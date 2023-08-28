DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Blumenkemper, Robert J. and Blumenkemper, Cindy M. to Luker, Allyssia, 15513 King Circle, $390,000.
Toews, Jeffrey M. and Toews, Kathleen B. to Bemis, Benjamin, 7420 N. 175th Circle, $335,000.
Trauernicht, Brian Eugene and Trauernicht, Chiyo to Wiggins Smith, Diamond S., 14802 Black St., $500,000.
Bring, Matthew and Bring, Alyson to Ciochon, Trina and Ciochon, Mark, 17121 Bondesson St., $98,000.
Lyon, David H. to Green, Mary Lou, 7279 N. 155th St., $178,150.
McCray, Harold and McCray, Quintine to Smith, Stephanie, 16309 Vane St., $385,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Wyant, Thomas J. and Wyant, Mitzi P., 17617 Clay St., $432,760.
Maxim Enterprises LLC to Balters, Marcus and Balters, Sarah Beth, 12526 N. 178th Circle, $1,799,999.
John & Kimberly Lewis Revocable Family Trust and Lewis, Kimberly S., trustee to Erdman, Daniel and Erdman, Jennifer, 11923 N. 160th St., $380,000.
Reynolds Project LLC to S.M. Enterprises LLC, 8001 N. 157th St., $710,000.
Landers, Jacob A. and Landers, Karly to Vasina, Steven and Vasina, Ute, 15902 Whiting St., $415,000.
68022
Luhrs Properties LLC to No Limit Holdings LLC, 3903 Ramblewood Drive, $74,500.
Patel, Rushi and Patel, Disha to Sahu, Neerja, 21327 Grover St., $770,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Khamruddins, Khamruddin, 18066 Camden Ave., $303,651.
Charleston Homes LLC to Nelson, Brianna and Nelson, Joel, 18326 George Miller Parkway, $495,930.
Fools Inc. to Sanders, Bryan Douglas and Sanders, Destiny, 4205 S. 219th St., $550,000.
Baerentzen, Doreen C. to Bouda, Nicholas and Bouda, Nicholas Alexander, 3307 N. 207th St., $250,000.
Nyffeler, Cristy L. and Andre, Cristy L. to Williams, Laura Ann and Mercure, Shane Desmond, 1412 N. 209th Ave., $330,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Eidem, Jonn and Eidem, Kimberly, 214 S. 199th St., $495,000.
Hart, Amy L. and Hart, Brian J. to Balasubramaniam, Narasingam and Narasingam, Lakshmipriya, 4708 N. 205th St., $413,500.
Roth, Geoffrey A. and Roth, Heather H. to Gallegos, Phillip A. and Gallegos, Renee D., 2758 N. 202nd Ave., $365,000.
Advantage Development Inc. to Plath, Jared W. and Plath, Elizabeth A., 2738 N. 181st St., $878,047.
Miller, Linda M. to Robert & Isabella Fabiano Living Trust and Fabiano, Isabella, trustee, 2609 N. 184th St., $640,000.
Thomas L. Young and Gina L. Vinardi Young Revocable Trust and Young, Thomas L., trustee to Park, Kwangwon and Jung, Jiae, 2014 S. 210th St., $849,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Raad, Ronald A. and Raad, Katiuska, 5814 N. 182nd Ave., $391,409.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Szalawiga, Mark A. and Szalawiga, Shelby A., 5802 N. 181st Ave., $424,607.
Blondo 180 LLC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 2305 N. 182nd Ave., $78,845.
Kavan Homes Incorporated to Brammer, Phillip D. and Brammer, Erica, 5516 N. 208th St., $710,000.
Hultquist, Caryl J. to Gillett, Joseph M. and Vazquez, Yessica P., 20157 Miami Circle, $360,000.
Setty, Vinay Gadam and Peters, Sarah Rose to Combs, Addison M., 20917 Plum St., $375,000.
FLD Fund I LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 20921 Hartman Ave., $280,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Carr, Monti Alan, 2755 N. 181st St., $734,900.
David A. Hamilton Trust and Hamilton, David A., trustee to McCormick, Laura and McCormick, Timothy, 18926 Boyle Circle, $1,250,000.
FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 21119 Arlington St., $72,500.
Green & Purple LP to Trademark Homes Inc., 21007 Ogden St., $70,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 20169 Miami Circle, $53,000.
Marriott, James D. and Marriott, Marilyn K. to David Thoms Construction LLC, 18702 California St., $125,000.
FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5438 N. 212nd St., $72,500.
Allen, Brian to Mueller, Dana and Mueller, Michele A., 1336 S. 210th St., $340,000.
Allen, Nicole and Huber, Nicole L. to Mueller, Dana and Mueller, Michele A., 1336 S. 210th St., $340,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Olson, Nicholas and Olson, Nikki, 21205 Fowler St., $522,575.
Valverde, Russell D. and Valverde, Betty J. to Zhong, Peng and Chi, Bo, 19510 Wirt St., $435,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Bhagavatula, Shiva and Kovur, Nitya, 5504 N. 208th Ave., $528,950.
Carpenter, John and Carpenter, Kathryn to Russell, Kirk T. and Russell, Cheryl, 2332 S. 218th Ave., $710,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Longe, Troy H. and Longe, Katrina M., 21126 Arlington St., $734,900.
Gesiriech, Harley L. and Gesiriech, Harley to Kehr, David W. and Kehr, Tonia L., 20784 Hemlock St., $409,000.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Paul R. Sandall Revocable Trust and Sandall, Paul R., trustee, 2321 N. 182nd Ave., $786,111.
LPC Properties LLC to Ramm, Jerry and Ramm, Vanessa, 2882 Big Elk Parkway, $80,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shanmugam, Saravanan and Kothandaraman, Vanitha, 5812 N. 182nd St., $449,458.
Hoff, James A. and Hoff, Julie A. to Buber Living Trust and Buber, Kellym, trustee, 19811 Farnam St., $625,000.
68069
White, Daniel R. and White, Lindsay to Wiedel, Cory and Wiedel, Jeri, 636 S. 249th Circle, $2,900,000.
68102
Krueger Family Living Trust and Krueger, Steven, trustee to Reynolds Family Pool Trust and Reynolds, Andrew Y., trustee, 1024 Dodge St. #403, $195,000.
68104
PSK Holdings LLC to Nystrom, Scott Alan, 3514 N. 61st St., $155,000.
Jlrii Properties LLC to Wright, Loren and Wright, Dorothy, 6121 Spencer St., $175,000.
Christensen, Anders Steen and Christensen, Janis, personal representative to X&T Homes LLC, 3316 N. 59th St., $170,000.
Head, Byron L. to Beals, Drew M., 6544 Pinkney St., $77,300.
Lokey LLC to ABC LLC, 2712 N. 61st St., $120,000.
Logan, Casey R. and Choquette, Antonia M. to Hornsby, Hannah and Hornsby, Hugh, 2711 Country Club Ave., $480,000.
Kingstone Investments LLC to Musser, Alyssa and Conway, Matthew, 4631 Grand Ave., $191,500.
Gilbertson, Michael and Gilbertson, Tiffany to Lockwood, Matthew and Sundberg, Kaitlin, 6715 Parkview Lane, $225,000.
68105
Frischholz, Ina Claire and Rawhouser, Randy, personal representative to Raymond Evans Real Estate PC, 3522 S. 40th St., $95,000.
Foix, Laura and Mathews, Laura to Taj, Aneel A. and Taj, Hope L., 4212 Woolworth Ave., $318,750.
Baniya, Subash and Giri, Sunita to Baniya, Subash and Garchan, Bharosa Thakali, 2609 Marcy St., $72,800.
Voycheske, Justin R. and Voycheske, Christina L. to Waddell, Jacob and Waddell, Makaela, 3516 Poppleton Ave., $411,100.
68106
Erdei, Judy M. to No Limit Holdings LLC, 2147 S. 62nd St., $170,000.
Mancewicz, Gregory R. and Schmidt, Monica to Johnson, Molly and Cobb, Lewis, 531 S. 50th Ave., $420,000.
Johnston, Daniel and Johnston, Michelle to Shea Family Trust and Shea, Owen F., trustee, 5544 Mason St., $449,000.
Cantrell, Jodi L. to Stevenson, Samuel and Coziahr, Blair, 4506 Shirley St., $390,000.
Blowers, Adam and Blowers, Elizabeth to Hollowell, Zachary, 5530 Leavenworth St., $240,000.
Kantor, Catherine A. to Casey, John J. and Casey, Karen A., 1522 S. 52nd St., $187,000.
Latek, Edward J. and Latek, Henry, personal representative to Valadez, Maria G. and Valadez, Miguel Angel, 3022 S. 46th Ave., $211,000.
68107
Ayala, Javier M. to Ayala, Javier M. and Olivo, Celina M., 6224 S. 36th Ave., $57,100.
Streit, William to Estrella, Angelica Robles, 3625 Monroe St., $165,000.
GRB3814 LLC to OMAHA3 RE LLC, 3814 S. 24th St., $215,000.
68108
Thiessen, Keith to PHM XIII LLC, 2309 Vinton St., $81,500.
Estrada, Roberto and Estrada, Susana to Salgado, Gabino Estrada and Roman, Marisol Sotelo, 2502 S. 20th Ave., $59,700.
Caterina Malara Trust Agreement and Benak, Graciela, trustee to Enriquez, Yazmin Soriano and Degante, Raul Soriano, 1020 S. 21st St., $190,000.
Vincentini, Jill A. to Guerra, Edgar G. De Luna, 2227 S. 20th St., $247,400.
Miller, Dean C. and Miller, Jolene to Gavia, Leopoldo and Gastelum, Lucilda Gavia, 3468 S. 13rd St., $30,000.
Aio, Kylie Kalea to Spahn, Michelle M., 625 Dorcas St., $215,000.
Jameson, Patricia A. to Jameson, Patricia A. and Simpson, Meghan, 1701 S. 14th St., $72,250.
68110
BRRRR Holdings LLC and Boulder Holding Company LLC to Mactier, Jodee V. and Sime, Charles L., 4557 N. 14th Ave., $130,000.
North Omaha Crown V Limited Partnership to Koko, Adam I. and Engalow, Jawahir, 2028 Larimore Ave., $31,946.
68111
Ortiz, Victor and Ortiz, Blanca P. to Hurd, Elyce, 4006 Seward St., $245,000.
Lemero Construction LLC to Ramirez, Francisco Caracheo and Trejo, Leticia Millan, 3334 Larimore Ave., $225,000.
Luke & Debbie Koesters Living Trust and Koesters, Luke F., trustee to Baez, Edwin and Francisco, Marleny, 2212 N. 38th Ave., $75,000.
TPC Corp. to Miami Place LLC, 3809 Miami St., $500,000.
Grace Home Solutions LLC to Castruita, Benito, 3716 Hartman Ave., $12,000.
Break Thru Real Estate LLC and New Wave Real Estate LLC to Jain, Parv and Rahul, Fnu, 3509 N. 29th St., $136,000.
4483 Ellison Ave LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 4483 Ellison Ave., $215,000.
Simply Better Solution LLC to Kimell Investments LLC, 4326 N. 41st St., $150,000.
Sinclair Group LLC to Flores, Catalina Regalado de and Martinez, Oliverio Flores, 5322 N. 34th St., $89,000.
Williams, Marie L. and Brannon-Henry, Pamela, personal representative to Crawford, Terence, 3177 Larimore Ave., $73,000.
Rivas, Juan Andrade and Andrade, Xiomara to Brown, Leon A. Jr. and Brown, Amanda M., 2876 Corby St., $205,000.
Miller Home and Building Inspections LLC to 2628 Franklin CC Trust and C&Y Properties LLC, trustee, 2628 Franklin St., $231,100.
68112
Chapman, Cody to Pumbaa LLC, 2578 Titus Ave., $85,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Problem Property People LLC, 2573 Bauman Ave., $95,000.
Katzenberger, Cathy A. and McMahon, Patricia M., personal representative to Anderson, Stuart M. and Anderson, Monica J., 9660 N. 29th St., $420,000.
Conley-Johnson, Georgia A. to Dross, Kathleen and Rath, Alexander, 3340 Ernst St., $174,000.
Light Bulb Realty Investments LLC to Parks, Gary and Marus-Parks, Marzia S., 4111 Hanover St., $45,000.
Coley, Jessica and Gearhart, Jessica to Alvarez, Maria Isabel, 3056 Ernst St., $153,000.
Holmstedt, Tara Marie to Morgal, Calee C., 7704 N. 28th St., $164,000.
68114
Molly Hubby Living Trust and Erftmier, Molly, trustee to Himebaugh, Jesse and Himebaugh, Amberlee, 9742 Brentwood Road, $1,400,000.
Nelson, David W. and Nelson, Jodi to Nguyen, Quynh, 7828 Howard St., $250,000.
Plath, Jared W. and Plath, Elizabeth A. to Doyle, David S. and Doyle, Michaela M., 530 S. 84th St., $460,000.
Mark W. Sidwell Living Trust and Sidwell, Mark W., trustee to Logan, Casey R. and Choquette, Antonia M., 106 S. 89th St., $650,000.
68116
Hedrick, Jami Lynn to Kulhanek, Pamela, 16260 Saratoga St., $352,000.
Humphrey, Cory and Humphrey, Jessica to Nana, Alimatou Sadiah and Coulibaly, Kerbiyou Alexandre Armand, 6611 N. 148th St., $350,000.
McDonough, Kenneth L. and McDonough, Connie K. to Schrader, Kelly and Schrader, Kyle, 6720 N. 160th St., $575,000.
Singh, Sandip and Jijapati, Neelu to Williams, Michael A. and Williams, Heather D., 14925 Fowler Ave., $303,200.
JLB Rentals LLC to BCMR Holdings LLC, 14654 Ames Court, $203,500.
Kologenski, Jefferson D. and Kologenski, Olivia C. to Arndt, Loxi A. and Arndt, Michael J., 14913 Binney St., $275,000.
Foley, Aubrey and Austin, Aubrey to Barger, Sarah N. and Novacek, Zachary T., 3906 N. 156th Ave., $369,500.
Jensen, Lois J. to Mohr, Roy and Mohr, Roberta, 5012 N. 145th St., $280,000.
68117
Becklun, John Jay Jr. and Roehrig, Kimberley, personal representative to Jurgensen, Thomas Jr. and Sidzyik, Sadie, 4617 Monroe St., $245,000.
Legrande, Blaudina to Edwards, Sterling Jr. and Winburn, Rebecca, 5606 S. 53rd St., $345,000.
Uttecht, Larence Jr. to Monaco, Joshua and Morrison, Vivian, 5004 S. 46th Ave., $260,000.
Smith, Holden and Smith, Jennifer to Lopez, Juan Moran and Saldana-Guzman, Olga G., 6016 S. 49th Ave., $75,000.
68118
Johnstone, Gordon and Johnstone, Suzanne to Rubin, Whitney, 16123 Lafayette Ave., $352,000.
Oelco LLC to Tang, Dyon, 17070 Hawthorne Ave., $299,500.
Oelco LLC to Delorme, Cody, 17066 Hawthorne Ave., $299,500.
68122
Kirstie Thomas Real Estate LLC to Kambo, Ajo, 7522 Mary St., $222,800.
Shaw, Denneil and McGruder, Jeffrey to White, Anthony A., 7412 Potter St., $250,000.
Davila-Chapa, Cesar Samuel and Camejo, Stephanie to Davila-Chapa, Cesar Samuel and Camejo, Stephanie, 9113 Black St., $95,500.
Barrera, Mayte Moran and Hernandez, Irwuin T. to Fall, Aminata P., 8718 Sunrise St., $315,000.
Smith, Stephanie to Osborn, Andrew and Osborn, Hannah, 8016 N. 86th Ave., $340,000.
68124
Lee & Nancy Branham Joint Trust and Branham, Lee III, trustee to Casazza, Geoffrey C. and Casazza, Gillian F., 10543 Poppleton Ave., $570,000.
68127
Schulz, Danielle S. and Schulz, Andrew C. to Dewitz, Shawn C., 9332 Y St., $290,000.
Benak, Randy L. and Benak, Barbara J. to Carlson, Lindsey T. and Carlson, Kaelan S., 7321 Washington St., $270,000.
68130
Chauhan, Harsh V. and Kumari, Dunesh to Yoo, Ok Joo and Lee, Sang Won, 2419 S. 183rd Circle, $495,000.
Gary R. Mohnsen Trust and Mohnsen, Gary R., trustee to Casey, Patrick and Casey, Cherie, 19903 Nina St., $526,000.
Keen, Octa L. to Mahogany Properties LLC, 15944 Martha Circle, $215,000.
Fowler, Annette M. to Johnson, Adam K. and Fohner, Margaret, 1438 S. 167th St., $350,000.
Smith, C. Patrick and Smith, Amy S. to Taylor, Jenna B. and Taylor, James R. Jr., 17233 Woolworth Ave., $323,750.
68131
PNL Properties LLC to Ravitz, Benjamin Jacob and Ravitz, Jeonghwa, 4114 Charles St., $12,000.
Crawford, Leo R. to Petersen, Craig and Petersen, Eva, 3000 Farnam St. #S6O, $135,000.
McRorie, Christina G. and Lewis, Matthew P. A. to O’Bryan, Molly and Birdsell, Rodney J., 131 S. 39th St. #3, $270,100.
JBM Investments LLC to Batres, Elmer G. Hernandez and Solis, Miriam N. Herrera, 4037 Charles St., $370,000.
Abdur-Raheem, Naeemah A. and Miller, Richard A., personal representative to Good Life Home Holdings LLC, 1032 N. 32nd St., $133,000.
Hansen, Herbert L. to Naik, Dhaval, 3000 Farnam St. #S5E, $136,000.
68132
Cesh LLC to Problem Property People LLC, 6136 Hamilton St., $140,000.
Mullen, J. Patrick and Harris, Barbara M. to Placzek, Kate and Gernhart, Gary, 849 Dillon Drive, $590,000.
Stoler, Kimberly J. to Thompson, Kevin P., 718 Hackberry Road, $744,000.
Linden, Robert E. and Linden, Sandra J. to Dugan, Debbie and Dugan, Wade, 4906 Cuming St., $265,000.
Blatchford, Michael and Blatchford, Anna to Fallick, Jay B. and Fallick, Kylie A., 5020 Chicago St., $850,000.
Straub Realty LLC to Dean Properties LLC, 4605 California St., $981,500.
68134
Parks, Nathan L. and Parks, Katie A. to Plowman, Carolyn J., 9211 Redman Ave., $256,000.
Stephany, Amanda and Stites, Amanda to Lechtenberg, Vicki, 6219 N. 79th Ave., $235,000.
Travis, Patricia M. to Taniform, Jean Claude A., 7942 Manderson St., $242,000.
Thang, Van and Cia, Hniang to Htoo, Than and Htoo, Sweet, 9418 Brownley Drive, $237,000.
Glaser, James F. to Moore, Brian and Moore, Cindy R., 5138 N. 105th St., $192,000.
Johnson, Verne Lawrence and Johnson, Janet Noel to Yousuf, Hasanain, 10421 Hartman Ave., $217,500.
Riviera, Julien L. to Beste, Jacob Den and Rocz, Gayle, 9144 Boyd St., $220,000.
Leeuwen, Bryant Van and Leeuwen, Megan Van to Petry, Jeffrey N., 4305 N. 101st St., $257,000.
Dewitt, Tracy A. to Miller, Gary and Miller, Hailey, 7218 Glenvale Drive, $275,000.
Truong, Cuong and Nguyen, Hong Vuong Thi to Tran, Nha and Nguyen, Nguyen, 10055 Ohio St., $335,000.
Todd W. Gibbs Living Trust and Gibbs, Todd W., trustee to Justino LLC, 7905 Meredith Ave., $219,000.
Murphy, Vicki B. to Kwanchaiwong, Seksan and Kwanchaiwong, Decem, 3929 N. 81st Ave., $297,000.
Charles G. Hitt Irrevocable Trust and Wesemann, Kathryn A., trustee to Sudds, Julia and Sudds, Keith, 8453 Browne St., $231,500.
Hartley, Peter A. to Legros, Germaine, 8022 Wirt Circle, $300,000.
Seth, Dustin and Seth, Serena to Ridder, Thomas D. and Ridder, Jeana M., 9405 Tomahawk Blvd., $241,500.
Watson REI LLC to Laan, Dallas Vander, 8941 Miami St. #26, $154,000.
Von Dollen, Michael and Von Dollen, Brenna E. to Roberts, Eric and Powers, Megan, 8156 Boyd St., $310,000.
68135
Griffith, Andrew to Roach, Cody, 19634 W St., $255,000.
Hawkins, Brian M. and Hawkins, Lori A. to Heidrick, Yulia and Heidrick, Joseph, 5404 S. 163rd Ave., $430,000.
Li, Xiangjun and Hao, Xiaojuan to Stephany, Joseph and Stephany, Amanda, 6707 S. 188th Ave., $359,500.
Bain, Clifton and Jackson-Bain, Angela to Zelei, Cheyanne and Zelei, Cameron, 16253 Polk St., $314,130.
Hussain Investments LLC to Kading, Michael and Kading, Carrie, 16355 Y St., $450,000.
Taylor, Elaine to Nancy J. Lammers Revocable Trust and Lammers, Nancy J., trustee, 18921 K St., $277,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Julie L. Bennett Trust and Bennett, Julie L., trustee, 19966 Washington St., $589,993.
Milam, Matthew and Milam, Jan to Beard Revocable Trust and Beard, Anthony R., trustee, 17517 T St., $440,000.
Sheppard, Alan J. to Rowe, Joan and Rowe, Eugene, 15618 Holmes Circle, $291,000.
Gibbs, Laura and Gibbs, Jayme W. to Moore, Layne and Moore, Samantha, 5063 S. 176th Circle, $225,000.
Kathryn A. Lippold Trust of 2007 and Hash, Julie K., trustee to Moore, Layne and Moore, Samantha, 5063 S. 176th Circle, $225,000.
Mitchell, Bryan G. and Mitchell, Renee C. to Roth, Matthew and Roth, Erin, 4925 S. 186th Ave., $280,000.
Leuschen, Melissa A. to Khanal, Suvechhya, 5128 S. 195th Circle, $265,000.
Woodsonia North Streams LLC to North Streams LLC, 4805 S. 198th Ave., $2,346,893.
Henricksen, David L. and Henricksen, Jennifer S. to Kinstler, Todd and Barton, Chelsea, 4845 S. 167th Ave., $385,000.
Barton, Chelsea and Danek, Chelsea E. to Kilgore, Hayden and Piatkowski, Caleb, 18821 Washington St., $295,000.
68137
Dianne Carroll Revocable Trust and Carroll, Dianne K., trustee to Yates, Colleen, 15011 I Circle, $325,000.
McKeown, Nathan and McKeown, Katarina to Gourneau, Joseph and Ruzicka, Kristen, 12168 Allan Drive, $243,500.
Phillips, Matthew and Luers, Lindsay to Bird, Jacob and Bird, Chelsea, 15021 Karen Circle, $375,000.
ITM LLC to BKS Investments LLC, 5606 S. 138th Ave., $190,000.
Merriman, Martin C. and Merriman, Julie A. to Galvan, Johnathan Bradley and Galvan, Megan Lea, 12620 Holmes St., $220,000.
Edison, Eddie J. Jr. and Edison, Amanda J. to Jungman, Lester Dean and Jungman, Phebe Mercado, 13354 Adams St., $295,000.
68142
Norton, Megan N. and Horan, Megan N. to Thompson, Jack and Hopkins, Kelsey, 10910 Hanover St., $279,000.
68144
Pocevicius, Briena and Cullinane, Cole to Conway, Kara, 13061 Westwood Lane, $300,000.
Houck, Travis Lee to RTG Holdings LLC, 12430 C St., $170,000.
Lough, Patrick L. and Lough, Melissa A. to Jones, Austin, 14562 Hascall St., $262,500.
Stoysich, Kenneth and Stoysich, Michelle to Hot Pot Properties LLC, 2502 S. 130th Ave., $500,000.
Jato Investment Group LLC to Rooney, Eileen and Rooney, Timothy, 3225 S. 118th St., $360,000.
Carr, Monti to Hinze, Jason and Hinze, Michelle, 1620 S. 138th St., $330,000.
KP3 Investors LLC to Burtwistle, Charles M., 13711 Hickory Circle, $435,000.
Vance, Stephanie to Nyiok, James and Lul, Nyadoni, 14715 Frances Circle, $290,000.
Hanneman, Daniel L. to Michonski, Daniel S. and Michonski, Penny A., 3015 S. 119th St., $288,000.
Polito, Beverly and Silva, Alberto to Keko, Kodjovi A. Pinto and Ahlin, Aheba D., 3340 Augusta Ave., $288,000.
68154
Swoon Home + Design LLC to Freeman, Teresa, 805 S. 129th Ave., $462,000.
Raschke, Debrah to Eldridge, Gordon M. and Hoke, Carrie-Anne, 12366 Burt St., $180,500.
Sullivan, Andrew J. and Sullivan, Amanda M. to Hein, Jonathan and Hein, Ashley, 1506 N. 123rd St., $399,500.
Keith, Kenneth D. and Keith, Constance A. to Jirka, Phillip and Dao, Hoang Mai Phuong, 14992 Charles Circle, $370,000.
Alnazer, Omar F. and Mansour, Ola to Lanier, Dylan and Lanier, Courtney, 12332 Cuming St., $390,000.
Mullen, Todd C. and Mullen, Virginia H. to Rudd, Jamie and Rudd, Richard, 12615 Deer Hollow Drive, $495,000.
Regina F. Dunham Trust and Dunham, Regina F., trustee to Geiger, Mordechai and Geiger, Ayelet, 1009 Grey Fawn Drive, $350,000.
Jensen, Gerald Reed and Jensen, Penny Joan to Von Dollen, Michael and Von Dollen, Brenna, 13033 Franklin St., $515,000.
Guzman, Jose Victor to Guzman, Jose Victor and Solorio, Rubi Araceli Tovar, 1417 N. 146th Place, $98,200.
68164
Pelster, Dene and Pelster, Melissa to Wegner, Andrew, 12063 Locust St., $315,000.
Lintzman, Julianna J. to Jacobsen, Randy, 2424 N. 112nd St., $245,000.
Rosemary C. Simpson Living Trust and Simpson, Rosemary C., trustee to Jaime, Alberto and Covington, Michelle Leann, 2211 N. 129th St., $245,000.
Kosel, Annie T. to Kolb, Justin, 4902 N. 142nd St., $475,000.
Dybus, Adrienne L. to Farnsworth, Cody and Johnson, Leah, 2719 N. 141st Ave., $310,000.
McCarty, Marla H. to Earl, Alexander, 2417 N. 135th St., $300,000.
Bracken, Vern Eldon Jr. and Bracken, Karen Sue to Koenig, Justin and Dilla, Megan, 5216 N. 129th St., $226,500.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Old Crow Rentals LLC to Weatherhead, Holly M. and Weatherhead, Brandon M., 1906 Virginia Ave., $255,000.
Ritchie, Sandra L. to Weber, Phillip L. and Weber, Judith L., 204 Bellevue Blvd South, $311,000.
Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Extraclean Co LLC, 1516 N. 11th St., $250,000.
Mitchell, Charles W. Jr. and Mitchell, Sally M. to Huntoon, Jolene and Huntoon, Jeremiah, 1307 Wilshire Drive, $205,000.
Hanlon, Steven Joseph to Krommenhoek, Hana and Myers, Darien, 1405 Madison St., $296,000.
Lopez, Giovanni F. to Visty, Chad E., 2523 Franklin St., $200,000.
Howell, Christopher L. and Howell, Amy L. to Redd, Devin and Redd, Julia, 1521 N. 9th St., $212,000.
Hawkins Sales & Service Inc. to Bellevue Shopping Center LLC, 508 Galvin Road South, $1,050,000.
DePennes, Michael Ryan Sutton to Deters, Alex, 1017 Bert Murphy Blvd, $198,000.
Shelton, Jeffrey and Shelton, Jessica to Williams, Max and Williams, Sarah, 212 Merwood St., $289,000.
Wendl Properties LLC to Forst, Lonnie R., 2815 Greensboro Ave., $285,000.
Arrowsmith, Anthony and Arrowsmith, Donna A. to Cote, Robert W., 1309 Madison St., $205,000.
Dugan, Heather R. and Bloomer, Holli A. and Neff, Jennifer L. to Bloomer, Holli A., 2103 Victoria Ave., $176,000.
Stickler Enterprise LLC to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 2529 Calhoun St., $151,000.
68028
Harrig, David and Harrig, Erica to Klein, Thomas K. Jr., 10801 S. 237th St., $1,538,000.
Rhynalds, Andrew and Rhynalds, Danielle fka Penkava, Danielle to Whitney, Thomas and Whitney, Jessica, 12512 S. 218th St., $390,000.
Schulte, Bonnie Lee Merrill, personal representative, and Marjorie B. Merrill Estate to Wisehart, Carl, 310 Pontiac Drive, $100,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Morin, Stephen A. and Steinke, Jessica B., 20608 Camelback Ave., $417,000.
Troester, Adam M. and Troester, Kirsten to Fester, Bruce H., 21201 Flagstone Drive, $360,000.
Morrison, Hayden J. and Shotkoske, Thomas J. to Morrison, Hannah L. and Zagurski, Christopher J., 12404 S. 217th St., $230,000.
192&370 LLC to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 18604 Hazelnut Circle, $140,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to M & R Real Estate LLC, 11528 S. 191st Ave., $362,000.
Kronaizl Investments LLC to Bullock, Jay and Olderog, Laura, 18604 Hazelnut Circle, $135,000.
Jones, Jaime Michael and Jones, Jennifer Ann to Martindale, Todd R. and Martindale, Pennie L., 11912 S. 221st Circle, $978,000.
Warren, Allison A. fka Staley, Allison A. and Warren, Matthew J. to Turner, Brian Paul, 21439 Hampton Drive, $332,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Lortz, Michaela and Kueny, Mason, 10284 S. 209th St., $313,000.
68046
Ramos, Al M. and Ramos, Nicole M. to McWhirter, Matthew A. and McWhirter, Heather B., 10910 S. 113th St., $415,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schimmoeller, Allyssa N., 11710 S. 113th Ave., $363,000.
Gregory, Daniel and Gregory, Anna to Egerdahl, Stephen and Egerdahl, Laura, 11611 S. 110th Ave., $425,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Gregory, Anna T., 11221 Portage Drive, $377,000.
Knight, Eric C. and Bouche, Melissa J. to Shuck, Tavious N. and Glynn, Lillian, 801 Tara Road, $305,000.
Snitily, Ermin and Snitily, Carol to Lampman, Larry L. and Lampman, Julie L., 711 N. Madison St., $365,000.
Jones, Stephen T. to Clary, Suzie, 306 Flint Circle, $297,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Vance, Kristin Kae, 11931 S. 117th St., $422,000.
Sousley, Diane and Sousley, James to Modrell, Anthony John, 816 Tipperary Drive, $258,000.
Osborne, Kerry A. nka VanRooyan, Kerry A. and VanRooyan, Mitchell James to VanRooyan, Benjamin, 107 Valley Road, $240,000.
68059
Zakaras, Jerome and Zakaras, Debra L. to Hughbanks Properties XVI LLC, 20002 Crest View Drive, $1,075,000.
68123
Bennett, Brandon M. and Bennett, Kaitlyn R. to Boly, Souleymane, 1915 Mesa St., $365,000.
Townsend, Michael and Townsend, Stacey to Baker, Sierra and Baker, Joshua, 3417 Scott Drive, $262,000.
Todd, Kyle A. and Todd, Jessica D. to McCowan, Anthony and McCowan, Kalyn, 14315 Tregaron Drive, $360,000.
Bullington, Joseph and Bullington, Serina to Green, Ceirra, 2309 Whitted Drive, $264,000.
Jackson, Freeman and Jackson, Arlene to Cornwell, Jennifer, 3428 Comstock Ave., $175,000.
Andersen, Jeffrey and Andersen, Beth and Andersen, Gregory and Andersen, Erin to Hudson-Benash, Melissa and Hudson-Benash, Shannon, 17011 Bojanski Drive, $325,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schrader, Ty A. and Schrader, Anastasia Lauren, 1910 Hummingbird Drive, $342,000.
Ebeling, Michael L. and Ebeling, Heather Lynn to Sechtem, Jordan, 11009 S. 25th Ave., $297,000.
Bryan, Andrew A. and Bryan, Cassandra V. to Hughes, Melville P., 3732 Lawnwood Drive, $260,000.
Egglezos, Rusty C. to Magnuson, Keith, 10411 S. 26th St., $267,000.
Coleman, Randy R. and Coleman, Mary S. to JC 33 Investments LLC, 3712 Helwig Ave., $350,000.
Steinbach, Andrew and Steinbach, Amy to Mora, Reginald and Mora, Joie, 4306 Longview St., $350,000.
Quillin, Debra A. nka Sloan, Debra A. and Sloan, Cedric and Quillin, Morris B. and Quillin, Janet E. to Lynch, Ann and Lynch, David, 3812 Coffey Ave., $270,000.
68128
Duermyer, Tammy K. to Edisto LLC, 7415 Meadow Lane, $305,000.
Faulkner, Devin J. to Herrera, Claudia and Alvarez, Jesus C. Sanchez, 7358 S. 69th St., $134,000.
Sanchez, Marvin Raul Chavarria and Hernandez, Milagro to Ruffcorn, Jason Daniel and Tabor, Courtney Michelle, 8906 Honey Locust Drive, $300,000.
Flatt, Cynthia L. to Reilly, Christopher William, 8724 Park View Blvd, $225,000.
Kunze, Dona L. and Kunze, Randall L. to Parson, Sara Lee and Parson, Ryan Lee, 8007 Park View Blvd, $170,000.
68133
Opsahl, Ronald T. and Opsahl, Leticia Y. to Simply Better Solution LLC, 11539 Lakeview Drive, $285,000.
Salcedo, Auburn K. to Hess, Melvin L. and Hess, Carolyn M., 11619 Bayview Drive, $345,000.
Sjodin, Jason and Sjodin, Laurie J. Johnson to Liakos, Jonathan C. and Liakos, Taylor K., 2111 John St., $380,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schafer, Jeffrey B. and Schafer, Cyntia L., 13542 S. 54th St., $362,000.
Feekin, Chelsey E. nka Cassone, Chelsey E. and Cassone, Victor R. to Carlson, John A. and Dunetts, Rachael L., 1412 Beechwood Ave., $330,000.
Kilgore, James and Kilgore, Julie to Bash, Marc and Stirling, Rosie, 8602 S. 67th St., $290,000.
Minehart, Russell D. and Minehart, Undine to Asproperties LLC, 4619 Brook St., $242,000.
68136
Wendlandt, Mitchel S., trustee of Mitchel S. Wendlandt and Kathleen A. Wendlandt Trust to Eesley, Dale T. and Eesley, Julie B., 10710 S. 168th Ave., $1,190,000.
Costanzo, Matthew A. and Balsbaugh, Ashley to Nikiema, Innocent Wendemi, 7312 S. 179th St., $270,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Pierce, Tyson James and Pierce, Amanda Mae, 9604 S. 184th Ave., $408,000.
Sutter, David T., trustee, and Sutter, Amber J., trustee to Asche, Ronald D. and Asche, Ruth E., 9920 S. 162nd St., $1,094,000.
Horinek, James D. and Horinek, Vanessa R. to Cole, Neville and Cole, Brooke, 18603 Blackwalnut St., $428,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Choi, Seunghoon, 17716 Hampton Drive, $324,000.
Weishahn, Mark D. and Weishahn, Julie R. to Craddock, Jeff and Block, Jamie, 9605 S. 172nd St., $430,000.
Adams, Ronald and Adams, Pamela to Pic Capital LLC and Granite Homes Inc., 8018 S. 184th Terrace, $153,000.
68138
Phelps, John A., trustee and Boylan, Patricia M., trustee to Peters, Allison and O’Connell, Cathy, 7614 S. 139th Ave., $325,000.
Stellar Investments LLC to Valle, Sarah and Bourke, Sean, 13715 Edna St., $314,000.
Meyer, Eugene G. to Donovan, Michael E., 9005 David Circle, $120,000.
Wagner, Louis and Shedd Wagner, Tracy to Sharif, Parviz Alex, 7423 S. 139th St., $315,000.
68147
Noecker, Beau J. and Noecker, Rachel A. to Reynoso, Cornelio Francisco Bautista, 2813 Sandra St., $285,000.
RDRE Group LLC to Cano, Juan Raya, 7629 S. 40th St., $225,000.
68157
MBR Development LLC to D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC, 6405 Clear Circle St., $891,000.
Pallesen, Kathleen, conservator and Lori L. Shephard Estate to Dailey, Richard, 4514 Primrose Lane, $190,000.
Lopez, Alan and Lopez, Erica Menjivar to Orchard, Arthur Scott, 4609 Greene Ave., $240,000.
Bridges, Pamela to Hernandez, Salbador Brito, 4825 Borman St., $265,000.