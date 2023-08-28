DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Blumenkemper, Robert J. and Blumenkemper, Cindy M. to Luker, Allyssia, 15513 King Circle, $390,000.

Toews, Jeffrey M. and Toews, Kathleen B. to Bemis, Benjamin, 7420 N. 175th Circle, $335,000.

Trauernicht, Brian Eugene and Trauernicht, Chiyo to Wiggins Smith, Diamond S., 14802 Black St., $500,000.

Bring, Matthew and Bring, Alyson to Ciochon, Trina and Ciochon, Mark, 17121 Bondesson St., $98,000.

Lyon, David H. to Green, Mary Lou, 7279 N. 155th St., $178,150.

McCray, Harold and McCray, Quintine to Smith, Stephanie, 16309 Vane St., $385,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Wyant, Thomas J. and Wyant, Mitzi P., 17617 Clay St., $432,760.

Maxim Enterprises LLC to Balters, Marcus and Balters, Sarah Beth, 12526 N. 178th Circle, $1,799,999.

John & Kimberly Lewis Revocable Family Trust and Lewis, Kimberly S., trustee to Erdman, Daniel and Erdman, Jennifer, 11923 N. 160th St., $380,000.

Reynolds Project LLC to S.M. Enterprises LLC, 8001 N. 157th St., $710,000.

Landers, Jacob A. and Landers, Karly to Vasina, Steven and Vasina, Ute, 15902 Whiting St., $415,000.

68022

Luhrs Properties LLC to No Limit Holdings LLC, 3903 Ramblewood Drive, $74,500.

Patel, Rushi and Patel, Disha to Sahu, Neerja, 21327 Grover St., $770,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Khamruddins, Khamruddin, 18066 Camden Ave., $303,651.

Charleston Homes LLC to Nelson, Brianna and Nelson, Joel, 18326 George Miller Parkway, $495,930.

Fools Inc. to Sanders, Bryan Douglas and Sanders, Destiny, 4205 S. 219th St., $550,000.

Baerentzen, Doreen C. to Bouda, Nicholas and Bouda, Nicholas Alexander, 3307 N. 207th St., $250,000.

Nyffeler, Cristy L. and Andre, Cristy L. to Williams, Laura Ann and Mercure, Shane Desmond, 1412 N. 209th Ave., $330,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Eidem, Jonn and Eidem, Kimberly, 214 S. 199th St., $495,000.

Hart, Amy L. and Hart, Brian J. to Balasubramaniam, Narasingam and Narasingam, Lakshmipriya, 4708 N. 205th St., $413,500.

Roth, Geoffrey A. and Roth, Heather H. to Gallegos, Phillip A. and Gallegos, Renee D., 2758 N. 202nd Ave., $365,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Plath, Jared W. and Plath, Elizabeth A., 2738 N. 181st St., $878,047.

Miller, Linda M. to Robert & Isabella Fabiano Living Trust and Fabiano, Isabella, trustee, 2609 N. 184th St., $640,000.

Thomas L. Young and Gina L. Vinardi Young Revocable Trust and Young, Thomas L., trustee to Park, Kwangwon and Jung, Jiae, 2014 S. 210th St., $849,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Raad, Ronald A. and Raad, Katiuska, 5814 N. 182nd Ave., $391,409.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Szalawiga, Mark A. and Szalawiga, Shelby A., 5802 N. 181st Ave., $424,607.

Blondo 180 LLC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 2305 N. 182nd Ave., $78,845.

Kavan Homes Incorporated to Brammer, Phillip D. and Brammer, Erica, 5516 N. 208th St., $710,000.

Hultquist, Caryl J. to Gillett, Joseph M. and Vazquez, Yessica P., 20157 Miami Circle, $360,000.

Setty, Vinay Gadam and Peters, Sarah Rose to Combs, Addison M., 20917 Plum St., $375,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 20921 Hartman Ave., $280,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Carr, Monti Alan, 2755 N. 181st St., $734,900.

David A. Hamilton Trust and Hamilton, David A., trustee to McCormick, Laura and McCormick, Timothy, 18926 Boyle Circle, $1,250,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 21119 Arlington St., $72,500.

Green & Purple LP to Trademark Homes Inc., 21007 Ogden St., $70,000.

Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 20169 Miami Circle, $53,000.

Marriott, James D. and Marriott, Marilyn K. to David Thoms Construction LLC, 18702 California St., $125,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5438 N. 212nd St., $72,500.

Allen, Brian to Mueller, Dana and Mueller, Michele A., 1336 S. 210th St., $340,000.

Allen, Nicole and Huber, Nicole L. to Mueller, Dana and Mueller, Michele A., 1336 S. 210th St., $340,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Olson, Nicholas and Olson, Nikki, 21205 Fowler St., $522,575.

Valverde, Russell D. and Valverde, Betty J. to Zhong, Peng and Chi, Bo, 19510 Wirt St., $435,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Bhagavatula, Shiva and Kovur, Nitya, 5504 N. 208th Ave., $528,950.

Carpenter, John and Carpenter, Kathryn to Russell, Kirk T. and Russell, Cheryl, 2332 S. 218th Ave., $710,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Longe, Troy H. and Longe, Katrina M., 21126 Arlington St., $734,900.

Gesiriech, Harley L. and Gesiriech, Harley to Kehr, David W. and Kehr, Tonia L., 20784 Hemlock St., $409,000.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Paul R. Sandall Revocable Trust and Sandall, Paul R., trustee, 2321 N. 182nd Ave., $786,111.

LPC Properties LLC to Ramm, Jerry and Ramm, Vanessa, 2882 Big Elk Parkway, $80,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shanmugam, Saravanan and Kothandaraman, Vanitha, 5812 N. 182nd St., $449,458.

Hoff, James A. and Hoff, Julie A. to Buber Living Trust and Buber, Kellym, trustee, 19811 Farnam St., $625,000.

68069

White, Daniel R. and White, Lindsay to Wiedel, Cory and Wiedel, Jeri, 636 S. 249th Circle, $2,900,000.

68102

Krueger Family Living Trust and Krueger, Steven, trustee to Reynolds Family Pool Trust and Reynolds, Andrew Y., trustee, 1024 Dodge St. #403, $195,000.

68104

PSK Holdings LLC to Nystrom, Scott Alan, 3514 N. 61st St., $155,000.

Jlrii Properties LLC to Wright, Loren and Wright, Dorothy, 6121 Spencer St., $175,000.

Christensen, Anders Steen and Christensen, Janis, personal representative to X&T Homes LLC, 3316 N. 59th St., $170,000.

Head, Byron L. to Beals, Drew M., 6544 Pinkney St., $77,300.

Lokey LLC to ABC LLC, 2712 N. 61st St., $120,000.

Logan, Casey R. and Choquette, Antonia M. to Hornsby, Hannah and Hornsby, Hugh, 2711 Country Club Ave., $480,000.

Kingstone Investments LLC to Musser, Alyssa and Conway, Matthew, 4631 Grand Ave., $191,500.

Gilbertson, Michael and Gilbertson, Tiffany to Lockwood, Matthew and Sundberg, Kaitlin, 6715 Parkview Lane, $225,000.

68105

Frischholz, Ina Claire and Rawhouser, Randy, personal representative to Raymond Evans Real Estate PC, 3522 S. 40th St., $95,000.

Foix, Laura and Mathews, Laura to Taj, Aneel A. and Taj, Hope L., 4212 Woolworth Ave., $318,750.

Baniya, Subash and Giri, Sunita to Baniya, Subash and Garchan, Bharosa Thakali, 2609 Marcy St., $72,800.

Voycheske, Justin R. and Voycheske, Christina L. to Waddell, Jacob and Waddell, Makaela, 3516 Poppleton Ave., $411,100.

68106

Erdei, Judy M. to No Limit Holdings LLC, 2147 S. 62nd St., $170,000.

Mancewicz, Gregory R. and Schmidt, Monica to Johnson, Molly and Cobb, Lewis, 531 S. 50th Ave., $420,000.

Johnston, Daniel and Johnston, Michelle to Shea Family Trust and Shea, Owen F., trustee, 5544 Mason St., $449,000.

Cantrell, Jodi L. to Stevenson, Samuel and Coziahr, Blair, 4506 Shirley St., $390,000.

Blowers, Adam and Blowers, Elizabeth to Hollowell, Zachary, 5530 Leavenworth St., $240,000.

Kantor, Catherine A. to Casey, John J. and Casey, Karen A., 1522 S. 52nd St., $187,000.

Latek, Edward J. and Latek, Henry, personal representative to Valadez, Maria G. and Valadez, Miguel Angel, 3022 S. 46th Ave., $211,000.

68107

Ayala, Javier M. to Ayala, Javier M. and Olivo, Celina M., 6224 S. 36th Ave., $57,100.

Streit, William to Estrella, Angelica Robles, 3625 Monroe St., $165,000.

GRB3814 LLC to OMAHA3 RE LLC, 3814 S. 24th St., $215,000.

68108

Thiessen, Keith to PHM XIII LLC, 2309 Vinton St., $81,500.

Estrada, Roberto and Estrada, Susana to Salgado, Gabino Estrada and Roman, Marisol Sotelo, 2502 S. 20th Ave., $59,700.

Caterina Malara Trust Agreement and Benak, Graciela, trustee to Enriquez, Yazmin Soriano and Degante, Raul Soriano, 1020 S. 21st St., $190,000.

Vincentini, Jill A. to Guerra, Edgar G. De Luna, 2227 S. 20th St., $247,400.

Miller, Dean C. and Miller, Jolene to Gavia, Leopoldo and Gastelum, Lucilda Gavia, 3468 S. 13rd St., $30,000.

Aio, Kylie Kalea to Spahn, Michelle M., 625 Dorcas St., $215,000.

Jameson, Patricia A. to Jameson, Patricia A. and Simpson, Meghan, 1701 S. 14th St., $72,250.

68110

BRRRR Holdings LLC and Boulder Holding Company LLC to Mactier, Jodee V. and Sime, Charles L., 4557 N. 14th Ave., $130,000.

North Omaha Crown V Limited Partnership to Koko, Adam I. and Engalow, Jawahir, 2028 Larimore Ave., $31,946.

68111

Ortiz, Victor and Ortiz, Blanca P. to Hurd, Elyce, 4006 Seward St., $245,000.

Lemero Construction LLC to Ramirez, Francisco Caracheo and Trejo, Leticia Millan, 3334 Larimore Ave., $225,000.

Luke & Debbie Koesters Living Trust and Koesters, Luke F., trustee to Baez, Edwin and Francisco, Marleny, 2212 N. 38th Ave., $75,000.

TPC Corp. to Miami Place LLC, 3809 Miami St., $500,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Castruita, Benito, 3716 Hartman Ave., $12,000.

Break Thru Real Estate LLC and New Wave Real Estate LLC to Jain, Parv and Rahul, Fnu, 3509 N. 29th St., $136,000.

4483 Ellison Ave LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 4483 Ellison Ave., $215,000.

Simply Better Solution LLC to Kimell Investments LLC, 4326 N. 41st St., $150,000.

Sinclair Group LLC to Flores, Catalina Regalado de and Martinez, Oliverio Flores, 5322 N. 34th St., $89,000.

Williams, Marie L. and Brannon-Henry, Pamela, personal representative to Crawford, Terence, 3177 Larimore Ave., $73,000.

Rivas, Juan Andrade and Andrade, Xiomara to Brown, Leon A. Jr. and Brown, Amanda M., 2876 Corby St., $205,000.

Miller Home and Building Inspections LLC to 2628 Franklin CC Trust and C&Y Properties LLC, trustee, 2628 Franklin St., $231,100.

68112

Chapman, Cody to Pumbaa LLC, 2578 Titus Ave., $85,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Problem Property People LLC, 2573 Bauman Ave., $95,000.

Katzenberger, Cathy A. and McMahon, Patricia M., personal representative to Anderson, Stuart M. and Anderson, Monica J., 9660 N. 29th St., $420,000.

Conley-Johnson, Georgia A. to Dross, Kathleen and Rath, Alexander, 3340 Ernst St., $174,000.

Light Bulb Realty Investments LLC to Parks, Gary and Marus-Parks, Marzia S., 4111 Hanover St., $45,000.

Coley, Jessica and Gearhart, Jessica to Alvarez, Maria Isabel, 3056 Ernst St., $153,000.

Holmstedt, Tara Marie to Morgal, Calee C., 7704 N. 28th St., $164,000.

68114

Molly Hubby Living Trust and Erftmier, Molly, trustee to Himebaugh, Jesse and Himebaugh, Amberlee, 9742 Brentwood Road, $1,400,000.

Nelson, David W. and Nelson, Jodi to Nguyen, Quynh, 7828 Howard St., $250,000.

Plath, Jared W. and Plath, Elizabeth A. to Doyle, David S. and Doyle, Michaela M., 530 S. 84th St., $460,000.

Mark W. Sidwell Living Trust and Sidwell, Mark W., trustee to Logan, Casey R. and Choquette, Antonia M., 106 S. 89th St., $650,000.

68116

Hedrick, Jami Lynn to Kulhanek, Pamela, 16260 Saratoga St., $352,000.

Humphrey, Cory and Humphrey, Jessica to Nana, Alimatou Sadiah and Coulibaly, Kerbiyou Alexandre Armand, 6611 N. 148th St., $350,000.

McDonough, Kenneth L. and McDonough, Connie K. to Schrader, Kelly and Schrader, Kyle, 6720 N. 160th St., $575,000.

Singh, Sandip and Jijapati, Neelu to Williams, Michael A. and Williams, Heather D., 14925 Fowler Ave., $303,200.

JLB Rentals LLC to BCMR Holdings LLC, 14654 Ames Court, $203,500.

Kologenski, Jefferson D. and Kologenski, Olivia C. to Arndt, Loxi A. and Arndt, Michael J., 14913 Binney St., $275,000.

Foley, Aubrey and Austin, Aubrey to Barger, Sarah N. and Novacek, Zachary T., 3906 N. 156th Ave., $369,500.

Jensen, Lois J. to Mohr, Roy and Mohr, Roberta, 5012 N. 145th St., $280,000.

68117

Becklun, John Jay Jr. and Roehrig, Kimberley, personal representative to Jurgensen, Thomas Jr. and Sidzyik, Sadie, 4617 Monroe St., $245,000.

Legrande, Blaudina to Edwards, Sterling Jr. and Winburn, Rebecca, 5606 S. 53rd St., $345,000.

Uttecht, Larence Jr. to Monaco, Joshua and Morrison, Vivian, 5004 S. 46th Ave., $260,000.

Smith, Holden and Smith, Jennifer to Lopez, Juan Moran and Saldana-Guzman, Olga G., 6016 S. 49th Ave., $75,000.

68118

Johnstone, Gordon and Johnstone, Suzanne to Rubin, Whitney, 16123 Lafayette Ave., $352,000.

Oelco LLC to Tang, Dyon, 17070 Hawthorne Ave., $299,500.

Oelco LLC to Delorme, Cody, 17066 Hawthorne Ave., $299,500.

68122

Kirstie Thomas Real Estate LLC to Kambo, Ajo, 7522 Mary St., $222,800.

Shaw, Denneil and McGruder, Jeffrey to White, Anthony A., 7412 Potter St., $250,000.

Davila-Chapa, Cesar Samuel and Camejo, Stephanie to Davila-Chapa, Cesar Samuel and Camejo, Stephanie, 9113 Black St., $95,500.

Barrera, Mayte Moran and Hernandez, Irwuin T. to Fall, Aminata P., 8718 Sunrise St., $315,000.

Smith, Stephanie to Osborn, Andrew and Osborn, Hannah, 8016 N. 86th Ave., $340,000.

68124

Lee & Nancy Branham Joint Trust and Branham, Lee III, trustee to Casazza, Geoffrey C. and Casazza, Gillian F., 10543 Poppleton Ave., $570,000.

68127

Schulz, Danielle S. and Schulz, Andrew C. to Dewitz, Shawn C., 9332 Y St., $290,000.

Benak, Randy L. and Benak, Barbara J. to Carlson, Lindsey T. and Carlson, Kaelan S., 7321 Washington St., $270,000.

68130

Chauhan, Harsh V. and Kumari, Dunesh to Yoo, Ok Joo and Lee, Sang Won, 2419 S. 183rd Circle, $495,000.

Gary R. Mohnsen Trust and Mohnsen, Gary R., trustee to Casey, Patrick and Casey, Cherie, 19903 Nina St., $526,000.

Keen, Octa L. to Mahogany Properties LLC, 15944 Martha Circle, $215,000.

Fowler, Annette M. to Johnson, Adam K. and Fohner, Margaret, 1438 S. 167th St., $350,000.

Smith, C. Patrick and Smith, Amy S. to Taylor, Jenna B. and Taylor, James R. Jr., 17233 Woolworth Ave., $323,750.

68131

PNL Properties LLC to Ravitz, Benjamin Jacob and Ravitz, Jeonghwa, 4114 Charles St., $12,000.

Crawford, Leo R. to Petersen, Craig and Petersen, Eva, 3000 Farnam St. #S6O, $135,000.

McRorie, Christina G. and Lewis, Matthew P. A. to O’Bryan, Molly and Birdsell, Rodney J., 131 S. 39th St. #3, $270,100.

JBM Investments LLC to Batres, Elmer G. Hernandez and Solis, Miriam N. Herrera, 4037 Charles St., $370,000.

Abdur-Raheem, Naeemah A. and Miller, Richard A., personal representative to Good Life Home Holdings LLC, 1032 N. 32nd St., $133,000.

Hansen, Herbert L. to Naik, Dhaval, 3000 Farnam St. #S5E, $136,000.

68132

Cesh LLC to Problem Property People LLC, 6136 Hamilton St., $140,000.

Mullen, J. Patrick and Harris, Barbara M. to Placzek, Kate and Gernhart, Gary, 849 Dillon Drive, $590,000.

Stoler, Kimberly J. to Thompson, Kevin P., 718 Hackberry Road, $744,000.

Linden, Robert E. and Linden, Sandra J. to Dugan, Debbie and Dugan, Wade, 4906 Cuming St., $265,000.

Blatchford, Michael and Blatchford, Anna to Fallick, Jay B. and Fallick, Kylie A., 5020 Chicago St., $850,000.

Straub Realty LLC to Dean Properties LLC, 4605 California St., $981,500.

68134

Parks, Nathan L. and Parks, Katie A. to Plowman, Carolyn J., 9211 Redman Ave., $256,000.

Stephany, Amanda and Stites, Amanda to Lechtenberg, Vicki, 6219 N. 79th Ave., $235,000.

Travis, Patricia M. to Taniform, Jean Claude A., 7942 Manderson St., $242,000.

Thang, Van and Cia, Hniang to Htoo, Than and Htoo, Sweet, 9418 Brownley Drive, $237,000.

Glaser, James F. to Moore, Brian and Moore, Cindy R., 5138 N. 105th St., $192,000.

Johnson, Verne Lawrence and Johnson, Janet Noel to Yousuf, Hasanain, 10421 Hartman Ave., $217,500.

Riviera, Julien L. to Beste, Jacob Den and Rocz, Gayle, 9144 Boyd St., $220,000.

Leeuwen, Bryant Van and Leeuwen, Megan Van to Petry, Jeffrey N., 4305 N. 101st St., $257,000.

Dewitt, Tracy A. to Miller, Gary and Miller, Hailey, 7218 Glenvale Drive, $275,000.

Truong, Cuong and Nguyen, Hong Vuong Thi to Tran, Nha and Nguyen, Nguyen, 10055 Ohio St., $335,000.

Todd W. Gibbs Living Trust and Gibbs, Todd W., trustee to Justino LLC, 7905 Meredith Ave., $219,000.

Murphy, Vicki B. to Kwanchaiwong, Seksan and Kwanchaiwong, Decem, 3929 N. 81st Ave., $297,000.

Charles G. Hitt Irrevocable Trust and Wesemann, Kathryn A., trustee to Sudds, Julia and Sudds, Keith, 8453 Browne St., $231,500.

Hartley, Peter A. to Legros, Germaine, 8022 Wirt Circle, $300,000.

Seth, Dustin and Seth, Serena to Ridder, Thomas D. and Ridder, Jeana M., 9405 Tomahawk Blvd., $241,500.

Watson REI LLC to Laan, Dallas Vander, 8941 Miami St. #26, $154,000.

Von Dollen, Michael and Von Dollen, Brenna E. to Roberts, Eric and Powers, Megan, 8156 Boyd St., $310,000.

68135

Griffith, Andrew to Roach, Cody, 19634 W St., $255,000.

Hawkins, Brian M. and Hawkins, Lori A. to Heidrick, Yulia and Heidrick, Joseph, 5404 S. 163rd Ave., $430,000.

Li, Xiangjun and Hao, Xiaojuan to Stephany, Joseph and Stephany, Amanda, 6707 S. 188th Ave., $359,500.

Bain, Clifton and Jackson-Bain, Angela to Zelei, Cheyanne and Zelei, Cameron, 16253 Polk St., $314,130.

Hussain Investments LLC to Kading, Michael and Kading, Carrie, 16355 Y St., $450,000.

Taylor, Elaine to Nancy J. Lammers Revocable Trust and Lammers, Nancy J., trustee, 18921 K St., $277,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Julie L. Bennett Trust and Bennett, Julie L., trustee, 19966 Washington St., $589,993.

Milam, Matthew and Milam, Jan to Beard Revocable Trust and Beard, Anthony R., trustee, 17517 T St., $440,000.

Sheppard, Alan J. to Rowe, Joan and Rowe, Eugene, 15618 Holmes Circle, $291,000.

Gibbs, Laura and Gibbs, Jayme W. to Moore, Layne and Moore, Samantha, 5063 S. 176th Circle, $225,000.

Kathryn A. Lippold Trust of 2007 and Hash, Julie K., trustee to Moore, Layne and Moore, Samantha, 5063 S. 176th Circle, $225,000.

Mitchell, Bryan G. and Mitchell, Renee C. to Roth, Matthew and Roth, Erin, 4925 S. 186th Ave., $280,000.

Leuschen, Melissa A. to Khanal, Suvechhya, 5128 S. 195th Circle, $265,000.

Woodsonia North Streams LLC to North Streams LLC, 4805 S. 198th Ave., $2,346,893.

Henricksen, David L. and Henricksen, Jennifer S. to Kinstler, Todd and Barton, Chelsea, 4845 S. 167th Ave., $385,000.

Barton, Chelsea and Danek, Chelsea E. to Kilgore, Hayden and Piatkowski, Caleb, 18821 Washington St., $295,000.

68137

Dianne Carroll Revocable Trust and Carroll, Dianne K., trustee to Yates, Colleen, 15011 I Circle, $325,000.

McKeown, Nathan and McKeown, Katarina to Gourneau, Joseph and Ruzicka, Kristen, 12168 Allan Drive, $243,500.

Phillips, Matthew and Luers, Lindsay to Bird, Jacob and Bird, Chelsea, 15021 Karen Circle, $375,000.

ITM LLC to BKS Investments LLC, 5606 S. 138th Ave., $190,000.

Merriman, Martin C. and Merriman, Julie A. to Galvan, Johnathan Bradley and Galvan, Megan Lea, 12620 Holmes St., $220,000.

Edison, Eddie J. Jr. and Edison, Amanda J. to Jungman, Lester Dean and Jungman, Phebe Mercado, 13354 Adams St., $295,000.

68142

Norton, Megan N. and Horan, Megan N. to Thompson, Jack and Hopkins, Kelsey, 10910 Hanover St., $279,000.

68144

Pocevicius, Briena and Cullinane, Cole to Conway, Kara, 13061 Westwood Lane, $300,000.

Houck, Travis Lee to RTG Holdings LLC, 12430 C St., $170,000.

Lough, Patrick L. and Lough, Melissa A. to Jones, Austin, 14562 Hascall St., $262,500.

Stoysich, Kenneth and Stoysich, Michelle to Hot Pot Properties LLC, 2502 S. 130th Ave., $500,000.

Jato Investment Group LLC to Rooney, Eileen and Rooney, Timothy, 3225 S. 118th St., $360,000.

Carr, Monti to Hinze, Jason and Hinze, Michelle, 1620 S. 138th St., $330,000.

KP3 Investors LLC to Burtwistle, Charles M., 13711 Hickory Circle, $435,000.

Vance, Stephanie to Nyiok, James and Lul, Nyadoni, 14715 Frances Circle, $290,000.

Hanneman, Daniel L. to Michonski, Daniel S. and Michonski, Penny A., 3015 S. 119th St., $288,000.

Polito, Beverly and Silva, Alberto to Keko, Kodjovi A. Pinto and Ahlin, Aheba D., 3340 Augusta Ave., $288,000.

68154

Swoon Home + Design LLC to Freeman, Teresa, 805 S. 129th Ave., $462,000.

Raschke, Debrah to Eldridge, Gordon M. and Hoke, Carrie-Anne, 12366 Burt St., $180,500.

Sullivan, Andrew J. and Sullivan, Amanda M. to Hein, Jonathan and Hein, Ashley, 1506 N. 123rd St., $399,500.

Keith, Kenneth D. and Keith, Constance A. to Jirka, Phillip and Dao, Hoang Mai Phuong, 14992 Charles Circle, $370,000.

Alnazer, Omar F. and Mansour, Ola to Lanier, Dylan and Lanier, Courtney, 12332 Cuming St., $390,000.

Mullen, Todd C. and Mullen, Virginia H. to Rudd, Jamie and Rudd, Richard, 12615 Deer Hollow Drive, $495,000.

Regina F. Dunham Trust and Dunham, Regina F., trustee to Geiger, Mordechai and Geiger, Ayelet, 1009 Grey Fawn Drive, $350,000.

Jensen, Gerald Reed and Jensen, Penny Joan to Von Dollen, Michael and Von Dollen, Brenna, 13033 Franklin St., $515,000.

Guzman, Jose Victor to Guzman, Jose Victor and Solorio, Rubi Araceli Tovar, 1417 N. 146th Place, $98,200.

68164

Pelster, Dene and Pelster, Melissa to Wegner, Andrew, 12063 Locust St., $315,000.

Lintzman, Julianna J. to Jacobsen, Randy, 2424 N. 112nd St., $245,000.

Rosemary C. Simpson Living Trust and Simpson, Rosemary C., trustee to Jaime, Alberto and Covington, Michelle Leann, 2211 N. 129th St., $245,000.

Kosel, Annie T. to Kolb, Justin, 4902 N. 142nd St., $475,000.

Dybus, Adrienne L. to Farnsworth, Cody and Johnson, Leah, 2719 N. 141st Ave., $310,000.

McCarty, Marla H. to Earl, Alexander, 2417 N. 135th St., $300,000.

Bracken, Vern Eldon Jr. and Bracken, Karen Sue to Koenig, Justin and Dilla, Megan, 5216 N. 129th St., $226,500.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Old Crow Rentals LLC to Weatherhead, Holly M. and Weatherhead, Brandon M., 1906 Virginia Ave., $255,000.

Ritchie, Sandra L. to Weber, Phillip L. and Weber, Judith L., 204 Bellevue Blvd South, $311,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Extraclean Co LLC, 1516 N. 11th St., $250,000.

Mitchell, Charles W. Jr. and Mitchell, Sally M. to Huntoon, Jolene and Huntoon, Jeremiah, 1307 Wilshire Drive, $205,000.

Hanlon, Steven Joseph to Krommenhoek, Hana and Myers, Darien, 1405 Madison St., $296,000.

Lopez, Giovanni F. to Visty, Chad E., 2523 Franklin St., $200,000.

Howell, Christopher L. and Howell, Amy L. to Redd, Devin and Redd, Julia, 1521 N. 9th St., $212,000.

Hawkins Sales & Service Inc. to Bellevue Shopping Center LLC, 508 Galvin Road South, $1,050,000.

DePennes, Michael Ryan Sutton to Deters, Alex, 1017 Bert Murphy Blvd, $198,000.

Shelton, Jeffrey and Shelton, Jessica to Williams, Max and Williams, Sarah, 212 Merwood St., $289,000.

Wendl Properties LLC to Forst, Lonnie R., 2815 Greensboro Ave., $285,000.

Arrowsmith, Anthony and Arrowsmith, Donna A. to Cote, Robert W., 1309 Madison St., $205,000.

Dugan, Heather R. and Bloomer, Holli A. and Neff, Jennifer L. to Bloomer, Holli A., 2103 Victoria Ave., $176,000.

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 2529 Calhoun St., $151,000.

68028

Harrig, David and Harrig, Erica to Klein, Thomas K. Jr., 10801 S. 237th St., $1,538,000.

Rhynalds, Andrew and Rhynalds, Danielle fka Penkava, Danielle to Whitney, Thomas and Whitney, Jessica, 12512 S. 218th St., $390,000.

Schulte, Bonnie Lee Merrill, personal representative, and Marjorie B. Merrill Estate to Wisehart, Carl, 310 Pontiac Drive, $100,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Morin, Stephen A. and Steinke, Jessica B., 20608 Camelback Ave., $417,000.

Troester, Adam M. and Troester, Kirsten to Fester, Bruce H., 21201 Flagstone Drive, $360,000.

Morrison, Hayden J. and Shotkoske, Thomas J. to Morrison, Hannah L. and Zagurski, Christopher J., 12404 S. 217th St., $230,000.

192&370 LLC to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 18604 Hazelnut Circle, $140,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to M & R Real Estate LLC, 11528 S. 191st Ave., $362,000.

Kronaizl Investments LLC to Bullock, Jay and Olderog, Laura, 18604 Hazelnut Circle, $135,000.

Jones, Jaime Michael and Jones, Jennifer Ann to Martindale, Todd R. and Martindale, Pennie L., 11912 S. 221st Circle, $978,000.

Warren, Allison A. fka Staley, Allison A. and Warren, Matthew J. to Turner, Brian Paul, 21439 Hampton Drive, $332,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Lortz, Michaela and Kueny, Mason, 10284 S. 209th St., $313,000.

68046

Ramos, Al M. and Ramos, Nicole M. to McWhirter, Matthew A. and McWhirter, Heather B., 10910 S. 113th St., $415,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schimmoeller, Allyssa N., 11710 S. 113th Ave., $363,000.

Gregory, Daniel and Gregory, Anna to Egerdahl, Stephen and Egerdahl, Laura, 11611 S. 110th Ave., $425,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Gregory, Anna T., 11221 Portage Drive, $377,000.

Knight, Eric C. and Bouche, Melissa J. to Shuck, Tavious N. and Glynn, Lillian, 801 Tara Road, $305,000.

Snitily, Ermin and Snitily, Carol to Lampman, Larry L. and Lampman, Julie L., 711 N. Madison St., $365,000.

Jones, Stephen T. to Clary, Suzie, 306 Flint Circle, $297,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Vance, Kristin Kae, 11931 S. 117th St., $422,000.

Sousley, Diane and Sousley, James to Modrell, Anthony John, 816 Tipperary Drive, $258,000.

Osborne, Kerry A. nka VanRooyan, Kerry A. and VanRooyan, Mitchell James to VanRooyan, Benjamin, 107 Valley Road, $240,000.

68059

Zakaras, Jerome and Zakaras, Debra L. to Hughbanks Properties XVI LLC, 20002 Crest View Drive, $1,075,000.

68123

Bennett, Brandon M. and Bennett, Kaitlyn R. to Boly, Souleymane, 1915 Mesa St., $365,000.

Townsend, Michael and Townsend, Stacey to Baker, Sierra and Baker, Joshua, 3417 Scott Drive, $262,000.

Todd, Kyle A. and Todd, Jessica D. to McCowan, Anthony and McCowan, Kalyn, 14315 Tregaron Drive, $360,000.

Bullington, Joseph and Bullington, Serina to Green, Ceirra, 2309 Whitted Drive, $264,000.

Jackson, Freeman and Jackson, Arlene to Cornwell, Jennifer, 3428 Comstock Ave., $175,000.

Andersen, Jeffrey and Andersen, Beth and Andersen, Gregory and Andersen, Erin to Hudson-Benash, Melissa and Hudson-Benash, Shannon, 17011 Bojanski Drive, $325,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schrader, Ty A. and Schrader, Anastasia Lauren, 1910 Hummingbird Drive, $342,000.

Ebeling, Michael L. and Ebeling, Heather Lynn to Sechtem, Jordan, 11009 S. 25th Ave., $297,000.

Bryan, Andrew A. and Bryan, Cassandra V. to Hughes, Melville P., 3732 Lawnwood Drive, $260,000.

Egglezos, Rusty C. to Magnuson, Keith, 10411 S. 26th St., $267,000.

Coleman, Randy R. and Coleman, Mary S. to JC 33 Investments LLC, 3712 Helwig Ave., $350,000.

Steinbach, Andrew and Steinbach, Amy to Mora, Reginald and Mora, Joie, 4306 Longview St., $350,000.

Quillin, Debra A. nka Sloan, Debra A. and Sloan, Cedric and Quillin, Morris B. and Quillin, Janet E. to Lynch, Ann and Lynch, David, 3812 Coffey Ave., $270,000.

68128

Duermyer, Tammy K. to Edisto LLC, 7415 Meadow Lane, $305,000.

Faulkner, Devin J. to Herrera, Claudia and Alvarez, Jesus C. Sanchez, 7358 S. 69th St., $134,000.

Sanchez, Marvin Raul Chavarria and Hernandez, Milagro to Ruffcorn, Jason Daniel and Tabor, Courtney Michelle, 8906 Honey Locust Drive, $300,000.

Flatt, Cynthia L. to Reilly, Christopher William, 8724 Park View Blvd, $225,000.

Kunze, Dona L. and Kunze, Randall L. to Parson, Sara Lee and Parson, Ryan Lee, 8007 Park View Blvd, $170,000.

68133

Opsahl, Ronald T. and Opsahl, Leticia Y. to Simply Better Solution LLC, 11539 Lakeview Drive, $285,000.

Salcedo, Auburn K. to Hess, Melvin L. and Hess, Carolyn M., 11619 Bayview Drive, $345,000.

Sjodin, Jason and Sjodin, Laurie J. Johnson to Liakos, Jonathan C. and Liakos, Taylor K., 2111 John St., $380,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schafer, Jeffrey B. and Schafer, Cyntia L., 13542 S. 54th St., $362,000.

Feekin, Chelsey E. nka Cassone, Chelsey E. and Cassone, Victor R. to Carlson, John A. and Dunetts, Rachael L., 1412 Beechwood Ave., $330,000.

Kilgore, James and Kilgore, Julie to Bash, Marc and Stirling, Rosie, 8602 S. 67th St., $290,000.

Minehart, Russell D. and Minehart, Undine to Asproperties LLC, 4619 Brook St., $242,000.

68136

Wendlandt, Mitchel S., trustee of Mitchel S. Wendlandt and Kathleen A. Wendlandt Trust to Eesley, Dale T. and Eesley, Julie B., 10710 S. 168th Ave., $1,190,000.

Costanzo, Matthew A. and Balsbaugh, Ashley to Nikiema, Innocent Wendemi, 7312 S. 179th St., $270,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Pierce, Tyson James and Pierce, Amanda Mae, 9604 S. 184th Ave., $408,000.

Sutter, David T., trustee, and Sutter, Amber J., trustee to Asche, Ronald D. and Asche, Ruth E., 9920 S. 162nd St., $1,094,000.

Horinek, James D. and Horinek, Vanessa R. to Cole, Neville and Cole, Brooke, 18603 Blackwalnut St., $428,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Choi, Seunghoon, 17716 Hampton Drive, $324,000.

Weishahn, Mark D. and Weishahn, Julie R. to Craddock, Jeff and Block, Jamie, 9605 S. 172nd St., $430,000.

Adams, Ronald and Adams, Pamela to Pic Capital LLC and Granite Homes Inc., 8018 S. 184th Terrace, $153,000.

68138

Phelps, John A., trustee and Boylan, Patricia M., trustee to Peters, Allison and O’Connell, Cathy, 7614 S. 139th Ave., $325,000.

Stellar Investments LLC to Valle, Sarah and Bourke, Sean, 13715 Edna St., $314,000.

Meyer, Eugene G. to Donovan, Michael E., 9005 David Circle, $120,000.

Wagner, Louis and Shedd Wagner, Tracy to Sharif, Parviz Alex, 7423 S. 139th St., $315,000.

68147

Noecker, Beau J. and Noecker, Rachel A. to Reynoso, Cornelio Francisco Bautista, 2813 Sandra St., $285,000.

RDRE Group LLC to Cano, Juan Raya, 7629 S. 40th St., $225,000.

68157

MBR Development LLC to D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC, 6405 Clear Circle St., $891,000.

Pallesen, Kathleen, conservator and Lori L. Shephard Estate to Dailey, Richard, 4514 Primrose Lane, $190,000.

Lopez, Alan and Lopez, Erica Menjivar to Orchard, Arthur Scott, 4609 Greene Ave., $240,000.

Bridges, Pamela to Hernandez, Salbador Brito, 4825 Borman St., $265,000.

