hernandez to Burley, Kellee, 7616 N. 29th St., $190,000.

11T NE LLC to Salazar, Jose Margarito Palomares, 8117 N. 30th St., $20,000.

Alvarado, Juan to Estrada, Isabel Mojica and Ajin, Lilian G. Hernandez, 7616 N. 29th St., $138,000.

Johnson, Andrew D. and Vonrein, Andrea Mary to Lentfer, Jennifer, 9424 N. 29th St., $250,000.

68114

Pena, Manuel and Gutierrez, Martha Perez to Tauzin, Kelsey, 8721 Hamilton St., $248,000.

Bengtson, Galen Ervin to Bengtson, Scott A., 1813 N. 81st St., $140,000.

Haxton Family Trust and Daly, Linda H. Trustee to Lovell, Simon Andrew, 8707 Indian Hills Drive, $310,000.

Berger, Robert and Berger, Sharyl L. to Thomson, Alice E. and Nixon, Mark P., 307 S. 93rd Ave., $785,000.

Beecham, Robert M. and Dutton, Jan E. to Beecham, Martin J., 907 N. 87th St., $97,500.

Hulbert, Benjamin Ray to Hulbert, William Joseph, 7506 Izard St., $83,950.

Hoppes, Heath D. and Hoppes, Katherine A. to Scott K. Leak Trust and Leak, Scott K., trustee, 1843 N. 75th Ave., $316,000.

68116

Hlebichuk, Isaac J. and Hlebichuk, Madison to Donovan, Anthony, 16211 Sahler St., $325,000.

Bramble, James D. to Botzet, Jeremy J. and Schmidt, Emma R., 15232 Corby St., $310,000.

Mull, Jason L. and Mull, Kelli J. to Shepherd, Matthew and Shepherd, Tamala, 4630 N. 170th St., $291,000.

Christensen, Zachary Scott and Christensen, Angel Dora to Touray, Siaka, 14917 Redman Ave., $325,000.

Rechkemmer, Mathew and Rechkemmer, Morgan to Lemek, Nicholas Grant, 17056 Corby St., $470,000.

Apples Way LLC to Newport Homes LLC, 16878 Crown Point Ave., $69,500.

Grieff, Trudy and Grieff, Lawrence D. to Henkenius, Connie J. and Henkenius, Theodore M., 15113 Hartman Circle, $493,500.

Anglin, Jordan and Lincoln, Katherine to Brown, Zachary and Brown, Kari, 16658 Grant St., $280,500.

Gore, Robert and Gore, Mary to Wood, Scott C. and Wood, Elizabeth A., 15814 Curtis Ave., $549,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Younger, Patricia and Younger, Jerry, 6001 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $500,853.

Webert, Jeff and Webert, Natalie to Swetala, Brooke and Swetala, Andrew, 17213 Taylor St., $285,000.

Arbor Ridge Investments LLC to Herman, Angela R., 16771 Laurel Place, $211,000.

Srygley, Jennifer C. to Callahan, Michael J. and Callahan, Patricia S., 3917 N. 158th St., $259,000.

Stillmunks, James and Stillmunks, Nancy to Kirsten M. Wampler Trust and Wampler, Kirsten M., trustee, 17118 Dora Hamann Parkway, $427,500.

Craig, Lynn A. and Craig, Darwin D. to Shropshire, Darion and Shropshire, Karissa, 16421 Erskine St., $375,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Haas, Cynthia M. and Lemen, Terri, 15451 Ogden Circle, $468,321.

Aldy, Brandon and Aldy, Lauren to Duren, Thomas and Gregoire, Victoria, 3005 N. 152nd St., $285,000.

Weihe, Dale A. and Weihe, Denise L. to Maayah, Audai I., 2539 N. 167th Ave., $399,900.

68118

Baum, Jason A. and Baum, Andrea M. to Andrade, Juliano, 17219 Howard Place, $699,900.

Wells, Lee Allen and Wells, Lora Ann to Detloff, Jared and Detloff, Mindy, 1725 N. 170th St., $450,000.

Marino, Saul and Kasik, Katherine to Johannesmeyer, Stefanos and Johannesmeyer, Kathleen, 15906 Jackson Drive, $415,000.

68122

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Kelly, Janita Laray and Kelly, Terrence Eugene, 7724 N. 95th Ave., $335,190.

Wiegand, Geary Josh and Wiegand, Geary J. to Gatluak, Gatong, 7375 N. 89th Ave., $310,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Thompson, Derrick L. and Thompson, Cherie M., 7914 N. 86th Ave., $341,900.

Five & Five Development LLC to Ranney, Edward and Ranney, Kara, 7929 N. 93rd St., $364,425.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nguyen, Thi Mai Luynh, 7918 N. 86th Ave., $320,900.

Constantino Enterprises Inc. to Waiic Properties LLC, 6806 N. 92nd St., $330,000.

Dougherty, Schuyler P. and Dougherty, Mee Ae to Nagm, Hussam and Abuaisha, Suhaila, 9148 Hanover St., $280,000.

68124

Sip Mortgage Fund I LLC and Guardian Property Services LLC to Nelson, Meredith Anne, 10713 Valley St., $345,000.

MacBride, Patrick and Diekman, Elizabeth to Mori, Mark and Mori, Christine, 10214 Brookside Lane, $525,000.

Scott, Steven and Scott, Elizabeth to Harris, Stephen and Funke-Harris, Cassie, 7801 Poppleton Ave., $540,000.

Gerald and Christina Longacre Living Trust and Longacre, Gerald, trustee to Lewis, Charles and Lewis, Paige, 9136 Pauline St., $275,000.

68127

Smith, Phyllis C. to Cipriano, Anthony Frank and Lyons, Russell L., 8804 Lakeview Drive, $285,000.

Kelemen, Victor to Dike, Elizabeth, 8710 M Circle, $267,000.

Allen, Elaine J. and Allen, Chris W. to Will, Luke and Taylor, Rebecca, 5809 S. 107th St., $300,127.

McCleary, William to Hickey, Kirby and Steinke, Alexander, 5038 S. 83rd St., $265,000.

Sadler, Beverly Ann and Sadler, William Gene, personal representative to Luth, Kurt L. and Luth, Heather S., 4732 S. 79th St., $215,500.

68130

KBCC Investments LLC to Dreessen, Douglas S., 20121 Oak St. #B08, $150,000.

Everroad, John P. and Everroad, Terra to Sorensen, Carissa N. and Sorensen, Andrew T., 1910 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $375,000.

Palladino, Thomas and Palladino, Roni to Jorgensen, Charmaine, 16005 Oak Place, $253,000.

Booth, Patrick and Booth, Judy to Boni, John A. and Boni, Diane, 1302 S. 181st Place, $770,000.

Jerome K. Hopkins Trust and Hopkins, Catherine E., trustee to Harris, Joshua R. F. and Harris, Dori A., 3617 S. 196th Ave., $660,000.

Karen E. Romero Revocable Living Trust and Romero, Michael J., trustee to Klusaw Revocable Trust and Klusaw, Tyler L., trustee, 2107 S. 165th Ave., $195,000.

Michael J. Romero Revocable Living Trust and Romero, Michael J., trustee to Klusaw Revocable Trust and Klusaw, Tyler L., trustee, 2107 S. 165th Ave., $195,000.

Klusaw Revocable Trust and Klusaw, Tyler L., trustee to Willemssen, Maddie and Willemssen, Madeline, 15926 Marinda Circle, $295,000.

Houlton, Amy L. and Stamour, Amy L. to Hansen, Michael H. and Hansen, Heidi S., 3724 S. 202nd Ave., $273,000.

Adams, Martin Swain and Adams, Holly Anne to Aldy, Brandon and Aldy, Lauren, 2033 S. 182nd Avenue Circle, $480,000.

68131

Basilicus Ventures LLC to Mia Properties LLC, 117 S. 25th St., $1,250,000.

Yoon, Olivia H. to Soe, Michael and Soe, Meri Jo, 120 S. 31st Ave., #5408, $234,000.

Omaha City Roots LLC to Vlach, Hannah, 3515 Davenport St., $200,000.

68132

Howard, Norine fka Domenge, Norine to Howard, Steven M. and Howard, Christina J., 6939 Izard St., $265,000.

Brodkey, Alfred M. and Brodkey, Sharon, personal representative to Thomas Properties I LLC, 7029 Lafayette Ave., $70,000.

AGD Investments LLC to Tromitran Properties LLC, 4543 Hamilton St., $104,900.

Gerken, Bronson K. and Gerken, Mary L. to Smith, Matthew and Smith, Stephanie, 6762 Western Ave., $300,000.

Con-Ann Company to Halbur, Daniel P. and Halbur, Maureen T., 5022 Cass St., $328,000.

68134

Jones, Holly L. to Watson REI LLC, 8941 Miami St 26, $110,000.

Bardsley, Shirley Ann and Bardsley, Lyle C. to Gruber, Jackson A., 5121 N. 103rd St., $266,010.

JF Enterprises LLC to Drah, Kwamivi and Drah, Akossiwa, 9405 Grand Ave., $238,000.

Herbig, Dianne S. to Fish, Scott and Smotherman, Maria, 4225 N. 100th St., $281,000.

Demain, Betty A. and Demain, Eric, personal representative to Wiggins, Michael, 9336 Camden Ave., $136,100.

Schwartz, Megan and Smith, Wilbur to Mercure, Kara, 7533 Pinkney St., $250,000.

Dunn, Jacob and Delval, Briseyda to Weinstein, Lee, 9324 Laurel Ave., $259,000.

Huber, Steven J. and Bowers, Michele to Salinas, Juan M., 2530 N. 75th St., $90,800.

Olson, Frank O. and Olson, Barbara J. to Abrego, Victor Hugo Cruz, 2706 N. 88th St., $150,150.

Haas, Cynthia M. to Hernandez-Sandoval, Dayan and Hernandez-Sandoval, Douglas, 9728 Yates St., $275,000.

68135

Binder, Charles J. to Roncka, Camden Y., 5031 S. 196th Circle, $220,000.

Strafelda, Joel and Strafelda, Sarah to Young, Jacob and Wolters, Madison, 6412 S. 184th Ave., $455,000.

Mata, Fren and Mata, Rebecca to Kleinsasser, Jenny Lee and Kleinsasser, Todd Gary, 17305 U St., $444,000.

Eloge, Gregory and Eloge, Kristin to Johnson, Jay, 5009 S. 186th Ave., $404,000.

Millard 35 LLC to JBT Holdings LLC, 4506 S. 203rd St., $85,000.

Morgan, Anne M. to Ferguson, Kathie and Ferguson, Andrew, 6214 S. 180th Avenue Circle, $494,900.

Frey, Brian C. and Frey, Carolyn A. to Aldama, Christopher and Aldama, Sofia, 4316 S. 198th Ave., $375,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 4526 S. 202nd St., $170,000.

68137

Alston, Denecia and Alston, Rebecca to Megan M. Schleisman Irrevocable Trust and Schleisman, Thomas W., trustee, 4906 S. 130th St., $280,000.

Svendsen, Sam to Umhoefer, Shannon Marie and Umhoefer, William Joseph, 13570 Berry Circle, $281,000.

Pierce, Bonnie L. to McClain, Alyssa N. and McClain, Corey J., 15331 Sarpy Circle, $200,000.

Gibson, Scott and Gibson, Bailey to Zezulka, Shawn Theodore and Zezulka, Jacqueline Nicolle K., 15071 Sharp St., $397,000.

Watson REI LLC to Swenson, Alexander, 5132 S. 125th Court, $208,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Brown, Joshua E. and Riddle, Sarah M., 11120 King St., $310,423.

John T. & Judith M. Witherspoon Joint Trust and Witherspoon, John T., trustee to Meyer, Zach Christopher and Meyer, Karen Marie, 12507 Mormon St., $725,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jones, Kelan L., 11056 Sunrise St., $330,007.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Headen, Charles E. and Ellis-Headen, Sharon K., 11006 Sheffield St., $359,100.

Nepal, Tanka and Nepal, Chhali to Currin, David Edward and Currin, Patricia Mieko, 7534 N. 143rd Avenue Circle, $295,000.

68144

Simon Holdings LLC to Hagans, Daniel and Hagans, Elizabeth, 2405 S. 151st St., $390,000.

Demulling, Paul A. and Demulling, Mikki S. to McCoy, Donald and Wemhoff, Linda, 14729 Harvey Oaks Ave., $310,000.

877 Cashnow LLC to Ferguson, Megan and Ferguson, Curtis, 12657 C St., $225,000.

Helene A. Book Family Trust and Book, Helene A., trustee to Legacy Rentals LLC, 12517 C St., $235,500.

Weis, Russell D. and Weis, Angela M. to Payne, Matt Glenn and Payne, Tracey Lynn, 1237 S. 110th St., $450,000.

68152

Lechtenberg, Vicki L. to Allen, Tommy, 6920 N. 57th St., $225,000.

68154

Watson REI LLC to Sanchez, Yadira L. Guido, 12324 Parker Circle, $385,000.

Petersen, Matthew B. and Petersen, Kylie to Ross, Corinne and Ross, Caleb, 425 S. 154th St., $320,000.

Raasch, Mary to Ananthoju, Shiva Kumar and Katkuri, Manasa, 15327 Mason Place, $225,000.

Smith, Taylor W. and Smith, Elizabeth M. to Hueber, Nathan and Hueber, Michala, 15005 Hawthorne Circle, $335,000.

Maria Irish Living Revocable Trust and Irish, Maria J., trustee to Ronas, Cory R. and Ronas, Sarah, 15218 Bemis St., $340,000.

Casey, Kevin and Casey, Shelley to Collins, Christopher J. and Felstead, Erika L., 15317 Lafayette Ave., $335,000.

68164

Beal, Jeffrey R. to Htoo, Kpaw and Htoo, Baw Nyaw, 11923 Bauman Ave., $251,000.

Bailey Homes LLC to Zieg, Andrew and Zieg, Jennifer, 13005 Crown Point Ave., $279,900.

Schmidt, James E. and Schmidt, Teresa L. to Anton, Steve and Anton, Sherrie, 5122 N. 139th Ave., $435,000.

Evans, Thomas F. and Evans, Mary S. to Curtis, Annie and Cole, Michael, 11528 Queens Drive, $268,000.

Edward & Marcella Kaczmarek Trust and Kaczmarek, Edward R., trustee to de la Guardia, Julian E. and de la Guardia, Enrique, 6113 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $300,000.

Rayamajhi, Pratik and Rayamajhi, Padma D. Khadka to 3Iron LLC, 12919 Vernon Ave., $245,000.

Long, Garette D. and Long, Laurie L. to Carbonaro, Danielle A. and Bomgaars, Andrew J., 4626 N. 126th St., $290,000.

Ortgiesen, Rodney F. and Ortgiesen, Denise E. to Prey, Samuel H. and Moore, Delaney E., 2317 N. 141st St., $235,000.

Laudick, Janelle Marie to Puccioni, Mark and Puccioni, Anastasia, 10806 Larimore Ave., $245,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Eastern Nebraska Human Service Agency to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, 1223 Fairfax Road, $240,000.

Avalos, Carolina and Avalos, Martin and Magana, Adrian and Magana, Melissa and Moreno, Ana and Moreno, Mario to Hensley, Katherine and Stubbs, Andrew, 1024 Parkway Drive, $265,000.

Myers, Veronica, personal representative, and Shirley M. Myers Estate to Graves, Nathaniel Robert and Graves, Emily, 203 Westridge Ave., $186,000.

Newton, Timothy and Newton, Courtney to Vasquez, Jose Daniel Ochoa and Orellana, Ana Cecilia Ayala, 1802 Madison St., $287,000.

Rodriguez, Jose Luis to Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, 2812 Greensboro Ave., $269,000.

Brown, Michael J. and Brown, Shelby R. to Tapia-Maravi, Gino A. and McFadden-Rios, Kealii PK, 1604 Pelton Ave., $255,000.

Rowlee, Bethany and Rowlee, Steven to Day, Scott A. and Day, Laura A., 1216 Bellaire Blvd, $200,000.

Garcia, Jorge Garcia and Garcia, Ofelia N. to Nolasco, Jorge and Hernandez, Ana C., 2105 Lloyd St., $165,000.

Casson, Angela and Watchom, Andrew to Williams, Anthony C. and Williams, Marlene, 2521 Jackson St., $195,000.

Shlee, Michael L. and Shlee, Jessica D. to Solorio, Juan Antonio Zarate and Lopez, Mayra Ramirez, 1004 Bluff St., $310,000.

68028

Silver Oak Estates LLC to Distinct Homes Inc., 12519 S. 227th Circle, $225,000.

Parent, Marcus and Parent, Sara to Anton, Rudy Alex H. and Lowery, Elma L., 19823 Sycamore Drive, $344,000.

Springer, Teresa Noreen to N Style Properties LLC, 130 S. Scott St., $168,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Ortez, Michelle, 19102 Fir St., $425,000.

Minden, Blake to Helgoth, Maverick L. and Sullivan, Kayla E., 20830 Maple St., $305,000.

Pieschke, Jobi, personal representative, and Gary A. Lisiecki Estate to Turner, Matthew Robert, 501 Langdon Ave., $160,000.

Dragon Land Co. LLC and H&S Partnership LLP to Bencor Gretna LLC, 10819 S. 192nd Ave., $1,345,000.

Mrsny, Bradley M. and Mrsny, Brittany L. to Reisdorff, Noah and Reisdorff, Chelsey, 21319 Quarry Lane, $346,000.

68046

Richland Homes LLC to Bare, Jeremiah and Bare, Heather, 10217 S. 109th St., $437,000.

Muth, Christopher and Muth, Marissa to Bignell, Kelsey Jean and Dowler, Nathan Timothy, 1116 Walnut Circle St., $345,000.

Cappellano, James and Cappellano, Kimberly to Fields, Timothy G. and Fields, Carolyn L., 1710 Walnut Circle Drive, $350,000.

Zuerlein, Chelsey L. and Haugh, Troy J. to Healey, Kerrey and Beacom, Jonah, 608 Shannon Road, $308,000.

Overkamp, Robert Jerry , trustee to Smith, Tyler M. and Smith, Kiley D., 816 Tara Road, $232,000.

Darden, Dalton S. and Darden, Jessica D. to Cappellano, James and Cappellano, Kimberly, 1914 Walnut Circle Drive, $400,000.

68059

Dietrich, Amy to Kudrna, Adam A. and Kudrna, Amber C., 235 N. 2nd St., $348,000.

68123

Guyon, Eileen R. to Ohlin, Dale R. II and Ohlin, Eileen A., 9703 S. 28th Ave., $332,000.

Bevel, Kenneth J. and Bevel, Rosie E. to Kosnjek, Joel and O’Malley, Bonnie, 14402 S. 23rd St., $385,000.

Koke, Jacob D. to Payson, James and Payson, Cheryl, 4407 Waterford Ave., $375,000.

Jerry and Jennifer Teeter Revocable Trust to Smith, Wilbur Gene Fredrick and Schwartz, Megan Noel, 11418 S. 44th St., $370,000.

Whitfield, Martin L. and Whitfield, Traci N. to Trower, Thomas and Trower, Erin, 2612 Joann Ave., $353,000.

Quickdraw Lending LLC to Joshua Realty Group LLC, 3009 Coffey Ave., $183,000.

Kroeger, William R. and Kroeger, Linda M. to Fischer, Alyssa and Gronenthal, Eric, 13810 Rahn Blvd, $341,000.

Schenkelberg, Adam E. and Schenkelberg, Julie A. to Hallgren, Robert L. and Hallgren, Irene A., 15105 Marseille Ave., $350,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Compeggie, Christopher J. Jr. and Sivanesam, Kalkena, 2001 Raven Ridge Drive, $414,000.

Craig, Robert J. and Craig, Jodie A. to Hornbeak, Brittany and Hornbeak, Curtis, 3218 Chad St., $338,000.

Ortiz, Amparo Elizabeth Romero and Dooley, Michael to Colby, Tim Andrew and Colby, Rebecca Ann, 4404 Longview St., $360,000.

FA Properties LLC to Watchorn, Andrew and Casson, Angela, 11701 Trumble Loup E, $385,000.

Threeprops II LLC to Priestley, Isaiah, 12806 S. 35th St., $285,000.

Zipse, Bianca M. to Petagara, Matthew, 3404 Faye Drive, $325,000.

Layton, Amanda and Layton, Brandon to Forrest, Ciera and Forrest, Philip E., 13811 S. 43rd St., $300,000.

Degrace, Cheryl A. to Swayway LLC, 2928 Lynnwood Drive, $235,000.

Gallagher, Michael C. and Gallagher, Mary S. to Vana, Peter S. and Vana, Roberta M. and Vana, Peter A. and Vana, Colleen, 17118 Lakewood Drive, $215,000.

68128

Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Gallardo, Efrain Gallardo and Avilez, Ana Wuendys Onofre, 7824 S. 70th St., $290,000.

Serrano, Dustin M. and Hansen, Rochelle to Faltys, Mary Ellen and Faltys, Bob, 7301 Michelle Ave., $291,000.

68133

Khaukha, Victor and Khaukha, Keaira to Boutchyard, Fred R., 5208 Timberridge Drive, $348,000.

Spurlock, Jamie and Spurlock, Susan L. to Kalahar, Matthew and Kalahar, Aynsley, 4511 Clearwater Drive, $337,000.

Giannone, Lance and Giannone, Christina to Willson, Christopher Don and Willson, Chelsie Christine, 4916 Sheridan Road, $435,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dodson, Robert A. Jr. and Spies, Sarah A., 13526 S. 54th St., $384,000.

Huber Home Investments LLC to Wright, Michael and Wright, April, 11904 S. 48th St., $345,000.

Classen, Mary L. Tr to Moore, Jason and Moore, Kelina, 2158 Skyhawk Ave., $365,000.

Segura, Charles and Segura, Michelle C. to Payne, Nolan Russell and Payne, Andrea, 4519 Waterford Ave., $315,000.

68136

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Pandya, Dishant and Pandya, Pragati, 10816 S. 177th St., $334,000.

Christensen, Luke and Christensen, Morgan to Wilcox, Jeffrey and Wilcox, Pamela S., 18503 Olive Circle, $425,000.

Van Horn, Darcy J. fka Cook, Darcy J. to Sweet, Thomas and Sweet, Sharon, 7719 S. 173rd St., $425,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Vanlandingham, Lindsay M., 18083 Chutney Drive, $362,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wiese, Benjamin M. and Wiese, Nicole A., 9303 S. 177th St., $408,000.

Tran, Tri and Tran, Whitney to Grzebielski, Andrew, 17016 Rampart St., $334,000.

Zych Construction LLC to Koch, Jacob and Koch, Megan, 19054 Augusta Circle, $107,000.

Douglas and Becky Stevens Revocable Family Trust and Stevens, Scott D., trustee to Stevens, Luke D., 8120 S. 190th Ave., $285,000.

Bosiljevac, Kristine A. to Klein, Shane D. and Klein, Melissa R., 8805 S. 167th St., $360,000.

Bendon, Stephanie Jean to Voaklander, Nicholas C. and Voaklander, Courtney A., 7105 S. 178th Ave., $275,000.

Legacy Ventures I. LLC to Belem, Mahamadi, 16150 Blackwalnut St., $295,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Fabian, Katelyn and Fabian, Robert G., 9703 S. 184th St., $429,000.

68138

Comba, William W. to Mattison, Molly J. and Mattison, Stephen T., 13436 Gertrude St., $250,000.

Dudzik, Elizabeth Ann and Howell, Michael S. to Gibson, Donna, 13555 Margo St., $337,000.

Zezulka, Shawn and Zezulka, Jacqueline to Velasquez, Gonzalo Lopez and Catalan, Nicolasa Martinez, 14904 Josephine St., $257,000.

Henderson, Cori L. fka Brock, Cori L. to Trautman, Alex and Larson, Kate, 14055 Gertrude Circle, $355,000.

Peitzmeier, Joshua to Alfson, Nathan, 13950 Greenfield Road, $180,000.

68147

Holden, Michael Ryan and Holden, Kara K. to Marcum, Ryan Alexander and Marcum, Aspen Alexandria, 9508 S. 28th Ave., $380,000.

O NE Metro Holdings LLC to Kahsay, Merhawi, 7205 Blue Ridge Drive, $185,000.

CESH LLC and Pinnacle Bank, trustee to Steffes, Paul E. and Steffes, Ronette, 8114 S. 39th St., $179,000.

Schiro, Joseph and Schiro, Violeta to Florentino, Juan Ignacio De La Cruz and Reyes, Maria Concepcion, 3217 Blue Ridge Drive, $190,000.

Dupee, Brent and Dupee, Rosalinda to Thoennes, Jessica and Thoennes, Logan, 2510 Gindy Drive, $270,000.

Weikle, Carrol, personal representative, and Ernest L. Weikle Jr. Estate to Garcia, Maria N. Bolanos and Perez, Mario O. Narvaez, 2920 Betty St., $205,000.

68157

Shoemaker, Dana C. nka Sandoval, Dana C. and Sandoval, Carlos to Williams, Danielle, 4616 Emiline St., $325,000.

Peters, Allison E. and Peters, Christopher C. to Sichen LLC, 4814 Aspen Drive, $245,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Dubois, Richard W. and Dubois, Mary J., 8913 Alexandra Road, $424,000.

Nachtigall, Dallas D. and Nachtigall, Caleb D. to Appleton, Toe and Appleton, Lyndi G., 6456 Elm Hurst Drive, $375,000.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of July 2023