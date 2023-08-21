DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Gatere, Maureen W. and Maina, Alfred G., 17659 Weber St., $555,466.

McGill, Mitchel J. and McGill, Samantha N. to Schieffer, Christa and Schieffer, Jarryd, 7710 N. 157th St., $420,500.

Pape, Bradley W. and Pape, Paula to Maceyko, Nathan T. and Maceyko, Alison M., 8813 N. 156th Ave., $395,000.

Pedockie, Theresa and Pedockie, Nicolas to Petersen, Spencer, 12019 N. 159th St., $475,000.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17664 Potter St., $64,950.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17625 Scott St., $94,950.

Warren L. Michael Trust and Michael, Warren L., trustee to Jerry and Cynthia Lembke Irrevocable Trust and Hays, Sarah, trustee, 16165 Tucker Place, $295,000.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17664 Weber St., $64,950.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17636 Scott St., $65,950.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17620 Scott St., $65,950.

J Walter Builders LLC to Hedrick, Jami and Bray, Jessica, 16611 Gilder Ave., $525,000.

68022

Blue, Ronald R. and Blue, Pamela K. to Williams, Jennifer, 20210 Hopper St., $285,000.

Jane M. Samson Trust and Samson, Jane M., trustee to Broderick, Stacy, 1714 S. 221st St., $780,000.

Skyline Custom Homes LLC to Highland Builders LLC, 21004 Joseph St., $93,000.

Van Camp & Son LLC to Van Camp, Katie A., 7708 N. 209th Circle, $954,573.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hobson, Tiffany Michelle and Taylor, Jay Alexander, 5514 N. 212nd St., $655,000.

Lumsden, Jason S. and Lumsden, Susan to Jane M. Samson Trust and Samson, Jane M., trustee, 21822 Marinda St., $994,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Patnaik, J. Venkat Ramchandra and Patnaik, Neelima Venkat, 5806 N. 181st Ave., $441,743.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Richman, Nicholas Edward and Richman, Molly Ough, 5420 N. 212nd St., $610,000.

Nathan Homes LLC to Wobig, Timothy and Wobig, Katie, 3302 S. 206th St., $147,000.

Pachigolla, Atchuytaramkumar and Pachigolla, Srujana to Yellala, Amulya and Pulluru, Yashwanth Reddy, 2514 N. 186th St., $610,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Greco, Hannah G. and Greco, Nicholas James, 6209 S. 213rd St., $357,223.

Kelly Construction Inc. to Sommerfeld, Jason and Sommerfeld, Melinda, 21108 Atwood Ave., $800,000.

228 Skyline LLC to Natalya & Matthew Miller Trust and Miller, Natalya Kathryn, trustee, 4214 S. 228th Plaza Circle, $470,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Saunders, William J. and Saunders, William, 18502 Kansas Ave., $381,110.

Rodawig, Eric P. and Rodawig, Niki L. to Corey & Mary Mekelburg Revocable Trust and Mekelburg, Corey A., trustee, 18120 Honeysuckle Drive, $527,500.

Mott, Richard L. to Lofgren, Dale A. and Lofgren, Carol C., 20423 Saratoga Circle, $460,000.

Crown Ltd to Trapp, Meghan and Franksmann, Brett, 3520 S. 210th Ave., $180,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Degila, Ahamide Wilfrid, 908 S. 185th St., $750,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Wijewardana, Galuge Hansani Madhumekala and Palayangoda, Lochana Kanishka, 4802 N. 210th Ave., $398,635.

Wanderlust Trust and Howard, Gary M., trustee to Gruber, Allen B. and Gruber, Judith M., 2334 N. 188th St., $650,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reynolds, Zachary D. and Reynolds, Molly M., 18414 Kansas Ave., $471,463.

Skyline Ridge Estates LLC to Clark, Thomas J. and Clark, Kristine M., 2562 S. 224th St., $450,000.

Blondo 180 LLC to JBT Holdings LLC, 2720 N. 182nd St., $80,478.

Nathan Homes LLC to New Chapter Homes LLC, 22727 Orchard Plaza Circle, $220,000.

Gottsch, Allison Ann and Beatty, Brian H. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3404 N. 205th St., $194,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Quinlan, Sean W. and Quinlan, Courtney E., 4915 N. 181st St., $404,701.

John R. Bowen and Dawn M. Bowen Living Trust and Bowen, John R., trustee to Johnson, Daniel and Wildy, Elisa, 521 S. 195th St., $575,000.

Gleckler, Chad C. and Gleckler, Kelli M. to Martin, Kyle and Peters, Katherine, 521 S. 197th St., $560,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Krishnan, Mohan and Mohankumar, Bhargavi, 21304 I St., $481,363.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Williams, April L., 21138 Ellison Ave., $585,000.

Choice Homes LLC to Bruner, Tanya R., 22014 Martha St., $620,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dykes, Mary C., 5707 N. 183rd St., $366,914.

Paradise Homes Inc. to David L. and Jennifer S. Henricksen Revocable Trust, 5801 N. 208th St., $750,828.

Marinus Holdings LLC to Imark LLC, 20323 Blondo Parkway, $350,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5444 N. 212nd St., $72,500.

Agemark At Indian Creek LLC to Brookstone Development LLC, 3703 N. 200th St., $795,000.

McCaul Contracting LLC to West, Steven T., 6411 S. 207th Avenue Circle, $510,000.

68064

Davidson, Felix B. and O’Connor, Patricia A. to Kristina F. Pryor Revocable Trust and Pryor, Kristina F., trustee, 83 Peppermill Point, $647,500.

TDZ Properties LLC to Young, Todd R. and Young, Brenda S., 5408 N. 284th Circle, $165,000.

Bluewater Development Corporation to Stevens, Lindsey S., 5903 N. 295th St., $600,000.

68069

Hodge, Allie to Kallhoff, Grace Marie and Walker, Luke Warren, 23832 Harvest Heights Circle, $68,000.

68102

Parsley, Benjamin and Parsley, James to Greenhagen Holdings LLC, 210 S. 16th St. #905, $345,000.

Shaw, David M. and Labs, Eric, personal representative to Nest Investments LLC, 1214 Howard St. #307, $600,000.

68104

Aura Home Solutions LLC to Kruse Holdings LLC, 4106 N. 60th St., $72,000.

Karen M. Prideaux Living Trust and Prideaux, Karen M., trustee to Study, Max and Study, Doris, 2324 N. 63rd St., $195,000.

Gilbert, Emily to Paintin, McKenna Nicole, 4814 Grant St., $185,000.

Pullen, James L. and Pullen, Kay C. Bohannon to Taddy, Ba Blue, 5109 N. 51st St., $240,000.

Westerfield Properties 118 LLC to Miller, Kimberly D. and Grimes, Jeremy J., 6931 Bedford Ave., $170,000.

Kelley, Nancy J. to White, Jon Robert and Foster, Arlo Wyatt, 6929 Seward St., $210,000.

Aschenbrener, Joseph C. and Aschenbrener, Pamela J. to Constantino Properties LLC, 2702 N. 53rd St., $265,500.

Green, Stephen and Green, Cynthia to Green, Tyler J., 3619 N. 60th St., $125,500.

Dibben, David W. and Dibben, Jann M. to Young, Angela M., 3121 N. 59th St., $175,000.

Kelsey, Matthew R. and Cudzilo-Kelsey, Laura to Ingvoldstad, David, 1633 N. 53rd St., $415,000.

NFHG LLC to Boesiger, Keygan and Boesiger, Tessa, 6312 Evans St., $235,000.

Maloy, Jennifer L. and Maloy, Colin P. to Geise, Ellie M., 2620 N. 51st Ave., $335,000.

Hebrew, Sara E. to Sonstein, Seth and Sonstein, Soren, 2721 N. 49th St., $170,000.

Peyton, Vickie R. to Mark Brungardt LLC, 5565 N. 61st Ave., $120,000.

99 SKS LLC to Soe, Tin and Say, Eh Ku, 4655 Curtis Ave., $115,000.

68105

Maurel, Terry R. to Eriksen, Brent, 619 S. 35th Ave., $250,000.

Anthony Jane Holdings LLC to Chris-Rod Global LLC, 4216 Vinton St., $275,000.

Girl Scouts-Spirit of Nebraska and Great Plains Girl Scout Council Inc. to Am Investments LLC, 2121 S. 44th St., $775,000.

68106

Tubrick, Chris J. and Tubrick, Sheena M. to Tubrick, Chris J., 1201 S. 52nd St., $40,000.

Robert J. Saum & Shirley L. Saum Revocable Trust and Saum, Shirley L., trustee to Almgren, Patrick D. and Almgren, Colleen, 6023 William St., $260,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Palacio, Fabian Andres Garcia, 3707 S. 48th Ave., $240,000.

Deems, Gary R. and Deems, Sheryl M. to Kolvek, Rosemary J., 5808 Frederick St., $157,500.

Stilley, John E. and Stilley, Jennifer J. to Stilley, Sydnie E., 2313 S. 48th Ave., $235,000.

Christian Student Fellowship to Calvary Christian Church, 6702 Pacific St., $250,000.

Wiley, Wayne R. and Wiley, Veronica J. to Lewis, Lauren and Lewis, Logan, 5034 Frederick Circle, $310,000.

Ferzely, Elizabeth to Vazquez, Kathleen Lynn, 2102 S. 49th Ave., $270,500.

Maycock, David A. and Flaugher, Dorsey D., personal representative to Gils Auto Sales LLC, 2119 S. 50th St., $59,395.

68107

Kearney, Travis and Borden, Travis to Cronk, Courtney R., 3916 Y St., $249,950.

Barerra, Reyes to Mitchell, Elicia D. and Bean, Leandre, 4308 S. 36th Ave., $185,000.

A Place To Live LLC to Satterwhite, Aaron and Riehle, Michaela, 2734 Madison St., $199,900.

Chavez, Joseph to Alberto, Iris M., 3823 S. 34th St., $69,950.

SYFL Development Group LLC to Silva, Jose, 3123 S St., $29,950.

Christensen, Donald and Christensen, Donald D. to Chaparro, Adan Dominguez, 6119 S. 33rd St., $131,000.

68108

Morales, Veronica Solis and Reyes, Melvin Arturo to Reyes, Melvin Arturo, 1725 Van Camp Ave., $58,300.

Malaras Real Estate LLC to Lopez-Sanchez, Santiago and Lopez, Amanda, 1118 S. 22nd St., $150,000.

Luviano, Wendolyn Donagit Mejia and Gantt, Mason to Nice Casas LLC, 1755 S. 9th St., $50,000.

Brock, John W. and Brock, Melissa Ann to Worthington 10 LLC, 720 Pine St., $185,000.

James Lee Rago Revocable Trust and Rebecca Lynn Rago Revocable Trust to Wauer, Benjamin J., 1117 S. 10th St. #15, $250,000.

Larrew, Dale J. to Phoenix Investments LLC, 2011 Curlew Lane, $50,000.

Phoenix Investments LLC to Flores Properties One LLC, 2011 Curlew Lane, $70,000.

68110

Omaha Opportunities Industrial Center Inc. to Crawford, Terence, 2724 N. 24th St., $550,000.

Chit, Sein and Cho, Mi to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 2539 Florence Blvd., $191,000.

Fowler, Larry W. and Fowler, L. W. to HWGA LLC, 4706 N. 16th St., $80,000.

68111

Boevree, Eileen C. to Jackat Holdings LLC, 4255 Maple St., $27,200.

Dean Properties LLC to Stone, Christine and Stone, Amelia, 3633 Saratoga St., $215,000.

Gesu Housing Inc. to Biswa, Tek and Biswa, Tek B., 3811 Corby St., $145,000.

Ngo, Bich-Ngoc Thi to Allen, Joseph, 3228 N. 40th Ave., $135,000.

Galles, Gregory L., trustee to Mitchem, Antwan D., 2610 Browne St., $77,000.

Williams, Rudolph Jr. and Williams, Judith to Nash, Jonathan Jr., 3724 Grand Ave., $95,000.

Ramde, Simeon and Ramde, Solange to Alton, Andrew, 2413 Ohio St., $185,000.

Croc Realty Holdings One LLC to Tercero, Miguel Angel Paiz, 3718 Saratoga St., $75,000.

Rowell, Tony D. to JMOP LLC, 4375 Laurel Ave., $62,000.

Gesu Housing Inc. to Rai, Uraj and Rai, Kanchan, 3813 Corby St., $145,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Miller, Monica M., 4216 Grant St., $125,650.

Padilla, Osman L. to Padilla, Sergio E. and Torres, Alexa M. Padilla, 5508 N. 33rd Ave., $65,900.

Thomas, Clifford D. to Cardel Boner LLC, 3371 Erskine St., $25,000.

68112

Berg, Edward L. and Berg, Carlene, personal representative to Parrotts Realty and Investment LLC, 7019 N. 33rd St., $18,000.

Brungardt, Randy T. Jr. and Brungardt, Erin N. to Schultz, Dawn, 7724 N. 28th Ave., $160,000.

Ann Mactier Estate and Bridges Trust, personal representative to James A. Mactier Jr. Irrevocable Trust and Bridges Trust, trustee, 3811 N. Post Road, $650,000.

Rab, Faiz and Liwaru-Rab, Thurayya to Gordon, Mason and Gordon, Irene, 8121 N. 38th St., $363,500.

68114

McCloskey, John to MGI Incorporated, 770 N. 93rd St. #4D, $350,000.

Lee, Mary P. to Lee, Mary P. and Gerry, Jay M., 928 N. 87th St., $110,350.

Neher, Nancy J. and Clawson, Bruce Personal representative to Howe, Nathan and Howe, Courtney, 1011 N. 77th Ave., $174,900.

Harvest Capital LLC to Raasch, Micaela, 8531 Underwood Ave., $185,000.

Shirley A. Sorrrell Revocable Trust and Sorrell, Shirley A., trustee to Kroupa, Delbert W. and Kroupa, Alicia C., 10030 Fieldcrest Drive, $600,000.

Renfro, Jake and Renfro, Colleen to Al-Salim, Bashar and Al-Salim, Sarah, 8726 Parker St., $225,000.

Harvest Capital LLC to Al-Salim, Bashar and Al-Salim, Sarah, 7583 Charles St., $220,000.

McLaughlin, Glenn and McLaughlin, Alan to McLaughlin, Katherine and Kimm, Curtis, 7914 Bowie Drive, $200,000.

68116

Patnaik, J. Venkat and Patnaik, Neelima to Kiger, Jennifer, 17115 Sprague St., $285,000.

Murray, Jeff and Murray, Skye to Murphy, Matthew and Murphy, Anna, 6311 N. 153rd St., $390,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Andersen, Steven H. and Andersen, Carol A., 6408 N. 170th Ave., $476,825.

Allan Lee Horst & Casey Nichole Horst Family Trust and Horst, Allan Lee, trustee to Marianne Feldballe Trust and Feldballe, Marianne, trustee, 6017 N. 167 Terrace Place, $205,000.

Distefano, Richard and Distefano, Amanda to Eubanks, Tom and Eubanks, Teresa, 16834 Browne Circle, $296,000.

Otto, Thomas J. and Krier, Jillayne Louise to Arnold, Leon Jeffery and Arnold, Audra, 16301 Himebaugh Circle, $730,000.

McDonald, Nicholas C. to Bauman, Jana Christensen and Boer, Terry, 6213 N. 155th St., $470,000.

Sampson, Nathan M. and Sampson, Stephanie G. to Breeze, Charles G. III and Burcham, Rebecca, 4250 N. 163rd Ave., $340,000.

Laible, Jess L. to Laible Joint Trust and Laible, Barbara S., trustee, 15104 Tibbles St., $65,000.

Boone, Germaine L. to Godemann, Dawn R., 14491 Locust St., $250,000.

68117

Harrison, Mildred M. to Vazquez, Sharlene Harrison, 6005 H St., $125,000.

Taylor, Barb and Taylor, Barbara to Gomez, Claudia Rincon, 5254 Drexel St., $156,900.

68118

CRTW Funding LLC to Palmer Road LLC, 16018 Decatur St., $61,275.

Markham, Claire to Myslinska, Dagmar, 909 S. 159th Ave., $465,000.

Kardell, Mathew Steven and Kardell, Lori Kay to Kerkaert, Wayne and Kerkaert, Wendy, 741 N. 161st St., $1,095,000.

68122

Brutto, Kathleen J. to Egan, David J. and Egan, Mary S., 7328 N. 85th St., $165,000.

Gibson, Travis and Gibson, Diana to Biswa, Manoj and Rai, Ramala, 7414 Ernst St., $284,000.

Chamberlin, Gregory D. to Kasco, Anthony Jr. and Kasco, Sarah, 7910 Bauman Ave., $258,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Demi, Ann C., 8008 N. 86th Ave., $356,529.

Wiese, Roberta J. to Bertelsen, Heath C. and Whitman, Paula A., 8938 N. 81st Ave., $256,000.

Hall, James R. and Hall, Eimile, personal representative to Elkhorn Capital LLC, 8305 Potter St., $250,000.

68124

Bettes, Shawn and Bettes, Sara to Bradford, Erica and Bradford, Steffon, 3106 S. 106th St., $428,000.

Maryrose Turner Revocable Trust and Turner, Maryrose, trustee to Ellick, Nathan and Ellick, Jennifer, 10336 Pinehurst Ave., $535,000.

Larson, Thomas J. Jr. and Larson, Colleen M. to Pearce, Emily, 9721 Woodridge Lane, $472,000.

68127

Jahns, Jennifer A. to Houston, Diana Jean and Houston, Christopher A., 5715 S. 93rd St., $320,000.

Miller, William E. and Miller, Rose to Francisco, Salvador and Esteban, Paulina, 10117 Mockingbird Drive, $245,000.

Hennings, Kelly L. and Hennings, Jeffrey A. to Ponsar, Alisha, 8202 Wildewood Drive, $260,000.

68130

Mark R. & Tonya K. Lampe Revocable Trust and Lampe, Mark R., trustee to Tank/SCP Omaha LLC, 18303 C St., $485,000.

Hopkins, Tom R. and Hopkins, Thomas R. to Neal, Timothy R. and Neal, Moira, 19028 Hansen St., $355,000.

Stinnett, Kathryn Sue to Maxon Family Trust and Maxon, Barry, trustee, 3036 S. 159th Avenue Circle, $340,000.

Seeley, Matthew M. and Seeley, Shannon M. to McConnell, Sean Michael and McConnell, Tara R., 1218 S. 165th St., $335,000.

Ryu, Borum and Huh, Sung Ho to Qin, Zijian, 20009 Hansen Ave., $485,000.

Zhang, Jingtao and Shang, Yanen to Whittle, Amy, 19613 Briggs St., $445,000.

Sebastian, Juliann G. and Sebastian, James Russell to Nickel, Gerald and Nickel, Ann, 3816 S. 187th St., $510,000.

Murphy, Sherry L. to Cohn, Andrea, 19709 Pierce St., $425,000.

King-Lopes, Katrina and Lopes, Lamont to Duckworth, Scott A., 20197 George B. Lake Parkway, $525,000.

68131

Pristine Properties LLC to Elliott, Makenna, 4322 California St., $175,000.

Erickson, John D. to Schuermann, Caleb and Schuermann, Ella, 3432 Webster St., $355,000.

Cape Horn LLC to Patrick, Penny R., 802 N. 36th St., $217,500.

68132

Wyatt, Alexandra and Meyer, Philip G. to McGrath, Justin and McGrath, Emily, 310 S. 50th St., $250,000.

Christoph, Jeffrey to Florian, Kevin and Garcia, Melissa Lizbeth, 4608 Hamilton St., $185,000.

Ibsen-Bauer, Ariel Jane Christina and Bauer, Joshua Daniel to Combs, Timothy and Combs, Rachel, 1314 N. 54th St., $305,000.

Matsukis, Theodore J. and Meyers, David P., personal representative to Swan Realty Group LLC, 310 S. 53rd St., $425,000.

68134

Ruiz, Ashley N. and Ruiz, Daniel A. to Alvarez, Sergio Gonzalez, 9311 Ellison Ave., $27,500.

Delehoy, Marcia to Ruiz, Ashley N. and Ruiz, Daniel A., 9311 Ellison Ave., $27,500.

Fung, Chern Voon and Yuan, Wei to Estill, Howard L. Jr. and Estill, Howard L. Sr., 9635 Grand Ave., $220,000.

Hteh, Po and Heh, Eh To to Aung, Paw Tay and Ku, Paw, 7601 Richmond Drive, $190,000.

Ngo, Chuong and Nguyen, Christina to Brewer, Asha, 8837 Keystone Drive, $362,000.

Goetz, Jacob and Goetz, Halie M. to Patterson, Jeremiah, 4011 N. 92nd Ave., $256,000.

Kohel, Leann M. to Heidtbrink, Gene, 4614 N. 81st St., $260,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Gonzalez-Duarte, Karen D., 4906 Parkview Drive, $238,000.

Bartels, Kristina M., personal representative and Leonard, Linda M. to Leonard, Katlin R. and Weiler, Nathan R., 7923 Crown Point Ave., $42,875.

Naffziger, Nolan B. to Chambers, Mark D. and Chambers, Carolyn L., 2932 N. 83rd St., $190,000.

Gill, Bruce E. and Carlsen, Mary, personal representative to Kaasch Money Investing LLC, 9636 Larimore Ave., $180,000.

Kopp, Sacha E. and Kopp, Gretchen R. Olson to Pearson, Paul L. and Pearson, Heather L., 8240 Keystone Drive, $566,000.

LaChapelle, John C. to LaChapelle, William J., 5629 N. Oaks Blvd., $21,995.

LaChapelle, James A. to LaChapelle, William J., 5629 N. Oaks Blvd., $21,995.

LaChapelle, Dianne M. to LaChapelle, William J., 5629 N. Oaks Blvd., $21,955.

LaChapelle, Robert S. to LaChapelle, William J., 5629 N. Oaks Blvd., $21,955.

LaChapelle, Judith A. to LaChapelle, William J., 5629 N. Oaks Blvd., $21,955.

LaChapelle, Teresa L. to LaChapelle, William J., 5629 N. Oaks Blvd., $21,955.

68135

Huang, Wei Tao and Huang, Xiu Mei to Hong, Kelvin, 6103 S. 176th St., $350,000.

Jensen, Patricia M. and Boring, Terrie L., personal representative to Naidu, Santosh and Kote, Hemalatha, 5018 S. 194th Ave., $311,000.

Bogner, Ryne and Bogner, Christine to Tamayo, Hannah M. and Tamayo, Kristian B., 4711 S. 187th Ave., $315,000.

Kroupa, Jacob and Kroupa, Jaclyn to Delozier, Nicholas M. and Delozier, Christine R., 5363 S. 194th Ave., $265,000.

Salem, Neely Fedde and Fedde, Neely L. to Miller, Robert and Miller, Debra, 17518 U St., $455,000.

Burt, Derek M. and Burt, Mackenzie to Brown, Parker, 16929 M Circle, $345,000.

Marjorie B. Vandenack Living Trust and Vandenack, Marjorie B., trustee to Austin E. Sattler Irrevocable Trust and Sattler, Steven E., trustee, 16564 Drexel St., $250,000.

Hatfield, Shelby L. and Hatfield, Shannon to Kiertzner, Earl, 18705 Borman St., $280,000.

Zuck, Dustin J. and Zuck, Alyssa K. to Mitchell, Bryan and Mitchell, Renee, 19864 L St., $412,500.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Zuck, Dustin J. and Zuck, Alyssa K., 19976 Cinnamon St., $538,344.

KDMC LLC to Olympus Plains 3 LLC, 4922 S. 202nd Ave., $2,003,593.

Prososki, Terry and Prososki, Christina to Mladenoff, Michael J. and Mladenoff, Cassandra A.T., 5036 S. 164th St., $300,000.

Woodsonia North Streams LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 19856 Andresen St., $222,510.

Schertz, Russell L. and Schertz, Christine Renee to Grote, Jonathon and Grote, Jonathon M., 4717 S. 194th Ave., $350,000.

Kampbell, John J. and Kampbell, Kathy J. to John and Kathy Kampbell Irrevocable Trust and Leapley, Heidi J., trustee, 4227 S. 202nd Ave., $38,424.

68137

Hruza, Kegan J. and Pipes, Jennifer M. to Hansen, Ryan Patrick, 6423 S. 137th St., $275,000.

Christensen, Dallin N. and Christensen, Michelle C. to Sobetski, Jonathan and de Lemos, Andrezza Rodrigues, 11034 U St., $259,000.

68142

Hillman, Teresa L. and Hillman, Jeffrey S. to Bosco, Lewis and Bosco, Julie, 13825 Vane St., $248,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Murphy, Ryan M., 11051 Sunrise St., $288,794.

68144

Zielinski, Jennifer Ann to Buettgenbach, Marie, 13929 Shirley St., $370,000.

Krohn, Sarah T. to Mahlendorf, Tammy and Mahlendorf, Brian, 10817 Cedar St., $506,250.

Dokken, Gena L. and Koppold, Alex C. to Evans, Joseph Earl and Cianciaruso, Alexandra Victoria, 15323 Garfield St., $275,000.

Avant, Jessie and Goodemote, Brandon to Townsend, Kenneth D. Jr., 11010 Olin Ave., $255,000.

Hopp, Alexander and Hopp, Alex to Lee, Heather Renee and Lee, Jonathan Alan, 2011 S. 149th Circle, $360,000.

Kelly, Kristine and Bush, Theresa to Kasper, James and Mize, Lorelei, 1868 S. 135th Ave., $350,000.

Campbell, Willard E. and Campbell, Mary L. to Tenenbaum, Eliyahu and Katzman, Chaya Mushka, 12322 Pinewood Drive, $350,000.

Kroupa, Alicia C. and Kroupa, Delbert W. to Bond, Benton R. and Bond, Stacey W., 1115 S. 113rd Place, $925,000.

Johnson, McClain A. and Johnson, Marissa to Dubas, Dustin and Dubas, Melissa, 15324 Garfield St., $307,500.

Omaha Escape LLC to Widhalm, Timothy J., 1505 S. 126th St., $420,000.

Lee, Sang Won to Wagner, Daniel, 14915 Martha Circle, $311,000.

Brazda, Gerald L. to Sahu, Rakesh K. and Sahoo, Sipra, 13410 Grover St., $220,000.

68152

Maly, Matthew Jacob to Dall, Scott, 5716 Whitmore St., $80,000.

Lebranch, Jamel and Lebranch, Tamisha to George, Ryan T., 5408 Mary St., $265,000.

68154

Prudhomme, Nicholas and Prudhomme, Rachel to Morrison, Robert W., 1618 N. 126th St., $365,000.

Zabawa, John M. to Watson REI LLC, 948 S. 150th St., $200,000.

Kasperbauer, Jaclyn and Kasperbauer, Klayton to Chander, Ajay and Chander, Gulshan N. Kasnavia, 15444 Douglas Circle, $297,000.

Schulz, Marc A. and Schulz, Joy E. to Blarcom, Ashleigh Van and Casper, Tyler, 421 S. 154th St., $345,000.

Apala, John K. and Apala, Angela C. to Kracht, Kelly N., 1922 N. 152nd Place, $205,707.

Malm, Sarah J. and Wheeldon, Sarah J. to Olson, James C., 11105 Farnam St., $282,600.

68164

Saunders, William and Saunders, Jennifer L. to Yount, Curtis and Kendle, Sydney, 12931 Himebaugh Ave., $265,000.

Klusmann, Todd and Klusmann, Cayla to Steier, Jennifer and Philbin, Sean, 4908 N. 126th Ave., $260,000.

Hanigan, Emily A. and Hershberger, Taylor to Connor, Garrett and Connor, Anna, 11812 Mary St., $270,000.

Charles E. Gjerde Trust and Gjerde, Andrew S., trustee to Hersch, Alan and Hersch, Donna, 5033 N. 134th Ave., $192,500.

Elizabeth A. Fellows Trust and Fellows, Elizabeth A., trustee to Hersch, Alan and Hersch, Donna, 5033 N. 134th Ave., $192,500.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Oehm, Suzanne Lynette to Powers, Crystal Jade and Miller, Rachel, 910 W. 31st Ave., $215,000.

Davis, Christopher L. and Davis, Elizabeth B. to Ahabbar, Chakir, 1103 Logan Ave., $280,000.

Kerr, Sally A. to Nuttall, Christopher S. and Nuttall, Franzis A. M. E., 608 Louisiane Circle, $333,000.

TTKM Holdings LLC dba Milford Select to Ford, William W. and Ford, Elena C., 1219 Bellevue Blvd South, $385,000.

Watson REI LLC to Schleisman, Thomas W., trustee and James P. Schleisman Irrevocable Trust, 124 Bellevue Blvd South, $345,000.

Schultz, Jeffrey D. and Schultz, Heidijo C. to Gant, Robert and Gant, Stacey, 1215 St. Andrews Road, $275,000.

Mancuso, Megan and Mancuso, Philipp to Brazil-Menard, Angela R. and Brazil-Menard, Amber M., 1017 Denver St., $235,000.

Grehan, Sandra Lynne nka Ritchie, Sandra Lynne to Dominski, Gail K., 917 Bellevue Blvd North, $260,000.

Asproperties LLC to Anara, Assofuna Titora and Anara, Nadia Titora, 2102 Pleasantview Lane, $265,000.

Gardner, Lorraine A., personal representative, and Charles E. Dutton Estate to Schlapia, Tanner and Miller, Chae, 1010 Normandy Drive, $172,000.

Donovan, Ryne D. to Vaught, Torrie and Henderson, Richard, 1207 Sunny Lane, $208,000.

68028

Kannasani, Praveen and Vanipenta, Gayathri to Bowden, Scott and Bowden, Rachel, 11423 S. 173rd Ave., $415,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Harrington, Makynna, 18910 Fir St., $399,000.

Bowden, Scott R. and Bowden, Rachel E. to Cary, Devyn and Cary, Alyssa, 21768 Highview St., $303,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Bik, Ral and Aw, Hla Kyi Thang, 16925 Samantha Road, $421,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Warnock, Jonathan and Servin, Serina, 11552 S. 191st Ave., $380,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Ross, Anwar Shane and Ross, Stephany, 19713 Redwood St., $434,000.

Whitlow, Peter R. Jr. to B. Douglas Development LLC, 120 N. McKenna Ave., $283,000.

Pfaff, Chad W. and Pfaff, Stacey J. to Schroeder, Ethan and Schroeder, Sarah, 21209 Schofield Drive, $427,000.

Weyh, Shawn M. to Elliot, Meisel Andrew, 21010 Lincoln Blvd, $396,000.

Bogseth, Michael and Bogseth, Sarah to Hathaway, David M. and Hathaway, Tabitha L., 17207 Morgan Ave., $434,000.

Ortlieb, Carol L. to Wendlandt, Mitchel and Wendlandt, Kathy, 11411 S. 173rd Ave., $350,000.

Aaron, Paul R. and Aaron, Patricia A. to Zeleny, Donald R. and Zeleny, Sarah S., 10610 S. 232nd St., $1,500,000.

Douglas, William H. and Douglas, Patricia J. to Reeves, Travis D. and Bruno-Reeves, Mary K., 8007 S. 194th St., $430,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Peters, Jay D. and Peters, Joan M., 10280 S. 209th St., $350,000.

68046

Cook, John J. to Abendroth Holdings LLC, 125 E. 1st St., $221,000.

Lakin, Scott O. and Lakin, Jessica to Thurman, Gerald and Thurman, Dee, 2308 Walnut Circle Drive, $360,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Haggin, Jeffrey P., 11742 S. 113th Ave., $347,000.

JSF Holdings 3 LLC to MJDWB LLC, 1008 Bison Circle, $240,000.

B.H.I. Development Inc. to Belt Construction Company Inc., 12365 Slayton St., $100,000.

Lewis, Jacob and Lewis, Tabbathia to Moriarty, Micaela, 913 Arlene Circle, $335,000.

Gieringer, Maria A. and Molina, Diana to Schueman, Daniel and Schueman, Jolene, 2105 Walnut Circle Drive, $352,000.

Clemenger, Cory J. and Clemenger, Justine M. to Block, Todd A. and Block, Heidi R., 1007 Leprechaun Lane, $405,000.

Dearinger, Nancy J. to Plugge, Breanna and Plugge, Cory, 2433 Corn Drive, $305,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Grandgenett, Hanna M. and Barks, Matthew L., 11738 S. 113th Ave., $360,000.

68059

Mahoney, Cody and Mahoney, Andrea to Meints, Kristi L. and Meints, Devin, 805 N. 3rd St., $252,000.

French, Mary A. to Bailey, Kurtis W., 520 Vine St., $200,000.

68123

White, Josiah R. and White, Ilka M. to Zamorano, Jose Luis, 14103 S. 33rd Ave., $315,000.

Thurman, Gerald Russell and Thurman, Dee Ann to Arbogast, Kristopher M. and Arbogast, Samantha N., 15006 Versaille St., $260,000.

Snell, Jeffry B. and Snell, Stephanie B. to Yates, Anthony and Yates, Shaylee Guethlein, 3309 Jessie Marie Drive, $260,000.

Trala, Michael Christopher and Trala, Amanda Adele to Gomez, Kelly, 2106 Turtle Dove Drive, $390,000.

Biggs, Ontee W. and Biggs, Ellen M. to Hall, Madalyn M. and Hall, Kyle J. H., 2617 Jack Pine St., $250,000.

Walton, Eric L. Sr and Walton, Tynessa Y. to Aguilar, Maribel and Zamora, Jose Giovanny Melchor, 11102 S. 18th Circle, $230,000.

Arzt, Carol to Voboril, Nancy and Riggs-Boggs, Susan, 2606 Platte River Drive, $37,000.

Cooper, Billie A. and Cooper, Robert to Tran, Quoc Thang, 13411 S. 30th St., $275,000.

Bond, Ronald M. Jr., trustee and Ronald M. Bond Administrative Trust to Gaucin, Jose and Gaucin, Elizabeth, 14112 S. 33rd Ave., $380,000.

Johnson, Bennett R. and Hobson, Katie to Menjivar, Francisca Jaqueline and Morales, Jose Filimon Menjivar, 3712 Fornoff Ave., $345,000.

Nelson, Scott M. and Nelson, Janice B. to Stivers, David and Stivers, Amanda, 2911 Blackhawk Drive, $395,000.

68128

James, Jarrod H., successor trustee, and Theresa J. James Revocable Trust to Zimmerman, Michael R. and Zimmerman, Judith L., 7436 Frederick St., $345,000.

Norris, Devin and Norris, Joan to Simanek, Jason, 7811 Crabapple Ct., $335,000.

Whenry, Kathy Irene to Wiseman, Andrew J., 7309 Elizabeth St., $240,000.

68133

Stremlau, Catherine E. to Miller, Nicholas Mathew, 1405 Durham Drive, $245,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Speece, Grant W. and Speece, Bethany D., 4915 Lynnwood Drive, $350,000.

68136

A. Norman and Barbara J. Friedmeyer Revocable Trust and Friedmeyer, A. Norman, trustee to Parr, Roger and Parr, Marleen, 16520 Briar St., $436,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Wittmaack, Krista, trustee, 17508 Greenleaf St., $404,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Karnish, Jourdain and Wilkie, Cameron R., 18086 Chutney Drive, $329,000.

Muma, Kelly Joe to Maher, Eric, 7810 S. 161st Terrace, $269,000.

Doumbia, Rokiatou to Steimer, Collin R., 17834 Lillian St., $275,000.

Kleinsasser, Todd G. and Kleinsasser, Jenny Lee to Clausen, Maxwell and Clausen, Katelyn, 16212 Heather St., $392,000.

Simon, Matthew and Morton, Cassaundra aka Simon, Cassaundra to QOQ Investments LLC, 7806 S. 161st Terrace, $220,000.

Phillips, Justin D. and Phillips, Tanya L. to Bambara, Pascal and Kindo, Samira, 15819 Cottonwood St., $300,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Brendel, Mark and Fisher, Amy, 8205 S. 178th St., $339,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Chen, Shou Ren and Wang, Wenjing, 9809 S. 184th St., $405,000.

Bonacci, Gary A. to Nielsen, Janice Sue, 16313 Olive Circle, $151,000.

Maxwell, Cody W. to Simon, Cassaundra Reyan and Simon, Matthew Ryan, 16010 Audrey St., $355,000.

68138

Dewitz, Shawn C. to Reyes, Brittany, 13401 Schirra St., $240,000.

Vogt, Adam J. and Conahan, Kristen N. nka Vogt, Kristen N. to Watkins, Delani and Gates, Jacob, 14901 Willow Circle Drive, $250,000.

Boatright, Christopher Clayton and Andersen, Sydney to Krone, Taylor J., 13113 Emiline St., $270,000.

Kroupa, Mark G. and Kroupa, Pamela A. to Kroupa, Jacob and Kroupa, Jaclyn, 15116 Redwood St., $350,000.

Reeves, Travis D. and Bruno, Mary K. nka Bruno-Reeves, Mary K. to Smith, Trevor J. and Sheets, Alisha K., 14715 Margo St., $280,000.

68147

Asproperties LLC to MGN Properties LLC, 7022 S. 41st St., $167,000.

Gonzalez, Jose M. to Novotny, Tim and Novotny, Maggie, 7305 S. 41st St., $165,000.

Kaufman, Keith and Kaufman, Carol to Gonzalez, Aline, 3954 McMahon Ave., $253,000.

Steffes, Paul E. and Steffes, Ronette to Roman, Cecilio T., 8114 S. 39th St., $267,000.

Weatherhead, Holly M. and Weatherhead, Brandon M. to Hernandez, Dora A., 3902 Gertrude Terrace, $220,000.

68157

Hallgren, Edward L. Jr. to Denholm, Chance and Hayden, Angel, 4603 Holly St., $265,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Leopardi, Matthew, 8707 Alexandra Road, $426,000.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023