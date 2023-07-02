DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Charleston Homes LLC to Mahon, Elizabeth and Mahon, Justin, 11020 N. 169th Ave., $468,500.

Nelson, Joel and Nelson, Brianna to Blake, Katie and Blake, Anthony J., 8204 N. 173rd St., $425,000.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Rogers, James S. and Rogers, Kristine A., 7224 N. 171st St., $565,000.

Christian, Telisha L. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 14759 Mormon St., $265,000.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Sorenson, Brian and Sorenson, Jessica, 17023 Sarah St., $544,565.

Barr Homes Inc. to Nemec, Anthony and Nemec, Hayley, 17015 Sarah St., $547,764.

Gsd Revocable Trust and Steier, David N. Trustee to Lighthouse Joint Revocable Trust, 7410 N. 170th St., $500,000.

Viking Homes and Edward Custom Homes LLC to Lemus, Ayleen and Lemus, Ubaldo, 450 N. Allen St., $349,900.

Lackas, Amanda M. to Strange, Terry R. and Strange, Loretta S., 16031 Zac Lane, $490,000.

Hrc Kempten Creek LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 16105 Abigail St., $61,950.

Hrc Kempten Creek LLC to Richland Homes LLC, 11015 N. 160th St., $127,076.

Hrc Kempten Creek LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 11105 N. 161st St., $68,218.

Hrc Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17609 Scott St., $94,950.

Richland Homes LLC to Bier, Donald and Bier, Karlee, 8605 N. 176th St., $364,910.

Krasne, Adam J. and Krasne, Kellini A. to Teryl D. Myers Revocable Trust and Myers, Teryl D. Tr, 16091 Weber St., $325,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Beacom, Michael T. 2 and Beacom, Anne C., 17026 Daniel St., $472,690.

Groff, Linda L. to McDonald, Nicholas C., 14811 Sharon Circle, $715,000.

68022

Citadel Signature Homes LLC to Lund, Andrew D. and Lund, Julia S., 5705 N. 208th St., $700,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schwartz, Martin J. and Schwartz, Rene E., 18140 Camden Ave., $302,105.

Ramadan, Bashar K. and Ramadan, Jocelyn A. to Stigall, Erica S. and Stigall, Latanya N., 19261 Ruggles Circle, $575,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Pleiss, Patrick D. and Pleiss, Luta K., 21028 C St., $794,541.

Kozeny, Douglas E. to Waldner, Kaulin C. and Waldner, Anna S., 20840 Paddock Circle, $650,000.

20535 Fort LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 5416 N. 208th St., $73,000.

Horeis, Makayla to Facciolo, Michael D. and Facciolo, Kathleen L., 2707 N. 185th St., $625,000.

Schaerr, Kenneth M. and Schaerr, Laure A. to Hammond, Kevin and Hammond, Jaleena, 3840 N. 209th St., $457,000.

Skyline Custom Homes LLC to Vogel, Chelsea, 3302 S. 212nd St., $840,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Dhanabal, Dinesh Kumar and Kumar, Vijayalakshmi Dinesh, 5406 N. 207th St., $510,087.

JKC Construction Inc. to Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC, 3920 S. 211st St., $102,500.

Atkins, Bonnie Jean and Klug, Sharon Kaye Personal representative to Vanroy, Victoria, 18881 Mayberry Place, $355,000.

Kolli, Rama and Pedarla, Naga Sravana K. to Jbt Holdings LLC, 2525 N. 188th St., $86,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Sil, Susmita and Bhadauria, Nikhil Singh, 4516 N. 212nd St., $427,700.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Revadi, Kalyan and Agaram, Sruthi, 21371 E Circle, $786,293.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Jones, Scott M. and Jones, Rebecca B., 18401 Boyd St., $650,000.

H3 Custom Homes LLC to Silber, Chad and Silber, Jennifer, 20707 Ogden St., $575,000.

Martin, Paul J. and Martin, Gayle A. to 10X Life LLC, 20825 Corral Road, $400,000.

78 Investment Group LLC to Moore Family Trust and Moore, Mary Madeline Tr, 20860 T Place, $295,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Schreiber, Gregory and Christensen, Emily, 18303 Grand Ave., $596,950.

Green & Purple Lp and Green & Purple Llp to Ydc LLC, 2410 N. 188th Terrace, $47,000.

Green & Purple Lp to Ydc LLC, 2416 N. 188th Terrace, $47,000.

Nathan Homes LLC to Cain, Jennifer M. and Cain, Corey A., 5021 S. 225th Place, $225,000.

68064

Charles Thomas Homes and Tjl Consulting Inc. to Higgins, Charles Jr. and Higgins, Melinda, 28476 Laurel Circle, $706,436.

Plowman, Carolyn Joy to Jane Maas Revocable Trust and Maas, Jane E. Trust, 59 Ginger Woods Road, $733,456.

68102

Essex, Randolph E. and Frankenberg, Angelyn J. to Scoville, Joseph A., 1308 Jackson St 312, $346,000.

68104

Smith, Malachi E. and Smith, Venessa to Mcshane Properties LLC, 3330 N. 48th St., $155,000.

Holtmeier, Douglas and Holtmeier, Brigitte to Garneau, Michael, 2047 N. 54th St., $415,200.

Bradley, Kelli A. and Comstock, Brian to Watson Rei LLC, 6719 Ogden St., $92,400.

United Republic Bank to Dugan, Lorena, 2908 N. 67th Ave., $156,000.

Jan Eric Pusch Charitable Foundation to Yellow Submarine Realty LLC, 5704 N. 49th Ave., $85,000.

Htee, Eh and Wah, Yah to Mrc Groups LLC, 6329 Ellison Ave., $175,000.

Jones, Johnnie E. and Jones, Venecia L. to Morales, Vince, 5006 Nebraska Ave., $235,000.

White Bird Investing LLC to Ehrlich, Ryan P. and Goode, Aliyah M., 2720 N. 50th St., $280,000.

Howell Rentals LLC to Hill, Ronail O., 5904 Northwest Drive, $126,000.

Casey, Kegan Michael and Casey, Cassidy Lynn Besse to Willett, Jesse Alexander, 2514 N. 62nd St., $192,000.

Zoucha, Peter A. and Zoucha, Sarah C. to Depagnier, David M. and Sommers, Veronica M., 5418 Seward St., $256,000.

Four Jays, LLC to Messina, Daniel, 6760 Seward St., $182,000.

Newton, Deborah K. and Olivera, Michael A. to Valtierra, David, 6324 Wirt St., $170,000.

Project Houseworks to Noah, Evea D., 5101 Pinkney St., $180,000.

Henry-Moreland, Benjamin and Clanton, Katherine to Horstman, Heidi, 1815 N. 49th St., $340,000.

Eli A. Lanoue and Wanda K. Lanoue Revocable Trust and Reeder, Janelle L. Trustee to Good, Travis G., 6322 Ruggles St., $120,000.

Ohrmundt, Alexander C. and Ohrmundt, Makayla N. to Heinzerling, Erica C. and Pinkerton, Zachary, 3506 N. 45th St., $195,000.

McGrew, Colin to Dimotta, Jennifer, 6771 Bedford Ave., $156,000.

Douglas Sarpy Investments LLC to Mennenoh, Cameron and Mennenoh, Jessica, 3132 N. 47th Ave., $228,000.

Gloyne, Aaron L. and Gloyne, Sarah L. to Cth Holdings LLC, 2724 N. 62nd St., $245,000.

68105

Ranum, Erin C. and Ranum, Steven G. to Hess Revocable Trust and Johnson, Kirsten Tr, 2301 S. 35th Ave., $282,500.

Ab Car 300 LLC to Gordon&Joyce Vavricek Rev Tru and Gordon L. & Joyce M. Vavricek Revocable Trust, 3535 Walnut St., $331,000.

3419 Dewey Avenue LLC to Baniya, Subash, 2609 Marcy St., $375,000.

Anzaldo, Timothy J. Jr. to Graser, Ashley and Graser, Tucker, 2613 Mason St., $10,500.

Mefford, Allen L. and Mefford, Allen Lee to Arevalo LLC, 1337 S. 28th St., $110,000.

Stunkard, Cole and Stunkard, Alexandria to E & B. Investments LLC, 1040 S. 32nd St., $445,000.

68106

Sharkey, Tony Alan and Sharkey, Tony A. to Bergstrom, Lance, 4688 Mason St., $195,000.

Miriovsky, James F. and Kaipust, Mary Ann Personal representative to Sluyter, John D., 4505 Valley St., $250,000.

Rothlisberger, Jeffrey K. to Plt Investments LLC, 5832 Cedar St., $210,000.

Douglas, Joshua N. to Hanthorn, Andrew, 5511 Hickory St., $195,000.

Nihsen, Sabrina L. to Naumann, Katherine, 1702 S. 61st Ave., $265,000.

Paul, Sean Patrick to Golden Road Investments LLC, 719 S. 68th St., $195,000.

Poteet, Jacob H. and Rife, Rebecca to Diaz, Danny and Navarrette, Karla, 5606 Spring St., $218,500.

Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC to Bonar, Brett J., 5621 Frances St., $185,931.

Adkins, Alexander S. to Schmidt, Doran, 5823 Briggs St., $302,000.

68107

Hotovec, Clare L. to Project Houseworks, 5603 S. 15th St., $175,003.

Diehm, Dennis W. to Wilson, Wade and Wilson, Laura, 4344 Washington St., $255,000.

Sabarro Company LLC to Bn Enterprises II LLC, 5245 S. 21st St., $18,600.

Sabarro Company LLC to Bn Enterprises II LLC, 5250 S. 21st St., $166,000.

Jefferson Investment Trust and Penke, Thomas H. Trustee to Z End LLC, 6215 S. 25th St., $175,000.

Rapaich, John G. to FA Properties LLC, 4724 S. 13rd St., $299,000.

68108

Big V. Rentals LLC to Safe Harbour Eat-Xxxiv LLC, 1910 Dorcas St., $11,000.

Haro, Gelen Navejas and Gaytan, Daniel to Moreno, Phillip, 1730 Ontario St., $152,000.

Hrabik, Victoria and Hrabik, Brian to Legacy Renovations LLC, 2567 S. 5th St., $62,000.

68110

Excellence Home Renovation LLC to Chivos Concrete Solutions LLC, 1339 Ellison Ave., $15,000.

Hammond, Sandra Lee and Hammond, John to Dorado, Lazara Reyes and Rodriguez, Duviel, 4935 N. 15th St., $46,800.

68111

Nfhg LLC and Fhf LLC to Osborne-Schmelzer, Suzanna D. and Stephens, Breanna N., 2558 Camden Ave., $161,000.

Kabtg Investments LLC to Tra Enterprises LLC, 4546 N. 40th Ave., $70,000.

Official Developments LLC to Levine, Jessica and Levine, Nicole Ashley, 3532 N. 29th St., $200,000.

Middlebrook, Linda Diane and Gilchrist-Henry, Linda Diane to Mendoza, Guadalupe, 3158 Taylor St., $134,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Suvanna, Nfng, 4279 Wirt St., $130,000.

Tyler, Linda and Tyler, Andrew to Anyanike, Rev Vitalis, 2913 Erskine St., $45,000.

Western National Bank Trust to Bscb LLC, 4332 Fowler Ave., $90,000.

Western National Bank Trust to Bscb LLC, 2760 Laurel Ave., $73,000.

Jimmerson, Debra L. to Hollingsworth, Todd Eric, 4331 Camden Ave., $121,600.

Tristar Management LLC to Thomas, Clifford D., 3371 Erskine St., $20,000.

Doran, Frederick D. and Doran, Fred to Shadden, Stacey and Shadden, William, 3928 N. 44th St., $65,000.

Small Job Handy Corporation to Casart, Elizabeth M. and Goetz, James K., 2616 Corby St., $205,000.

Deewalt Inc. to Ma Properties LLC, 4208 Ellison Ave., $11,100.

Edwards, Tracey H. to Sanders-Higgins, Toiya, 1520 John A Creighton Blvd., $79,400.

68112

Powell, Hailey and Wood, Jaron to Starr, Amberlynn, 6513 N. 33rd St., $165,000.

Koson, Patricia to Molczyk, Richard Jr., 2871 Mary St., $85,000.

Gomez, Dorian Janeth to Ramirez, Rosemary Miranda, 7603 N. 29th St., $45,000.

68114

Kash Real Estate LLC to Kane, Ann, 8757 Shamrock Road, $600,000.

Gray, Sean R. to Kessel Run Holdings LLC, 1418 N. 76th St., $186,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 805 N. 78th St., $117,800.

Suarez, Courtney to Snyder, Bryan, 9967 Devonshire Drive, $775,000.

Sweet, William and Sweet, Jamison to Farhat, Abraham A. and Farhat, Brianna Lynn, 206 S. 95th St., $650,000.

68116

Gadiraju, Ramesh and Rangray, Rajani to Brodersen, Mark K. and Brodersen, Betty A., 3138 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $689,000.

Oswald, Tammy L. to Mamalis, Carla, 16415 Browne St., $250,000.

Stehlik, Marna to Dennis, Sandra A. and Dennis, Terry L., 5006 N. 145th St., $276,000.

Krambeck, Leon and Krambeck, Briana to Pritchard, Janis E., 16404 Camden Ave., $262,000.

McCarthy, Philip Henry and McCarthy, Jennie Ferraro to Redden, Brittany, 14912 Ohio St., $420,000.

Cheloha, Adam and Cheloha, Allyson to Flock, Steven and Flock, Shannon, 14745 Sprague St., $300,000.

Basilevac, Chris and Jaramillo, Chanell to Olson, Peter J. and Olson, Faye M., 17401 Burdette Circle, $605,000.

Suzanne & Donald Divett Rev Tru and Divett, Suzanne Trust to Krueger, Julie and Krueger, Robert, 14663 Laurel Ave., $400,000.

Chen, Zhengxin and Zheng, Mei to Luera, Alex and Luera, Alexander, 4417 N. 147th St., $317,000.

Mejias, Victoria and Leuthold, Victoria to Mashal, Khalid and Sahak, Hamida, 4225 N. 172nd St., $280,000.

Sakis, Nicholas and Sakis, Amy to Dougherty, Schuyler P. and Dougherty, Mee Ae K., 2119 N. 170th St., $475,000.

Jerry Vincentini Revocable Trust and Lindley, Judd Trustee to Cheek, James J. and Cheek, Diane M., 6118 N. 165th St., $600,000.

68117

Primachenko, Walter and Abukhouskaya, Sviatlana to Lopez, Juan Moran and Saldana-Guzman, Olga G., 6020 S. 49th Ave., $210,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Ckcj LLC, 5218 Q St., $216,929.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Trujillo, Amador Hernandez and Salazar, Rosalina Briceno, 5650 S. 51st Ave., $230,000.

Oltman, Eric and Miller, Abigale to Bruno, Sergio Salazar, 5444 S. 48th Ave., $216,000.

Bandow, Jeffrey L. to Reeder, Timothy, 5835 S. 51st St., $110,000.

Creative Equity Company to Carmona, Monica Gomez, 4933 S. 52nd St., $210,000.

Cndb Properties LLC to Wyant, David and Wyant, Kelli, 6157 Hillsdale Ave., $340,000.

Hutfless, Matthew S. to Torneten, Aden and Torneten, Alexsis, 5226 Q St., $217,000.

68118

Meedel, James A. and Meedel, Sharon K. to Morse, Randall L., 212 S. 161st Ave., $527,500.

Kathryn Oneill Trust and Oneill, Kathryn Trustee to Vereb, Stacie Lynne Katelman, 307 S. 169th Circle, $480,000.

Caldwell, Curtis R. and Caldwell, Alisa J. to Leddy, Robert W. and Leddy, Emily K., 16024 Decatur St., $428,102.

Morris, Allen E. and Morris, Catherine F. to Theresa E. Farmer Trust and Farmer, Theresa E. Tr, 17090 Nicholas St., $350,000.

68122

Sorenson, Brian and Sorenson, Jessica to Nguyen, Bao Ngoc and Le, Phat Tan, 9124 Scott St., $260,000.

Cook, Paul A. and Cook, Tina to Davila-Chapa, Cesar Samuel, 9113 Black St., $275,000.

Lew, Brandon J. and Lew, Christina to Chanes, Ivan Josue and Ledesma, Jessica Liliana Sanchez, 8737 Quest St., $247,000.

Ahmed, Waqas and Kokab, Javeria to Johnsen, Tonya D., 9013 Potter St., $282,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Quinn, Cyrus C., 8547 Baker St., $284,366.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Welchert, Cole A., 7756 N. 86th Ave., $257,710.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Turner, Kenya R., 7772 N. 86th Ave., $266,594.

Wentz, Mary Beth to Nyal, Lang G., 6971 N. 89th St., $270,000.

Gout, Neyankeir to Sae, Mau Leh and Paw, Gay, 8131 Potter St., $313,500.

Pellor, Kayle R. and Pellor, Amanda M. to Bhujel, Nar B. and Bhujel, Dhan M., 8521 King St., $347,000.

68124

Szalewski, Tim and Kraft, Morgan to Haes, Tim and Haes, Ashley, 9829 Pasadena Ave., $356,000.

Nazeraj, Mary and Nazeraj, Kleodian to Taadaa Enterprises LLC, 8820 Westridge Drive, $250,000.

McManigal, Melanie Jo to 3121 S. 106 Street LLC, 3121 S. 106th St., $216,600.

Roark, Jeannette and Roark, William R. Personal representative to Rodriguez, Mario, 7903 Nina St., $215,000.

Schwechel, Brock and Schwechel, Clare to Reed, Robert Allen Jr., 3260 S. 74th St., $335,000.

68127

Barber, Russell A. and Williams, Sena M. Personal representative to Powell, David W. and Powell, Melinda L., 5020 S. 81st St., $275,000.

68130

Jack O. Turner and Paula C. Turner Trust and Turner, Christopher O. Trustee to Peterson, Dean H. and Peterson, Anne W., 1274 S. 163rd Ave., $200,000.

Hansen, Carl D. and Hansen, Kelli A. to Mozzoni, Leandro A. and Villarroel, Maria I., 17750 Frances St., $450,000.

Karlin, Gerald E. and Karlin, H. Nadene to Nazeraj, Kleodian and Nazeraj, Mary Catherine, 2805 S. 165th Ave., $370,000.

Wayne A. & Linda S. Raschke Living Trust and Raschke, Wayne A. Trust to Follett, Parker Allen and Hassenstab, Kelsey Clare, 16029 Martha Circle, $290,000.

Novak, Kevin P. to Baumgartner, Ethan Charles and Baumgartner, Jessica Marie, 2012 S. 163rd Circle, $305,000.

68131

Mathis, Justin K. and Mathis, Amber N. to Acosta, Joel and Castillo, Sonia Guardado, 4185 Chicago St., $164,500.

Rudd Nebraska LLC to Kelly, Matthew, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4206, $310,000.

Francis, Meghan A. to Curttright, Benjamin and McAvenue, Keely, 3311 Webster St., $215,000.

Schaneman, Greogry Lynn and Schaneman, Greogry L. to Schellenberg, Christian A., 4174 Cass St., $75,000.

Myers, Toni M. to Schumacher Company LLC, 4338 Cass St., $290,000.

68132

Scholl, Kevin C. and Koran-Scholl, Jessica B. to Fershee, Joshua Paul and Fershee, Kendra Jean Huard, 106 S. 53rd St., $550,000.

Schreiner, Kenton and Schreiner, Morgan to Wiles, Christopher Thompson, 5018 Izard St., $440,000.

Ucman, Michaela and Harrell, Michaela R. to Rossiter, Margaret, 911 N. 51st St., $253,100.

Redden, Brittany D. to Kozel, Natalie C., 5208 Western Ave., $365,000.

68134

Zi, Boi Sung and Hmung, Tial to Kbaw, Kwe and Htoo, Paw Kler, 7932 Vernon Ave., $245,000.

Asproperties LLC to Push, Arthur and Push, Deborah, 9634 Maple Drive, $299,597.

Tracy, John A. and Tracy, Cindy A. to Bouslaugh, Tayler, 9011 Sprague St., $130,000.

68135

Szalewski, John P. to Ott, Brooke and Ott, Kevin, 6031 S. 186th Ave., $302,000.

Chambers, Lorraine to Nowak, Cheryl A. and Nowak, Brian K., 17530 Polk St., $355,000.

Fey, Sandra J. to Kettelhut, Andrew and Kettelhut, Jordyn, 5404 S. 190th Terrace, $266,125.

Vengala, Kalyankumar and Vengala, Naga Durga to Myers, Nicholis and Briardy, Amanda J., 4408 S. 198th St., $402,500.

Zimmerman, Sonia A. and Zimmerman, Sonia Ann to Hedgecock, Andrew and Hedgecock, Jennifer, 19347 H St., $410,000.

Hill, Brandon M. and Bogard, Amanda K. to Bjm Properties LLC, 19638 Gail Ave., $300,000.

Ceder, Kellie L. and Ceder, Derrick D. to Wesley, Kaitlin Regan, 19459 U St., $285,000.

Teig, Roman and Teig, Ashley to Boll, Peter and Boll, Melissa, 19101 X St., $382,000.

Reagan, Kenneth Ray and Wilson, Michael Wayne Personal representative to Halvorson, Jerry L. and Halvorson, Nan G., 17336 M St., $386,000.

Royers, Angela S. and Royers, Timothy D. to Wilson, Ryan Michael and Wilson, Mackenzie Megan, 15927 O Circle, $301,000.

McCubbins, Jennifer M. and McCubbins, Jen to Royers, Angela Sue and Royers, Timothy David, 15606 L St., $410,000.

Gerdes, Richard L. and Gerdes, Richard L. Jr. Personal representative to Kash Real Estate LLC, 5105 S. 181st Place, $575,000.

Elkhorn Capital LLC to 3Iron LLC, 6426 S. 165th Ave., $272,000.

68137

Pope, Shelby and Pope, Hunter to Brandt, Zachary and Vaira, Talya, 13535 Z St., $260,000.

Rothery, Carolyn A. to McKee, Kyler and McKee, Carlee, 6234 Ponderosa Drive, $270,000.

Horton, Seth A. to Curtis, Brett and Curtis, Pamala, 12776 Deauville Drive 108, $126,750.

McDaniel, Linda S. to Reser, Evan and Joaquin, Jenny, 14032 Madison Circle, $215,000.

Cornett, Cody M. and Cornett, Amanda to Hamilton, Carol A., 13580 W Circle, $340,000.

Siedelmann, Patricia A. to Gorey, Garey and Gorey, Brenda, 6006 S. 146th St., $330,000.

Murphy, Robert A. and Murphy, Alfred Personal representative to Lindstrom, Eldon, 6036 Oak Hills Drive, $275,000.

Kusler, Taylor J. and Nelson, Taylor J. to Salerno, Kenzie and Salerno, Robyn, 14855 Polk St., $300,500.

Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Cantu, Marlen, 14026 Weir St., $225,000.

Holweger, Jarred A. and Holweger, Breana M. to Phelps, Kaylee M. and Phelps, Blake W., 11123 Y St., $240,000.

McElderry, Mark G. and McElderry, Julie M. to Moffitt, Chase P. and Moffitt, Richelle R., 10955 Jefferson Circle, $305,000.

68142

Umbel, Richard and Umbel, Sandra to Dahlk, Thomas H., 12931 Reynolds St., $710,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Anderson, Russell P., 10901 Craig St., $284,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Zitek, Zachary P. and Zitek, Allison E., 11113 King St., $354,554.

Beduhn, Robert and Beduhn, Sharon to Brian James Wiese Revocable Trust and Sarah Joan Wiese Revocable Trust, 12679 Scott St., $571,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jackson-Yocum, Jalen L. and Green-Yocum, Laurin M., 10906 Craig St., $287,720.

Vinton22 Holdings LLC to Pellor, Amanda and Pellor, Kayle, 12806 Mormon St., $448,000.

68144

Legacy Rentals LLC to Dinsmoor, Pamela, 12205 Westwood Lane, $163,200.

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Cherney, David and Cherney, Krystal, 1728 S. 150th St., $225,000.

Simpson, Cody W. to Wagner, Jaden, 3622 S. 120th St., $240,000.

Midwest First Financial Inc. to Preston Real Estate LLC, 2606 S. 132nd St., $885,535.

Midwest First Financial Inc. to T&L LLC, 2606 S. 132nd St., $885,535.

Wetzbarger, Dominic and Wetzbarger, Sarah to Poteet, Jacob and Rife, Rebecca J., 12516 William St., $325,000.

Rosholm, Gary A. and Rosholm, Patricia A. to Schrage, Megan and Schrage, Jamie, 1230 Skylark Drive, $625,000.

Lochman, Linda L. to Anthony Jane Holdings LLC, 3117 S. 112nd St., $260,000.

68154

Baun, Kyle K. to Muma, Cindy, 605 S. 126th St., $380,000.

Heckens, Brett A. and Heckens, Angela J. to Bruntz, Tyson and Bruntz, Heather, 722 N. 155th St., $350,000.

Bundren, Joshua and Fidler-Bundren, Janina to Fagerland, James and Hartley, Elizabeth, 12956 Jackson St., $505,000.

Guhl, Darlene to Guhl, Haley and Jorgensen, Derek, 15307 Westchester Drive, $234,200.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Latham, Wendy Anne, 835 S. 130th St., $286,000.

Matthews, Paul M. to Matthews, Paul M. and Twohey, Margaret A., 942 N. 131st Court, $168,750.

Mary Kathryn Chelberg Revocable Trust and Chelberg, Craig Trustee to Ashley, Carly, 11230 Westover Road, $265,000.

68164

Kim D. Taff Living Trust Agreement and Taff, Kim D. Trustee to Trerice, Daniel H. and Trerice, Janice E., 4321 N. 139th Ave., $400,000.

Alyce L. Bennett Trust and Beltz, Daralee Trustee to Buell Joint Revocable Trust and Buell, Charles W. Trust, 13839 Burdette St., $12,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Oo, George and Oo, Muku, 12917 Ames Ave., $224,000.

Beard Bros Building Co LLC to Johnson, Rebekah and Johnson, Cory, 2717 N. 125th Ave., $300,000.

Klausen, Jennifer L. and Klausen, Brian Lee to Holm, Nash T. and Bonebrake, Abby N., 12320 Bedford Ave., $310,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Hurley, Joshua Todd Succ Trust and Sailaway Trust to Limitless Homes LLC, 311 W. 20th Ave., $228,000.

Pena, Erick and Arias, Karen Elizabeth to Gonzalez, Andrea and Nava, Fredy, 2101 Pleasantview Lane, $270,000.

Chance, Conrad Lamont Jr. and Chance, Chinequa Shante to Sanchez, Ernesto Jr. and Pena, Edith Alejandra, 1319 Englewood Drive, $230,000.

Dobesh, Gerald D. to Ttt Real Estate Partners LLC, 2711 Washington St., $158,000.

Gullfoss Holdings LLC to Catlin Andrea, 2509 Madison St., $189,000.

Cannon, Mary T. Per Rep and Cannon, Anne M. Estate Of to Youngblood, Bernard, 111 Kirby Ave., $218,000.

Crider, Zebulon Joseph and Crider, Rebekah Breanne fka Menzel, Rebekah Breanne to Bogus, Katherine A., 2528 Main St., $185,000.

Merwald, Sandra L. Per Rep and Merwald, Thomas J. Sr Estate Of to Kohler, Steven K. and Kohler, Denise M., 2111 Georgia Ave., $139,000.

68028

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Blake, Ethan J. and Blake, Josie J., 8026 S. 199th St., $384,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gentile, Brian aka Gentile, Brian James; Gentile, Andrea aka Gentile, Andrea Leigh, 19864 Birch Ave., $369,000.

Middlebrooks, Jon A. and Middlebrooks, Samantha to Homemade Holdings LLC, 11351 S. 198th St., $250,000.

Hedrick, Michael Todd Tr to Batchelor, Sara aka Scheffert, Sara; Batchelor, Brady; Batchelor, Charles; Batchelor, Brenda, 20907 Birch St., $295,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Kathol, Brandon and Kathol, Amber, 19122 Fir St., $390,000.

Chiburis, Daniel R. to Watson, Michelle L. and Watson, Steven E., 19822 Sycamore Drive, $355,000.

Watson, Christopher and Watson, Jessica fka Rivera, Jessica to Swanson, Mitchell, 20902 Maple Circle, $300,000.

68046

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Goethe, Ashley Ellen, 11732 S. 113th St., $354,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Cherrington, Heather L. and Cherrington, David M., 10521 S. 113th St., $430,000.

Perea, Rafael and Perea, Diana D. to Rezaie, Noor and Haidari, Jawaher, 11003 Superior Drive, $380,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Stanton, Corey B. and Stanton, Taylor K., 11736 S. 113th St., $356,000.

Moore, Kaden and Moore, Lauren fka Pressley, Lauren to Bellm, Gary, 811 Tipperary Drive, $260,000.

Gomez, Grasiela L. Trust and Gomez, Jose Hugo 401K Psp to Bess Enterprises LLC, 704 Hogan Drive, $189,000.

68059

Cloyd, Beverly S. and Cloyd, Charles K. to Vlasnik Gary D., 255 N. 7th St., $275,000.

Oak Leaf Retail LLC to Williams Enterprises LLC, 850-900 Park Drive, $1,469,000.

68123

Wheeler, Jared McCaine and Wheeler, Brooke Rosaleen to Petersen, Lisa Marie and Petersen, Nathan Tomas, 3401 Lookingglass Drive, $318,000.

Khammahavong, Jutatip and Khammahavong, Thakorn to Salcedo, Anthony, 13812 S. 42nd Ave., $289,000.

Hall, Michael J. Trust and Hall, Rita B. Tr to Worthing, William D. and Worthing, Melissa, 13805 S. 18th St., $430,000.

Mischal, David W. Per Rep and Mischal, Sharon E. Estate of to Casillas, Jose and Casillas, Sara L., 13107 S. 24th St., $214,000.

Hansen, Donald C. Trust and Hansen, Lois A. Trust to Pitkin, Tatum M. aka Pitkin, Tatum; Pitkin, Chad K. aka Pitkin, Chad, 13007 S. 29th Ave., $330,000.

Jantz, Ryan T. and Jantz, Ashley D. to Coley, Kyle, 12904 S. 30th St., $320,000.

Tellin, Erik E. and Tellin, Chasily to Yockey ,Travis, 2503 Hogantown Drive, $301,000.

Van Ryckeghem, Jake and Van Ryckeghem, Alexandra to Stohlmann, Stephen O., 14512 S. 29th Circle, $275,000.

Miralles, Jennifer to Petersen, Thomas M., 9703 S. 25th Ave., $320,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Kerr, Sally Ann, 12927 S. 44th Ave., $416,000.

Faflak, Richard and Wang, Xin to Avis, Nicholas and Canick, Alexis, 2720 Coffey Ave., $321,000.

68128

Sandbulte, Matthew R. Co Trust and Lippoldt, Amy E. Co Trust to Faulk, Kavan and Falk, Eric, 8129 S. 69th St., $350,000.

Hamilton, Michael C. Trust and Hamilton, Nancy J. Trust to Wojcik Carolyn S. Tr, 10506 Brentwood Drive, $312,000.

Foster, Chance J. and Foster, Sarah to Groff, Dennis Jr. and Groff, MacKenzie, 7512 S. 89th St., $243,000.

Eis, Jeremy and Eis, Ashley to Waxberg, Josh and Waxberg, Jennifer, 8017 Park View Blvd, $219,000.

68133

Cunningham, David M. and Cunningham, Lynn M. to Shepard, Evan Lawrence and Gaitan Shepard, Carla, 609 Fleetwood Drive, $425,000.

Scopa, Frank G. and Scopa, Amanda B. to Fieselman, Caitlin Elizabeth and Perna, Gabrielle Rose, 13804 Clearwater Drive, $275,000.

Fawcett, Patrick Quinn and Fawcett, Hillary Ann to Broky, John and Broky, Deborah Billings, 308 Longwood Drive, $410,000.

Tesnohlidek, Gary to Tesnohlidek, Nancy and Tesnohlidek, Gary, 5128 Lakecrest Drive, $113,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Casebolt, Katheryn Clare and Casebolt, James Edward, 4502 Leawood Drive, $396,000.

Brinker, Nathan and Brinker, Brandi to Koperski, Deborah A. and Koperski, Garrett; Koperski, Hadrian, 13551 S. 49th St., $405,000.

68136

Diaz, Ashley Marie fka Penne, Ashley Marie to Colbert, Samantha J. and Navarro, Amaury, 7935 S. 157th Ave., $300,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Khammahavong, Jutatip and Khammahavong, Thakorn, 9559 S. 184th Ter, $414,000.

Ferguson, Benjamin and Ferguson, Samantha to Bruner, Lance aka Bruner, Lance Patrick; Fahrer, Jill aka Fahrer, Jill Marie, 8601 S. 163rd Ave., $365,000.

McPeck, James N. to Wood, Aaron and Potts, Mary, 17829 Lillian St., $270,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Stahmer, Donald S. and Stahmer, Sara A., 9315 S. 177th St., $399,000.

Wilwerding, Bryan E. and Wilserding, Lisa A. to Schulz, Volker and Schulz, Paula, 7832 S. 159th St., $269,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Donley, Maurice D. and Donley, Mendy L., 9605 S. 184th Ter, $425,000.

Ness, Gail G. to Hansen Investments LLC, 9642 S. 161st St., $425,000.

Schneekloth, Danielle K. to Zulkosky, Paul T. and Zulkosky, Jessica L., 16431 Briar St., $390,000.

68138

Frohlich, Barbara L. Tr to Ammon, Thomas and Petty, Bailey, 7106 S. 138th Circle, $270,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 12803 Edna St., $194,000.

Henderson, Henry L. and Henderson, Jeanne M. to Jenkins, Chase Lee and Rock, Kathryn Elizabeth, 15306 Rock Circle Drive, $260,000.

68147

Yazowski, Robert F. Tr to Watson Rei LLC, 7202 S. 21st Ave., $117,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 7667 S. 41st Ave., $152,000.

Boll, Russell and Boll, Andrea to Mabry, Emma, 7611 S. 39th Ave., $171,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Torres Anita, 2714 Bonnie St., $230,000.

Helms, Riley John and Helms, Peggy Jo to Sosa, Fernando and Bejar, Alma Isabel Padilla; Valdovinos, Richard; Valdovinos, Beatriz, 2722 Bonnie St., $235,000.

68157

Zych, Brian S. Per Rep and Knoblauch, Robert E. Jr. Estate Of to Ayala, Amilcar and Rodriguez, Jimena M. Reyes, 7106 S. 52nd St., $240,000.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023