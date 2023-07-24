DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Richland Homes LLC to Lawson, Aaron A. and Lawson, Jacquelyn M., 17505 Clay St., $476,865.

Thomas, Michael Scott to Simpson, Bobby and Totten, Alexis, 14614 Gilder Ave., $295,000.

Lim Construction LLC to Konjarla, Satheesh and Vithunoori, Swathi, 17005 Benjamin St., $507,000.

Blaine, Jessica E. to Lehman, Titus B. and Lehman, Katelyn A., 17527 Tucker St., $341,000.

Tillwick, Robert C. and Tillwick, Sarah R. to in den Bosch, Lauryn and in den Bosch, Mitchell, 14451 Leeman St., $275,000.

LPC Properties LLC to Bosilevac, Thomas A. and Bosilevac, Darci J., 7213 N. 148th St., $80,000.

Halski, Christopher and Halski, Amanda to Webb, Presston and Webb, Deniese, 14514 Knudsen St., $271,500.

Richland Homes LLC to Halski, Christopher and Halski, Amanda, 17630 Clay St., $433,196.

Richland Homes LLC to Schuemann, Jeffrey and Schuemann, Jessica, 17627 Clay St., $422,170.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hammack, Jean M., 7303 N. 167th Ave., $304,900.

Ziegler, Zachary and Ziegler, Hope to Carey, Derek and Carey, Megan, 12072 Elmwood Drive, $440,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Halpenny, Timothy D. and Halpenny, Tracy L., 17613 Scott St., $546,080.

Vredeveld, Kevin R. and Vredeveld, Kimball to Sandel, Anthony M. and Sandel, Amanda L., 16114 Young St., $437,000.

Williams, Sherroshanna L. to Esser, Heather A. and Esser, Mark L., 16501 Potter St., $350,000.

Hueber, Nathan and Remund, Michala to Hoagland, James and Hoagland, Mandy, 16016 N. Second St., $430,926.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Heriberto A. Mendoza & Linda Martinez Mendoza Trust and Mendoza, Heriberto A., trustee, 17617 Weber St., $508,522.

Macaitis, Michael P. and Macaitis, Ann Marie to Harper, Johnpaul and Echter, Kristin, 16025 Craig Ave., $380,000.

68022

Hildy Construction Inc. to Zech, Christopher and Zech, Natalie, 6522 S. 208th Ave., $669,900.

Blondo 180 LLC to Landmark Performance Corp, 2095 N. 182nd Avenue Circle, $78,845.

Charleston Homes LLC to Cox, Sean and Cox, Lauren, 20859 Grand Ave., $381,100.

Green & Purple LP to Tirumalasetty, Naveen Prasad and Kona, Lakshmi Ravali, 2307 N. 188th Terrace, $63,000.

78 Investment Group LLC to Wet Water LLC, 20853 T Place, $585,000.

Hemmingsen, Trent and Swanson, Jamie to Peretti, Frank Benson and Peretti, Lori, 21816 G St., $680,000.

Vinton22 LLC to Pitlick, Mitchell and Pitlick, Jaeda, 5719 Kestrel Parkway, $475,000.

Alpha 2 NHC LLC to Milamac LLC, 3531 S. 214th St., $899,000.

Brown, Russell P. and Brown, Carla J. to Dwyer, Maxwell Lee and Dwyer, Sarah Ann, 5508 S. 241st Circle, $148,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Mohta, Sahil and Tandon, Sneha, 21131 Fowler St., $455,175.

Jankiewicz, Veronica H. to Kraus, Shane and Kraus, Ashley, 3863 N. 208th St., $415,000.

Coyne, Jill to Stack, Michael J. and Stack, Karla L., 1219 Ranch View Lane, $1,550,000.

Maxim Enterprises LLC to Spaulding, Landis and Spaulding, Rayza, 21010 C St., $1,135,637.

Schleppenbach, Adam Michael and Schleppenbach, Kylee Elise to Jankiewicz, Veronica, 2714 N. 191st Ave., $429,000.

Twin City Properties and Arthaloney, Robert Sr. to 40th Parallel Properties LLC, 1625 N. 203rd St., $1,100,000.

Garner, Joseph J. and Garner, Alyssa Marie to Mudrinich, Erik and Mudrinich, Mary, 504 S. 201st Ave., $575,000.

Collier, Chase and Collier, Catherine to Willis, Daniel and Franklin, Emma, 659 S. 197th St., $565,000.

20535 Fort LLC to H3 Custom Homes LLC, 5807 N. 206th St., $135,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dykes, Collin and Dykes, Kristlyn, 21212 Madison St., $357,355.

Harrington, Shane Adam and Harrington, Stephanie to Wan, Shibiao and Wang, Jieqiong, 18321 Grant St., $600,000.

Marshall, Craig Arthur and Marshall, Melissa Spencer to Miller, Scott G. and Miller, Mary J., 5514 S. 241st Circle, $140,000.

Alaparthi, Rajanikanth and Godithi, Divya to Mead, Aaron and Mead, Ann Marie, 2111 N. 188th Terrace, $650,000.

68064

Pages LLC to Lebeda, Richard J. Jr. and Mosser, Juline E., 28019 W. Valley St., $625,000.

68069

White, Daniel and White, Lindsay to Lee, Robert R. and Lee, Maureen A., 24352 Leavenworth Circle, $600,000.

68102

Johnston, Joshua R. and Johnston, Shannyn to Fiorilli, Kristi and Fiorilli, Ron, 1502 Jones St. #302, $725,000.

68104

McElwain, Kyle Russell and McElwain, Lynn Ann to Bernal, Angie, 6607 Franklin St., $160,000.

Rambali, Devin and Rambali, Haley to Anderson, Stephanie and Anderson, Joel, 4421 N. 53rd St., $157,000.

Cityline Rehab LLC to Dotson, Jocelyn, 3215 N. 57th St., $243,500.

Four Jays LLC to Eho, Kokou and Eho, Yayra, 1801 Mayfield Ave., $175,000.

Ketcham, Aimee to Bundy, Tayden, 2033 N. 66th St., $220,000.

Jangmaw, Tina A. to Jordan, James Mitchell, 6503 Decatur St., $245,000.

Parish, Nancy J. to Ragan Properties LLC, 4117 N. 60th St., $153,000.

DiBlasi, Sam M. and DiBlasi, Phyllis Ann to KEGDJG Enterprises LLC, 5035 Northwest Radial Hw, $59,000.

NFHG LLC and FHF LLC to Bose, Brittany, 6322 Evans St., $225,000.

Hanika, Clayton and Hanika, Elizabeth to Bergeron, Bear and White, Pamela L., 5910 N. 52nd St., $230,000.

Armstrong, Jeffrey and Armstrong, Jodie to Rago, John and Rago, Frances, 2012 N. 50th St., $315,000.

Soby, Paul to Anderson, Anthony and Anderson, Savannah, 4706 Franklin St., $200,000.

Simon, Paul J. and Dodendorf-Simon, Laurie A. to Porter, Joshua D., 7089 Seward St., $247,000.

Larsen, Sandra K. and Higbee, Sandra K. to Simply Better Solution LLC, 6242 N. 53rd St., $187,500.

Caniglia, Charlotte M. to Sempeckx5 LLC, 2936 N. 47th Ave., $165,000.

Paw, Lar June to Say, Le, 5381 N. 47th Ave., $180,000.

Higbee, Brian D. and Higbee, Marti R. to Schreurs, Ryan and Schreurs, Briana, 5209 Curtis Ave., $183,000.

Sturek, Grant T. to Iverson, Brandon and Bendixen, Margret Jo, 3539 N. 45th Ave., $190,000.

Lian, Thla to Htoo, Soe Gay and Paw, Hser Ku, 6705 Kansas Ave., $227,000.

Reierson, Clay Charles to Ozanne, Keith and Ozanne, Sarah, 2532 Country Club Ave., $492,500.

DS LLC to Zabel, Morgan and Timblin, Quentin, 2513 N. 65th Ave., $234,500.

68105

Wilson, Curtis and Jay, Lacey N. to Smidt-Desmond, Annie and Desmond, Jace, 4232 Mayberry St., $250,000.

Inception Realty LLC to Banderas, Mary Martinez and de Martinez, Maria Socorro Banderas, 3022 S. 43rd St., $215,000.

Mendoza, Stefanie M. and Mendoza, Marcos A. to Guereca, Begona and Aritz, Guereca, 3075 S. 32nd St., $180,000.

Lewis, Derek Scott and Lewis, Elizabeth Marie to Neuhaus, Kathryn P., 4417 William St., $475,000.

CQ Properties LLC to Two Blue Doors LLC, 1147 Park Ave., $504,000.

Ruzicka, Esther M. to Godfrey, Bruce and Godfrey, Margaret Kate, 1202 S. 44th St., $210,000.

Lederach, Angela and Yoder, Jeffrey to Greene-Walsh, Mike and Jones, Stephanie, 2227 S. 32nd Ave., $390,000.

Salazar Family 2020 Revocable Trust and Salazar, Roberto, trustee to Watson, Samuel W. and Wilber, Alexa L., 2339 S. 35th Ave., $267,500.

Dee Semin Living Trust and Semin, Dolores M., trustee to Acosta, Alfonso and Acosta, Yuritzi, 3425 Mason St., $180,000.

Charlsen, Adam N., successor trustee to Maverick Property Group LLC, 4201 Mayberry St., $215,000.

JJI Investments LLC to Lopez, Rafael Carreno, 3701 Gold St., $120,000.

68106

Wieczorek, Catherine M. and Wieczorek, Ryan C. to Mehlhaff, Stephen and Weare, Andrea Mehlhaff, 630 S. 57th St., $410,000.

Brichacek, Katherine L. to Sanchez-Gil, Martin and Sanchez-Gil, Ulices, 1909 S. 50th Ave., $260,000.

Lowry, Challa L. to 5312 Hascall Street Trust and Equity Holding Corp., trustee, 5312 Hascall St., $218,264.

Axon, Cody W. and Axon, Kathleen to Hughes, Hilary F., 1802 S. 56th St., $275,000.

Covos, Renee to Otero, Thomas Andrez and Otero, James Nino, 5023 Arbor Circle, $127,266.

Carstens, Eric and Jager, Madelynn to Sirois, Jason J., 1920 S. 47th St., $234,800.

Shonka, Quinn S. to Wehner, Mark and Wehner, Therese, 620 S. 50th St., $200,000.

Vanroy, Elizabeth Shirley and Vanroy, Parker Joseph to Fairview Place LLC, 5521 Pine St., $232,000.

68107

Reyna, Francisco S. to Cruz, Misael De La and Reyna, Erika Barrera, 1805 G St., $112,900.

Louise F. Overfelt Revocable Trust and Overfelt, James M., trustee to VGS LLC, 5009 S. 42nd St., $181,000.

Fisher, Vera Jean to Betts, Gayla Jean and Grady, Raymond E., 4419 S. 12nd St., $45,500.

Brinkman, Marvin and Brinkman, Vicki to Secureproperties LLC, 4223 E St., $180,000.

Grothe, Josephine A. to Pocevicius, John Anthony and Pocevicius, Dawn M., 4481 F St., $185,000.

Klesitz Realty LLC to Thomas, Jim Jr. and Walsh, Patrick M., 5029 S. 42nd St., $52,500.

FA Properties LLC to Suarez, Yanni Dinolber Llanes, 4724 S. 13rd St., $335,000.

Vankat, Jennifer L. to Luksa, Nathan R., 1515 W St., $180,000.

Cechin, Ruth E. to Diaz, Ramiro Parga, 4509 S. 27th Circle, $50,000.

JC Investments LLC to Husker Properties LLC, 2110 Madison St., $225,000.

68108

Johansen, Robert C. and Pope, Margaret J. to Clear Creek Tytans LLC, 1308 S. 6th St., $283,000.

CAG National Fund I LLC to Guereca, Begona and Guereca, Rosa, 2308 S. 11st St., $195,000.

Mendyk, Evan to Reformed LLC, 3101 S. 20th St., $55,250.

Davann Management LLC to Heath, Avery, 1606 Elm St., $75,000.

68110

Lincoln, Mark A. to Garcia, Leroy, 4715 N. 18th St., $155,000.

Impressive Granite LLC to LM&F Investments LLC, 4425 N. 16th St., $151,000.

GTEX Contractors LLC to Montes, Jose William Bolanos, 3922 N. 18th St., $18,000.

Coleman, Lamont to Gabe Holdings LLC, 1821 Spencer St., $140,000.

Johnson and Moon LLC to Guardado, Ernesto and Guillen, Veronica, 2128 Wirt St., $70,000.

Snodgrass, David A. and Snodgrass, Jody L. to Lesser, Charles, 5206 N. 15th St., $154,000.

68111

Ramirez, Jesus S. to Ramirez, Jesus Sergio Jr., 5341 N. 26th St., $190,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Hightower, April Marie, 2514 Binney St., $175,000.

Barn Old Inc. to Abarca, Gerald Daniel Vargas and Fuentes, Zulma, 3712 N. 36th Ave., $29,000.

Barn Old Inc. to Abarca, Victor Eden Vargas and Gonzalez, Maria Guadalupe Contero, 3701 Blondo St., $36,000.

Garcia, Julio C. and Fuentes, Maria L. Blanco to Modern Creations & Construction LLC and Scow Corporation, 3537 N. 36th Ave., $86,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Dumas, Alesha C. and Jeanetta, John H., 4018 Spencer St., $145,000.

Smith, Sarah D. and Williams, Devonna R. to Daniels, Adriana T., 2583 Pinkney St., $185,000.

JMOP LLC to FHF LLC, 4225 Ellison Ave., $180,000.

Dailey, Chad L. to Brown, Carvorggio and Young, Dashawna, 2016 John A. Creighton Blvd., $50,500.

Koch, Randal L. to Merksick, Gage Belt and Merksick, Glenda Avalos, 4333 Fort St., $130,000.

Reyna-Salinas, Francisca to Reinsch Holdings LLC, 4136 Grand Ave., $62,000.

All Z Properties LLC to Bravo-Sierra, Ildefonso M., 3312 N. 41st St., $105,000.

Smart House Inc. to Simba Realty LLC, 3820 Browne St., $80,000.

Sinclair Group LLC to Barrera, Ciro Martinez, 3124 Corby St., $90,000.

Todd DeLynn Hurley Revocable Trust and Hurley, Josh, successor trustee to Fire Realty LLC, 2602 Pinkney St., $125,000.

Hawk, Camille R., trustee to Ivy Properties Inc., 4216 Grant St., $66,345.

Waters, Dallas J. to Rothlisberger, Jeffrey K., 3508 N. 40th Ave., $50,000.

Albert G. Topping Sr. Estate and Sisson, Darlene A., personal representative to Hammond, John and Hammond, Sandra, 3154 Evans St., $85,000.

Own The Pond LLC to TCA LLC, 3347 Ames Ave., $161,000.

Anthony Jane Holdings LLC to Reyes, Gabriela Gutierrez, 5739 N. 33rd Ave., $90,000.

KABTG Investments LLC to Gomez, Hamilton and Cardona, Blanca Argentina Pineda, 2867 Camden Ave., $76,605.

68112

Wagner, Jessica L. and Sehi, Jessica L. to Cameli, Matthew and Holmstedt, Samantha, 3131 Clay St., $165,000.

Henderson, Walter L. to Pittman, Porter M. and Pittman, Maggie L., 6923 N. 24th St., $25,000.

68114

Next Generation Enterprises LLC to Mancuso, James Joseph and Jensen, Taylor, 9945 Essex Drive, $663,000.

Welliver, Diane M. to Brichacek, Katie, 9208 Parker St., $205,000.

O’Day, Charlie E. Jr. and Hassing, Andrew R. to Koontz, Dana and Koontz, Jeremy, 635 S. 93rd St., $750,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Howe, Courtney and Howe, Nathan, 1004 N. 77th Ave., $189,000.

68116

Swbratcher LLC to Wedeking, Bradley and Wedeking, Ashley, 2202 N. 176th Ave., $575,000.

Newstrom, Jay R. and Newstrom, Celeste to John, Joseph M. and John, Kay L., 16343 Meredith Ave., $300,000.

Viacrucis, Carl H. and Viacrucis, Marianne J. to DeVos, Jessica and DeVos, Dustin, 15204 Norwick Drive, $445,000.

Jenkins, Margaret A. to Safari Property Group LLC, 16752 Laurel Place, $210,000.

Robert J. Jr. & Bernadette C. Broderick Trust and Broderick, Robert J. Jr., trustee to Sauvageau, Maria and Sauvageau, Jeffrey E., 14611 Grant St., $500,000.

McPhee, William J. and Martin-McPhee, Lindsey R. to Blakemore, Kendra and Kissner, Samuel, 14812 Grant St., $425,000.

Hathorn, Kyle L. and Hathorn, Kelsey to Buckler, Lauren J. and Buckler, Christian G., 4620 N. 144th Ave., $333,000.

Vasko, James E. and Vasko, Perri N. to Askew, Deborah S., 16922 Nebraska Ave., $415,000.

Hammack, Jean M. to KLH Properties LLC, 16406 Browne St., $251,000.

Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Smith, Sarah, 17036 Boyd St., $285,000.

Janssen, Tyler and Hopp, Brittney to Gunderson, Christopher and Brohman, Mikayla, 2533 N. 167th Ave., $380,000.

Apples Way LLC to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 16874 Crown Point Ave., $69,500.

William L. Harrison M.D. Revocable Trust and Harrison, William L., trustee to Uhing, Cindi, 14703 Laurel Place, $350,000.

Gregg, Steven and Fuller, James to Rosengren, Tyler and Rosengren, Tara, 2630 N. 167th St., $395,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Demmel, Arnold Bruce and Demmel, Nancy Kay, 15102 Meredith Ave., $355,000.

68117

Pritchard, Marc A. and Pritchard, Nadja to Peak Capital LLC, 4603 S. 61st Ave., $244,000.

Christensen, Theodore R. and Christensen, Shelly, personal representative to Rogel, Isidro, 6010 S. 49th St., $110,000.

Lopez, Erica to Fajardo, Oscar Javier Ovalle, 5902 S. 50th St., $180,000.

Dameron, Elena J. and Kegley, Rebecca J., personal representative to Paladino, Ethan and Jones, Brenna, 6073 H St., $215,250.

O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC to USA Builders LLC and Taqueria El Rey Inc., 5323 P St., $37,100.

Nazarenus, Norman W. and Nazarenus, Robert, personal representative to Salda, Kristina, 4959 Q St., $16,750.

Hamtak, Amy to Zamudio, Victor A. Gomez and Ceron, Zereth L. Quilo, 4880 S. 51st St., $240,000.

68118

Schoening, Linda A. to Wein, Patricia Ann, 17087 Western Ave., $352,100.

Dhulipala, Kiran K. and Kuppa, Poornima K. to Kimo, Abdulbassit H., 1934 N. 174th St., $415,000.

Hailu, Admassu Y. and Hailu, Wosenyelesh H. to Hoegemeyer, Christian and Hoegemeyer, Viktoriya, 751 N. 163rd St., $1,040,000.

68122

Edwards, Luke J. and Edwards, Megan Lynn to Wang, Celina Q. and Ye, Guang Xin, 7720 N. 90th St., $284,521.

Prudhome, Joshua C. to Izaguire, Francisco Ruiz and Orozco, Karina Anaya, 7523 Girard St., $300,000.

Ogea, Jane Ann to Boeding, Luke David, 9173 Black St., $265,000.

Maushart, Judith L. to Wright, Louis and Wright, Daphne, 7544 N. 77th Terrace, $242,500.

Jensen, Jacob A. and Engelbart, Kelsey to Counts, Jeffery Brian Jr. and Counts, Katelynn Rhea-Jean, 7578 Bondesson St., $280,000.

Anderson, Dianne Y. to Thompson, James L. and Thompson, Cindy L., 8553 King St., $300,000.

Nash, Jason to Ramirez, Sandra, 8206 Hanover St., $245,000.

Headen, Charles E. and Ellis-Headen, Sharon Kay to Lockhart, Randell, 8185 Willit St., $242,500.

Bennett, Ryan C. and Bennett, Sarah L. to Bhujel, Ganga R. and Bhujel, Tanka M., 8518 King St., $280,000.

McClellan, Susan and McClellan, Ronald to McClellan, Chad J., 7368 N. 77th Ave., $200,000.

Hubbell, Kim and Hubbell, Robert D. to Project Houseworks, 6711 N. 78th St., $210,503.

Huberty, Tarah S. and Huberty, Justin M. to Pollard, Jonathan Tyler and Pollard, Daesun Lago Yancey, 8953 Kimball St., $280,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Magar, Govin and Magar, Chhunu, 7922 N. 86th Ave., $325,575.

Kelly, Janita L. and Gaines, Janita L. to Hruby, Nolan and Hruby, Charles Stephen Nolan P. IV, 8219 Clay St., $250,000.

68124

Thornburg, Tina A. and McGowan, Tina M., personal representative to Lee A. Hicks Family Trust and Hicks, Barbara J., trustee, 3304 S. 81st Ave., $250,000.

Connelly, Micah Jeremiah and Connelly, Rachel to Sloter, Tessa D. and Gunter, Paul W. C., 7449 Frederick St., $265,000.

Kari L. Nelson Living Trust and Nelson, Kari L., trustee to Richa, Tony and Khoury, Nathalie, 1331 Ridgewood Ave., $1,150,000.

Wiles, Roxanne R. and Holler, Sundae Sue to Strovers, Eric and Dierks, Jodi K., 2105 S. 87th Ave., $536,500.

Prucka, Chris and Prucka, Alexandrea to Goeken, Reagan N. and Goeken, Caleb A., 7611 Nina St., $235,000.

Walters, George H. and Walters, Kelly A., personal representative to Prucka, Chris and Prucka, Alexandrea, 7906 Spring Circle, $330,000.

68127

Handleman, Allan J. and Handleman, Maureen A. to Espinoza, Stephanie Lynn Olvera and Espinoza, Sheyla Maryel Olvera, 10613 N St., $325,000.

Pawloski, Ashtin to Hamell-Perez, Tyler and Rowley, Sydney, 5512 S. 102nd St., $243,000.

Olderbak Enterprises North LLC to Hay, Betsy S., 7758 State St., $185,000.

Schumacher, Jonathan A. to Neese, Sean, 5012 S. 95th Ave., $275,000.

LBJ Homes LLC to Ortiz, Victor H. Gutierrez and Salgado, Lorena Roman, 9473 Weir St., $228,000.

RTG Holdings LLC to Bothwell Homes LLC, 7975 L St., $240,000.

Grunden, Carl and Grunden, Cara to Lavicky, Easton, 10768 V St., $337,000.

Morgan, Michele to Estergaard, Adam Eric, 5029 S. 95th Circle, $302,000.

Mayer, Jason to Hamtak, Amy, 10781 Berry Place, $250,000.

68130

Morrow, John B. and Morrow, Kathleen K. to Bauman, Azra and Brown, Aleksandra, 1804 S. 175th Ave., $540,000.

Ackels, Ryan Daniel and Ackels, Jennifer to Brennan, Donna, 2426 S. 191st Circle, $595,000.

Ruud, Roberta and Ruud, Joel J. to Yarpe, Michael T. and Yarpe, Erin M., 17611 Pine St., $382,000.

Hatten, Stacy A. and Hodges, Stacy A. to Henning, Alexander and Dennis, Emily, 19010 Hansen St., $340,000.

Mease, Lamont E. and Mease, Leann D. to Willis, Joseph C. and Willis, Traci M., 18101 Nina St., $435,000.

SAI Properties V Inc. to GDC Empire LLC, 19260 Gold St., $707,850.

68131

Dynamic Properties LLC to Doyle, Benjamin, 105 N. 31st Ave., #704, $112,000.

Fehrman, William and Fehrman, Kathleen to Eastmo, Eric S. and Eastmo, Dionne L., 200 S. 31st Ave., #4805, $350,000.

68132

Schledewitz, Kimberly J. to Keelan-White, Don, 1302 N. 70th Ave., $162,500.

Cutchall Property Management LLC to Almansob, Ebrahim, 4602 Cuming St., $300,000.

Cleberg, Thomas and Crooks, Lindsey to Render, Patrick Arthur, 904 N. 47th Ave., $230,000.

Four Jays LLC to Latham, Dylan and Latham, Cody Lucas, 6912 Hamilton St., $173,000.

Mutual Housing Partners LLC to F Sexton LLC, 5005 California St., $1,274,000.

Jayne M. Ball Living Trust and Ball, Jay, trustee to Raymond, Scott and Raymond, Teresa, 5102 Lafayette Ave., $435,000.

Shedivy, Daniel J. and Shedivy, Audrey R. to Rosenkranz, Travis and Rosenkranz, Anne, 309 S. 53rd St., $800,000.

68134

2523 N. 85th LLC to Cookbooks That Care LLC, 2523 N. 85th St., $313,000.

Williams, Michael A. and Williams, Heather D. to Lewis, Merle A., 7915 Nebraska Ave., $255,000.

Niehaus-Rincon, Alexander and Niehaus, Alexander to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 2667 N. 96th St., $308,000.

Alpha Homes LLC to Peterson-Lemelle, Melinda, 9622 Maple Drive, $245,000.

Franklin, Emma and Willis, Daniel to Taulborg, Dean G. and Taulborg, Teri Lynn, 4021 N. 81st Ave., $265,000.

Gonzalez Exteriors LLC to Prudhome, Joshua C., 7933 Crown Point Ave., $432,000.

Lichtenberg, Stephen and Lichtenberg, Stephanie to Sweat Equity Holdings LLC and Snider, Sam, 2314 Benson Gardens Blvd., $115,000.

Miller, Gary and Miller, Hailey to Heitkamp, Hunter and Harper, Anna, 9653 Camden Ave., $263,000.

68135

Mathur, Sumit and Mathur, Shalini to Svendsen, Samson J. and Robinson, Carolyn J., 5010 S. 194th Ave., $400,000.

Goldfarb, Mikhail and Nath, Archana to Brimer, Taylor and Cole, Kenadie, 19627 V St., $265,000.

Nouzovsky, Jason C. and Nouzovsky, Kelsie M. to Chuenjai, Jirapat and Saengpol, Benchaporn, 6412 S. 161st Ave., $430,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Russell, Tommy Eugene and Russell, Lisa Marie, 19824 Adams St., $486,355.

Deanna M. Wolf Living Trust and Duffy, Carrie E., trustee to Clark, Thomas Ed and Clark, Stephanie, 16927 Patterson Drive, $375,000.

Lippincott, Matthew C. and Lippincott, Hillary to Heyen, Ernest G. and Heyen, Susan J., 16252 Rolling Ridge Road, $410,000.

Newbold, Todd and Newbold, Carrie to Vandyke, Patrick F. and Vandyke, Cathrine A., 17262 Adams St., $335,000.

Poore, Ashish and Poore, Kaumudi to National Transfer Services LLC, 6126 S. 195th St., $490,000.

Maass, Luke Michael to McMahon, Jake, 4526 S. 179th St., $305,000.

National Transfer Services LLC to Stonger, Damon R. and Radabaugh, Katherine S., 6126 S. 195th St., $490,000.

68137

Woells, Catherine A. to Brozek, Jeffrey and Brozek, Christina, 13832 X Circle, $307,000.

Hurt, Hunter J. and Hurt, Brianna to Spahn, Gannon and Thorstad, Jordan, 5805 S. 115th Circle, $268,000.

Murphy, Rigel L. and Murphy, Kathleen to Snyder, Jeffery D. and Snyder, Jessica A., 5105 S. 129th St., $275,000.

4438 South 139 St LLC to 2LRK Properties LLC, 4438 S. 139th St., $1,550,000.

Bandiera, Jacqulyn R. to Lentsch, Ryan and Lentsch, Katrina, 5423 S. 145th St., $320,000.

Haes, Timothy and Haes, Ashley to Rife, Jacob Paul, 12206 W St., $305,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Maldonado, Jairo Manuel Rodriguez and Limon, Guadalupe Gamez, 11052 Sunrise St., $359,545.

Spaulding, Rayza and Spaulding, Landis to Lawson, James Edward Jr. and Lawson, Nicole Ann, 8214 N. 123rd St., $474,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hunzeker, Clarissa A., 7751 N. 108th St., $322,469.

68144

Boe, Gary L. and Boe, Nancy L. to Schwartzkopf, Caleb Ryan, 2517 S. 123rd St., $265,000.

Mielke, Gayle M. and Hodson, Scott A. to Nguyen, Tuan and Le, Quynh, 3036 S. 133rd St., $250,000.

Dale & Mary Jean Anderson Revocable Living Trust and Anderson, Mary Jean, co-trustee, and Sticka, Shelley and Sticka, Richard T. to Finney, Sara and Finney, Gregory, 15429 Howe St., $262,500.

Davis, Stacey to Finney, Sara and Finney, Gregory, 15429 Howe St., $87,500.

Grimes, Lee E. and Grimes, Sharon M. to Luther, Angela L., 1623 S. 136th St., $420,000.

4N Partners LLP to Mohsbros Holdings LLC, 13305 B St., $975,000.

Anchor Stone Fund 2 LLC to Jensen, Benjamin and Jensen, Andy J., 10925 Poppleton Ave., $358,000.

Elliott, Linda K. to Ali, Hassan A. Chaman and Mohammadullah, Shafiqeh, 14707 Hascall St., $265,000.

Ross, Caleb Isaacs and Ross, Corinne Ashley to Cordell, Michael Lee and Cordell, Jacqueline Dawn, 2317 S. 125th Ave., $264,000.

Eckert Family Farms LLC to Frevert, Brett, 1605 Crawford Road, $385,000.

Bear Homes PC to Podwinski, Jeanette M., 2908 S. 135th St., $225,056.

Chedel, Alec and Chedel, Tahnee to Ackerman, Mark and Renshaw, Robby, 11824 Frances St., $360,000.

Powers, Stewart S. to Henderson, Colby and Henderson, Nicole, 2535 S. 123rd St., $220,000.

68152

Aloys Acres and Kanne Korp LP to Coleman, Richard Michael and Coleman, Jeannette, 6506 Howell St., $160,000.

68154

Biven, Matthew J. and Biven, Ashlee M. to Elsasser, Joseph E. and Elsasser, Jaime L., 14204 Seward St., $580,000.

Larson, Thomas E. and Larson, Julene F. to Carr, Steven and Carr, Patricia A., 1105 N. 153rd Ave., $350,000.

Sue Lynn LLC to Neuberger, Karly J., 812 N. 123rd Court, $159,600.

Rossiter, Lillian E. to Matsunami, Randy K., 11664 Douglas St., $300,000.

Charlsen, Adam N. Trust to Langendorfer Properties Five LLC, 939 S. 153rd St., $256,600.

Roley-Roberts, Michelle and Roberts, Ryan to Jensen, Christine T., 305 S. 127th St., $405,000.

Reeves, Kyle and Reeves, Kara to Kovar, Matthew J. and Evon, Kurtis A., 13130 Mason St., $450,100.

68164

Evans, Joseph T. and Evans, Andrea M. to Phalen, Christopher, 14012 Ames Ave., $474,000.

O’Connor, John F. and O’Connor, Irina V. to Hayden, Traci and Hayden, Michael, 13319 Sahler St., $313,000.

Tran-Balk, Hoa T. and Balk, Samuel to Pritschow, Daniel and Mirfield, Te Anna, 12676 Fowler Ave., $265,000.

Rogers, James S. and Rogers, Kristine A. to McRae, Jennifer and McRae, David, 4430 N. 142nd St., $450,000.

Krambeck, Briana and Richter, Briana R. to Ajavon, Madeleine Amenou, 14202 Newport Ave., $274,000.

Wattier, Vernon D. and Wattier, Patricia to Girley, Juhwaski and Hansen, Samantha, 4806 N. 129th Ave., $250,000.

Mary Jane Thompson Trust and Thompson, Mary Jane, trustee to Bang, David A. and Bang, Diane M., 13470 Fowler Ave., $370,000.

Johnson, Velvet and Johnson, Nicholas to Deboer, Wendy Ellen, 13465 Browne St., $425,000.

Roth, Lois J. to No Limit Holdings LLC, 11232 Patrick Ave., $200,000.

Shecterle, Mark A. and Shecterle, April I. to Gross, Duane J. and Kearney, Mary E., 4909 N. 136th Ave., $412,000.

Leavitt, Jessica Lynn and Leavitt, Jessica L. to White, Barbara A. and White, Mark, 4632 N. 127th St., $215,000.

Moser, Jennifer to Lane, Leslie, 11510 Bauman Circle, $246,000.

Aura Home Solutions LLC to Louverture Family Investments LLC, 12127 Erskine Circle, $180,000.

Universal Assurors Agency Inc. to Gyhra, Jamie, 2717 N. 121st Ave., $272,000.

Hagans, Daniel J. and Hagans, Elizabeth R. to Janssen, Dustin Ray and Janssen, Kristina R., 2526 N. 130th St., $290,000.

Schuemann, Jeffrey and Schuemann, Jessica to Swanson, Austin and Swanson, Reinette, 5911 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $265,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Durham, Pamela E. to Rauchenstein, Werner J. Jr. and Rauchenstein, Gina M., 1004 Durand Drive, $290,000.

Mireles, Kristina to Taylor, Brian and Taylor, Tammy, 1001 Bert Murphy Blvd, $205,000.

Durr, Zoey I. and Vogler, Koby to Bauermeister, John and Bauermeister, Michelle, 723 Willow Circle, $215,000.

Cronin, Mary E., successor trustee, and Sanna, Joseph & Sadie Jr. Revocable Trust to Prestige Custom Homes PC, 1107 Colorado St., $160,000.

Cam Real Estate Xia LLC to Salina, Ascencion Jaimes and Trejo, Hortensia Galvan, 1522 N. 9th St., $205,000.

Woods, Thomas Francis and Woods, Kristine Marie to Werner, Sebastian and Werner, Katherine, 1707 Cascio Drive, $196,000.

Kelly, Shane M. to Schmidt, Andrew and Schmidt, Kiley, 1211 Bellevue Blvd N., $440,000.

Goan, Dustin A. and Goan, Madison M. to Sheridan, Daniel and Sheridan, Lauren, 2307 Julie Circle, $321,000.

LaCosse, Zach and LaCosse, Amy to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 2529 Calhoun St., $125,000.

Sheridan, William and Sheridan, Erin to Merlyn and Sons Investment LLC, 2809 Angie Drive, $231,000.

68028

Marx, Mindy Jo and Marx, Matthew to Connors, Cara and Grunden, Carl, 10004 S. 202nd St., $420,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Hicks, Pamela Jean and Hicks, Kevin Don, 10403 S. 209th St., $407,000.

Ives, Adam R. and Ives, Kayla to Abdullah, Hafez Mohammad Ammar and Anwar, Mehwish, 17029 Colleen Lane, $419,000.

68046

Sauer, Jessica Anna and Roland, John Calvin to Beekman, Dawn R., 2302 S. Mineral Drive, $292,000.

Kresl, Crystal L. to Leisure, Aaron A., 906 Cody Circle, $117,000.

Leisure, Aaron to Schmitz, Ida N. and Schmitz, David J., 906 Cody Circle, $301,000.

Howe, Samuel G. and Binger Howe, Elysa A. to Scanlan, Claire and Scanlan, Arlis, 210 E. 7th St., $241,000.

Bernal, Edwin and Bernal, Meriel to Wiese, Miranda Cassidy, 805 Joseph Drive, $365,000.

Laun, Gary and Cook, Rebecca A. to Necker, Kevin C. and Necker, Linda A., 907 Edgewater Drive, $290,000.

O’Malley Michael and O’Malley, Rachel to Brian and Sally Barr Revocable Trust and Barr, Brian and Barr, Sally, trustees, 11435 S. 123rd Ave., $935,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Culver, Linda K., 10423 S. 109th St., $416,000.

Weissenfels, Patricia G. to Jedras, Mark John and Li, May M., 11617 Glenn St., $390,000.

Sutter, Sarah M. to Lopez, Erica J. and Lopez, Alan D., 1128 Hackney Drive, $305,000.

Gonzalez, Reyna G. to Flores, Joseph J. II and Flores, Kindall, 1101 Fenwick St., $347,000.

Tulip, Robert and Malone, Kathryn to Rodriquez, Justin and Anderson, Anna, 1309 Lambert Drive, $385,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Ness, Mary Ann, 11323 Portage Circle, $405,000.

Sigman, Larry Jason and Sigman, Kaori to Reber, Daniel and Reber, Tanya, 2209 S. River Rock Drive, $360,000.

68123

Lentsch, Katrina fka Hartman, Katrina and Lentsch, Ryan to Faflak, Richard George Paul and Wang, Xin, 2602 Ponderosa Drive, $262,000.

Pelikan, Sara, trustee to Quickdraw Lending LLC, 3009 Coffey Ave., $147,000.

Terrigino, Nicholas and Terrigino, Laura to Larson, Andrew and Larson, Julia, 2606 Century Road, $320,000.

Parker, Andre and Parker, Samantha to Dynamic Properties LLC, 13263 Brookside Drive, $240,000.

OM 3406 Castile Trust and Western Financial LLC, trustee to Hartzell Real Estate P.C., 3406 Castile Drive, $157,000.

Parthenon Properties LLC to Forward Property LLC, 14408 S. 29th St., $248,000.

Natho, Christain and Natho, Allisan to Huynh, Dan and Nguyen, Nina, 2305 Plymouth Rock Road, $411,000.

Harrison, Bernard Jr. to Sysel, Ivan L. and Sysel, Lori J., 3120 Duane Ave., $130,000.

Gamary, Kendall and Gamary, Carter to McMann, Bruce and McMann, May, 10317 S. 26th St., $260,000.

Remmert, Jeffrey David and Remmert, Cara Leigh to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3203 Blackhawk Drive, $190,000.

Edmonds, Scott and Edmonds, Joleen to Rocke, Owen and Rocke, Kimberly, 2509 Century Road, $350,000.

Rock, Christopher and Rock, Kristin to Pumilia, Anthony, 15001 Marseille Ave., $330,000.

Monteleone, Anthony and Monteleone, Iara to Hoffman, Nicholas L. and Hoffman, Megan, 9904 S. 9th Circle, $265,000.

68128

Phelps, Valerie S. to Purple Odyssey LLC, 7705 S. 73rd Ave., $140,000.

Kirby, Patricia L. to Hodge, Mary E., 8829 Elm Drive, $200,000.

Glover, Julie K. to Alexander, Jessica, 7331 Frederick Ave., $215,000.

Fury, Colin to Wahab, Lydia Kathryn and Wahab, Rahman, 7343 La Vista Drive, $185,000.

Greenhagen, Robert M. Sr and Greenhagen, Julie A. to McCleary, William, 7628 S. 101st St., $435,000.

Paypal Inc. to Kiewit PPL LLC, 12312 Port Grace Blvd, $32,400,000.

68133

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vance, Jay L. and Vance, Ella B., 13503 S. 54th Circle, $423,000.

Reese, Ronnie L., personal representative, and Ronnie C. Reese Estate to Boese, Clifford J. and D’Agostino, Alana, 2215 Aberdeen Drive, $315,000.

Peterson, Troy and Peterson, Tiffany to Taylor David I. and O’Connor Joseph T. II, 215 Castle Pine Drive, $365,000.

Paul, Gary L. Jr. and Paul, Terrie K. to Urich, John, 110 Fleetwood Drive, $380,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Rodgers, Janelle A. and Rodgers, Cory A., 5510 Lawnwood Drive, $403,000.

68136

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Baker, David J., 8119 S. 178th St., $339,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Smith, David and Smith, Julie, 18468 Chutney Drive, $376,000.

Hudson, Mitchel T. and Hudson, Woroud Rosanna to Devon Bank, 19030 Josephine St., $355,000.

Devon Bank to Nouhou, Ramatou Sadou and Saidou, Sadou Soumana, 19030 Josephine St., $265,000.

Hoskinson, Danielle and Hoskinson, Taylor to Dale, Jason and Dale, Sandra, 9818 S. 184th St., $428,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Matlock, Dale E. and Matlock, Dorothy D., 9307 S. 177th St., $436,000.

Ashby, James B. and Ashby, Angela L. to Wrench, Anthony T. and Wrench, Rachel M., 8820 S. 163rd Ave., $352,000.

Rin Estilo LLC to Drake, Ryan, 18006 Edna St., $265,000.

Sorenson, Michael and Manzer, Ashley nka Sorenson, Ashley to Moss T Squared Properties LLC, 17743 Josephine St., $247,000.

Brick, Philip and Brick, Angela to Herr, Tyler Douglas and Herr, Sophie Lantta, 16128 Redwood St., $304,000.

Anderson, Joel to Marchese, Chris and Marchese, Amber, 7701 S. 167th St., $400,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Nelson Builders Inc., 16545 Riviera Drive, $210,000.

68138

Founders Ridge LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 12707 Cooper St., $95,000.

Elliott, Jay and Elliott, Jamie to Awe, Adam and Montes, Cassandra, 15129 Rock Circle Drive, $275,000.

Nabity Capital LLC to Garcia, Gerardo Gomez and Ruiz, Luz Maria Cardoso, 14817 Olive St., $240,000.

Sorys, Thomas Alan to Lang, Carla Denise, 7844 S. 155th Ave., $245,000.

Wooster, Colton W. and Hoffmann, Jessica E. to Johnson, Jennifer, 9007 David Circle, $195,000.

Driscoll, Julee L., personal representative and Anthony Wayne Driscoll Estate to Boll, Russell S. and Boll, Andrea M., 7717 S. 155th Ave., $340,000.

Negley, Jon and Negley, Taylor Marie fka Pane, Taylor Marie and Pane, Richard Lee and Pane, Pamela Marie to Renken, Joshua W., 14730 Emiline St., $258,000.

Langmade, Cynthia A. to Grassau, Elizabeth A. and Novak, Steven C., 13954 Olive Circle, $333,000.

68147

Schuldt, Dana to KDT LLC, 2814 Sandra St., $230,000.

MMJS Properties LLC to Allwyn Homes LLC, 7639 S. 42nd St., $150,000.

Moppin, Jane M. to Kolund, Bryce A. and Kolund, Tracey, 7519 Chandler Hills Drive, $127,000.

Plank, Spencer J. and Plank, Tayler A. to Munoz, Maria G. and Ortiz, Jose Juan Aguilar, 7322 S. 41st Ave., $185,000.

REO Asset Management Co. LLC to Diego, Andres Nicolas, 6906 Sarpy Ave., $155,000.

Watson REI LLC to Magana, Martin Avalos and Avalos, Carolina, 7202 S. 21st Ave., $140,000.

68157

Pote Investments LLC to Bagioli, Mathew, 7402 S. 53rd St., $335,000.

McIntosh, Brandon D. and McIntosh, Rachele A. to Halbfass, Adam and Halbfass, Breanne, 5014 White Cloud Drive, $212,000.

Knoblauch, Robert E. and Knoblauch, Helen K. to Zych, Ronald, 5025 White Cloud Drive, $220,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Evans, Cameron and Evans, Kelsey Kay, 8602 S. 63rd Circle, $409,000.

