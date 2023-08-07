DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Icon Homes LLC to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 11207 N. 170th St., $65,000.

J Walter Builders LLC to Bills, Glenn and Bills, Brittney, 8214 N. 167th Ave., $515,710.

Miles, Todd A. and Miles, Michele D. to Nevius, Bruce and Nevius, Bruce E., 14958 Wild Indigo St., $515,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Foy, Alex J. and Foy, Jessica C., 8606 N. 169th St., $598,217.

Koons, William A. to Gibbs, Brian, 12142 N. 177th Circle, $2,295,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Christensen, Douglas D. and Christensen, Kellie J., 17005 Daniel St., $446,780.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Kafle, Sanjeev and Pudasaini, Deepa, 7606 Kilpatrick Parkway, $575,000.

HRC Kempten Creek LLC to Logar Home Construction LLC, 11112 N. 161st Ave., $55,950.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 17601 Scott St., $94,950.

Randall, Ryan G. and Randall, Sydney M. to Shoe, Shee and Paw, Eh Htoo, 437 N. Molley St., $255,000.

68022

Ems, Rodney to 18802 Property LLC, 18802 Larimore St., $355,400.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Heavican Homes Inc., 4099 George B. Lake Parkway, $95,000.

Quezada, Jose Efrain Saldivar and Sanchez, Vanesa to Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC, 2515 N. 187th Circle, $410,000.

Gardner, Kyle and Gardner, Joey to Johnson, Andrew and Dziedzic, Natalie, 1602 Blue Sage Parkway, $620,000.

Kyle, Rebecca L. and Kyle, Michael E. to Cisneros, Matthew and Cisneros, Christine, 2313 N. 188th Terrace, $700,000.

Phelps, Jason Lee and Phelps, Hannah C. to Willmann, Geoffrey Michael and Smotherman, Jessica Lynn, 1714 N. 206th St., $330,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vempati, Sri Kalyan and Vempati, Thejo Hymavathi Devi, 5908 N. 181st Ave., $399,600.

78 Investment Group LLC to Moore Family Trust and Moore, Mary Madeline, trustee, 20881 S Court, $295,000.

Michael S. Clouse Amended and Restated Revocable Trust and Lynn R. Clouse Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Broshears Joint Trust and Broshears, Greg A., trustee, 4410 N. 195th Circle, $950,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Barish, Nathan and Neill, Andrea, 21208 Madison St., $382,975.

Thomas David Builders LLC to Mary L. Raimondo Revocable Trust and Raimondo, Mary L., trustee, 3011 S. 209th St., $761,142.

Kurt A. Kuhlman and Gayle M. Kuhlman Trust and Kuhlman, Kurt A. Trust to Koons, William A., 20655 Laurel Ave., $875,000.

Mentzer, Mitch and Mentzer, Mitchell to Johnson, Darren L. and Johnson, Cindy L., 1026 S. 200th St., $535,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to JBT Holdings LLC, 21108 Ellison Ave., $210,000.

Horizon Development LLC to Kothapalli, Srikanth Reddy and Kesireddy, Meghana, 5515 N. 207th St., $649,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Watson, Lori A., 6106 S. 211st St., $360,054.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Nord, Maria Lynne, 21432 B St., $861,160.

Richland Homes LLC to Bugna, Jeffrey A. and Bugna, Kellie R., 4418 S. 215th Ave., $433,823.

Grote, Marc and Grote, Marc T. to Koehn, Blair and Koehn, Anna, 19205 Sahler St., $520,000.

Kavan Homes Incorporated to Shirmang, Stephen and Shirmang, Majken, 2621 N. 188th St., $775,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Leland, Nicholas and Leland, Kelsey, 2909 N. 183rd St., $624,025.

Wilke, Ryan P. and Wilke, Cari A. to Woodard, Nicholas and Woodard, Laura, 19502 Dewey Ave., $480,000.

Woitzel, Todd R. and Woitzel, Michelle M. to Thomas & Gina Young Revocable Trust and Young, Thomas L., trustee, 21989 Brookside Ave., $703,750.

Krejci Development LLC to Nathan Homes LLC, 22727 Orchard Plaza Circle, $195,000.

Carlson, Gary R. and Carlson, Debra L. to John S. Diamantis Living Trust, 720 S. 206th Ave., $630,000.

SOS LLC to Jorgenson, Samuel R. and Jorgenson, Ashley A., 2714 S. 224th St., $275,000.

Sommerfeld, Jason and Sommerfeld, Melinda to McDowell, Kenneth and Lowe, Rachel, 21318 Brentwood Road, $401,000.

Six7One LLC to McCrillis, William and McCrillis, Alana, 4108 N. 210th St., $305,000.

78 Investment Group LLC to Torres, Sarah, 20880 T Court, $285,000.

Ritz, Ritchie E. and Ritz, Haley V. to Behrens, Leon H. and Behrens, Diane K., 18912 Sahler St., $600,000.

Carson, Dale L. to Red Ladder LLC, 214 S. 199th St., $450,000.

SOS LLC to Mumford, Guy and Mumford, Amy, 22505 Sanctuary Ridge Drive, $190,000.

SOS LLC to Skrabal, John Albert and Skrabal, Maryann Ziegler, 2713 S. 225th Circle, $250,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Shanmugam, Sathish Kumar and Raju, Kavitha Perundurai Selambanan, 5810 N. 181st Ave., $454,125.

Schwinghamer, Stephanie A. and Clark, Shane Wesley to DJG Properties LLC, 2302 N. 204th Ave., $215,000.

SOS LLC to Kastrick, Colin, 22910 W. Center Road, $350,000.

Dewitt, Levi G. and Dewitt, Justin A. to MWC LLC, 3815 N. 211st St., $215,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Marat, Zhuldyz Sitora, 6114 S. 211st St., $371,152.

Corsini, Robert A. to Murphy, James and Murphy, Kellie, 24013 U Circle, $250,000.

Lois A. Peery Trust and Peery, Debra K., trustee to Vernon, Richard J. and Vernon, Amanda A., 2906th Trailridge Blvd., $1,575,000.

H3 Custom Homes LLC to Wachholtz, Alex E. and Wachholtz, Lindsey C., 3910 S. 213rd St., $695,000.

68064

Bluewater Development Corporation to PH Ventures LLC, 6242 N. 295th St., $99,000.

Lombardo, Spencer and Herring, Laura to Samaritdinov, Sobir and Gazieva, Khalima, 4116 N. 265th St., $850,000.

Winkel, Zachary S. and Winkel, Shana to Weyh, Shawn M., 6303 N. 252nd St., $569,000.

Huisman, Amanda and Huisman, Brandon to Quintana, Luis Enrique Rodriguez and Lane, Madison Elizabeth, 209 W. Gardiner St., $225,000.

68069

Novak, Emily to Gottsch, Dillon, 23416 Denton St., $142,000.

Morey, Frank and Morey, Kathy to Landauer, John and Landauer, Angela, 458 Riverside Drive, $415,000.

McDermott, Mitchell P. and McDermott, Rosemary L. to 24624 Jones Trust and Cozad, Michael W., 24624 Jones Circle, $1,150,000.

Pearson, Erik and Pearson, Joy to Osborn, Clark and Osborn, Janet, 402 Madison St., $165,000.

68102

Central Park Tower Apts LP to CPT Burt Apartments 23 LLC, 1511 Farnam St., $2,556,231.

Central Park Tower Apts LP to CPT Retail 23 LLC, 1517 Farnam St., $343,769.

68104

Yoder, Jacqueline Suzanne Reeves to Rief, Zachary, 4906 Corby St., $205,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Reeves, Wendy, 6139 Bedford Ave., $213,500.

Katt, Benjamin A. and Honaker, Max to North 48th LLC, 4842 Sahler St., $2,650,000.

Kirchmann, Christopher W. to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 5018 N. 46th St., $131,000.

Renshaw, Rebecca A. to Janulewicz, Philip John and Janulewicz, Candice L., 5713 Spaulding St., $150,000.

Donohue, Dennis K. to Soby, Paul, 4709 Franklin St., $65,000.

Beverly A. Aktimur Living Trust and Aktimur, Beverly A., trustee to Mansob, Ebrahim al, 2008 N. 52nd St., $275,500.

APM Properties LLC to Elkhorn Capital LLC, 6779 Manderson St., $147,500.

Coe, Sarah C. to Grovenor, Trey Christian and Grovenor, Tabitha Jane, 6204 N. 68th St., $183,000.

Windels, Jeffrey D. and Windels, Zeppelin A. to Arevalo, Oscar A., 5031 Bedford Ave., $217,500.

Fraass, Robert H. to Fryar, Joshua, 2307 N. 65th Ave., $228,500.

McPherson, David Lee and McPherson, Kirsten April Carlson to Ermer, David and Ermer, Julie, 5127 Parker St., $380,000.

68105

FJS44 LLC to No Limit Holdings LLC, 1912 S. 29th Circle, $165,000.

Josephine Dieter I LLC to Zamora, Teresa, 3627 Vinton St., $110,000.

Hemberger, Grant Delmar and Hemberger, Grant to Mason, Holly, 4443 William St., $359,500.

Hansen, Charles J. and Hansen, Mikala M. to Machian, Chris and Machian, Anne, 4352 Pacific St., $290,000.

Mullally, Judith M. and Mullally, Michael G. to May, Dennis and May, Theresa, 3702 Jackson St. #201, $170,000.

Herman Bros Inc. to 2557 Jones Street Oz LLC, 702 S. 25th Ave., $14,800.

Herron, Trevor and Schaper, Karen to Gorham, Ashley and Thomas, Danilo, 1305 S. 35th Ave., $400,000.

Fisher, Jessica and Coburn, Emilee to Villanueva, Ashley Janae, 616 S. 32nd Ave., $257,000.

Vetter, Todd B. and Vetter, Sharon K. to Dodson, Trey Thomas and Glesinger, Ashley Christine, 812 S. 35th Ave., $226,600.

68106

Shirk Management LLC to 52nd Street LLC, 863 S. 52nd St., $275,000.

Geraldine M. Harrington Revocable Trust and Harrington, Geraldine M., trustee to Flo Denver Townhome LLC, 4836 Krug Ave., $225,000.

Elizabeth Kiscaden Trust and Kiscaden, Elizabeth, trustee to Lo, Leng and Kuy, Eang Siv, 5567 Walnut St., $275,000.

Choudhury, Gour and Choudhury, Basanti to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 4912 Walnut St., $245,000.

Circo Enterprises 49 LLC to Bella/Angel Investments LLC and Circo Enterpries 49 LLC, 965 S. 55th St., $130,000.

DJG Properties LLC to Harless, Cale, 5553 Mason St., $340,000.

Burroughs, Clair G. and Burroughs, Neva M. to Burrack, Cory A., 1408 S. 46th Ave., $240,000.

Drefs, Jobi Renee to Carmody, Teresa Rose and Carmody, Teresa, 5632 Leavenworth St., $380,000.

Parry, Shelby and Robertson, Amanda L. to Burns, Narelle and Burns, Sean, 4937 Woolworth Ave., $255,000.

68107

Tessin, Dorothy R. and Gedroez, Sharon, personal representative to McLaughlin, Corey, 4516 S. 38th St., $132,000.

Vision Properties LLC to Bahena, Arturo Roman and Orduno, Herminia Guerrero, 4221 J St., $98,349.

Wisnieski, Helen and Bojanski, Cathy, personal representative to Spellman, Shelby Rose Mlady and Spellman, Thomas, 4404 S. 41st St., $147,000.

Gruhn Properties LLC to Nxtgenrealestate LLC, 4131 W St., $110,000.

Gruhn Properties LLC to Nxtgenrealestate LLC, 3925 S. 25th St., $100,000.

Nguyen, Binh and Nguyen, Lan to Nguyen, Hai Duc and Ngo, Thuyanh Thi, 5140 S. 39th Ave., $95,000.

Aldisa Investments LLC to Rosario, Carla M. and Martinez, Abdiel J., 3917 V St., $215,000.

Stonys, Mary H. and Stonys, Marie H. to Omega Go Flips LLC, 1714 Jefferson St., $70,000.

Arroyo, Arturo and Barrera, Martha to Jimenez, Cardenas, 5818 S. 21st St., $228,000.

68108

Penaloza, Zenaido and Penaloza, Martha to Roman, Julian Flores and Villalba, Aurelia Martinez, 2224 Poppleton Ave., $110,000.

Montello, Joseph Jr. to Worthington 10 LLC, 722 Pine St., $250,000.

ADMJM ON2 LLC to Jay Maharaj LLC, 2920 S. 13rd Court, $3,975,000.

Shaffer, Kevin to Ramirez Investors LLC, 1322 S. 21st St., $30,000.

Andersen, Fanchon M. to Leonidas Holdings LLC, 2214 S. 10th St., $155,000.

Shaffer, Kathryn L. and Shaffer, Kevin J., personal representative to Ramirez Investors LLC, 1322 S. 21st St., $30,000.

68110

Mendoza, Juan and Mendoza, Mayra A. to Filogonio, Cruz Melchor, 1503 Corby St., $23,000.

Lafi Ibrahim Jari Irrevocable Trust and Kerr, Marlene, trustee to Vallejo, Paula and Vallejo, Gustavo, 5001 N. 23rd St., $88,000.

Ayres, Bryon Nickolas and Connolly, Kimberly to Emerald Painting LLC, 2119 Lothrop St., $94,000.

Beard Bros Building Co LLC to Christensen, Kathryn M. and Adams, Joseph W., 1473 Evans St., $170,000.

Delezene, Richard L. Jr., personal representative and Richard J. Delezene Estate to Valdez, Rudy, 4719 N. 16th St., $140,000.

Plowman, Kevin A. and Plowman, Tannie L. to FA Properties LLC, 1819 Lothrop St., $115,000.

Franco Investments LLC to Valentin, Gregorio Contreras and Gamboa, Berzaved Lopez, 3321 N. 14th Ave., $140,000.

68111

Moore, Dennis K. to Kibalya, Peter, 3481 Manderson St., $140,000.

Alvarez, Maria G. Montes to Campos, Juan A., 3948 N. 37th St., $170,000.

Faulkner, Devin J. to Saker, Jason, 1514 N. 40th St., $128,000.

Pearson, Amanda J. and Martinez, Jesus Antonio Lopez to Sylvester, Elizabeth and Hartkopf, Benjamin L., 2819 Ruggles St., $175,000.

Minturn, Joe and Minturn, Rebecca to Minturn, John, 3820 Decatur St., $40,850.

Minturn, John and Minturn, Mary to Rudnicki, Allison, 3820 Decatur St., $203,000.

Lewis, James E. and Falkner, Patricia to Swayway LLC, 5528 N. 34th St., $30,000.

Cloonan, Arthur J. Jr. and Cloonan, Diane K. to Guardado, Ernesto Antonio and Sanas, Veronica Del Carmen Guillen, 4314 Emmet St., $125,000.

Seventy-Five North Revitalization to Haskin, Lakenya and Haskin, Lakenya A., 2911 Parker St., $225,000.

Core, Levator and Core, Harold, personal representative, to Ecute, Lilian Susana, 3723 N. 40th Ave., $75,000.

Morello, Bernard J. to Maly, James R., 2616 Parker St., $18,750.

Veasley, Diamond Denise to Ortiz, Adrian and Ortiz, Raina, 2862 Crown Point Ave., $185,000.

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Garcia, Alonso Mosqueda, 5746 N. 35th St., $105,500.

R Properties LLC to Dabney, Cuba D., 3301 Belvedere Blvd., $110,000.

Cadillac Investments LLC to Santacruz, Danny, 3714 Erskine St., $170,000.

D-Pack LLC to Banks, Darren, 2234 N. 39th St., $114,000.

68112

Hattery, Brice and Hattery, Jaden to St. Charles, Jean and St. Charles, Adeline, 2728 Iowa St., $206,000.

Young, Vonda Jean and Bolte, Marjorie A., personal representative to Hastreiter, Samuel P. and Workman, Jenna L., 3432 Craig Ave., $202,000.

Wiese, Stuart W. to Schonberner, Jacob A., 8310 N. 28th St., $120,000.

Coleman Properties LLC to Cryer, Delmar D., 3457 Martin Ave., $130,000.

Watson REI LLC to Home Team Properties IV LLC, 3015 Reynolds St., $90,000.

68114

Pacific 90 LLC to Nelsen, Dalton, 1017 S. 90th Court, $690,000.

Hendry, David A. to Hyda, Madeline, 1005 N. 105th St., $121,250.

Charlsen, Adam N., successor trustee to Larchwood Property Group LLC, 7761 Seward St., $220,872.

MBR Renos LLC to Spudich, Kaylie M., 7739 Western Ave., $235,500.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 7410 Decatur St., $177,800.

68116

Streit, Matthew M. and Streit, Ronda L. to Kroupa, Mark and Kroupa, Pamela, 6808 N. 159th St., $510,000.

Morford, Chad A. and Morford, Kara M. to Ivester, Amelia Ann and Ivester, Michael Ray, 4234 N. 165th St., $365,000.

Wagner, Scott R. and Wagner, Jill M. to Bartunek, Randy and Beckwith, Janea, 14616 Nebraska Circle, $370,000.

Farr, Rebecca to Emmons, Mark and Emmons, London Rose, 4507 N. 176th St., $290,000.

Darlene A. Jensen Trust and Jensen, Donna R., trustee to Crick, Nathan, 14453 Patrick Ave., $370,000.

Froehlich, Kimberlee and Froehlich, Randy to Peters, Dennis L. and Peters, Susan M., 14738 Hartman Place, $313,000.

Fitzler, Mary Ellyn and Dunn, Mary Ellyn to Webert, Jeffrey S. and Webert, Natalie J., 15115 Newport Ave., $390,000.

Malviya, Vinod and Mukati, Arti to Hansen, Jeffrey and Hansen, Jeffrey A., 3803 N. 171st Ave., $265,000.

Verma, Sanjeev K. and Verma, Charu D. to Gupta, Yukti and Gupta, Mohit, 2917 N. 171st Ave., $455,000.

Complete Real Estate LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 16859 Crown Point Ave., $100,000.

Nikiforuk, Alex and Nikiforuk, Tricia to Jasmine Enterprises 2 LLC, 16110 Browne St., $275,000.

Bortolotti-Burke, Nicholas and Bortolotti-Burke, Jessica to Lilligren, Grant and Storm, Hannah, 16864 Larimore Ave., $300,000.

Steffensmeier, Donald J. and Steffensmeier, Joni to Laing, Chad Thomas and Laing, Shelly Ann, 2501 N. 159th St., $1,002,050.

Wilson, Patricia A. and Regier, Michele Ann, personal representative to Carlson, Gregory C. and Carlson, Donna L., 3007 N. 149th St., $302,500.

Ford, James and Ford, Jessica to Fuglestad, Matthew and Fuglestad, Laura, 17321 Spencer St., $455,000.

Ewert, Reginald D. and Ewert, Linda R. to Heckens, Brett and Heckens, Angela J., 15355 Lake Circle, $456,000.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Koren, Hayley and Koren, Michael, 3213 N. 179th St., $751,268.

68117

Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Pinto, Mario and Dearcos, Araceli, 5643 S. 49th Ave., $205,000.

Soltero, Ernesto Jr. to Soltero, Ernesto Jr. and Soltero, Silvia, 5429 S. 50th St., $54,500.

Green, Ceirra to Rodriguez-Martinez, Jessica, 4463 S. 61st Ave., $182,000.

68118

Wadams, Heather D. and Hijazi, Raed A. to Gangishetti, Prasanna Kumar and Tadisetty, Sindhura, 17079 Irving St., $350,000.

Rivas, Dinah Tran and Tello, Byron H. Rivas to Tran, Bryan and Nguyen, Nga, 17014 Decatur St., $440,000.

68122

Huff, Bradford C. and Vigil, Whitnie to Eakins, Jay, 7709 N. 82nd St., $306,000.

Klausen, Austin A. and Klausen, Jenni to Sawan, Tomek and Sawan, Tess, 9131 Scott St., $280,000.

Reyes, Edwin R. and Reyes, Sara to Toledo, Pascual Pedro and Cantu, Victoria Delores, 7411 Wyoming St., $267,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Adoliossi, Jacques and Sah, Eunice Eliane Degbey, 7720 N. 95th Ave., $329,990.

Bledsoe, Jeff and Bledsoe, Maria to Bledsoe, Jared William, 8026 Girard Place, $240,000.

Marroquinsalinas, Angelika D. to Leon, Leodan Arcia and Delgadillo, Brenda Arroyo, 7358 Potter St., $265,000.

68124

Ware, Janet to Cooper, Russell II, 9812 Nina St., $283,000.

Beverly J. Neal Revocable Trust and Neal, Thomas D., trustee to Tredinnick, Kenneth F. and Tredinnick, Cynthia J., 1604 S. 97th St., $299,000.

Kovar, Matt and Evon, Kurtis to Blegen, Christopher, 9122 Westridge Drive, $314,650.

Carter, Julia A. and Gallo, Julia A. to Hernandez, Alejandro Ledesma, 3611 S. 89th St., $220,500.

Simodynes, Linda to Evon, Joann M., 3003 Paddock Pa. #102, $195,000.

Cedric Hartman Trust and Hartman, Cedric, trustee to Lorenz, Daniel, 7998 Woolworth Ave., $400,000.

Brown, Rex and Brown, Sharon to EFLIQ Design Restoration LLC, 1706 S. 95th St., $310,000.

Marburg, Melinda T. and Marburg, Daniel R. to Cutchall, Cory, 9126 Woolworth Ave., $620,000.

Fascianella, Grazia V. and Fascianella, Calogero Leo, personal representative to Alvarez, Ruben A. Soza, 8210 Hascall St., $220,000.

Engel, Brian K. to Dodge, Keristiena and Dodge, Erik, 2410 S. 102nd St., $640,000.

68127

Martinez, Jose to Pauley, Keith J., 10337 N St., $285,000.

Batenhorst, Cole and Zebley, Paige to Burbach, Kathleen and Burbach, Luke, 10524 U St., $290,000.

Catron, Robin L. to Hamilton1.1 LLC, 7768 Maywood St., $165,000.

Vukota Fireside Village Apartments to 8214 Wilson Drive LLC, 8206 Wilson Drive, $12,450,000.

Young, John W. to Brunner, Daniel Robert and Brunner, Abby Renee, 6222 S. 99th St., $325,000.

Kambach, Marle A. and Kelly, Katherine, personal representative to Grady, Steven J. and Grady, Debra J., 7920 Park Drive, $210,000.

Marvin D. Barrett Revocable Trust and Allen, Daniel B., trustee to Leapley, James and Leapley, Betty Jo, 8201 Ralston Ave., $250,000.

68130

Brewer, John K. and Brewer, Michelle L. to Emma Real Estate LLC, 16024 Shirley St., $352,000.

Johnson, Melissa Ann to Salama, Ahmed and Salama, Nilufar, 1215 S. 200th St., $715,000.

Chen, Li and Zeng, Yun to Greenberg, Jodie and Clawson, Lucas E., 1615 S. 175th Ave., $488,000.

Taylor, James A. and Taylor, Kim G. to McCoy, Craig and McCoy, Melissa, 16209 Bancroft Circle, $400,000.

Kolobara, Markica Miki and Kolobara, Brenda to Brian D. & Camas J. Lubberstedt Living Trust and Lubberstedt, Brian D., trustee, 3858 S. 175th Ave., $900,000.

LeDent, Jeffrey M. and LeDent, Shawnda J. to Liu, Jianhua and Yang, Renzhui, 18902 C St., $382,000.

Brennan, Donna R. to Usrey, Kelly and Usrey, Todd, 1510 S. 179th Ave., $447,000.

Ace Properties LLC to Wisthuff, David and Wisthuff, Molly, 16311 Shirley St., $325,000.

Jensen, Ben to Urich, John, 1517 Peterson Drive, $340,000.

Nancy Claire Huber Revocable Trust and Huber, Nancy Claire, trustee to Erickson, Thomas S. and Erickson, Kimberly C., 2114 S. 189th Circle, $1,425,000.

Vonhoff Investments LLC to Daily, Tina and Knoepfli, Charlotte J., 2612 S. 167th Circle, $430,000.

Jorgenson, Ryan and Jorgenson, Mary L. to Hoefener, Thomas P. and Hoefener, Rachel, 1312 S. 165th St., $285,000.

68131

Perry, John E. and Perry, Erin E. to Degre, Michael and Degre, Jayme, 4188 Chicago St., $270,000.

Owens, Pamela Jean and Ream, Richard to Egad LLC, 4015 Izard St., $145,000.

RLT Premier Properties LLC to CPT Burt Apartments 23 LLC, 3011 Burt St., $3,070,000.

Andersen, Steve and Andersen, Carol to Wyse, Ray, 120 S. 31st Ave., #5506, $469,900.

Zarriello, Jospeh Keoni and Zarriello, Racquel A. to Fox, Krystal L., 105 N. 31st Ave., #602, $162,000.

Kaur, Tejbeer and Sachdeva, Mohit to Pineda, Luis Alberto and Olsen, Marda Ellen, 220 S. 31st Ave., #3205, $260,000.

Strand, Palma J. and Sylvester, David to Christensen, Jay and Christensen, Amanda, 610 N. 42nd St., $257,000.

68132

Jones, Lynsie Ellen and Jones, Peter Dwayne to Raetz, Rex Joseph and Appleget, Avery, 5117 Chicago St., $600,000.

Cohen, Sara and Cohen, Jennifer L. to Cook, Scott and Fillman, Kelsey, 4807 Douglas St., $410,000.

Kim R. Arter Living Trust and Valker, Kim R., trustee to Briggs, Jason and Briggs, Brett, 4744 Capitol Ave., $447,500.

McDowell, Kenneth S. and Lowe, Rachel to Evans, Maizie E. and Schmit, Brady C., 1303 N. 50th Ave., $231,000.

Schultz, Pameena to Holoubeck, Vicki, 1004 N. 69th St., $225,575.

Mint Properties LLC to F Sexton LLC, 806 N. 49th Ave., $185,000.

Leaf, Alexander Philip and Leaf, Cara Jeanne to Bauer, Joshua Daniel and Ibsen, Ariel Jane, 1310 N. 54th St., $410,000.

68134

Kosnjek, Joel R. and O’Malley, Bonnie to Hall, Leta, 7624 Nebraska Ave., $185,000.

Taylor, Ashley R. and Anderson, Ashley R. to Macias, Juan Manuel Moran and Galvan, Diana Vianey Lujan, 3818 N. 94th St., $275,000.

May, David E. L. and May, Gail J. to Ehlers, James E. Jr. and Ehlers, Melinda, 8766 Grand Ave., $100,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Arnold, Charles and Arnold, Julie, 9117 Boyd St., $192,500.

Johnson, Jill M. and Johnson, Matthew to Weich, Randy and Deaver, Peggy, 3129 N. 78th St., $345,000.

Hickam, Andrew Paul to Sierra Fox LLC, 9371 Pratt Circle, $245,000.

Lor, Manee to Lor, Tou Fue, 7608 Pratt St., $200,000.

Donna L. Newcomer Revocable Trust and Newcomer, Donna L., trustee to Champion, Mollie and Champion, Philip R., 2618 N. 97th St., $275,000.

JMYC1 Properties LLC to Ferguson, Cheri Christina-Lynn and Breitenfeldt, Bonita Jean, 2723 N. 83rd St., $200,000.

68135

Mitilier, Lawrence D. and Mitilier, Mary L. to Dubas, Melissa and Dubas, Dustin, 4985 S. 190th Ave., $315,000.

Acquazzino, Bruce Anthony and Acquazzino, Sandra Lea to Fleecs, Steven L. and Fleecs, Amy R., 16715 L St., $475,000.

Adams, Gregory P. and Adams, Christine R. to Cochran, Alan and Cochran, Lynn, 4960 S. 174th St., $450,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 4531 S. 202nd Ave., $97,500.

Varner, Abbigail and Varner, John to Hanks, Bruce and Hanks, Misty, 4810 S. 198th Circle, $410,000.

BSR-FW LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 19979 Washington St., $62,900.

Tofig, David and Tofig, Kate to Masali, Feliemon Anderous and Mosali, Salwa Layna, 19625 X St., $297,000.

Schneider, Franklin and Schneider, Franklin J. to A & A Realty LLC, 6010 S. 166th Circle, $485,000.

Fowler, Daniel J. and Fowler, Jane A. to JZ Ventures LLC, 6426 S. 177th St., $445,000.

MacLeod, Neil S. and MacLeod, Jodi C. to Stoelting, Jacob J. and Dougherty, Kaitlin A., 4951 S. 176th Ave., $639,000.

Nelson, Ross E. and Nelson, Shawne K. to Sumpter, Kunigunda Duncan, 4712 S. 163rd St., $400,000.

Urzendowski, Sydney to Urzendowski, Nathan Daniel, 17717 K St., $273,000.

Weeter, Dustin E. and Weeter, Maria Cristina to Haber, Hue and Meyer, Jason, 16833 L Circle, $359,900.

68137

Freedom DH Investments LLC to Krueger, William C., 15162 R St., $245,000.

Freedom DH Investments LLC to Inserra, Abbie and Inserra, Keenan, 14327 Polk Circle, $256,000.

Skinner, Chad M. and Skinner, Kamela J. to Cristiano, James and Cristiano, Patricia, 6523 S. 149th Ave., $336,710.

Steele, Beth R. and Franksmann, Beth R. to Keiser, Colby and Rotherham, Kyle, 11324 Y St., $257,000.

Alexander, Jack L. and Alexander, April L. to Thill, Jennifer L., 6506 S. 153rd St., $285,000.

Alicia M. Fisher Shelter Trust and Fischer, John J., trustee to Thompson, Kirstin A. and Knapp, Justice T., 12504 V St., $500,504.

Sortino, Paula J. and Sortino, Jodene Marie, personal representative to Langholdt, Logan R., 15317 V St., $229,000.

Williams, Peggy A. to Smith, William, 14960 O Place, $241,000.

Nguyen, Tu Cong and Nguyen, Tu C. to Nguyen, Kim Phuong T., 5611 S. 151st St., $210,800.

Stamey, Austin M. to Lewis, Christopher, 14141 Orchard Ave., $220,000.

Wray, Justin D. and Wray, Diana M. to Denis, Edwin and Sedlacek, Beth, 15523 Summerwood Drive, $336,000.

Matzler, Alfred R. and Kazmierczak, Gerri L., personal representative to Blaser, Patrick J. and Blaser, Kathleen, 12657 Orchard Ave., $271,500.

68142

Nepal, Shyam to Lohani, Jitendra, 7530 N. 143rd Avenue Circle, $280,000.

Vinton22 Holdings LLC to Tamang, Santa Kumar and Tamang, Binita, 12764 Mormon St., $499,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Podany, Linda A., 11010 Sheffield St., $328,263.

Quick, Teri M. and Quick, Nelson G. to Irish, Marla Jean, 6912 N. 122nd Court, $390,000.

Worley, Zachary J. and Worley, Kelsey L. to Fields, Lucas, 11162 Hanover St., $251,000.

LPC Properties LLC to Harris, Christopher S. and Howard, Gianna C., 12752 Mormon St., $78,000.

Karter LLC to Laird, Joseph F. and Laird, Rene, 7012 N. 121st St., $387,500.

68144

Dembinski, Nicholas and Dembinski, Jessica to Miller, Aaron J., 12321 Bel Drive, $291,500.

Tomasevicz, Lindie A. and Schreiner, Lindie A. to Lopez, Martin Jr. and Agras, Doris Belen Guerrero, 2435 S. 123rd Ave., $260,000.

Benson, Richard E. and Benson, Jeffrey D., personal representative to Huber Home Investments LLC, 13906 Pine St., $255,000.

Wagner Family Revocable Trust and Wagner, Trevor J., trustee to Palomino, Eduardo and Palomino, Elizabeth, 3018 S. 123rd St., $290,000.

Acton, Benjamin and Anderson, Rebecca to Vobejda, Leah and Knoepfel, Tyler, 1855 S. 151st St., $312,500.

Patsalis, Paul F. to Leith, Cameron and Laws, Molly, 3358 S. 133rd St., $210,000.

Thompson, Clark A. to KP3 Investors LLC, 12729 Martha St., $205,000.

Julian Living Trust and Julian, Joan W., trustee to Cruz-Lara, Javier and Phelps, Josh, 12611 Cryer Ave., $370,000.

Kleinschmit, Nadine and Zanker, Jennifer, personal representative to Nordboe, Jeremy, 3395 S. 114th Ave., $337,000.

Haorei, Irene and Block, Michael to Kadirvelu, Jayakumar and Shanmugam, Ramya, 13471 Spring St., $241,000.

Leblanc, Christian and Thompson, Paige Hannah to Thompson, Jake C., 12212 Pedersen Drive, $229,000.

Noland, James and Noland, Jim to He, Ni and Ren, Ling, 1511 S. 113rd Place, $710,000.

Gilbert, Elizabeth K. to Perry, Abbie and Fischer, Katiana, 3511 S. 129th St., $265,000.

68152

Wills, Joellen L. and Wills, Melvin Jerry II to Carroll, Chelsea R., 8614 Raven Oaks Drive, $310,000.

Hempel, Sharon D. and Kirby, Sharon D. to Red Ladder LLC, 6442 Read St., $80,000.

Rivington, Jaclyn Rose and Twohig, Patrick Arthur to Wheeldon, Andrew and Wheeldon, Danielle, 8735 Raven Oaks Drive, $376,050.

Red Ladder LLC to Ortiz, Victor, 6442 Read St., $150,000.

Aloys Acres and Kanne Korp LP to Taylor Harrison Homes LLC, 6511 Garvin St., $145,000.

68154

Fox, Brian and Mackey, Richard to Bendfeldt, Jennifer, 12538 Leavenworth Road, $390,000.

Kleine, Jacob William and Kleine, Jenna Suzanne to Krause, Adam C. and Spotanski, Jacob M., 321 N. 153rd Circle, $335,000.

McLaughlin, Kara and McLaughlin, Scott to Dembinski, Nicholas and Dembinski, Jessica, 829 N. 124th St., $490,000.

Micheels, Teresa A. to Gerken, Bronson and Gerken, Mary Lou, 12311 Franklin St., $375,000.

Myers, Barbara Ann to Bauer, Henry, 10965 Marcy Place, $350,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Zach, Frederick J., 15006 Dewey Ave., $260,000.

Pollard, Tammy L. to Omaha RJ2 Rents LLC, 15325 Mason Place, $225,000.

Glissman Family Trust and Glissman, Paula K., trustee to Prudhomme, Rachel A. and Prudhomme, Nicholas J., 1618 N. 128th Circle, $520,000.

68164

Krambeck, Leon and Krambeck, Briana to Lorenzen, Patricia, 14258 Newport Ave., $265,000.

Robinson, Christopher and Robinson, Stacey to Miller, Monica, 11014 Laurel Circle, $260,000.

Ferguson, Andrew M. and Ferguson, Kathie T. to Westhoff, Benjamin and Westhoff, Dominique, 4814 N. 137th St., $488,000.

Lewis, Henry Tyrone to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 11636 Raleigh Drive, $213,000.

Meacham, Mark R. and Meacham, Stacy A. to Hlebichuk, Isaac and Hlebichuk, Madison, 4329 N. 142nd Ave., $350,000.

Carter, Thomas A. and Carter, Lynn A. to Dykstra, Seth O. and Dykstra, Laura E., 11605 Rambleridge Road, $285,000.

Crawford, James W. and Crawford, Tanaya M. to Hreig LLC, 12934 Himebaugh Ave., $140,000.

Langemeier Family Revocable Trust and Langemeier, Joseph P., trustee to McMenamin, Kimberly, 4707 N. 134th Ave., $420,000.

Earith, Ryan and Earith, Madison to Garlock, Susan, 2195 N. 124th Avenue Circle, $285,000.

Bohaty, Christopher and Bohaty, Danielle to Assadi, Matthew and Assadi, Brittney, 5104 N. 137th St., $420,000.

Erdman, Daniel R. and Erdman, Jennifer to DeMint, Mackenzie and DeMint, Taylor, 2706 N. 142nd St., $290,500.

Reinhard, Kyle L. and Stoll, Clydene E., personal representative to Bernt, Wesley Terrence and Bernt, Bobby Lea, 5552 N. 131st St., $265,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Spillman, John D. and Spillman, Claire D. to Roethler, Douglas and Roethler, Katelyn, 802 Willow Ave., $217,000.

A Vallin Properties LLC to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 1516 N. 11th St., $227,000.

Genuino, Angelita A. nka Bulda, Angelita A. and Bulda, Antonio to Jewell, Edward G. and Blackwill, Kimberly, 112 Kirby Ave., $162,000.

Heilke, David J. and Heilke, Maureen A. to Thomas, Scott, 1603 Thomas Drive, $190,000.

Temple, Christopher H. and Wagshal, Amber to Sundermann, Asia, 2805 Calhoun St., $163,000.

McZ LLC to Paynter, Stephen and Paynter, Natalie, 807 Douglas Drive, $325,000.

Guiette, Virginia L. and Bouc, Aimee M. and Bouc, Paul to Vanarsdale, Owen L., 2409 Crawford St., $182,000.

68028

192&370 LLC to Precision Development LLC, 11418 S. 189th St., $130,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Leigh, Douglas R. and Leigh, Veatress K., 19113 Murray Trail, $416,000.

Judds Carol Testamentary Trust to Nebraska Landing Ventures LLC, 21715 Melia Road, $15,600,000.

Lively, Joyce M. to Foged, Loren and Foged, Patricia, 236 S. Scott St., $282,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Florance, Daniel and Florance, Emily, 11533 S. 191st Ave., $349,000.

Vandenbroucke Properties LLC to Baer, Christian, 505 Langdon Ave., $245,000.

192&370 LLC to Bernady, Kristen and Bernady, John, 18616 Hazelnut Circle, $125,000.

68046

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Barrios, Kenneth Clark II and Barrios, Carrie Ann, 11923 S. 117th St., $413,000.

Pocivasek, John and Pocivasek, Caitlin to Blayney, Jessica and Blayney, Jordan, 1234 Limerick Road, $365,000.

Bruntz, Heather L. and Bruntz, Tyson A. to Lothringer, Brodrick and Lothringer, Haley, 2314 S. River Rock Drive, $390,000.

Timeless Homes LLC to Remington, Christopher and Regalado, Rebecca aka Remington, Rebecca, 11559 S. 123rd Terrace, $984,000.

Armbrust, Ronald R. Jr. and Armbrust, Debbie A. to Adams, Timothy R. and Adams, Priscilla M., 1431 Hardwood Drive, $425,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Hexsel, Claudio and Hexsel, Debra, 9863 S. 98th Circle, $957,000.

Ellison, Shiree D. fka Holder, Shiree D. and Ellison, Donnell to Hartzell Real Estate PC, 1109 Devon Drive, $210,000.

Willoughby, Lawrence J. and Willoughby, Becky A. to Pluth, Michael and Militello, Mikalya Lee, 507 Corral St., $300,000.

Taco Bell Corp to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 7710 Olson Drive, $1,908,000.

Morehouse, Yvette to Medrano, Lupita and Lopez, William A. Medrano, 11028 Superior Drive, $413,000.

Lowe, Mary to Krecklow, Adam and Stewart, Lynsi, 1129 Rawhide Road, $275,000.

68059

Bolt, Steven H. Jr. and Bolt, Barbara A. to Engstrom, Richard E. and Engstrom, Johanna M., 265 S. 2nd St., $265,000.

Keller, Lisa nka Post, Lisa and Post, Ryan to Post-Seip, Rhonda and Seip, Mark, 345 Elm St., $232,000.

68123

Lester, Frank E. and Lester, Betty J. to Skidmore, Eugene M. and Skidmore, Sandra F., 3131 Marlene Lane, $371,000.

Dalabeck Rentals LLC to Wint, Ronnie and Wint, Aisha, 3103 Blackhawk Drive, $255,000.

Hardy, Jacqueline P. nka Lee, Jacqueline P. and Lee, Andrew to Mewenemesse, Panawe and Famien, Tahoua, 2103 Raven Ridge Drive, $400,000.

Marquez, Andres Vallin and Zepeda, Silvia Soltero to Madera, Amanda Romero, 3518 W. Dutchman Circle, $219,000.

Puyear, Jerry R. and Puyear, Donna K. to Newquist, Catherine M., 9903 S. 9th Circle, $249,000.

Shiverdecker, Ronnie K. and Shiverdecker, Kristi Denise to Wood, Angela L., 2712 Mesa St., $225,000.

Pierce, Shanna I. and Pierce, Cory L. to Niedert, Joseph and Niedert, Courtney, 3112 Lone Tree Road, $286,000.

Lord, Raechelle C. to Rivera, Andrew and Rivera, Jessica K., 4327 Jerry Gilbert Circle, $357,000.

Peters, Jason D. and Peters, Ashley Dawn to McDonald, Samuel and McDonald, Kimberly, 14702 S. 22nd St., $405,000.

Davis, Jerica nka Hike, Jerica and Hike, Chase to Tomasek, Sheree, 3102 Jason Circle, $270,000.

Kumpula, Mark and Kumpula, Karla to Schonlau, Patricia, 14319 S. 27th St., $303,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Murphy, Michael and Murphy, Karrol, 4456 Lawnwood Drive, $394,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Baul, Donnel and Baul, Hannah C., 14703 S. 19th St., $345,000.

Singer, Karen Renee and Singer, Jason Clark to Dobbins, Seth and Dobbins, Amanda, 1506 Halifax St., $340,000.

Lloyd, Linda M., personal representative, and Laddie Hirsh Estate to Kellers Seeding & Subcontracting, 1515 Cemetery Road, $400,000.

Pecina, William to Thomas, Brett M. and Heller-Thomas, Cynthia K., 14109 Kelly Drive, $330,000.

Duren, Ryan L. and Duren, Darlene D. to Bowman, Brett, 10705 S. 17th St., $225,000.

Martinez, Joseph Dane to Chauche, Eva, 10410 Lewis and Clark Road, $310,000.

Taco Bell Corp to Haza Bell of Nebraska LLC, 4105 Twin Circle Drive, $2,051,000.

Hartzell Real Estate P.C. to Irvin, Webster Lisha, 2812 Bar Harbor Drive, $350,000.

Reber, Franklin Dale and Reber, Jamie Alyce to Dumancas, Joseph, 9705 S. 21st Ave., $250,000.

Hartzell Real Estate PC to RTG Holdings LLC, 3406 Castile Drive, $180,000.

68128

Ant & Vz Realty LLC to Maestas, Kevin, 7002 Emiline St., $205,000.

Murphy, Romaine B. and Cole, A. Allen to Clemons, Clifford Mitchell and Clemons, Deborah Lea, 9515 Honey Locust Circle, $308,000.

68133

Tullius, G. Michael and Tullius, Laurie Matthews to Gatzemeyer, Courtney and Gatzemeyer, Jace, 126 Longwood Drive, $340,000.

Woodruff, Brite T. and Woodruff, Lisa M. to JC 33 Investments LLC, 1405 Cherry Tree Lane, $295,000.

68136

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Ehlert, Mick and Ehlert, Lisa, 10330 S. 166th St., $195,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Eejima, Lauren Y. and Eejima, Carol W., trustee, 17708 Hampton Drive, $318,000.

Ross, Hollyann and Ross, Jacob A. to Caballero, Catherine Marys and Gonzalez, Oswaldo, 16511 Olive St., $390,000.

O’Neill, Daniel R. and O’Neill, Bridgette G. to Nagineni, Venkata Satish, 16102 Blackwalnut St., $276,000.

Meyer, Jeffrey L. to Meyer, Jeffrey L. and Griffin, Monica H., 9804 S. 176th Ave., $221,000.

Kopun, Alexander and Kopun, Jennifer to Adams, Lorrin M. and Adams, Gregory E., 8007 S. 184th Ave., $420,000.

Thienel, Donald H., trustee, and Thienel, Karen K., trustee to Roy, Joseph R. and Roy, Vicki Asprooth, 10072 S. 172nd Circle, $442,000.

Watson, Noel and Watson, Stephanie to Spears, Kenneth and Kosiba, April, 17861 Olive St., $270,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to We Rentals LLC, 7412 S. 185th St., $1,145,000.

Bridgeport Development LLC to Nelson Builders Inc., 10217 S. 183rd Ave. Circle, $165,000.

68138

Tagart, Andrea to Moreira, Jeffrey and Paulsen, Sadie A., 15543 Josephine St., $333,000.

Refurbysh LLC to Dalton, Camille and Brooks, Michael, 13502 Carpenter St., $270,000.

ELOC 4 LLC to Dunn Realty Inc., 15275 Cooper St., $1,800,000.

Duerksen, Loy W., trustee, and Kuerksen, Kimberly K., trustee to Silver, Josephine, trustee, 15206 Borman St., $365,000.

68147

Lopez, Martin and Agras, Doris B. Guerrero to Gonzalez, Aviles Jesus, 7517 S. 42nd St., $165,000.

Robles, Eufrocina Bautista to Go Development LLC, 4167 Valley View Ave., $147,000.

Aden, Sherril K. and Aden, Matthew J. to Asproperties LLC, 7022 S. 41st St., $167,000.

Larsen, Kenneth J. and Larsen, Robin L. to Maguire, Craig, 9510 S. 27th St., $420,000.

BH Media Group Inc. and Leader Publishing Company Inc. to Trestleco LLC, 604 Fort Crook Road North, $1,550,000.

United Republic Bank to Gomez, Nerlyn E. Castellon and Aguirre, Maria Elena Garcia, 2827 Harrison St., $150,000.

Loza, Jesus to Hernandez, Fabricio, 8513 Citta Drive, $162,000.

68157

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Selk, Leo A. and Selk, Marilyn A., 8805 Alexandra Road, $421,000.

Keller, Mark and Keller, Mary to Artherton, Katlyn and Miller, Nathan, 4607 Holly St., $180,000.

Lorence, Matthew R. to Van Winkle, Tyler and Nider, Savannah, 7421 S. 53rd St., $205,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Paul, Bailey and Paul, Brodee, 6307 Kyla Circle, $404,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Windels, Jeffrey and Windels, Zeppelin, 6303 Kyla Circle, $436,000.

Fago, Timothy J. and Fago, Shanise E. to Colombe, Kevin and Clang, Abbie, 6402 Virginia St., $338,000.

Gibilisco, Marie J., trustee to Greise, Megan, 8503 S. 45th Ave., $300,000.

