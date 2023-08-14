DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Halsted Enterprises LLC to Lane Building Corp, 16254 Mormon St., $37,530.
HRC Anchor View LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 7409 N. 176th Ave., $61,950.
Hopkins, Corey R. and Hopkins, Dawnan E. to Evans, Christopher and Evans, Elisa, 9121 N. 169th St., $472,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Pattavina, Samuel J. and Pattavina, Shinelle L., 16254 Mormon St., $419,500.
Mantone, James and Mantone, Cheryl to Buman, Melissa K. and Buman, Daniel E., 8212 N. 166th St., $605,000.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Lane Building Corp, 16266 Mormon St., $38,050.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to We Rentals LLC, 8217 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $286,180.
Krejci Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 16959 Benjamin St., $55,000.
Treinen, Christopher and Treinen, Katie to Hathshire Berkaway LLC, 15317 Whitmore St., $244,000.
Dimitroff, Kellie Jo to Morehouse, Yvette, 7232 N. 154th St., $527,500.
Capistrant, Brian J. and Capistrant, Darlene S. to Foley, Aubrey Jo and Foley, Jeffrey Charles, 7384 N. 169th St., $499,500.
Stodola Land Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 11210 N. 169th St., $63,000.
Laing, Chad T. and Laing, Shelly A. to Glasnapp, Matthew and Glasnapp, Katie, 7760 N. 153rd St., $449,000.
68022
SOS LLC to Curt Hofer Construction LLC, 2714 S. 225th Circle, $675,000.
Walker, James A. and Walker, Ronita J. to Maverick Enterprises LLC, 20491 Poplar St., $115,000.
Janjua, Parminder S. and Kaur, Sukwinder to Racki, Andrew, 5903 N. 183rd St., $425,000.
Breault, David G. Jr. and Breault, Jennifer R. to Sanley, Elizabeth, 18051 Fowler Ave., $476,024.
Caniglia, John and Caniglia, Cindy to Borg, Carin J. and Borg, Randal K., 1723 Blue Sage Parkway, $825,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Kisker, William J. and Kisker, Halsie M., 21111 Larimore Ave., $400,100.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Miller, Eric C. and Miller, Heather L., 18764 Spaulding St., $673,702.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Uppala, Radhakrishna and Uppala, Ratnamala, 18113 Miami St., $725,000.
Meyer, Mitchell and Meyer, Darla to Bonk, Robert and Bonk, Jan, 4407 N. 189th St., $572,500.
Advantage Development Inc. to David Thoms Construction LLC and Schleppenbach, Adam Michael, 2749 N. 182nd St., $94,950.
Empire Estates LLC to Shah, Shahen and Shah, Bakhtmaro, 6461 S. 208th St., $650,000.
Heavican Homes Inc. to Kopun, Alexander and Kopun, Jennifer, 3820 George B. Lake Parkway, $503,934.
Kaufman, Brian D. and Kaufman, Chelsea A. to Mirza, Mahum A. and Mirza, Muazzam M., 18758 Sahler St., $623,000.
Richardson, Nicholas G. to Acosta, Rodolfo and Ramirez, Maria Isabel Padilla, 1208 N. 181st St., $429,900.
Five & Five Development LLC to Kelly, John and Kelly, Annette, 6424 S. 208th Ave., $535,000.
Badalucco Family Revocable Trust and Badalucco, Marc A., trustee to Romero, Jake Anthony, 4802 N. 187th Ave., $600,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reafleng, Austianna A. and Reafleng, Beau Gregory B., 21204 Madison St., $358,604.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ladda, Ankita Ram, 4921 N. 181st St., $408,968.
Charleston Homes LLC to Sudtelgte, Rachael, 18305 Meredith Ave., $424,336.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Mathis, Robert and Mathis, Rachel, 21607 K St., $605,095.
Kota, Aditya and Pasumarthy, Sesharamya to Varman, Rahul and Varman, Devin, 18320 Grant St., $538,000.
Rutherford, Amanda M. to Ibrahim, Adam Babker Mustafa and Ahmed, Khadiga Hussien Adu, 18907 Miami St., $330,000.
Stodola Land Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 18313 Meredith Ave., $120,000.
Keval Construction LLC to Slayton, Matthew A. and Babe, Quinn Kennedy, 3607 S. 205th St., $710,000.
D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to DHIR-Iowa I LLC, 4626 N. 190th Ave., $1,394,661.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Einhaus, Brian C. and Blecher, Mariah L., 6118 S. 211st St., $377,163.
Stovie, Stephanie A. and Frederick, Stephanie A. to Elliott, Philip and Elliott, Philip T., 4111 N. 213rd Circle, $255,000.
68064
Fisher, Shelbi to Lebs, Colby and Lebs, Becky, 116 E. Charles St., $38,000.
Gaffney, Daniel to Davidson, Felix and O’Connor, Patricia, 22 Ginger Cove Road, $735,000.
Deane, Wanda M. and Deane, Wanda to BTI North LLC, 215 N. Spruce St., $250,000.
Tomanek Enterprise Inc. to Keber, Rachel M., 108 W. Whittingham St., $225,000.
Midwest Dwellings LLC to Birt, Sarah and Birt, Jake, 1108 Valley View St., $378,000.
68069
Wiggs, Neal T. and Wiggs, Andrea A. to Hoffman, Matthew, 715 Riverside Drive, $750,000.
Kakish, Eyad F. and Kakish, Carol E. to Edward Guy Jukes Trust and Jukes, Edward Guy, trustee, 542 S. 249th Circle, $1,260,000.
68102
1217 Partnership LLC to 888 Food Hall LLC, 1217 Howard St., $1,158,000.
902 Omaha LLC to Smidt, Jasmine, 300 S. 16th St. #902, $180,000.
68104
Baty, Derek C. to Lariviere, Zachary, 6349 Seward St., $240,000.
Samson Holdings LLC to McCrann, Eugene Brendan and McCrann, Tracie Togami, 2047 N. 48th Ave., $470,000.
Banse, Raymond W. and Johnson, Kathleen, personal representative to Welna-Landholm, Benjamen Michael and Welna, Alexandra Jean, 5605 Camden Ave., $225,000.
Virginia M. Donahoe Trust and Donahoe, Stephen A., trustee to Donahoe, Stephen A., 2332 N. 71st St., $120,000.
Met Properties LLC to Success for Life Investments LLC, 3616 N. 52nd St., $142,000.
Maline, Alex and Maline, Alysa to Steffens, Alex J., 3552 N. 60th St., $165,900.
Wheeldon, Danielle R. and Grant, Danielle R. to Matukewicz, Martin and Matukewicz, Elizabeth, 5825 Ohio St., $244,000.
Sailors, Michael L. and Sailors, Aimee R. to Watson REI LLC, 5611 N. 69th Ave., $91,000.
Piper, Wesley N. and Piper, Colette D. to Awe Revocable Family Trust and Evers, Wesley J., trustee, 4918 Grant St., $280,000.
Yellow Submarine Realty LLC to Patriot de America LLC, 5704 N. 49th Ave., $110,000.
Scybert, Richard Jon and Jensen, Joyce A. to Kaspar, Jason A., 2941 N. 49th St., $225,000.
Koesters & Klein Properties LLC to Salgado, Juan and Salgado, Micaela, 5306 N. 45th St., $167,500.
Abbott, James D. and Abbott, Katherine C. to Folks, Rebecca and Folks, Rebecca N., 2712 N. 45th Ave., $240,000.
SAS Properties LLC to Fugate, Adele, 2027 N. 65th St., $225,000.
68105
Schlick Properties LLC to Nebraska Medical Center, 3910 Dewey Ave., $710,500.
3211 LLC to Vigneri, Anthony J., 3211 Gold St., $196,000.
Galles, Gregory L., trustee to Ivy Properties Inc., 3015 S. 38th Ave., $133,000.
Rabe, Steven W. to Callahan, Thomas and Callahan, Susan, 500 S. 37th St 401, $199,950.
Fortina, David J. and Fortina, Susan B. to Patterson, Yasin K. and Patterson, Elizabeth C., 3504 Woolworth Ave., $500,000.
Romano, Justin and Hazlewood, Dayna to Clarke-Polina, Damian, 3639 Hascall St., $250,000.
MME Trust and Mandolfo, Samuel, trustee to Nice Casas LLC, 2606 Poppleton Ave., $15,000.
Unit 204 Partnership to Yarroju, Vinod Kumar, 500 S. 37th St. #204, $195,000.
3012 Dewey Avenue LLC to Alvarado, Nathan E., 918 S. 25th St., $310,000.
68106
Harvest Capital LLC to Gould, Jackson, 5837 Cedar St., $220,000.
Seoane, Alia and Liberta, Arturo Seoane to Brown, Elizabeth Janice, 2119 S. 61st St., $423,270.
Graff, Isaac to Giandinoto, Tessa A., 4538 Hascall St., $175,000.
Grashorn, Debra and Stark, Cassandra L. to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 3707 S. 48th Ave., $230,000.
Thomas, Marilyn A. to Luth, Kurt L. and Luth, Heather S., 5820 Briggs St., $231,500.
Mehrhoff, Martin T. and Anderson, Alexandria to Martin, Ahmod D. and Martin, Abby L., 5517 Woolworth Ave., $252,500.
68107
Jimenez-Villanueva, Bryan A. and Throop, Veronica A. to Mortorff, Joselle, 3817 R St., $207,000.
Jean M. Volcek Trust and Volcek, Kyle, trustee to Lorenzo, Sebastian Pascual and Juan, Juana Diego, 2052 Monroe St., $250,000.
68108
Head Down Enterprises Nebraska LLC to ABC Investments LLC, 2012 Vinton St., $525,000.
Villareal, Ramon and Santos, Marcelina to Ocana, Martha, 2008 Oak St., $93,000.
McKay Enterprises Inc. to MMJS Properties LLC, 3507 S. 20th St., $21,000.
JBM Investments LLC to Montejo, Aida M. Lucas and Bernabe, Juan Miguel Bernabe, 1231 S. 15th St., $185,000.
Jacqueline A. Loth Revocable Trust and Pedersen, Julie A., trustee to Zuniga, Virginia Galindo, 1705 Van Camp Ave., $195,000.
Selfmade LLC to Faught, Bradley Cole, 2414 S. 6th St., $230,000.
Bauer, Patrick E. and Bauer, Sharon to Meyer, Jaclyn, 1811 Ontario St., $155,500.
68110
North Omaha Crown V Limited Partnership to Wilson, Amber and Wilson, Amber R., 2118 Pinkney St., $31,946.
68111
Light Bulb Realty & Investments LLC to Maly, James R., 4264 Binney St., $27,000.
Reinsch, Ethan James to Wells, Kody, 5309 N. 44th Ave., $175,500.
Tran, Tony V. and Tran, Nu T. to Cash Realty Solutions LLC, 5373 N. 29th St., $213,000.
Gonzalez, Jesus G. and Gonzalez, Jesus to TPC Corp., 4223 Seward St., $165,000.
United Republic Bank to Janoff, Holly Marie, 3712 N. 43rd St., $118,000.
No Limit Holdings LLC to Ball, William Caleb and Ball, Valkyrie A., 3336 Redman Ave., $148,000.
Berry, Janis M. and Berry, Teresa to Garcia, Edita Elizabeth, 4127 N. 40th St., $60,000.
Chatelain Properties LLC to Mohr, Alex R. and Mohr, Rachel Natasha, 2418 N. 33rd Ave., $80,000.
Enriquez, Leticia Ortega and Arizmendis, Lorenzo Quijano to Enriquez, Leticia Ortega, 6335 N. 36th St., $62,850.
KCN Group LLC to Pruess, Christin and KCN Group LLC, 3935 N. 39th St., $52,500.
Pearls Enterprises LLC to Ocana, Martha, 3322 N. 39th St., $108,500.
Chihuahua, Pedro Quintano and Manriquez, Mayra Jazmin Zamarripa, personal representative to Rios, Francisco Tovar, 4227 Browne St., $56,000.
Janovich Investments LLC to Ramirez, Dimas, 3306 Redman Ave., $90,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Ku, Wah, 2504 Binney St., $175,000.
Davault, Homer to Hernandez, Evangelina Cotto, 3340 Fowler Ave., $162,000.
68112
Graves, Susan to Taylor, Michael D., 3108 Bondesson St., $104,000.
CZR Repaint Experts LLC to Pena, Erick B. Alfaro, 3976 Iowa St., $185,000.
Lawrence Adler Revocable Trust and Adler, Lawrence, trustee to Caballero, Conrado and Caballero, Michelle, 3630 State St., $331,450.
Feltman, Deborah I. to Keller, Leslie A., 7515 N. 28th Ave., $90,000.
NorthO LLC to Phase One Properties LLC, 7161 N. 39th St., $145,000.
SYFL Development Group LLC to Ashbrook Capital Management LLC, 2726 Whitmore St., $16,360.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Gawrych, James B. Jr., 3116 Sheffield St., $221,000.
Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Four Star Realty Investments LLC, 2873 Read St., $142,000.
Earlywine, Maggie to Kuti, Austin, 7817 N. 36th St., $226,000.
Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Scott, Joshua and Coughran, Kathleen, 2726 Whitmore St., $20,000.
68114
Stratton, Lois and Stratton, Gene T. Jr., personal representative to Forrest, Eldan, 10613 Decatur St., $225,000.
Seidler, William E. Jr. to Hollman, Michael T. and Chesen, Chelsea L., 7940 Howard St., $365,000.
Wolters, Paul D., personal representative and Wolters, Therese A. to Buhr, Rodney W. and Buhr, Kristin Michelle, 770 N. 93rd St 3B6, $425,000.
Bronte Home Buyers LLC to Jules and Dot Restoration LLC, 8504 Douglas St., $605,000.
Stanley, Nikki B. to Lien, Cory and Lien, Patricia, 1509 Cole Creek Drive, $251,000.
68116
Kiger, William E. Jr. and Kiger, Jason L., personal representative to Gilbert, Elizabeth K., 3805 N. 161st Ave., $280,000.
Shannon, Liliana E., successor trustee to 5109 Real Estate B LLC, 2907 N. 145th St., $214,900.
Wilkerson, Joshua to Riddell, Jonathan, 4259 N. 164th St., $360,000.
KCCK Properties LLC to Smith, Kirsten, 14931 Binney St., $255,000.
Bengs, Cindy L. to Khan, Umair and Tanveer, Rohma, 17183 Manderson St., $255,000.
Henrichsen, Erin M. to Bhavaraju, Srinivasa Rao and Venkata, Siva Naga Hanumath Anil Kumar Kota, 5155 N. 144th Court, $225,000.
Assadi, Brittney M. and Assadi, Matthew N. to Stevens, Jeffrey B. and Stevens, Nancy L., 4876 N. 162nd St., $350,000.
Bosilevac, Thomas and Bosilevac, Darci to McDermott, Michael P. and McDermott, Emily L., 2309 N. 155th St., $420,000.
Karstrom, Timothy W. and Karstrom, Luz Maria to Kaufman, David and Kaufman, Nicole, 16202 Taylor St., $425,000.
Gerhard, Heather L. to Kandimalla, Prasad and Chigurupati, Neela, 2126 N. 167th Circle, $272,000.
Apples Way LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 16862 Crown Point Ave., $69,500.
Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 17130 Evans St., $2,011,854.
Cai, Yu and Xie, Shuwei to Walz, Luke and Walz, Molly, 16909 Tibbles St., $292,000.
Deuel, Charlotte and Deuel-Rutt, Dawn to Santee, Lauren E., 14668 Sahler Court, $206,000.
Jones, Matthew and McDonnell-Jones, Erin to Fazilatfar, Hossein and Khanjani, Mehrnaz, 2407 N. 147th St., $380,000.
Mosaic Foundation to Lam Management LLC, 6640 N. 149th Ave., $280,000.
Cheloha, Leigh and Cheloha, John A. to Richardson, Nicholas Grant and Reason, Katie Kristine, 16167 Pinkney St., $550,000.
Intrieri, Michael A. and Intrieri, Deann to Drier, Daniel, 17508 Tibbles St., $455,000.
Rheiner, Michael W. and Rheiner, Tammie M. to Brown, Lisa and Brown, Aaron, 2716 N. 161st Ave., $605,000.
McAndrew, Robert and McAndrew, Michelle to Lynn A. Hahn and Revocable Living Trust and Hahn, Suzanne L., trustee, 3002 N. 144th Terrace, $335,000.
Wexler, Lisa M. to Glenn & Patricia Murakami Trust and Murakami, Glenn T., trustee, 16488 Grant St., $260,000.
Adhikari, Som and Adhikari, Bishnu Maya to James & Kathi Sherwood Trust and Sherwood, James K., trustee, 16873 Browne St., $305,500.
Grossman, Dillon and Grossman, Tierney to Neville, Cole and Neville, Alexa, 4606 N. 168th Ave., $295,000.
Stephens, Richard Jr. and Stephens, Abbie to Cogar, Bryan and Nieves, Coral, 4603 N. 165th St., $345,000.
68117
Clay, Christina and Fox, Christina to Hrabanek, Jacob and Miranda, Katie, 4860 S. 50th Ave., $230,000.
Faulkner, Derek J. to Mohan, Sujatha and Nagaraju, Mohan, 4419 S. 48th St., $106,000.
Cascio, Ivette and Alcala, Ivette to Smith, Linda J., 4812 S. 50th Terrace, $179,000.
FA Properties LLC to Luna, Nancy A., 4304 S. 61st Ave., $200,000.
68118
Straley, Joseph and Straley, Terri to Carr, Sherman L. and Carr, Janet, 17866 Harney St., $550,000.
Fisher, Philip H. and Fisher, Patricia A. to Robinson, Timothy and Robinson, Susan, 17119 Howard Place, $726,000.
Sanford, Mark N. and Sanford, Kelly to Persson, Jeffrey Dean and Mulholland, Meredith A., 1306 N. 162nd St., $475,000.
Schuett, Gregory R. and Schuett, Catherine A. to Davis, Amber R. and Davis, Amber, 1652 N. 174th St., $457,000.
68122
Tingler, Robert F. to Watson REI LLC, 7717 N. 83rd St., $210,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Harding, Brandon and Harding, Emma, 7910 N. 86th Ave., $339,975.
Smithell, Christopher James and Smithell, Megan Ann to Pettersen, Luke Erling and Pettersen, Kimberly Hardges, 10427 Newport Ave., $335,000.
Downey, Rita M. to John, Pamela J., 7666 Potter St., $265,000.
Dykstra, Seth O. and Dykstra, Laura E. to Rosales, Emmanuel Perez and de Perez, Mayra D. Carreto Melara, 7355 Weber St., $275,000.
Cogar, Bryan Christopher to Reh, Hsaw and Meh, Bo, 6732 N. 104th St., $315,000.
68124
Petersen, Matthew L. and Petersen, Joan to Schuster, Ryan C. and Schuster, Hannah D., 9912 Nina St., $248,500.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Task Force Enterprises LLC, 8102 Hascall St., $180,000.
68127
McDaniel, Steven and Moore, Ashleigh to Heien, Rhonda A., 8305 Main St., $199,000.
Perkins, Zachary and Perkins, Amanda to Murphy, Matthew and Loseke, Natalie, 7517 Drexel St., $271,900.
Florence M. Howell Revocable Trust and Howell, Dennis L., trustee to Gollehon, Grant, 10333 N St., $270,000.
Pirtle, Clinton R. and Pirtle, Jordan to Fairway Properties LLC, 9224 R St., $182,000.
Bayliss, Brian and Bayliss, Crystal to Hollister, Lauren Faye and Hollister, Alexander Miles, 10542 Y St., $399,000.
68130
Kelly, John C. and King-Kelly, A. Annette to Shaw, Nicholas and Shaw, Lacey M., 2605 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $350,000.
Heidrick, Joseph and Heidrick, Yulia to Pittman, William D. and Bodfield, Taylor J., 15831 Valley St., $350,000.
68131
Adkins, Retha and Hanlon, Lara, personal representative to Blackboard Properties LLC, 3865 California St., $180,000.
Buman, Daniel E. and Buman, Melissa K. to Page, Ashton Craig and Page, Patricia Anne, 120 S. 31st Ave., 5502, $462,000.
R3L LLC to Hansen, Joshua and Hansen, Alexandria, 118 Park Ave., $200,000.
Adair 0453 to Adair Holdings LLC, 4416 Chicago St., $116,400.
KZ Properties LLC to Dussen, John Vander, 123 N. 41st St., $365,000.
Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 3855 Dodge St., $2,476,796.
Vescio, Cahterine L. and Vescio, Catherine L. to Harmon, Zach, 3418 Burt St., $180,000.
Johnston, Joshua Ryan and Snyders, Shannyn Lu to O’Connell, Staci, 105 N. 31st Ave., #806, $119,500.
68132
Chicago Plex LLC to Chicago Street Partners LLC, 5127 Chicago St., $750,100.
Torres, Sarah to Elder, James and Elder, Christina, 5108 Burt St., $294,500.
Fay, Janet D. to Sanchez, Jesus K., 6756 Hamilton St., $125,000.
68134
Hoch Holdings LLC to Maloney, Julie, 9823 Pratt St., $134,661.
Ihrig Family Trust and Ihrig, Scott, trustee to O’Callaghan, Sarah Ashleigh-Marie, 3425 Old Maple Road, $230,000.
Starman, Jeffery and Starman, Mary Colleen to Starman, Colton, 8510 Evans St., $205,000.
Messick, Callie and Stiles, Timothy S. to Belleza, Daniel Garduno and Dominquez, Diana Vega, 9824 Ellison Ave., $227,000.
Lortz, John R. and Phan, Thuyphuc Thi to Phan, Thuyphuc T. and Phan, Si V., 9729 Ogden Circle, $85,700.
Rowles, Carl and Howard, Colton to Hilley, Kendra L., 3914 N. 94th St., $296,000.
Albert J. Dyczek Trust and Dyczek, Albert J., trustee to JC 33 Investments LLC, 9603 Binney St., $335,000.
Modern Blend Holdings and Mark Brungardt LLC to Robbins, Desmond and Robbins, Judea, 3509 N. 82nd St., $355,000.
Peters, Nathan and Peters, Paige to Malmstrom, Ian C. and Maul, Sarah L., 10011 Bedford Ave., $281,500.
McKinney, Clifford and McKinney, Sandra K. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 8901 Miami St., $256,000.
Hemminger, Andrew R. to Lopez, Jaciel Lopez and Tejeda, Rubi Esmeralda Perez, 8120 Lake St., $275,000.
68135
Lelugas, Martin Joseph and Lelugas, Kristi to Urzendowski, Sydney, 19320 Blaine St., $424,900.
Nichols, Christopher A. and Nichols, Kathryn L. to Kohlbek, Justin and Kohlbek, Brittany, 19514 Z St., $410,000.
Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 16845 Polk Place, $2,470,042.
Millard 35 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 4503 S. 202nd Ave., $97,500.
Advantage Investment Properties LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 20307 K St., $115,000.
BSR-FW LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6614 S. 200th Ave., $65,750.
Mathis, Robert B. and Mathis, Rachel A. to Davis, James and Kerkhove, Connie, 6304 S. 177th St., $475,000.
Walles, Harry A. and Walles, Caroline F. to Bradshaw, Andrew Francis and Foster, Sara Ann, 16351 Polk St., $350,000.
Peters, Karen J. to English, Shelley, 6206 S. 190th Terrace, $326,000.
Pleiss, Patrick D. and Pleiss, Luta K. to Thurston, David Brian and Thurston, Erinn Kay, 16815 I Circle, $410,000.
68137
Simonsen, Steven K. and Simonsen, Colleen A. to Bergt, David, 12905 Old Cherry Road, $373,000.
Chu, Tak Pun and Cao, Yong Ming to Panter, David and Harte, Mackenzie, 11034 Y St., $296,000.
Cackin, Michael D. to Safe Harbour Eat-XLI LLC, 5106 S. 122nd St., $220,000.
Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 5310 S. 108th St., $2,281,882.
Kudrna, Adam and Kudrna, Amber Christina to Swope, Jeffrey J. and Swope, Rebecca L., 6719 S. 135th Ave., $250,000.
Taco Bell Corp. to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 13725 Q St., $2,162,525.
Jones, Steven A. and Jones, Laurie E. to Perkins, Zachary and Perkins, Amanda, 5906 S. 151st St., $350,000.
McGinty, Mary and Rogers, Michelle to Schnabel, Amy L., 13679 W St., $246,300.
Madrahimov, Alisher and Madov, Alex to Madrahimov, Shuhrat, 6723 S. 145th St., $125,200.
Tesar, Rene D. and Tesar, Judy A. to DeSimone, Michelle, 4952 S. 150th Place, $287,500.
68142
John S. Diamantis Living Trust and Diamantis, John S., trustee to German, Jordan and German, Elaine, 8213 N. 127th Ave., $660,000.
Zeineddine, Sami Khalil and Zeineddine, Ghiwa to O’Connor, James and O’Connor, Lori, 7324 N. 122nd Avenue Circle, $575,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Bush, Stephen T. and Bush, Jessica, 7302 N. 143rd St., $300,000.
Fischer, Michele M. to O’Malley, Sean and O’Malley, Maria, 11519 Scott St., $835,000.
68144
T & L. LLC to Lorenz Corp, 2606 S. 132nd St., $1,530,000.
Pedersen, James L. and Pedersen, Roger, personal representative to Woods, Jeffrey D. and Woods, Jennifer L., 3122 S. 122nd Ave., $220,000.
Topolski, Diane and Johnson, Kinsley to Spratt, Seth E. and Spratt, Tanya L., 1114 S. 113rd Place, $921,000.
Aucra Land 1 LLC to Jonglertham, Pornchai and Valino, Maria Amparo, 1716 S. 151st Ave., $275,000.
Hollman, Michael and Chesen, Chelsea to Galvin, Kevin and Mukasa, Michelle, 1537 S. 110th St., $800,000.
Kohlbek, Justin and Kohlbek, Brittany to Boyd, Andrea and Zerbe, Ben, 1350 S. 133rd St., $340,000.
Culver, Virginia and Witchell, Marlena, personal representative to Oldenhuis, Kim, 2912 S. 121st St., $165,000.
Santon, Ely V. and Santon, Nina A. to RHBRREI LLC, 3726 S. 126th Ave., $172,500.
Lindhorst, Dale P. and Lindhorst, Susan J. to Anson, Hillary and Anson, Mallory, 13519 Spring St., $245,000.
Dadura, David A. to Young, Trevor, 12416 Crawford Road, $318,000.
68152
Greise, Megan Elizabeth to Al-Salim, Bashar and Al-Salim, Sarah C., 6418 Newport Ave., $185,000.
Aloys Acres and Kanne Korp LP to Mohsin, Shehnaz and Vaziri, Imran, 6440 Howell St., $160,000.
68154
Laird, Joseph F. and Laird, Rene to Caudillo, Eric and Caudillo, Melanie, 11708 Howard Road, $365,000.
O’Brien, James D. and O’Brien, Michele L. to Worley, Zachary and Worley, Kelsey, 625 S. 124th St., $250,000.
Irene E. Summers Revocable Trust and Crevier, Sybil S., trustee to Libis, Cory R. and Libis, Angela, 12917 Dewey Ave., $270,000.
Wolf, Steven R. and Wolf, Keery L. to Reid, Kimberly R., 12930 Izard St., $450,000.
Yang, Liu to Reeves, Jordan, 11126 Leavenworth St., $240,500.
Long, Sheryl A. Phillibert to Mecom, Deborah, 964 S. 119th Court, $297,000.
Dryden, Marian M. to Gier, Candace, 12459 Deer Hollow Drive, $365,000.
Michalak, Paul Brian to Flugge, Jennifer A., 735 N. 155th Ave., $350,000.
Turetsky, Lazar R. to Peters, Nathan and Peters, Paige, 1326 N. 150th St., $325,000.
68164
Barnes, Jeffrey L. and Barnes, Melody to Velasco, Jon and McCann, Brittnee, 11633 Camden Ave., $260,000.
Allington, Joshua J. and Allington, Brianna R. to Williams, Jeffrey B. and Williams, Leeanne, 11655 Roanoke Blvd., $245,000.
Pattavina, Samuel and Pattavina, Shinelle to Villanueva, Bryan Alejandro Jimenez and Throop, Veronica Alexis, 12996 Redman Circle, $295,000.
Albritton, John M. and Steeleal-Britton, Patrice S. to Lippert, Joseph Dewayne and Lippert, Leslie Catherine, 4910 N. 127th St., $275,000.
Hilt, Brandon H. and Hilt, Kayleigh A. to Kilgore, Jameson Glenn and Kilgore, Dominique Joy, 5730 N. 130th St., $270,000.
VanStory, Tyler L. and VanStory, Aubrey M. to Clark, David J., 5434 N. 129th St., $245,000.
Ghotikar, Sandip and Ghotikar, Suvarna to Pfeiffer, Dane and Nelson, Jenna, 4310 N. 140th St., $405,000.
Niemann, John and Niemann, Kerry L. to Knuth, Dylan S. and Knuth, Morgan M., 13276 Binney St., $785,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Kramer, Remedios, personal representative, and Cecil L. Evans Estate to Morlan, Alexander and Morlan, Becca, 1220 St. Andrews Road, $250,000.
Ritchie, Lori S. and Ritchie, Gary J. to Andrade, Berenice Topete and Jasson, Lisandro and Ibarra, Pablo Topete, 1016 Day Drive, $320,000.
Vision Properties LLC to Villa, Emanuel Baeza, 1506 N. 9th St., $230,000.
Gorham, William W. and Gorham, Patricia M. to Madrid, Ruben, 402 Kountze Memorial Drive, $282,000.
Gabriel, Lydia L. fka York, Lydia L. and Gabriel, Chad to Serve Medical Solutions LLC, 207 Merwood St., $250,000.
68028
Silver Oak Estates LLC to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 22603 Circleestline Circle, $225,000.
Bennett, Loren and Bennett, Mary to Schrock, Vivian Joy and Oddo, Kenny, 11949 S. 217th St., $370,000.
George, Stephen and Voorhis George, Stacy to Helton, Timothy J. and Helton, Rosa L., 20021 Oak St., $437,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Young, Jill S., 10415 S. 209th St., $382,000.
Snell, Gerald J., successor trustee, and Snell, John R. & Marlene R. Living Trust to Carney, Jospeh L. and Carney, Mary C. and Carney Revocable Trust, 317 Sherwood Circle, $350,000.
Kenner, Abby M. and Kenner, Caleb to Jankiewicz, Nolan Kasmir and Jankiewicz, Megan Darla, 12015 S. 212th St., $420,000.
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran to Gray, Kelly A. and Gray, Patrick W., 620 Figg St., $235,000.
Schreiber, Jerald H. and Schreiber, Mary Ann to Weiland, Tyler, 19803 Birch St., $360,000.
68046
Weston, Jodi D., personal representative, and Denise Turner Estate to LSDK LLC, 823 Janes View St., $220,000.
Phipps, Gordon D. II and Stafford, Christie to RHBRREI LLC, 811 Oak Ridge Road, $236,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Nguyen, Thuy T. and Nguyen, Tiffany, 12216 S. 111th Ave., $418,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Savage, Justyne D., 11739 S. 111th Ave., $435,000.
Galles, Gregory L.. trustee to 100 Year Homes Inc., 1120 Palomino Circle, $191,000.
Willett, Gilbert M. and Willett, Sandra L. to Santee, Mark A. and Santee, Toni L., 503 W. Centennial Road, $435,000.
Tierpoint Nebraska LLC fka Cosentry LLC to Tierpoint Properties LLC, 11425 S. 84th St., Suites 3 & 4, $2,920,000.
Wong, Jessica and Wong, Eric to Rader, Matthew P. and Rader, Maddy M., 11605 Glenn St., $390,000.
Cole, Christopher Hagen and Cole, Jessica to Bresley, Leon A. and Bresley, Sheila D., 831 Spruce Drive, $294,000.
68059
Bolter, Michael Sr. and Bolter, Pauline to Mattheis, Matthew Dakota and Brezina-Wilson, Lily, 205 Locust St., $194,000.
Shotkoski, I. Sandie and Shotkoski, Jerome J. to Tavornsak, Anan and Haranarn, Worawalun, 138 Main St., $24,000.
Salberg, Clayton and Salberg, Regina to Van Est, Kathryn, 360 Maple St., $196,000.
68123
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Livingston, Isaac Jr. and Garcia, Maribel, 14825 S. 19th St., $402,000.
Pettet, Tyler Herbert and Pettet, Ashley Jean to Youngling, Kevin and Youngling, Alica, 2905 Sheridan Road, $360,000.
Aumiller, Derrick J. to Powell, Kevin H., 3101 Leawood Drive, $315,000.
Pappas, Candice D. to Radke, Amanda and Radke, Justin, 13509 S. 14th Circle, $292,000.
St. Columbans Foreign Mission Society to Ab Car 300 LLC, 3118 Joann Ave., $215,000.
Skidmore, Eugene E. M. and Skidmore, Sandra F. to Seva Rentals LLC, 13307 S. 20th Ave., $215,000.
Hanlon, Thomas to Edmondson, Ryan, 10605 S. 25th Ave., $250,000.
Stohlmann, Stephen O. to Meade, Wendy, 14512 S. 29th Circle, $285,000.
Tuck, Steven P. and Tuck, Renita L. to Lackey, Justin and Lackey, Sara, 13602 S. 18th St., $385,000.
Panek, Elisa Doreen to Scott-Gonzalez, Megan and Scott-Gonzalez, Stephen, 3309 Joann Ave., $300,000.
Sutton, Derek W. and Sutton, Jillanna R. to Coroza, Almerick and Coroza, Jessca, 10705 S. 25th Ave., $310,000.
Wong, Sinclair S. and Wong, Lisa M. to Rivera, Daniel and Rivera, Julie, 3113 Rahn Blvd, $341,000.
Deford, Charles and Deford, Allie to Worley, Allison M. and Worley, Luke M., 2904 Courtney Drive, $375,000.
Stephensen, Travis A. and Stephensen, Katie A. to Ndi, Sebastian N. and Njogho, Awoh A., 2105 Pilgrim Drive, $380,000.
Jerrell, Steven A. and Jerrell, Gayla to Trick, Monik and Trick, Jordan, 14405 S. 22nd St., $342,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fricke, Eric A. and McMahon Fricke, Sarah E., 1927 Raven Ridge Drive, $395,000.
Young, Dylon T. and Young, Kim M. to Mott, Robert, 3720 Lookingglass Drive, $300,000.
68128
Schwery, Jonathan and Schwery Tiffany R. fka Groves, Tiffany R. to Schamp, Scott A., 7346 S. 71st St., $140,000.
Avery, Clinton J. and Avery, Alexaundria M. to Harvey, Clayton III, 8705 Wilbur St., $212,000.
Wiseman, Paul J. and Wiseman, Suzanne to Horak, Savannah and Horak, Alex, 7602 S. 101st St., $400,000.
Anderson, Eileen and Anderson, Mark to McCullum, Darnell J. and McCullum, Sharon M., 8109 Valley Road, $216,000.
Wyldes, Steven M. II and Wyldes, Ann M. to Sorensen, Tyler, 7719 Greenleaf Drive, $263,000.
Cahill, Barbara J. and Cahill, Larry B. Sr. to Rolland, Melissa S. and Rolland, Kathleen N., 7521 Josephine St., $270,000.
68133
Van De Veer, Nathaniel Joel and Van De Veer, Alexandria M. to Pellow, Andrew, 4603 Hansen Ave., $360,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lamb, Megan aka Lamb, Megan T., 13507 S. 50th St., $363,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Hale, David E. and Hale, Paula J., 4911 Lynnwood Drive, $426,000.
Bitzes, Zachary Michael and Bitzes, Lindsey Leann to Hawkins, Richard James III and Hawkins, Ashley Rae, 2106 John St., $400,000.
68136
Sprunk, Chad and Sprunk, Carole to Detrick, Derek and Detrick, Andie, 7921 S. 190th Ave., $375,000.
Stanikzai, Mohammad Yaqoob and Stanikzai, Breshna to Rezai, Daoud and Rezai, Aria, 7916 S. 161st Terrace, $255,000.
Foster, Sara A. to Varney, Lisa, 16003 Greenleaf St., $257,000.
Pugh, Jacob T. and Nelson, McKenzie L. to Walles, Harry A. and Walles, Caroline F., 8615 S. 165th St., $345,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sopiak, Shawna, 17407 Palisades Drive, $385,000.
Hatcher, Jonathan D. and Hatcher, Katie M. to Stovie, Mark and Stovie, Stephanie, 17209 Musket St., $395,000.
McDonald, Kayla and McDonald, James to Gillis, David B. and Gillis, Dena L., 16302 Timberlane Drive, $370,000.
West, Steven T. to Jung, Paul and Jung, Amy, 18805 Willow St., $400,000.
Stadtwald, Kurt, successor trustee, and Phyllis Stadtwald Revocable Living Trust to Molle, Jenna, 7731 S. 162nd St., $269,000.
MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Mares-Kathol, Suzanne and Kathol, Todd J., trustees of the Suzanne Mares-Kathol Living Trust, 10328 S. 164th St., $260,000.
68138
Bowley, James J. to Otto, Paul, 7305 S. 137th Ave., $206,000.
Williams, Jennifer to Arreguin, Tania, 6903 S. 148th St., $256,000.
Onufer, Joyce A. to Kramer, Sharon, 7750 S. 155th Ave., $240,000.
Pfeiffer, Dane S. to Muehlenkamp, Tanner and Muehlenkamp, Anna, 13321 Frederick Circle, $283,000.
Harmac Enterprises LLC to Vernco LLC, 13308 Chandler Road, $3,200,000.
68147
Kuiper Belt Equipment LLC to Bennett, Sarah, 3338 Willow St., $250,000.
Stahlecker, Marlene A. to Jay Stahlecker Real Estate LLC, 2539 Mose Ave., $103,000.
Garfield Properties LLC to Hough, Randall Sr. and Hough, Twila, 7414 S. 41st St., $157,000.
Deane, Rosemary to Lager, Daina, 3614 Greene Ave., $290,000.
68157
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Shell, Alfred Nicholas and Shell, Nickie Maikee, 8711 Alexandra Road, $426,000.
D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Colleary, William M. III and Colleary, Kathleen A., 8507 S. 63rd St., $410,000.
Beard Bros Building Co LLC to Adams, Jamie, 7305 S. 50th St., $241,000.