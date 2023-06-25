DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Lerette, Paul and Lerette, Alicia to Jenkins, Margaret, 7225 N. 154th St., $395,000.

Patterson, Jeffrey A. to Monter, Joshua and Halsey, Carly, 15408 Reynolds St., $274,500.

Barker, Stephanie A. and Barker, Richard E. Jr. to Tejral, Travis and Tejral, Sheri, 425 N. Molley St., $245,000.

Sanchez, Juan and Quintero-Ramirez, Shannon C. to Edwards, Aaron Christopher and Edwards, Kelly, 7028 N. 160th Ave., $420,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Rahman, Jennifer and Rahman, Mohammad, 8610 N. 176th St., $344,075.

Seeing Double LLC to Hungerford, Mark A., 314 N. Allen St., $302,500.

Pilant, Lisa M. Terry and Terry, Lisa M. to Reddy, Nasir Ahamed, 14875 Young St., $315,000.

Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 231 N. Allen St., $45,100.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 252 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 216 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 232 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 248 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 228 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 244 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 224 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 240 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 220 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Olsen, Korey and Olsen, Jamie to Cure, James D. and Cure, Margaret J., 10320 N. 183rd St., $957,000.

Smart Development LLC to Seeing Double LLC, 236 N. Allen St., $39,900.

Roger Wayne Keaton and Julie Ann Keaton Family Trust and Keaton, Roger Wayne, trustee to Reckamp, Bradley and Reckamp, Tina, 7707 N. 173rd St., $512,900.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Hanish, Zachary G. and Hanish, Lina, 17010 Isabella St., $589,087.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Barnes, Tony L. and Barnes, Marlene J., 17676 Potter St., $466,887.

68022

Splonskowski, Tressa and Splonskowski, Kyle to Hauschild, Alan, 4719 N. 204th Ave., $425,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schmidt, Raphael J. and Schmidt, Patricia A., 21105 Drexel St., $350,855.

Charleston Homes LLC to Scheibeler, Emily and Scheibeler, Joseph, 21102 Larimore Ave., $481,775.

Blondo 180 LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 18264 Corby St., $88,153.

Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Hildy Construction Inc., 21536 B St., $100,000.

Kloster Enterprises LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 2747 Big Elk Parkway, $90,000.

Jane Maas Revocable Trust and Maas, Jane E. Trust to Hathorn, Kyle and Hathorn, Kelsey, 18522 Patrick Ave., $676,235.

Charleston Homes LLC to Suchy, Dennis and Husic, Almira, 4604 N. 212nd St., $487,150.

Mary H. Vonk Revocable Trust and Vonk, Mary H. Trustee to Meyers, Stephanie and Crossman, Raymond III, 1501 N. 190th St., $822,000.

Halanski, Matthew A. and Halanski, Amy D. to Holliday, Arthur Brian, 21811 Hillandale Road, $900,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Nelson Builders Inc., 3935 S. 213rd Ave., $174,000.

SOS LLC to Hansen, Brian and Hansen, Katie, 22734 Sanctuary Ridge Drive, $290,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Heavican Homes Inc., 21167 E St., $85,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 4524 S. 217th St., $73,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Hildy Construction Inc., 21058 D St., $106,950.

Mercury Contractors Inc. to Kosola, Tanya, 4229 S. 220th St., $500,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Caldwell, Alisa J. and Caldwell, Curtis R., 2749 N. 181st St., $720,000.

Masterson, Bradley T. and Masterson, Lashel to Merritt, Helenmari and Genore, Tracy, 4804 N. 196th Circle, $1,100,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Thoreson, Barth and Thoreson, Christina, 4524 S. 217th St., $688,753.

Trout, Neil R. and Trout, Nathalie E. to Romatzke, Andrew and Romatzke, Lori, 2116 S. 211st St., $775,000.

Lodwig, Keefe D. to O’Malley, Ashlee and O’Malley, Christopher, 22027 Riverside Drive, $520,000.

Oelco LLC to Howatt, Theresa and Carlson, Eilene T., 19807 Piney Creek Drive, $350,000.

David Thoms Construction LLC to Richardson, Robert L. Jr., 3808 N. 191st Circle, $714,276.

Kavan Homes Incorporated to Mingura, Christiana and Mingura, Steven, 5508 N. 208th St., $575,000.

Vemula, Karthik and Katabathini, Sandya to Ngo, Chuong and Nguyen, Christina, 2403 N. 186th St., $572,500.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Homan, Jared and Homan, Katie, 18301 Meredith Ave., $463,258.

68064

Bluewater Builders LLC to Exclusive Financial Services LLC, 5611 N. 292nd Circle, $1,424,158.

68069

Higgins, Chuck R. Jr. and Higgins, Charles R. Jr. to Gilson, Kerri and Gilson, Kyle, 22722 Southshore Drive, $595,000.

68102

Bland, Maria P. and Bland, Robert Curtis to Pulver, Matthew Scott, 829 S. 30th Court, $360,000.

68104

Lewayne and Bogenhagen Trust and Pena, Colleen Sue Trust to Pelaez, William and Castro, Cecilia, 6168 Park Lane Drive, $135,000.

Payne, Christopher to Haltom, Jack Warner and Maida, Gabrielle Annette, 2011 N. 51st St., $270,000.

Dsouza, Joseph and Dsouza, Eufrosina to Jmop LLC, 1909 N. 48th St., $126,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to W Realty LLC, 2928 Fontenelle Blvd., $138,235.

Vanreed, Calvin Jaron and Vanreed, Latresa Roshall to Fort Street Venture LLC and JHT Wrap Holdings LLC, 4410 N. 52nd St., $388,400.

Hebrew, Sara E. to Sonstein, Seth and Sonstein, Soren, 2721 N. 49th St., $170,000.

Jamieson, Thomas H. and Jamieson, Jessica A. to Hanigan, Melissa and O’Donnell, John, 5420 Parker St., $326,600.

Aung, T. Zaw and Bu, L. Lu to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 5031 Evans St., $253,000.

Lindhorst, Charles H. and Lindhorst, Arlene to Goss, Jaxon, 5606 N. 69th St., $76,500.

Lindhorst, Charles H. and Lindhorst, Arlene to Goss, Jensyn, 5822 Manderson St., $70,450.

68105

PNK Investments LLC to Little, Elijah, 3815 Martha St., $170,000.

Cervantes, Michael and Martinez, Jessica A. to Cervantes, Michael and Cervantes, Christina, 1729 S. 27th St., $199,200.

Kult, Nicole M. and Kult, Stephen E. to Mares, Alex and Mares, Megan, 2919 Dupont St., $200,000.

Reba A. Benschoter Revocable Trust and Rollag, Annmarie Trust to Noble, Daniel J., 2520 S. 40th St., $140,000.

Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Pearce, Cody, 4002 Vinton St., $170,000.

Tercero, Miguel Angel Paiz and Lopez, Silvia Leticia Sanchez to Daniels, Micah John and Daniels, Doree Beth, 3007 S. 30th St., $125,000.

Parrone, Brandon and Parrone, Elizabeth to Kouri, Andersen and Kouri, Katarina, 925 S. 31st St., $330,000.

Zurfluh, Denise and Bonar, Brook to Rush, Christian, 4343 Mayberry St., $230,000.

68106

Cumulo LLC to Deonarain, Noella, 4627 Center St., $276,000.

Jinings, Emily A. to Desert Sky Enterprises LLC, 4719 Valley St., $212,800.

Kuehl, Patricia A. to Catlin, Sandra, 5427 Pine St., $230,000.

Wolff Contracting LLC to Wiltfong, Ellie Nicole, 4524 Shirley St., $320,000.

Oppermann, Matthew C. to Witt, Benjamin B. and Witt, Dominic M., 4848 Hickory St., $335,000.

68107

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Gomez, Sandra Llamas, 5304 S. 33rd St., $143,000.

Janousek, Jerome S. and Janousek, Kathleen A. to Mayo, Benjamin R. and Mayo, Margaret, 4345 Monroe St., $300,000.

Barrett, Lisa Marie to Wyant, David and Wyant, Kelli, 3940 S St., $181,000.

Kessler, Melvin and Kessler, Mary to Reynoso-Bautista, Mario, 4328 S. 24th St., $135,000.

Towne, Derek J. and Weber, Malerie J. to Clifford, Ryan T. and Clifford, Lori K., 3943 Polk St., $252,000.

Alff, Austin to Alff, Austin and Sulley, Jake Duane, 1537 Jefferson St., $46,550.

Erazo, Eduardo and Vasquez, Blanca Lilia Nieto de to Oremart Properties LLC, 3203 V St., $150,000.

J & M Hauschild Houses LLC to Contreras, Michael, 4207 S. 42nd St., $177,000.

KABTG Investments LLC to Morales, Karina O. Vicente, 1019 Homer St., $170,000.

Krzemien, Mary Ann and Preister, Donald G., personal representative to Soto, Anita and Soto, Saul, 1902 O St., $40,000.

Legacy Renovations LLC to Rosebrough, Danielle Jean, 3721 V St., $216,000.

68108

Thomas, Alexa Leota to Rosas, Lahiza Arleth Malvais and Rosas, Dulce Yesenia Malvais, 1012 S. 22nd St., $210,000.

Lindahl, Gary D. to Martinez, Daniel, 1540 S. 24th St., $105,000.

68110

Rieckman, Ronald H. and Rieckman, Rita to Tamang, Lok, 3905 N. 18th St., $150,000.

68111

Mahoney, John and Mahoney, Darcy to No Limit Holdings LLC, 3336 Redman Ave., $105,000.

Dville Properties LLC to Thomas, Nicholas, 2705 Kansas Ave., $165,000.

Hamilton, Titus Harmon and Hamilton, Jesse to Williams, Peter T. and Williams, Madelyn M., 4340 Miami St., $206,500.

McKay, Joann to 4342 Street Property Trust and Crossley, WJ, trustee, 4342 N. 40th St., $87,200.

Butler, Kevin A. and Butler, Kevin to Amaya, Amado C. and Amaya, Bessy S., 3739 N. 40th St., $20,000.

New Generation Home Buyers LLC to SLCZ LLC, 4304 Grant St., $63,000.

Krogmann, Jennifer A. and Arellano, Jennifer A. to Palma, Elizabeth Martinez, 3044 Arcadia Ave., $165,000.

Martin, Megan Noelle and Jarlais, Megan Noelle de to KR Properties LLC, 4332 Browne St., $106,000.

Brewer, Grace M. to Brewer, Marquez J., 3118 Decatur St., $50,000.

Midstates Bank to McKoy, Savonna, 2416 Binney St., $149,000.

C3S Investments LLC and D-Pack LLC to KABTG Investments LLC, 2867 Camden Ave., $227,500.

Ownez Asset Management LLC to Penaloza, Jorge Antonio Arizmendi, 4210 Pratt St., $80,699.

Taylor, Darrell E. and Taylor, Erica to Wildeman, Vera, 4458 Laurel Ave., $185,000.

Tamang, Lok and Tamang, Dhan to Phillips, Lukas and Phillips, Andrew, 4223 Ohio St., $220,000.

68112

Richart, James P. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 2873 Read St., $88,000.

Cox, Katron Butler and Butler-Cox, Katron D. to Cano, Eric, 2421 Bauman Ave., $120,000.

Pool, James C. and Pool, Shelley K. to Weigel, Chris and Weigel, Lyndsay, 6528 Florence Blvd., $225,000.

Hawes, David A. to Polivka, Dallas J., 3507 Oakridge Road, $120,000.

68114

Shirk Management LLC to LRPA Homes LLC, 8209 Hillside Drive, $238,000.

Rabuck, Mark and Rabuck, Deanna to Wieczorek, Ryan C. and Wieczorek, Catherine M., 9858 Louis Drive, $426,000.

United Republic Bank Trust to 100 Year Homes Inc., 805 N. 78th St., $151,000.

Gordman Lake Regency LLC to Ae Accommodator 5 LLC and 444 Regency Parkway LLC, 444 Regency Parkway Drive, $7,700,000.

68116

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wiesenthal, James R. and Maynard, Margaret A., 17008 Redick Ave., $403,400.

Merlitti, Anthony P. Jr. and Merlitti, Debra to Shanahan, Nick and Erlbacher, Nicole, 16475 Erskine St., $260,000.

Jarzynka, Andrea C. and Jarzynka, Jason T. to Davis, Clifton R. and Davis, Mariah E., 17302 Erskine Circle, $575,000.

Stoyanov, Ivan K. and Dimitrova, Vassilka D. to Bright Light Homes LLC, 2122 N. 166th St., $253,000.

Halley, Chelsea Laree and Sweeney, Chelsea Laree to Bohls, Mark and Bohls, Barbara, 2115 N. 144th Ave., $420,000.

Hauschild, Alan O. to Trauernicht, Brian Eugene and Trauernicht, Chiyo, 14744 Sahler St., $314,020.

Charleston Homes LLC to Singh, Lisham and Singh, Lisham Lekhendro, 17802 Ogden St., $529,225.

68117

Hocij, Bohdan to Barragan, Edgar and Martinez, Maria Sagrario Mendoza, 5353 R St., $262,000.

Visty, Victor to Hahn, Tyler Joseph and Miller, Carmen Rose, 6812 S. 49th Ave., $243,000.

Sims, Ladino to Simmons, Dorinda, 4504 S. 46th St., $65,900.

Monjaraz, Juan Elias and Elias, Latese to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 5650 S. 51st Ave., $230,000.

68118

Swim, Rachel M. to Frankie J. Pane Revocable Trust and Pane, Frankie J., trustee, 16207 California St., $458,000.

Chval, Dianne E. and Chval, Timothy, personal representative to Munro, Deb and Munro, Mark, 15846 Leavenworth St., $360,000.

Hasz, Roger A. and Hasz, Julie A. to Taylor, Darrell and Taylor, Erica, 15693 Fountain Hills Drive, $380,000.

VP 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17115 Nicholas Circle, $48,500.

VP 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17111 Hawthorne Ave., $42,500.

VP 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17115 Hawthorne Ave., $42,500.

VP 168 LLC to Oelco LLC, 17111 Nicholas Circle, $48,500.

Galvin, Brian M. and Galvin, Michelle V. to Hardesty, Douglas A. and Hardesty, Shaina M., 15811 Burt St., $998,000.

68122

Kelley, Catherine G. to Cannon, Shawn M. and Andrzejczak, Allison S., 9171 Hanover St., $274,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Yembi, Jude J. and Yembi, Marsha T., 7752 N. 86th Ave., $267,875.

Williams, Jeffrey and Williams, Leeanne to Gooch, Zachary and Green, Evangeline, 7549 Vane St., $286,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Nance, Amber, 7814 N. 95th Ave., $328,990.

Lawler, Howard J. and Lawler, Mary E. to Christiansen, Katie, 8017 Bondesson St., $265,000.

Double A Homes LLC to Baker, Kyle C. and Baker, Sarah P., 6964 N. 88th St., $210,000.

Chapman, Mark A. and Chapman, Jeanne M. to Samano, Dannielle and Samano, Cesar, 8908 N. 83rd St., $295,000.

Warren, Mark T. and Warren, Jennifer D. to Thaw, Htoo and Ray, Nai, 7702 N. 82nd Ave., $330,000.

68124

Campbell, Jon Edward to McCartney, Isabel and Clapp, Floyd, 3329 S. 89th St., $215,000.

Rosemann, Hailey E. to Faber, Ricky and Faber, Jean, 8173 Hascall St., $225,000.

68127

Bolin, James K. and Bolin, Cheryl A. to Morrissey, Paul and Lozano, Marlena, 5221 S. 83rd St., $261,500.

Klipphahn, Glenn A. and Sage, Peter A., personal representative to Fell, Gabriel, 6526 S. 100th St., $370,000.

68130

Hamilton, Amber and Hamilton, Dan to Smith, William James, 2211 S. 161st Circle, $295,000.

Williams, Jeffrey M. and Williams, Amy C. to Strobel, Robert W. and Strobel, Kayla M., 16642 Frederick Circle, $470,000.

Wax, William J. to Caleb L. Droescher Revocable Trust and Droescher, Caleb L., trustee, 2330 S. 183rd Circle, $525,000.

68131

Nelson, Michael A. and Nelson, Kyle K. to Lawson, Michael Ray and Lawson, Kristin Rankin, 120 S. 31st Ave., #5702, $440,000.

Weber, Allison Marie and Weber, Richard Thomas to Janssen, Lynne B., 120 S. 31st Ave., #5301, $290,000.

Schneller, Mary G. and Schneller, Daniel J. to Ecabert, William, 120 S. 31st Ave., #5612, $252,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Wills, Benjamin Todd and Manning, Rebecca Auten, 365 N. 41st Ave., $330,000.

68132

Vaccaro, Jodi A. and Crowe, John D. to Martin, Karri and Gedbaw, Paul, 5004 Cuming St., $565,000.

Gloria L. Gordon Revocable Trust and Gordon, Jerome M., trustee to AKAB Properties LLC, 6626 Lafayette Ave., $95,000.

68134

Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Irish, Drew Michael, 2428 N. 88th St., $259,000.

Guerrero, Cesar and Ramos, Aimee to Lopez, Lisbeth Mena, 9335 Pratt Circle, $266,000.

Piniarski, Jarad and Piniarski, Emily to KMJ Properties Company LLC, 8611 Pratt St., $250,000.

Pletka, Marie E. to Lenzen, Teresa, 8124 Meredith Ave., $310,000.

Loehr, Mark J. Sr. and Loehr, Anne Dahl to Cardosa, Natasha and Cardosa, Ronald Jr., 4507 Crestline Drive, $291,137.

Alff, Austin to Alff, Austin and Sulley, Jake Duane, 5517 N. 77th St., $70,450.

Seward, Todd Nilan to Bravo, Cirilo Jose Hernandez and Ramirez, Jose Hernandez, 9481 Wirt St., $250,000.

68135

Jackson, Harrell J. Sr. and Jackson, Kelly A. to Rice, Jacob A. and Beacom, Hannah M., 16702 Washington St., $340,000.

Straley, Stephen Scott and Straley, Rebecca M. to Shirley, Nathaniel W. and Shirley, Katherine A., 5002 S. 171st Ave., $430,000.

Einsel, Mark E. to Hobbs, Stephen and Hobbs, Tiffany, 19608 Laci St., $256,000.

Yee, Gary C. and Yee, Esther to Christensen, Devon T. and Christensen, Shea J., 5094 S. 175th Circle, $597,000.

Cahalan, Daniel J. and Cahalan, Shelby to Greenamyre, David Dwaine, 16536 Washington St., $352,000.

Hecht, Christine L. and Ritta, Christine to Hall, Samantha Jean Christene, 15609 N Circle, $250,000.

Lewis, David E. to Dykstal, Amy K. and Dykstal, John A., 4952 S. 190th St., $251,000.

Sandra L. Elliott Revocable Trust and Goldman Sachs Trust Company, trustee to Gaskin, Jason, 16413 Rolling Ridge Road, $400,000.

Mecom, Deborah D. to Latko, Ryan and Latko, Raeann, 17114 R Circle, $500,000.

68137

Walker, Linda K. to Clark, Dennis W. and Clark, Margaret G., 4955 S. 143rd St., $250,000.

Goodman, Raymond P. and Goodman, Shannon L. to Goodman, Tyler James and Goodman, Morgen Elizabeth, 6512 S. 150th St., $250,000.

Vrbicky, Keith W. Jr. and Vrbicky, Stacie M. to Belt, Danny Jacob and Belt, Hannah Elizabeth Adeline, 14604 Walnut Grove Drive, $300,000.

Munro, Mark R. and Munro, Deborah J. to Wallace, Brian and Wallace, Ryan, 13917 Washington Circle, $275,000.

Hazen, Gage and Hazen, Andrea to ITM LLC, 5606 S. 138th Ave., $175,000.

Moore, Zakary K. to Moore, Zakary K. and Johnson, Jordan M., 12805 Southdale Drive, $125,100.

Ashley, Joseph C. and Ashley, Carly E. to Albers, Shelly R., 14530 Jefferson St., $270,500.

Jose Hugo Gomez 401K PSP and Gomez, Grasiela L., trustee to Dobson, Ruth Marvin, 6111 S. 135th St., $191,000.

Schooler, Maranda A. to Weikel, Gary and Weikel, Jennifer, 5612 S. 114th St., $184,900.

68142

Blake, Kathryn and Blake, Anthony to Salmon, Abbey, 11162 Weber St., $252,000.

Eggerling, Sarah to Eggerling, Sarah and Barnes, Michael, 13161 Potter St., $20,350.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sharpe, Terri M. and Sharpe, Glenda, 10902 Craig St., $327,793.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Morgan, Diana and Knecht, Kenneth, 11124 King St., $335,400.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Goodman, Charles Jordan and Goodman, Jessica Anne, 10821 Craig St., $287,420.

Scott, James D. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 7302 N. 143rd St., $256,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Asghar, Noureen and Perwaiz, Yasir, 7752 N. 108th St., $264,900.

68144

Hiller, Nathan D. and Yost, Lindsey to Taylor, Elaine D., 15270 Valley St., $326,000.

Avunooru, Eswaraprasad Sr. and Avunooru, Saigowthami to Congdon, Ardsley P. III and Collesano, Nicholas V., 13621 Hascall St., $310,000.

Barbara A. Lawrence Revocable Trust and Lawrence, Barbara A., trustee to 12355 Bell Drive LLC, 12355 Bel Drive, $225,000.

Hoffee, Kareen Michelle to Ames, David and Ames, Sara, 10937 Prairie Village Drive, $280,000.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank of Nebraska Trust to 100 Year Homes Inc., 12339 B St., $146,060.

Gilli, Marco and Gilli, Emily to Vanroy, Parker Joseph and Vanroy, Elizabeth Shirley, 2017 S. 139th Circle, $350,000.

Hatcher, Melvin and Hatcher, Ruth to Figueroa, Melinda and Figueroa, Christopher, 13936 Arbor Circle, $192,800.

68152

Slobotski, Steven J. to Eitzen, Mark, 6629 Stargrass Road, $678,000.

Timbers Investments LLC to Htoo, Saw Mie and Ku, Htee, 8218 N. 47th St., $455,000.

Xiong, Simon S. and Song, Ying to Diehl, Dustin Larue and Kurtyka, Faith, 11720 Calhoun Road, $400,000.

Lewayne M. Bogenhagen & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Sue Trust to Ramon, Roberto, 4710 Redick Ave., $93,000.

Faulkner, Devin J. to Ramirez, Agustin Jaime Ramirez, 4617 Redick Ave., $76,500.

68154

McBurney, Susan A. and McBurney, Keith to Duo Homebuyers LLC, 235 S. 111st St., $155,000.

Clark, Christina M. and Clark, Larry D. to Zorrilla, Francisco Javier and Cortez, Floricel, 820 N. 121st St., $255,000.

Secureproperties LLC to Lopez, Maria Luisa Lopez and Lopez, Osmar Gerardo Carboney, 11067 Decatur St., $285,000.

Kehud Royal Estates LLC to Cap-At-Ten LLC, 11305 Chicago Circle, $382,320.

LJ Growers LLC to Einsel, Mark E. and Hoffee, Kareen, 11630 Jackson Road, $525,000.

Scoville, Joseph to Rosholm, Patricia A. and Rosholm, Gary A., 915 S. 119th Court, $340,000.

Jensen, Irene A. and Jensen, Daniel L. to Whale, Laura L. and Whale, Morgan, 12727 W. Dodge Road #123C, $113,000.

68164

Ann L. Vacanti Trust and Vacanti, Arnold E. Trust to Larson, Thomas E. and Larson, Julene F., 2417 N. 133rd St., $380,000.

Union Bank to Adair 0368, 11641 Queens Drive, $116,050.

Powell, Stephanie R. to Walton, Donald R. and Walton, Cynthia A., 11436 Fowler Ave., $295,000.

Bennymandy5 LLC to Emma Real Estate LLC, 12950 Corby St., $285,000.

Lever, Lisa S. to Aura Home Solutions LLC, 12127 Erskine Circle, $135,000.

Rasnick, Eileen L. and Macaitis, Ann Marie, personal representative to Regalado, Juan and Aguilera, Marisol Avalos, 6322 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $265,000.

Stickler, Linda L. and Harpin, Linda L. to Martinez, Israel and Lopez, Ana M., 5716 N. 114th St., $290,000.

Schutt, Ryan and Schutt, Jessie to Olsen, Korey and Olsen, Jamie, 11042 Taylor St., $305,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Tweedy, Tina M. and Tweedy, Bryan P. to Rogan, Samantha N. and Dubeck, Sean M., 410 N. Martin Drive, $400,000.

Iraheta, Adolfo A. and Iraheta, Paz to Gregory, Jennifer, 1119 Willow Ave., $180,000.

Woodall, Joshua D. and Woodall, Emily B. to Block, Hayley, 2525 Jefferson St., $175,000.

68028

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Stevens, Luke, 19868 Birch Ave., $368,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Napluel, Sing A. and Napluel, Sisi, 11311 S. 169th Ave. Circle, $437,000.

Steiner, Dana L. to Micheels, Teresa A. and Dunwoody, Mark E., 20303 Westridge Road, $435,000.

Steiner, Dana L. to Micheels, Teresa A. and Dunwoody, Mark E., 20303 Westridge Road, $100,000.

Hilsgen, Joshua Paul and Hilsgen, Natasha N. to Martinez, Christian and Martinez, Sidney, 437 Sherwood Drive, $368,000.

McCauley, McKay and Crist, Kayle to Goodman, Raymond P. and Goodman, Shannon L., 11376 S. 169th St., $425,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Usmanov, Daler, 11532 S. 191st Ave., $384,000.

68046

Richland Homes LLC to Roy, Timothy F. and Roy, Barbara A., 10408 S. 112th St., $395,000.

Lusero, Michael J. and Lusero, Dianne R. to Smith, Dalton, 1114 Hickory Hill Road, $400,000.

Samper, Flavia B. and Alba, Jesse J. to Ouedraogo, Didier and Sawadogo, Tegwende Armelle Ouedraogo, 1001 Valleyview Drive, $338,000.

Niemi, Cody M. and Niemi, Connie L. to Taylor, Kirk Ambrose Nighteagle and Taylor, Christa Nicole, 905 Port Royal Drive, $401,000.

TTKM Holdings LLC dba Milford Select to Freidel, Logan and Freidel, Carla, 1018 Haverford Drive, $350,000.

Passler, Andrew L. to Sotak, Mallory K., 11748 S. 113th St., $358,000.

Seid, Nathan to Hughes, Dennis C. & Linda C. Living Trust, 12329 S. 73rd Ave., $425,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Lyons, Michael J. and Lyons, Susan A., 10439 S. 109th St., $383,000.

68123

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Long, Ann and Long, Nicholas E., 14903 S. 19th St., $338,000.

Elizondo, Leonardo and Elizondo, Zamira I. nka Barret, Olivia to Martin, Bradley T. and Martin, Jaime Lynn, 14405 S. 34th St., $280,000.

Liberty Land LLC to Lane Building Corp, 12025 Daniell Road & 4410 Barksdale, $130,000.

Nosek, William R. and Nosek, Denise M., co-trustees to Karr Ryan L. and Stieneke, Kara L., 1907 Hanson Drive, $160,000.

Madden, David R. and Madden, Camila S. to Kulikowski, Jeremy and Kulikowski, Kortni, 13606 S. 22nd Circle, $425,000.

Steinmetz, Jonathan E. and Steinmetz, Chelsea C. to Zahnow, Travis Mitchell and Zahnow, Alexandra Leigh, 4306 Chennault St., $395,000.

Elliott, Ronald D., trustee and Elliott Family Trust to Degrace, Cheryl and Powers, Gaylynn L., 13102 S. 26th Ave. Circle, $388,000.

Bowman, Carolyn R. to Clark, Shane W. and Schwinghamer, Stephanie A., 3309 Golden Blvd., $260,000.

Vrbka, John E. and Vrbka, Clostina F. to Ramsey, Matthew W. and Ramsey, Heather D., 809 Bordeaux Ave., $298,000.

Aitmassaoud, Najib and Aitmassaoud, Kristine to Wonder, Nicholas P. and Wonder, Nadia M., 2912 Kelly Drive, $330,000.

Foutch, Michael Thomas Jr. and Foutch, Tamara Jo to Vice, Gregory, 2108 Coventry Drive, $284,000.

Jones, Charles E. to Radilla, Alberto aka Aguilar, Alberto Radilla and Radilla, Erika aka de la Cruz, Erika Hernandez, 2513 Casey Circle, $325,000.

Roth, Mary Fletcher to Tru Solutions LLC, 2005 Kraft Drive, $138,000.

Rivillas, Luis A. and Castillo, Sandra L. nka Rivillas, Sandra L. to Yockey, Thomas L. and Yockey, Diana C., 1901 Hummingbird Drive, $391,000.

Ringdahl, Crandall W. and Ringdahl, Tasha N. to Mann, Brett and Mann, Kayla, 1805 Yorktown St., $310,000.

68128

Gavin, Alvin P. to Monico, Michael J., 7608 S. 72nd Ave., $190,000.

Beaumont, Annette R., personal representative, and Duane W. Elgersma Estate to Williams, Jeffrey, 7913 S. 70th St., $307,000.

McConnell, Tyler to Schmitt, Daniel, 7009 Michelle Ave., $122,000.

68133

Hauschild, Michael L. to Bramhall, Michael D. and Bramhall, Patricia J; Beaver, Jeanne E; Beaver, Caleb J., 6402 Cedardale Road, $300,000.

Hacklander, Rebecca to Cripps, Ryan, 2009 Aberdeen Drive, $355,000.

Freeman, Matthew H. and Freeman, Megan R. to Jc 33 Investments LLC, 8604 S. 68th St., $348,000.

Swift, Alexander Michael and Swift, Brittany Michele to Miles, Michael T. and Anderson, Maggie M., 11915 S. 53rd St., $410,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Schellerer, Michael E. and Schellerer, Connie R., 13004 S. 51st St., $441,000.

68136

B H. I. Development Inc. to Woodland Homes Inc., 19051 Camelback Ave. Circle, $90,000.

B H. I. Development Inc. to Woodland Homes Inc., 19050 Camelback Ave. Circle, $90,000.

Dilsaver, John E. and Maguire, Lezlie A. to Harrington, Shane and Vasquez, Stephanie Jasmine, 10709 S. 168th Ave., $950,000.

Hultman, Erin Marie Lake to Pope, Hunter and Pope, Shelby, 18027 Sunridge St., $310,000.

Rasmussen, Megan G. to Wolterman, Kira and Wolterman, Tyler, 16214 Loop St., $325,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Holtmeier Douglas and Holtmeier, Brigitte, 9819 S. 185th St., $417,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Moore, Darryl K. and Moore, Lisa A., 18406 Emiline St., $390,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Lisiecki, Sean Vincent and Lisiecki, Shelby, 9517 S. 181st St., $347,000.

Lyness, Sean P. to Lusero, Michael J. and Lusero, Dianne R., 10012 S. 170th Circle, $343,000.

Graybill, Heather C. nka Moore, Heather C. to Galvin, Josh and Wassenberg, Lisa Marie, 7956 S. 171st St., $400,000.

68138

Brandt, Nan R. Per Rep and Hansen, Trace Estate of aka Hansen, Tracy A. to Mellish, Evan Wiley Post and Mellish, Melissa Anne, 13938 Jennifer Road, $260,000.

Prusa, Elliot J. to Liesveld, Benjamin G., 7914 S. 155th Ave., $295,000.

Dahlgren, Ronald A. and Dahlgren, Anna M. to Win, See T. and Paw, Nay Si, 13306 Edna St., $263,000.

Howard, Jeffrey L. and Howard, Susan to Knutson, Paul L. and Knutson, Donna M., 7506 S. 134th Circle, $301,000.

Ngo, Lan and Ngo, My to Tran, Khai and Tran, Quan, 15014 Chalco Pointe Circle, $230,000.

68147

Three Strands Investments 4:12 LLC to Wray, William and Wray, Ali, 7010 S. 41st St., $250,000.

Legner, Christina M. Per Rep and Hascall, Dean F. Estate Of to Johnson, Joshua and Johnson, Brigitte, 8811 S. 23rd St., $430,000.

Driscoll, Robert L. Jr. Tr to Hixson, Kristen, 7105 Chandler Hills Drive, $198,000.

Watson Properties LLC to Bulldog Homes LLC, 2517 Virginia St., $300,000.

