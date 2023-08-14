DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Halsted Enterprises LLC to Lane Building Corp, 16254 Mormon St., $37,530.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 7409 N. 176th Ave., $61,950.

Hopkins, Corey R. and Hopkins, Dawnan E. to Evans, Christopher and Evans, Elisa, 9121 N. 169th St., $472,000.

Lane Building Corp. to Pattavina, Samuel J. and Pattavina, Shinelle L., 16254 Mormon St., $419,500.

Mantone, James and Mantone, Cheryl to Buman, Melissa K. and Buman, Daniel E., 8212 N. 166th St., $605,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Lane Building Corp, 16266 Mormon St., $38,050.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to We Rentals LLC, 8217 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $286,180.

Krejci Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 16959 Benjamin St., $55,000.

Treinen, Christopher and Treinen, Katie to Hathshire Berkaway LLC, 15317 Whitmore St., $244,000.

Dimitroff, Kellie Jo to Morehouse, Yvette, 7232 N. 154th St., $527,500.

Capistrant, Brian J. and Capistrant, Darlene S. to Foley, Aubrey Jo and Foley, Jeffrey Charles, 7384 N. 169th St., $499,500.

Stodola Land Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 11210 N. 169th St., $63,000.

Laing, Chad T. and Laing, Shelly A. to Glasnapp, Matthew and Glasnapp, Katie, 7760 N. 153rd St., $449,000.

68022

SOS LLC to Curt Hofer Construction LLC, 2714 S. 225th Circle, $675,000.

Walker, James A. and Walker, Ronita J. to Maverick Enterprises LLC, 20491 Poplar St., $115,000.

Janjua, Parminder S. and Kaur, Sukwinder to Racki, Andrew, 5903 N. 183rd St., $425,000.

Breault, David G. Jr. and Breault, Jennifer R. to Sanley, Elizabeth, 18051 Fowler Ave., $476,024.

Caniglia, John and Caniglia, Cindy to Borg, Carin J. and Borg, Randal K., 1723 Blue Sage Parkway, $825,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Kisker, William J. and Kisker, Halsie M., 21111 Larimore Ave., $400,100.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Miller, Eric C. and Miller, Heather L., 18764 Spaulding St., $673,702.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Uppala, Radhakrishna and Uppala, Ratnamala, 18113 Miami St., $725,000.

Meyer, Mitchell and Meyer, Darla to Bonk, Robert and Bonk, Jan, 4407 N. 189th St., $572,500.

Advantage Development Inc. to David Thoms Construction LLC and Schleppenbach, Adam Michael, 2749 N. 182nd St., $94,950.

Empire Estates LLC to Shah, Shahen and Shah, Bakhtmaro, 6461 S. 208th St., $650,000.

Heavican Homes Inc. to Kopun, Alexander and Kopun, Jennifer, 3820 George B. Lake Parkway, $503,934.

Kaufman, Brian D. and Kaufman, Chelsea A. to Mirza, Mahum A. and Mirza, Muazzam M., 18758 Sahler St., $623,000.

Richardson, Nicholas G. to Acosta, Rodolfo and Ramirez, Maria Isabel Padilla, 1208 N. 181st St., $429,900.

Five & Five Development LLC to Kelly, John and Kelly, Annette, 6424 S. 208th Ave., $535,000.

Badalucco Family Revocable Trust and Badalucco, Marc A., trustee to Romero, Jake Anthony, 4802 N. 187th Ave., $600,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reafleng, Austianna A. and Reafleng, Beau Gregory B., 21204 Madison St., $358,604.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ladda, Ankita Ram, 4921 N. 181st St., $408,968.

Charleston Homes LLC to Sudtelgte, Rachael, 18305 Meredith Ave., $424,336.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Mathis, Robert and Mathis, Rachel, 21607 K St., $605,095.

Kota, Aditya and Pasumarthy, Sesharamya to Varman, Rahul and Varman, Devin, 18320 Grant St., $538,000.

Rutherford, Amanda M. to Ibrahim, Adam Babker Mustafa and Ahmed, Khadiga Hussien Adu, 18907 Miami St., $330,000.

Stodola Land Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 18313 Meredith Ave., $120,000.

Keval Construction LLC to Slayton, Matthew A. and Babe, Quinn Kennedy, 3607 S. 205th St., $710,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to DHIR-Iowa I LLC, 4626 N. 190th Ave., $1,394,661.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Einhaus, Brian C. and Blecher, Mariah L., 6118 S. 211st St., $377,163.

Stovie, Stephanie A. and Frederick, Stephanie A. to Elliott, Philip and Elliott, Philip T., 4111 N. 213rd Circle, $255,000.

68064

Fisher, Shelbi to Lebs, Colby and Lebs, Becky, 116 E. Charles St., $38,000.

Gaffney, Daniel to Davidson, Felix and O’Connor, Patricia, 22 Ginger Cove Road, $735,000.

Deane, Wanda M. and Deane, Wanda to BTI North LLC, 215 N. Spruce St., $250,000.

Tomanek Enterprise Inc. to Keber, Rachel M., 108 W. Whittingham St., $225,000.

Midwest Dwellings LLC to Birt, Sarah and Birt, Jake, 1108 Valley View St., $378,000.

68069

Wiggs, Neal T. and Wiggs, Andrea A. to Hoffman, Matthew, 715 Riverside Drive, $750,000.

Kakish, Eyad F. and Kakish, Carol E. to Edward Guy Jukes Trust and Jukes, Edward Guy, trustee, 542 S. 249th Circle, $1,260,000.

68102

1217 Partnership LLC to 888 Food Hall LLC, 1217 Howard St., $1,158,000.

902 Omaha LLC to Smidt, Jasmine, 300 S. 16th St. #902, $180,000.

68104

Baty, Derek C. to Lariviere, Zachary, 6349 Seward St., $240,000.

Samson Holdings LLC to McCrann, Eugene Brendan and McCrann, Tracie Togami, 2047 N. 48th Ave., $470,000.

Banse, Raymond W. and Johnson, Kathleen, personal representative to Welna-Landholm, Benjamen Michael and Welna, Alexandra Jean, 5605 Camden Ave., $225,000.

Virginia M. Donahoe Trust and Donahoe, Stephen A., trustee to Donahoe, Stephen A., 2332 N. 71st St., $120,000.

Met Properties LLC to Success for Life Investments LLC, 3616 N. 52nd St., $142,000.

Maline, Alex and Maline, Alysa to Steffens, Alex J., 3552 N. 60th St., $165,900.

Wheeldon, Danielle R. and Grant, Danielle R. to Matukewicz, Martin and Matukewicz, Elizabeth, 5825 Ohio St., $244,000.

Sailors, Michael L. and Sailors, Aimee R. to Watson REI LLC, 5611 N. 69th Ave., $91,000.

Piper, Wesley N. and Piper, Colette D. to Awe Revocable Family Trust and Evers, Wesley J., trustee, 4918 Grant St., $280,000.

Yellow Submarine Realty LLC to Patriot de America LLC, 5704 N. 49th Ave., $110,000.

Scybert, Richard Jon and Jensen, Joyce A. to Kaspar, Jason A., 2941 N. 49th St., $225,000.

Koesters & Klein Properties LLC to Salgado, Juan and Salgado, Micaela, 5306 N. 45th St., $167,500.

Abbott, James D. and Abbott, Katherine C. to Folks, Rebecca and Folks, Rebecca N., 2712 N. 45th Ave., $240,000.

SAS Properties LLC to Fugate, Adele, 2027 N. 65th St., $225,000.

68105

Schlick Properties LLC to Nebraska Medical Center, 3910 Dewey Ave., $710,500.

3211 LLC to Vigneri, Anthony J., 3211 Gold St., $196,000.

Galles, Gregory L., trustee to Ivy Properties Inc., 3015 S. 38th Ave., $133,000.

Rabe, Steven W. to Callahan, Thomas and Callahan, Susan, 500 S. 37th St 401, $199,950.

Fortina, David J. and Fortina, Susan B. to Patterson, Yasin K. and Patterson, Elizabeth C., 3504 Woolworth Ave., $500,000.

Romano, Justin and Hazlewood, Dayna to Clarke-Polina, Damian, 3639 Hascall St., $250,000.

MME Trust and Mandolfo, Samuel, trustee to Nice Casas LLC, 2606 Poppleton Ave., $15,000.

Unit 204 Partnership to Yarroju, Vinod Kumar, 500 S. 37th St. #204, $195,000.

3012 Dewey Avenue LLC to Alvarado, Nathan E., 918 S. 25th St., $310,000.

68106

Harvest Capital LLC to Gould, Jackson, 5837 Cedar St., $220,000.

Seoane, Alia and Liberta, Arturo Seoane to Brown, Elizabeth Janice, 2119 S. 61st St., $423,270.

Graff, Isaac to Giandinoto, Tessa A., 4538 Hascall St., $175,000.

Grashorn, Debra and Stark, Cassandra L. to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 3707 S. 48th Ave., $230,000.

Thomas, Marilyn A. to Luth, Kurt L. and Luth, Heather S., 5820 Briggs St., $231,500.

Mehrhoff, Martin T. and Anderson, Alexandria to Martin, Ahmod D. and Martin, Abby L., 5517 Woolworth Ave., $252,500.

68107

Jimenez-Villanueva, Bryan A. and Throop, Veronica A. to Mortorff, Joselle, 3817 R St., $207,000.

Jean M. Volcek Trust and Volcek, Kyle, trustee to Lorenzo, Sebastian Pascual and Juan, Juana Diego, 2052 Monroe St., $250,000.

68108

Head Down Enterprises Nebraska LLC to ABC Investments LLC, 2012 Vinton St., $525,000.

Villareal, Ramon and Santos, Marcelina to Ocana, Martha, 2008 Oak St., $93,000.

McKay Enterprises Inc. to MMJS Properties LLC, 3507 S. 20th St., $21,000.

JBM Investments LLC to Montejo, Aida M. Lucas and Bernabe, Juan Miguel Bernabe, 1231 S. 15th St., $185,000.

Jacqueline A. Loth Revocable Trust and Pedersen, Julie A., trustee to Zuniga, Virginia Galindo, 1705 Van Camp Ave., $195,000.

Selfmade LLC to Faught, Bradley Cole, 2414 S. 6th St., $230,000.

Bauer, Patrick E. and Bauer, Sharon to Meyer, Jaclyn, 1811 Ontario St., $155,500.

68110

North Omaha Crown V Limited Partnership to Wilson, Amber and Wilson, Amber R., 2118 Pinkney St., $31,946.

68111

Light Bulb Realty & Investments LLC to Maly, James R., 4264 Binney St., $27,000.

Reinsch, Ethan James to Wells, Kody, 5309 N. 44th Ave., $175,500.

Tran, Tony V. and Tran, Nu T. to Cash Realty Solutions LLC, 5373 N. 29th St., $213,000.

Gonzalez, Jesus G. and Gonzalez, Jesus to TPC Corp., 4223 Seward St., $165,000.

United Republic Bank to Janoff, Holly Marie, 3712 N. 43rd St., $118,000.

No Limit Holdings LLC to Ball, William Caleb and Ball, Valkyrie A., 3336 Redman Ave., $148,000.

Berry, Janis M. and Berry, Teresa to Garcia, Edita Elizabeth, 4127 N. 40th St., $60,000.

Chatelain Properties LLC to Mohr, Alex R. and Mohr, Rachel Natasha, 2418 N. 33rd Ave., $80,000.

Enriquez, Leticia Ortega and Arizmendis, Lorenzo Quijano to Enriquez, Leticia Ortega, 6335 N. 36th St., $62,850.

KCN Group LLC to Pruess, Christin and KCN Group LLC, 3935 N. 39th St., $52,500.

Pearls Enterprises LLC to Ocana, Martha, 3322 N. 39th St., $108,500.

Chihuahua, Pedro Quintano and Manriquez, Mayra Jazmin Zamarripa, personal representative to Rios, Francisco Tovar, 4227 Browne St., $56,000.

Janovich Investments LLC to Ramirez, Dimas, 3306 Redman Ave., $90,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Ku, Wah, 2504 Binney St., $175,000.

Davault, Homer to Hernandez, Evangelina Cotto, 3340 Fowler Ave., $162,000.

68112

Graves, Susan to Taylor, Michael D., 3108 Bondesson St., $104,000.

CZR Repaint Experts LLC to Pena, Erick B. Alfaro, 3976 Iowa St., $185,000.

Lawrence Adler Revocable Trust and Adler, Lawrence, trustee to Caballero, Conrado and Caballero, Michelle, 3630 State St., $331,450.

Feltman, Deborah I. to Keller, Leslie A., 7515 N. 28th Ave., $90,000.

NorthO LLC to Phase One Properties LLC, 7161 N. 39th St., $145,000.

SYFL Development Group LLC to Ashbrook Capital Management LLC, 2726 Whitmore St., $16,360.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Gawrych, James B. Jr., 3116 Sheffield St., $221,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Four Star Realty Investments LLC, 2873 Read St., $142,000.

Earlywine, Maggie to Kuti, Austin, 7817 N. 36th St., $226,000.

Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Scott, Joshua and Coughran, Kathleen, 2726 Whitmore St., $20,000.

68114

Stratton, Lois and Stratton, Gene T. Jr., personal representative to Forrest, Eldan, 10613 Decatur St., $225,000.

Seidler, William E. Jr. to Hollman, Michael T. and Chesen, Chelsea L., 7940 Howard St., $365,000.

Wolters, Paul D., personal representative and Wolters, Therese A. to Buhr, Rodney W. and Buhr, Kristin Michelle, 770 N. 93rd St 3B6, $425,000.

Bronte Home Buyers LLC to Jules and Dot Restoration LLC, 8504 Douglas St., $605,000.

Stanley, Nikki B. to Lien, Cory and Lien, Patricia, 1509 Cole Creek Drive, $251,000.

68116

Kiger, William E. Jr. and Kiger, Jason L., personal representative to Gilbert, Elizabeth K., 3805 N. 161st Ave., $280,000.

Shannon, Liliana E., successor trustee to 5109 Real Estate B LLC, 2907 N. 145th St., $214,900.

Wilkerson, Joshua to Riddell, Jonathan, 4259 N. 164th St., $360,000.

KCCK Properties LLC to Smith, Kirsten, 14931 Binney St., $255,000.

Bengs, Cindy L. to Khan, Umair and Tanveer, Rohma, 17183 Manderson St., $255,000.

Henrichsen, Erin M. to Bhavaraju, Srinivasa Rao and Venkata, Siva Naga Hanumath Anil Kumar Kota, 5155 N. 144th Court, $225,000.

Assadi, Brittney M. and Assadi, Matthew N. to Stevens, Jeffrey B. and Stevens, Nancy L., 4876 N. 162nd St., $350,000.

Bosilevac, Thomas and Bosilevac, Darci to McDermott, Michael P. and McDermott, Emily L., 2309 N. 155th St., $420,000.

Karstrom, Timothy W. and Karstrom, Luz Maria to Kaufman, David and Kaufman, Nicole, 16202 Taylor St., $425,000.

Gerhard, Heather L. to Kandimalla, Prasad and Chigurupati, Neela, 2126 N. 167th Circle, $272,000.

Apples Way LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 16862 Crown Point Ave., $69,500.

Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 17130 Evans St., $2,011,854.

Cai, Yu and Xie, Shuwei to Walz, Luke and Walz, Molly, 16909 Tibbles St., $292,000.

Deuel, Charlotte and Deuel-Rutt, Dawn to Santee, Lauren E., 14668 Sahler Court, $206,000.

Jones, Matthew and McDonnell-Jones, Erin to Fazilatfar, Hossein and Khanjani, Mehrnaz, 2407 N. 147th St., $380,000.

Mosaic Foundation to Lam Management LLC, 6640 N. 149th Ave., $280,000.

Cheloha, Leigh and Cheloha, John A. to Richardson, Nicholas Grant and Reason, Katie Kristine, 16167 Pinkney St., $550,000.

Intrieri, Michael A. and Intrieri, Deann to Drier, Daniel, 17508 Tibbles St., $455,000.

Rheiner, Michael W. and Rheiner, Tammie M. to Brown, Lisa and Brown, Aaron, 2716 N. 161st Ave., $605,000.

McAndrew, Robert and McAndrew, Michelle to Lynn A. Hahn and Revocable Living Trust and Hahn, Suzanne L., trustee, 3002 N. 144th Terrace, $335,000.

Wexler, Lisa M. to Glenn & Patricia Murakami Trust and Murakami, Glenn T., trustee, 16488 Grant St., $260,000.

Adhikari, Som and Adhikari, Bishnu Maya to James & Kathi Sherwood Trust and Sherwood, James K., trustee, 16873 Browne St., $305,500.

Grossman, Dillon and Grossman, Tierney to Neville, Cole and Neville, Alexa, 4606 N. 168th Ave., $295,000.

Stephens, Richard Jr. and Stephens, Abbie to Cogar, Bryan and Nieves, Coral, 4603 N. 165th St., $345,000.

68117

Clay, Christina and Fox, Christina to Hrabanek, Jacob and Miranda, Katie, 4860 S. 50th Ave., $230,000.

Faulkner, Derek J. to Mohan, Sujatha and Nagaraju, Mohan, 4419 S. 48th St., $106,000.

Cascio, Ivette and Alcala, Ivette to Smith, Linda J., 4812 S. 50th Terrace, $179,000.

FA Properties LLC to Luna, Nancy A., 4304 S. 61st Ave., $200,000.

68118

Straley, Joseph and Straley, Terri to Carr, Sherman L. and Carr, Janet, 17866 Harney St., $550,000.

Fisher, Philip H. and Fisher, Patricia A. to Robinson, Timothy and Robinson, Susan, 17119 Howard Place, $726,000.

Sanford, Mark N. and Sanford, Kelly to Persson, Jeffrey Dean and Mulholland, Meredith A., 1306 N. 162nd St., $475,000.

Schuett, Gregory R. and Schuett, Catherine A. to Davis, Amber R. and Davis, Amber, 1652 N. 174th St., $457,000.

68122

Tingler, Robert F. to Watson REI LLC, 7717 N. 83rd St., $210,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Harding, Brandon and Harding, Emma, 7910 N. 86th Ave., $339,975.

Smithell, Christopher James and Smithell, Megan Ann to Pettersen, Luke Erling and Pettersen, Kimberly Hardges, 10427 Newport Ave., $335,000.

Downey, Rita M. to John, Pamela J., 7666 Potter St., $265,000.

Dykstra, Seth O. and Dykstra, Laura E. to Rosales, Emmanuel Perez and de Perez, Mayra D. Carreto Melara, 7355 Weber St., $275,000.

Cogar, Bryan Christopher to Reh, Hsaw and Meh, Bo, 6732 N. 104th St., $315,000.

68124

Petersen, Matthew L. and Petersen, Joan to Schuster, Ryan C. and Schuster, Hannah D., 9912 Nina St., $248,500.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Task Force Enterprises LLC, 8102 Hascall St., $180,000.

68127

McDaniel, Steven and Moore, Ashleigh to Heien, Rhonda A., 8305 Main St., $199,000.

Perkins, Zachary and Perkins, Amanda to Murphy, Matthew and Loseke, Natalie, 7517 Drexel St., $271,900.

Florence M. Howell Revocable Trust and Howell, Dennis L., trustee to Gollehon, Grant, 10333 N St., $270,000.

Pirtle, Clinton R. and Pirtle, Jordan to Fairway Properties LLC, 9224 R St., $182,000.

Bayliss, Brian and Bayliss, Crystal to Hollister, Lauren Faye and Hollister, Alexander Miles, 10542 Y St., $399,000.

68130

Kelly, John C. and King-Kelly, A. Annette to Shaw, Nicholas and Shaw, Lacey M., 2605 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $350,000.

Heidrick, Joseph and Heidrick, Yulia to Pittman, William D. and Bodfield, Taylor J., 15831 Valley St., $350,000.

68131

Adkins, Retha and Hanlon, Lara, personal representative to Blackboard Properties LLC, 3865 California St., $180,000.

Buman, Daniel E. and Buman, Melissa K. to Page, Ashton Craig and Page, Patricia Anne, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5502, $462,000.

R3L LLC to Hansen, Joshua and Hansen, Alexandria, 118 Park Ave., $200,000.

Adair 0453 to Adair Holdings LLC, 4416 Chicago St., $116,400.

KZ Properties LLC to Dussen, John Vander, 123 N. 41st St., $365,000.

Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 3855 Dodge St., $2,476,796.

Vescio, Cahterine L. and Vescio, Catherine L. to Harmon, Zach, 3418 Burt St., $180,000.

Johnston, Joshua Ryan and Snyders, Shannyn Lu to O’Connell, Staci, 105 N. 31st Ave., #806, $119,500.

68132

Chicago Plex LLC to Chicago Street Partners LLC, 5127 Chicago St., $750,100.

Torres, Sarah to Elder, James and Elder, Christina, 5108 Burt St., $294,500.

Fay, Janet D. to Sanchez, Jesus K., 6756 Hamilton St., $125,000.

68134

Hoch Holdings LLC to Maloney, Julie, 9823 Pratt St., $134,661.

Ihrig Family Trust and Ihrig, Scott, trustee to O’Callaghan, Sarah Ashleigh-Marie, 3425 Old Maple Road, $230,000.

Starman, Jeffery and Starman, Mary Colleen to Starman, Colton, 8510 Evans St., $205,000.

Messick, Callie and Stiles, Timothy S. to Belleza, Daniel Garduno and Dominquez, Diana Vega, 9824 Ellison Ave., $227,000.

Lortz, John R. and Phan, Thuyphuc Thi to Phan, Thuyphuc T. and Phan, Si V., 9729 Ogden Circle, $85,700.

Rowles, Carl and Howard, Colton to Hilley, Kendra L., 3914 N. 94th St., $296,000.

Albert J. Dyczek Trust and Dyczek, Albert J., trustee to JC 33 Investments LLC, 9603 Binney St., $335,000.

Modern Blend Holdings and Mark Brungardt LLC to Robbins, Desmond and Robbins, Judea, 3509 N. 82nd St., $355,000.

Peters, Nathan and Peters, Paige to Malmstrom, Ian C. and Maul, Sarah L., 10011 Bedford Ave., $281,500.

McKinney, Clifford and McKinney, Sandra K. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 8901 Miami St., $256,000.

Hemminger, Andrew R. to Lopez, Jaciel Lopez and Tejeda, Rubi Esmeralda Perez, 8120 Lake St., $275,000.

68135

Lelugas, Martin Joseph and Lelugas, Kristi to Urzendowski, Sydney, 19320 Blaine St., $424,900.

Nichols, Christopher A. and Nichols, Kathryn L. to Kohlbek, Justin and Kohlbek, Brittany, 19514 Z St., $410,000.

Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 16845 Polk Place, $2,470,042.

Millard 35 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 4503 S. 202nd Ave., $97,500.

Advantage Investment Properties LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 20307 K St., $115,000.

BSR-FW LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6614 S. 200th Ave., $65,750.

Mathis, Robert B. and Mathis, Rachel A. to Davis, James and Kerkhove, Connie, 6304 S. 177th St., $475,000.

Walles, Harry A. and Walles, Caroline F. to Bradshaw, Andrew Francis and Foster, Sara Ann, 16351 Polk St., $350,000.

Peters, Karen J. to English, Shelley, 6206 S. 190th Terrace, $326,000.

Pleiss, Patrick D. and Pleiss, Luta K. to Thurston, David Brian and Thurston, Erinn Kay, 16815 I Circle, $410,000.

68137

Simonsen, Steven K. and Simonsen, Colleen A. to Bergt, David, 12905 Old Cherry Road, $373,000.

Chu, Tak Pun and Cao, Yong Ming to Panter, David and Harte, Mackenzie, 11034 Y St., $296,000.

Cackin, Michael D. to Safe Harbour Eat-XLI LLC, 5106 S. 122nd St., $220,000.

Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 5310 S. 108th St., $2,281,882.

Kudrna, Adam and Kudrna, Amber Christina to Swope, Jeffrey J. and Swope, Rebecca L., 6719 S. 135th Ave., $250,000.

Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 13725 Q St., $2,162,525.

Jones, Steven A. and Jones, Laurie E. to Perkins, Zachary and Perkins, Amanda, 5906 S. 151st St., $350,000.

McGinty, Mary and Rogers, Michelle to Schnabel, Amy L., 13679 W St., $246,300.

Madrahimov, Alisher and Madov, Alex to Madrahimov, Shuhrat, 6723 S. 145th St., $125,200.

Tesar, Rene D. and Tesar, Judy A. to DeSimone, Michelle, 4952 S. 150th Place, $287,500.

68142

John S. Diamantis Living Trust and Diamantis, John S., trustee to German, Jordan and German, Elaine, 8213 N. 127th Ave., $660,000.

Zeineddine, Sami Khalil and Zeineddine, Ghiwa to O’Connor, James and O’Connor, Lori, 7324 N. 122nd Avenue Circle, $575,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Bush, Stephen T. and Bush, Jessica, 7302 N. 143rd St., $300,000.

Fischer, Michele M. to O’Malley, Sean and O’Malley, Maria, 11519 Scott St., $835,000.

68144

T & L. LLC to Lorenz Corp, 2606 S. 132nd St., $1,530,000.

Pedersen, James L. and Pedersen, Roger, personal representative to Woods, Jeffrey D. and Woods, Jennifer L., 3122 S. 122nd Ave., $220,000.

Topolski, Diane and Johnson, Kinsley to Spratt, Seth E. and Spratt, Tanya L., 1114 S. 113rd Place, $921,000.

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Jonglertham, Pornchai and Valino, Maria Amparo, 1716 S. 151st Ave., $275,000.

Hollman, Michael and Chesen, Chelsea to Galvin, Kevin and Mukasa, Michelle, 1537 S. 110th St., $800,000.

Kohlbek, Justin and Kohlbek, Brittany to Boyd, Andrea and Zerbe, Ben, 1350 S. 133rd St., $340,000.

Culver, Virginia and Witchell, Marlena, personal representative to Oldenhuis, Kim, 2912 S. 121st St., $165,000.

Santon, Ely V. and Santon, Nina A. to RHBRREI LLC, 3726 S. 126th Ave., $172,500.

Lindhorst, Dale P. and Lindhorst, Susan J. to Anson, Hillary and Anson, Mallory, 13519 Spring St., $245,000.

Dadura, David A. to Young, Trevor, 12416 Crawford Road, $318,000.

68152

Greise, Megan Elizabeth to Al-Salim, Bashar and Al-Salim, Sarah C., 6418 Newport Ave., $185,000.

Aloys Acres and Kanne Korp LP to Mohsin, Shehnaz and Vaziri, Imran, 6440 Howell St., $160,000.

68154

Laird, Joseph F. and Laird, Rene to Caudillo, Eric and Caudillo, Melanie, 11708 Howard Road, $365,000.

O’Brien, James D. and O’Brien, Michele L. to Worley, Zachary and Worley, Kelsey, 625 S. 124th St., $250,000.

Irene E. Summers Revocable Trust and Crevier, Sybil S., trustee to Libis, Cory R. and Libis, Angela, 12917 Dewey Ave., $270,000.

Wolf, Steven R. and Wolf, Keery L. to Reid, Kimberly R., 12930 Izard St., $450,000.

Yang, Liu to Reeves, Jordan, 11126 Leavenworth St., $240,500.

Long, Sheryl A. Phillibert to Mecom, Deborah, 964 S. 119th Court, $297,000.

Dryden, Marian M. to Gier, Candace, 12459 Deer Hollow Drive, $365,000.

Michalak, Paul Brian to Flugge, Jennifer A., 735 N. 155th Ave., $350,000.

Turetsky, Lazar R. to Peters, Nathan and Peters, Paige, 1326 N. 150th St., $325,000.

68164

Barnes, Jeffrey L. and Barnes, Melody to Velasco, Jon and McCann, Brittnee, 11633 Camden Ave., $260,000.

Allington, Joshua J. and Allington, Brianna R. to Williams, Jeffrey B. and Williams, Leeanne, 11655 Roanoke Blvd., $245,000.

Pattavina, Samuel and Pattavina, Shinelle to Villanueva, Bryan Alejandro Jimenez and Throop, Veronica Alexis, 12996 Redman Circle, $295,000.

Albritton, John M. and Steeleal-Britton, Patrice S. to Lippert, Joseph Dewayne and Lippert, Leslie Catherine, 4910 N. 127th St., $275,000.

Hilt, Brandon H. and Hilt, Kayleigh A. to Kilgore, Jameson Glenn and Kilgore, Dominique Joy, 5730 N. 130th St., $270,000.

VanStory, Tyler L. and VanStory, Aubrey M. to Clark, David J., 5434 N. 129th St., $245,000.

Ghotikar, Sandip and Ghotikar, Suvarna to Pfeiffer, Dane and Nelson, Jenna, 4310 N. 140th St., $405,000.

Niemann, John and Niemann, Kerry L. to Knuth, Dylan S. and Knuth, Morgan M., 13276 Binney St., $785,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Kramer, Remedios, personal representative, and Cecil L. Evans Estate to Morlan, Alexander and Morlan, Becca, 1220 St. Andrews Road, $250,000.

Ritchie, Lori S. and Ritchie, Gary J. to Andrade, Berenice Topete and Jasson, Lisandro and Ibarra, Pablo Topete, 1016 Day Drive, $320,000.

Vision Properties LLC to Villa, Emanuel Baeza, 1506 N. 9th St., $230,000.

Gorham, William W. and Gorham, Patricia M. to Madrid, Ruben, 402 Kountze Memorial Drive, $282,000.

Gabriel, Lydia L. fka York, Lydia L. and Gabriel, Chad to Serve Medical Solutions LLC, 207 Merwood St., $250,000.

68028

Silver Oak Estates LLC to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 22603 Circleestline Circle, $225,000.

Bennett, Loren and Bennett, Mary to Schrock, Vivian Joy and Oddo, Kenny, 11949 S. 217th St., $370,000.

George, Stephen and Voorhis George, Stacy to Helton, Timothy J. and Helton, Rosa L., 20021 Oak St., $437,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Young, Jill S., 10415 S. 209th St., $382,000.

Snell, Gerald J., successor trustee, and Snell, John R. & Marlene R. Living Trust to Carney, Jospeh L. and Carney, Mary C. and Carney Revocable Trust, 317 Sherwood Circle, $350,000.

Kenner, Abby M. and Kenner, Caleb to Jankiewicz, Nolan Kasmir and Jankiewicz, Megan Darla, 12015 S. 212th St., $420,000.

Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran to Gray, Kelly A. and Gray, Patrick W., 620 Figg St., $235,000.

Schreiber, Jerald H. and Schreiber, Mary Ann to Weiland, Tyler, 19803 Birch St., $360,000.

68046

Weston, Jodi D., personal representative, and Denise Turner Estate to LSDK LLC, 823 Janes View St., $220,000.

Phipps, Gordon D. II and Stafford, Christie to RHBRREI LLC, 811 Oak Ridge Road, $236,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Nguyen, Thuy T. and Nguyen, Tiffany, 12216 S. 111th Ave., $418,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Savage, Justyne D., 11739 S. 111th Ave., $435,000.

Galles, Gregory L.. trustee to 100 Year Homes Inc., 1120 Palomino Circle, $191,000.

Willett, Gilbert M. and Willett, Sandra L. to Santee, Mark A. and Santee, Toni L., 503 W. Centennial Road, $435,000.

Tierpoint Nebraska LLC fka Cosentry LLC to Tierpoint Properties LLC, 11425 S. 84th St., Suites 3 & 4, $2,920,000.

Wong, Jessica and Wong, Eric to Rader, Matthew P. and Rader, Maddy M., 11605 Glenn St., $390,000.

Cole, Christopher Hagen and Cole, Jessica to Bresley, Leon A. and Bresley, Sheila D., 831 Spruce Drive, $294,000.

68059

Bolter, Michael Sr. and Bolter, Pauline to Mattheis, Matthew Dakota and Brezina-Wilson, Lily, 205 Locust St., $194,000.

Shotkoski, I. Sandie and Shotkoski, Jerome J. to Tavornsak, Anan and Haranarn, Worawalun, 138 Main St., $24,000.

Salberg, Clayton and Salberg, Regina to Van Est, Kathryn, 360 Maple St., $196,000.

68123

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Livingston, Isaac Jr. and Garcia, Maribel, 14825 S. 19th St., $402,000.

Pettet, Tyler Herbert and Pettet, Ashley Jean to Youngling, Kevin and Youngling, Alica, 2905 Sheridan Road, $360,000.

Aumiller, Derrick J. to Powell, Kevin H., 3101 Leawood Drive, $315,000.

Pappas, Candice D. to Radke, Amanda and Radke, Justin, 13509 S. 14th Circle, $292,000.

St. Columbans Foreign Mission Society to Ab Car 300 LLC, 3118 Joann Ave., $215,000.

Skidmore, Eugene E. M. and Skidmore, Sandra F. to Seva Rentals LLC, 13307 S. 20th Ave., $215,000.

Hanlon, Thomas to Edmondson, Ryan, 10605 S. 25th Ave., $250,000.

Stohlmann, Stephen O. to Meade, Wendy, 14512 S. 29th Circle, $285,000.

Tuck, Steven P. and Tuck, Renita L. to Lackey, Justin and Lackey, Sara, 13602 S. 18th St., $385,000.

Panek, Elisa Doreen to Scott-Gonzalez, Megan and Scott-Gonzalez, Stephen, 3309 Joann Ave., $300,000.

Sutton, Derek W. and Sutton, Jillanna R. to Coroza, Almerick and Coroza, Jessca, 10705 S. 25th Ave., $310,000.

Wong, Sinclair S. and Wong, Lisa M. to Rivera, Daniel and Rivera, Julie, 3113 Rahn Blvd, $341,000.

Deford, Charles and Deford, Allie to Worley, Allison M. and Worley, Luke M., 2904 Courtney Drive, $375,000.

Stephensen, Travis A. and Stephensen, Katie A. to Ndi, Sebastian N. and Njogho, Awoh A., 2105 Pilgrim Drive, $380,000.

Jerrell, Steven A. and Jerrell, Gayla to Trick, Monik and Trick, Jordan, 14405 S. 22nd St., $342,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fricke, Eric A. and McMahon Fricke, Sarah E., 1927 Raven Ridge Drive, $395,000.

Young, Dylon T. and Young, Kim M. to Mott, Robert, 3720 Lookingglass Drive, $300,000.

68128

Schwery, Jonathan and Schwery Tiffany R. fka Groves, Tiffany R. to Schamp, Scott A., 7346 S. 71st St., $140,000.

Avery, Clinton J. and Avery, Alexaundria M. to Harvey, Clayton III, 8705 Wilbur St., $212,000.

Wiseman, Paul J. and Wiseman, Suzanne to Horak, Savannah and Horak, Alex, 7602 S. 101st St., $400,000.

Anderson, Eileen and Anderson, Mark to McCullum, Darnell J. and McCullum, Sharon M., 8109 Valley Road, $216,000.

Wyldes, Steven M. II and Wyldes, Ann M. to Sorensen, Tyler, 7719 Greenleaf Drive, $263,000.

Cahill, Barbara J. and Cahill, Larry B. Sr. to Rolland, Melissa S. and Rolland, Kathleen N., 7521 Josephine St., $270,000.

68133

Van De Veer, Nathaniel Joel and Van De Veer, Alexandria M. to Pellow, Andrew, 4603 Hansen Ave., $360,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lamb, Megan aka Lamb, Megan T., 13507 S. 50th St., $363,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Hale, David E. and Hale, Paula J., 4911 Lynnwood Drive, $426,000.

Bitzes, Zachary Michael and Bitzes, Lindsey Leann to Hawkins, Richard James III and Hawkins, Ashley Rae, 2106 John St., $400,000.

68136

Sprunk, Chad and Sprunk, Carole to Detrick, Derek and Detrick, Andie, 7921 S. 190th Ave., $375,000.

Stanikzai, Mohammad Yaqoob and Stanikzai, Breshna to Rezai, Daoud and Rezai, Aria, 7916 S. 161st Terrace, $255,000.

Foster, Sara A. to Varney, Lisa, 16003 Greenleaf St., $257,000.

Pugh, Jacob T. and Nelson, McKenzie L. to Walles, Harry A. and Walles, Caroline F., 8615 S. 165th St., $345,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sopiak, Shawna, 17407 Palisades Drive, $385,000.

Hatcher, Jonathan D. and Hatcher, Katie M. to Stovie, Mark and Stovie, Stephanie, 17209 Musket St., $395,000.

McDonald, Kayla and McDonald, James to Gillis, David B. and Gillis, Dena L., 16302 Timberlane Drive, $370,000.

West, Steven T. to Jung, Paul and Jung, Amy, 18805 Willow St., $400,000.

Stadtwald, Kurt, successor trustee, and Phyllis Stadtwald Revocable Living Trust to Molle, Jenna, 7731 S. 162nd St., $269,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Mares-Kathol, Suzanne and Kathol, Todd J., trustees of the Suzanne Mares-Kathol Living Trust, 10328 S. 164th St., $260,000.

68138

Bowley, James J. to Otto, Paul, 7305 S. 137th Ave., $206,000.

Williams, Jennifer to Arreguin, Tania, 6903 S. 148th St., $256,000.

Onufer, Joyce A. to Kramer, Sharon, 7750 S. 155th Ave., $240,000.

Pfeiffer, Dane S. to Muehlenkamp, Tanner and Muehlenkamp, Anna, 13321 Frederick Circle, $283,000.

Harmac Enterprises LLC to Vernco LLC, 13308 Chandler Road, $3,200,000.

68147

Kuiper Belt Equipment LLC to Bennett, Sarah, 3338 Willow St., $250,000.

Stahlecker, Marlene A. to Jay Stahlecker Real Estate LLC, 2539 Mose Ave., $103,000.

Garfield Properties LLC to Hough, Randall Sr. and Hough, Twila, 7414 S. 41st St., $157,000.

Deane, Rosemary to Lager, Daina, 3614 Greene Ave., $290,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Shell, Alfred Nicholas and Shell, Nickie Maikee, 8711 Alexandra Road, $426,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Colleary, William M. III and Colleary, Kathleen A., 8507 S. 63rd St., $410,000.

Beard Bros Building Co LLC to Adams, Jamie, 7305 S. 50th St., $241,000.

