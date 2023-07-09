DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Jones, Michael J. to Bentley, Vincent, 7929 N. 154th Ave., $340,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Black, James Allen II and Black, Felicia Anne, 11007 N. 170th St., $569,000.

Lim Construction LLC to Sarkar, Aurijit and Sarkar, Shormila, 17001 Benjamin St., $523,000.

Holtorf, Jacob A. and Holtorf, Jennifer E. to King, Andrew and King, Hilary, 16117 Young St., $495,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Giles, Johnathan and Giles, Candace, 16968 Cora St., $704,077.

Crossman, Raymond M. III and Meyers, Stephanie J. to Michael S. Clouse Revocable Trust and Clouse, Michael S., trustee, 12502 N. 178th Circle, $1,400,000.

King, Andrew C. and King, Hilary S. to Afsal, Khalid, 15814 Jardine Circle, $375,000.

Karen J. Sedoris Revocable Trust and Morris, Nancy, trustee to Plugge, Patricia L., 7507 N. 155th St., $430,000.

Laing, Chad Thomas and Laing, Shelly Ann to Hemmer, Mark and Hemmer, Kara, 12628 N. 178th Circle, $289,000.

Sawall, Ryan T. and Sawall, Amanda F. to Evans, Joseph and Evans, Andrea, 17805 N. Reflection Circle, $940,000.

Prendergast, Mitchell J. and Prendergast, Allison T. to Pradhan, Samir Chandra and Sahoo, Madhusnigdha, 14503 Craig St., $280,000.

HRC Kempten Creek LLC to Empire Estates LLC, 11113 N. 161st St., $66,218.

HRC Kempten Creek LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 11132 N. 161st Ave., $56,450.

Markve, Robert T. and Markve, Jennifer A. to Buchta, Roland R. and Tiedtke, Alyssa M., 7217 N. 167th St., $364,500.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Kock, Reggie Raymond and Kock, Cori Anne, 17001 Emma St., $675,034.

Regmi, Jagat M. and Sharma, Daya to Magar, Mon B. Thapa and Magar, Moti M., 7364 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $395,000.

Halvorsen, Wade and Halvorsen, Sara to Theis, Craig A. and Theis, Dawn M., 14924 Grebe St., $325,000.

68022

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gibson, Roberta J., 21109 Drexel St., $384,028.

FLD Fund I LLC to Fools Inc., 5601 Kestrel Parkway, $232,000.

Swanson, Craig W. and Swanson, Heather J. to Koripalli, Venkata Sandeep and Gummadi, Padma Priya, 1413 N. 209th St., $360,000.

Allen, Bryan and Allen, Adelene M. to Smelser, Dustin J. and Smelser, Nichole L., 21108 Appaloosa Drive, $295,000.

Howarth, Daniel and Howarth, Teresa to Dolbee, Erin and Dolbee, John, 21729 Edgevale Pl., $324,000.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Christensen, Wesley and Christensen, Michele, 20606 Ogden St., $480,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Frye, Tina and Frye, Tina M., 4709 Kestrel Parkway, $379,250.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Markham, Claire, 2090 N. 182nd Avenue Circle, $749,900.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to DHIR-Iowa I LLC, 4718 N. 190th Ave., $682,061.

Blondo 180 LLC to Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 2313 N. 182nd Ave., $78,845.

FLD Fund I LLC to Green & Purple LP, 21007 Ogden St., $65,000.

Skyline Ridge Estates LLC to CCE Investments LLC, 22212 Stanford St., $187,500.

204th & Fort LLC to Kloster Enterprises LLC, 21137 Hartman Ave., $224,700.

FLD Fund I LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 5402 N. 212nd St., $345,000.

Just, Bradley P. and Just, Patricia M. to McCormick, Nathaniel F. and McCormick, Rachel F., 4521 N. 205th Ave., $450,000.

Nelson, Benjamin D. and Nelson, Ariana N. to Nowak, Bradley D. and Nowak, Brooke J., 3112 N. 194th St., $880,000.

Kavan Homes Incorporated to Seidel, Timothy and Seidel, Melany, 19254 Ruggles Circle, $579,500.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Arora, Sunil and Arora, Hiranmayi, 2750 N. 182nd St., $765,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Barahona, Lilian Vargas and Rodriguez, Daniel Galeas, 4221 S. 220th St., $649,900.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 21354 E Circle, $64,600.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Held, Stephen and Held, Felicia, 21354 E Circle, $633,180.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jha, Mithila Nand and Mishra, Richa, 6002 N. 181st St., $403,337.

204th & Fort LLC to Vinton22 LLC, 21125 Hartman Ave., $828,900.

204th & Fort LLC to Majestic Homes LLC, 21115 Jessie Ave., $224,700.

Summit Contract Sales LLC to Van C. Deeb Living Trust and Deeb, Van C., trustee, 20206 Cleveland Circle, $242,500.

Eicher, Doyle S. and Eicher, Sandy M. to McIntosh, Carrie M., 5636 S. 234th St., $652,500.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Ulicny, Todd and Ulicny, Michelle, 5421 N. 207th St., $580,950.

Joneson, Mike and Joneson, Krystle to Buchta, Geoff and Buchta, Erica Carlsson, 19202 Grande Avenue Circle, $975,000.

Perla, Venkata S. and Nallajalla, Sravani to Nikiforuk, Alexander and Nikiforuk, Tricia, 18410 Burdette St., $590,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to White, Joshua A. and Rotella, Mia J., 21101 Drexel St., $356,682.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Caron, Robert W. and Caron, Nicole M., 4425 S. 220th St., $595,696.

Phi LLC to Parkinson, Jake and Parkinson, Kristen, 20616 Hartman Ave., $772,500.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Menicucci, Rickey M., 3615 S. 215th St., $87,000.

68064

SMI Holdings LLC to Makovicka, Joel P., 5702 N. 294th Circle, $1,350,000.

Lonnie Grigaitis Revocable Trust and Grigaitis, Lonnie, trustee to Wisnieski, Gary J. and Wisnieski, Keri A., 5620 N. 279th St., $655,000.

68102

Weber, Rian Joseph to Brahmer, Julie Renee and Ludicke, John Gerard Jr., 312 S. 16th St. #25, $270,000.

68104

Miettinen, Eilene R. to Thee, Yaint and Moe, Kei Soe, 5415 N. 49th Ave., $210,000.

Sunderman, Evan Glenn and Payne, Ayla Jean Rose to Arreguin, Sergio Jr. and Arreguin, Juanita, 3209 N. 48th St., $232,000.

Bruce A. Ihm Supplemental Needs Trust and First Nebraska Trust Company, trustee to Cutchall, Cory, 2604 N. 58th St., $120,000.

99 SKS LLC to Dragon Rabbit LLC, 4526 Crown Point Ave., $110,000.

Pirrone, Jenifer M. to ABC Investments LLC, 6524 Wirt St., $145,000.

Weidner, Ted and Weidner, Mayra to O’Halloran, John and Roberts, Elena, 4936 N. Happy Hollow Blvd., $412,000.

Witti Investments LLC to B-Rad Properties LLC, 2716 N. 48th St., $125,000.

Haberman, Nicholas L. G. and Haberman, Rex S. II, personal representative to Abebe, Leah and Walker, Gage, 2012 N. 50th Ave., $310,000.

Lewayne M. & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Bogenhagen, Shawn Eric, trustee to Carrara LLC, 5318 N. 61st Ave., $61,265.

Lewayne M. & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Sue, trustee to Carrara LLC, 5318 N. 61st Ave., $61,265.

Reh, Neh and Meh, Sheh to Teneyck, Michael and Teneyck, Virginia, 4602 N. 55th St., $180,000.

Wainscott, Kristie to Ferguson, Joseph H., 4517 N. 55th St., $12,075.

Worth, Mark to Ferguson, Joseph H., 4517 N. 55th St., $12,075.

Ferguson, Joseph H. to Dajacca LLC, 4517 N. 55th St., $107,500.

PSK Holdings LLC to Heidenreich, Dehvyn, 7093 Spencer St., $125,000.

Diehl, Dustin Larue and Kurtyka, Faith to Soriano, Yanet, 2918 N. 54th St., $250,000.

Hallberg, Gabrielle and Rachwalik, Krista to Midtown Flats LLC, 6433 Franklin St., $200,000.

Posthuma, Natasha to Khan Family Limited Partnership, 2044 N. 49th St., $296,000.

Shonnard, Michael Joseph and Shonnard, Lauren Marie to Hallock, Rebecca A., 5322 Corby St. #10, $142,000.

68105

Meyer, Rodger L. and Meyer, Dubie A. to Meyer, Vanessa, 2923 Castelar St., $47,000.

Blood, Thleen B. and Gardetti, David Louis to Complete Real Estate LLC, 2117 S. 35th Ave., $208,000.

Oh, Eunah Chang and Oh, Steve to Kay, Robert J. and Kay, Patricia H., 3401 Martha St. #4E, $135,000.

Blum, David Tristan and Blum, Christina L. to Yusufi, Nisar, 1321 S. 32nd St., $347,000.

Simba Realty LLC to Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, 4412 Center St., $170,000.

68106

Sand, John K. to Gates, Joseph, 6014 Shirley St., $260,000.

Johnson, Janice A. and Johnson, Richard L. to Benson, Timothy D., 3233 S. 45th St., $190,000.

Scanlan, Patricia A. to Paul, Sean and Lavelle, Caitlin, 5639 Jones St., $550,000.

Kliewer Real Estate LLC to Faylor, Anne, 4532 William St., $279,467.

5909 Pierce LLC to Shanty Investments LLC, 5909 Pierce St., $249,900.

Greenberg, Pierce L. and Greenberg, Jennifer L. to Beckers, Fred and Beckers, Verna, 902 S. 58th St., $330,000.

Loftus, Rehn Lorelle to Aguilar, Ivveth M. Rodriguez and Alas, Raul Antonio Rodriguez, 4520 B St., $261,000.

Schott, Mathew D. to Keys Please LLC, 5647 Frances St., $185,000.

68107

Juan, Juana Diego and Lorenzo, Sebastian Pascual to Juan, Ramirez De-Ramirez and Diego, Ana Francisco, 3912 S. 32nd St., $245,000.

Spreitzer, Patricia A. to Partida, Rodolfo and Partida, Maria, 1028 Atlas St., $150,000.

Chandler, Julie L. to Sepeda, Araceli Briceno and Gomez, Jorge A. Becerra, 3824 S. 34th St., $115,000.

Martinez, Michael A. to CLM Holdings LLC and Mathews Holdings LLC, 4108 S. 12nd St., $179,050.

Lewis, Brandy L. and Miranda, John A. to Marshall, Noah Alexander and Smith, Brianna Leigh, 6702 S. 31st St., $185,000.

Scaletta, Carl and Scaletta, Carl Sr. to Duo Homebuyers LLC, 6502 S. 31st St., $65,000.

68108

Cortez, Ruben and Guzman, Claudia M. to Arcos, Yuliana Villazana, 1452 S. 17th St., $207,000.

68110

Wave Investment Team Inc. to Avanoa LLC, 1622 Sprague St., $560,000.

Rios Miranda Investments LLC to Patel, Shawn M. and Aguilar-Patel, Patricia, 1916 Lothrop St., $205,000.

Rodriguez, Noemi and Cabrera, Marcelino to Rivero, Destiny, 4551 N. 16th St., $155,000.

68111

Gurung, Bishnu and Gurung, Santa to Kisheib, Musa, 4205 Lake St., $250,000.

True Investments LLC to Barraza, Hector, 4036 Jaynes Circle, $89,000.

Win, Naw War War and Aung, Chit to Habitat for Humanity Omaha Inc., 3343 Pratt St., $112,181.

Garcia, Esther Hernandez and Aguilera, Marco Lemus to Taboada, Luis, 3216 Paxton Blvd., $170,000.

Taddy, Bablue and Taddy, Lily to Paw, Sha, 4310 Miami St., $210,000.

RCF 2 Acquisition Trust and US Bank Trust, trustee to Gonzalez, Ronald and Martinez, Dayam, 2857 Fowler Ave., $75,250.

Taylor, Adrrell D. and Taylor, Antrell Di to Dortch, Daniel, 6339 N. 31st Ave., $124,000.

TCR Capital LLC to Francisco G. Machuca M.D. LLC, 4721 N. 39th St., $160,000.

Min, Te Soe and Da, Pe Mu to Parks, Deshawn, 2561 Pinkney St., $187,000.

Nfgh LLC and Fhf LLC to Clark, Don Graham and Briardy, Michaela, 4325 Camden Ave., $186,000.

Preparation Properties LLC to 2611 Wirt Street LLC, 2611 Wirt St., $90,000.

Hadley, Clarence and Hadley, Clarence L. to New Generation Home Buyers LLC, 3047 Evans St., $75,000.

Strampe, Ursula E. to Asher Properties LLC, 2743 Fort St., $68,920.

GTM Properties LLC to Brochetto, Gustavo, 2520 Jaynes St., $168,000.

68112

Faulkner, Devin J. to Sanchez, Salvador, 2868 Bauman Ave., $79,500.

68114

Morgan, Benjamin and Morgan, Kristin to Crotty, James and Buresh, Danielle, 7809 Franklin St., $199,000.

Pogge, Joseph G. and Pogge, Erin M. to Cudzilo-Kelsey, Laura E. and Kelsey, Matthew R., 9818 Bloomfield Drive, $750,000.

Butler, Leah and Taylor, Nicholas to Williams, Dawson T. and Beals, Cayley S., 601 N. 85th St., $255,000.

Nun, Barbara G. and Brown, Mary B., personal representative to Pflug, John and Carroll, Hannah, 1914 N. 84th St., $185,000.

68116

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Gengel, Kevin Carl and Gengel, Catherine Marie, 3307 N. 177th St., $788,000.

Christiansen, Samuel J. to Carbullido, Amanda and Appelgate, Jonathan, 3008 N. 171st Ave., $390,000.

Weekly, John M. to Ferguson, Daniel Dustin, 16320 Larimore Circle, $390,000.

Sungy, Scott T. to Anderson, Jim and Anderson, Mary, 5008 N. 160th St., $265,000.

Askew, Deborah S. to Tran, Thomas Thanh and Bien, Thi Cam Tu, 16520 Fowler Ave., $330,000.

Stefano, Vinicius Silbiger de and Stefano, Sofia Sayuri Kawamura de to Dam, Tam and Dinh, Long, 2402 N. 175th St., $540,000.

McIntosh, Carrie to Morris, Monte and Morris, Jennifer, 6081 N. 146th St., $375,000.

Caruso, Anthony P. and Caruso, Peggy L. to Shanks, Steven John and Shanks, Michelle Marie, 15753 Laurel Ave., $375,000.

Parrott, Douglas E. and Parrott, Cynthia G. to Hershberger, Taylor and Hanigan, Emily, 6415 N. 165th St., $548,750.

Lucas, Thomas J. and Lucas, Lisa A. to Wood, Adrienne N. and Smith, Daniel J., 2303 N. 170th St., $575,000.

Khalili-Tari, Ghavameddin and Semino, Azadeh to Swanson, Steven and Swanson, Miranda, 2914 N. 152nd St., $285,000.

Oak Leaf Investments LLC to Brett A. Gottsch 2012 Legacy Trust and TC Accommodator 315 LLC and TC Accommodator 316 LLC, and others, 15505 Ruggles St., $3,645,273.

Fisher Joint Revocable Trust and Fisher, Jake D., trustee to Horeis, Makayla, 2729 N. 178th St., $639,000.

Sutko, Douglas P. and Sutko, Brandi N. to Bross, Andrew and Bross, Alison, 14454 Sherwood Ave., $426,130.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Acolatse, Kossivi B., 17002 Redick Ave., $370,669.

Kahnk, Brandon and Kahnk, Astin to Pool, Weston James and Pool, Jamie, 3912 N. 162nd Ave., $395,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Roberts, Sara J., 6017 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $514,094.

Edward Custom Homes LLC to McMurtry, Matthew and McMurtry, Amy, 3110 N. 177th St., $987,921.

68117

Cooper, Madison N.H. to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 5643 S. 49th Ave., $148,500.

68118

Einspahr, Keith A. and Einspahr, Debora M. to Therkildsen, Jessica, 15631 Capitol Circle, $327,500.

Wegner, Steven D. and Wegner, Terri B. to Binder, Scott Harold and Binder, Teresa Marie, 17505 Farnam St., $855,000.

Oelco LLC to Junge, Molly Ann-Marie, 17107 Nicholas Circle, $362,775.

Shivaswamy, Vijay and Sakhuja, Namita to Johnson, Matthew S. and Johnson, Megan M., 641 N. 164th Circle, $796,150.

68122

Mo, Xiaoying and Zheng, Jun to Sharma, Bhushan, 8013 Newport Ave., $210,000.

Kabore, Linda Kiswendsida and Ouattara, Seydou Ibrahim to Plu, Augustin and Seh, Susanna, 7412 Hanover St., $265,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Roberts, Carolyn and Gallion, Donnelle, 7810 N. 95th Ave., $327,090.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mickles, Jevon V. and Mickles, Alysha K., 8004 N. 86th Ave., $323,024.

Bicking, David Jay to Bledsoe, Maria and Bledsoe, Jeff, 8026 Girard Place, $240,000.

Melies, James L. and Walters, Marcia A., personal representative to Friesen, Rachel Holliday and Cosby, John Michael, 8832 N. 82nd St., $195,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Doe, Ke Blut and Aye, Michit, 7764 N. 86th Ave., $257,225.

68124

Efliq Design & Restoration LLC to Lipari, Kathleen A., 3604 S. 100th St., $436,000.

Darty, Heidi to CRCF Properties LLC, 3333 S. 104th Ave., $317,500.

Johnson, Kathleen J. and McGill, Geri L., personal representative to Campisi, Joseph E., 8302 Castelar St., $200,000.

Thomas, Geoffrey Scott and Thomas, Jessica Erin to Refaie, Waddah Al and Qatami, Thuraya Al, 3091 S. 99th Ave., $1,100,000.

Lambert, Stephanie A. to Lambert, Cheryl, 9150 Frances St., $340,000.

Trouba, Francis J. and Trouba, Margaret J. to Raybine, David A. and Raybine, Caitlyn C., 1702 S. 93rd St., $313,000.

Richter, Jeffrey S. and Richter, Daniel, personal representative to Luth, Kurt L. and Luth, Heather S., 9117 Nina St., $210,000.

68127

Beverly A. Harral Trust and Harral, Jeffrey L., trustee to Costello, Jane D., 7916 Park Drive, $217,500.

Stephen and Amanda Wozab Living Trust and Wozab, Stephen T., trustee to Benak, Susan, 9008 Berry St., $270,000.

Bucklin, Ronald J. to Rivera, Jose M. Caravantes and Carabantes, Maryury V., 4959 S. 84th Ave., $210,000.

Hollingsworth, John E. to Channell Group LLC, 4945 S. 99th St., $370,000.

Wakefield, Jaclyn E. to Wakefield, Austin T., 5626 S. 91st Ave., $200,000.

68130

Raphael J. Schmidt and Patricia A. Schmidt Living Trust and Schmidt, Raphael J., trustee to Bents, Colton and Bents, Katie, 2112 S. 162nd Circle, $275,000.

Mackrill, Susan A. to Den Homes LLC, 2511 S. 165th St., $202,000.

Allen, Todd M. to Okumu, Maurice Ochieng, 1708 S. 162nd St., $290,000.

Sellhorst, Steve P. and Sellhorst, Hayley to Jones, Ryan T. and Jones, Jennifer C., 3852 S. 202nd Ave., $560,000.

Abboud, Ailin C. and Abboud, Michael J. to Sadle, Lucas H. and Daley, Christina E., 1617 S. 171st Circle, $280,000.

Christensen, Emily D. to Conroy, Kyle and Conroy, Kayla Marie, 1622 S. 179th St., $485,000.

Pai, Jagdish M. to Cybulski, Daniel and Cybulski, Allison, 16706 Spring Circle, $505,000.

68131

McGinn, Thomas R. and Nagy, Annamaria to Girmus, Neil, 220 S. 31st Ave. #3710, $237,000.

Cash Realty Solutions LLC to Nguyen, Phong, 1020 N. 40th St., $237,500.

Hughes, William F. and Hughes, Patricia C. to Day, Sarah and Day, Derrick J., 131 N. 37th St., $110,000.

Meyer, Rodger L. and Meyer, Dubie A. to Meyer, Vanessa, 1412 N. 34th St., $36,974.

Moulton, Scott A. and Orsi, Lauren B. to Cuevas, Adrian, 105 N. 31st Ave. #307, $125,000.

Voigt, Rachael and Fournier, Matthew to Kretschmer, Shawn and Kretschmer, Heather, 220 S. 31st Ave. #3303, $425,000.

1026 N. 33rd LLC to Transfigure Homes LLC, 1026 N. 33rd St., $165,000.

68132

McKee, Austyn D. and McKee, Mikayla to Krysl, Aaron, 4510 Charles St., $185,000.

Scheller, Daniel and Martinez, Joanna to Shen, Haiying and Peng, Bo, 408 S. 48th Ave., $300,000.

Hoffman, Janet G. to Goecken, James W. and Goecken, Amy E., 5101 Western Ave., $280,000.

Donnell, James Michael to Vankat, Jennifer L., 4756 Capitol Ave., $220,000.

Howell, Kevin A. and Howell, Stephanie L. to Rushing, Anthony, 6922 Charles St., $222,000.

Almgren, Patrick and Almgren, Colleen to Ahmed, Humeira, 111 S. 50th St., $340,000.

Duer, Paul and Duer, Ginelle to Duer, Jordanne, 4958 Hamilton St., $165,000.

Cutthroat Properties LLC to Parker8 LLC, 4902 California St., $1,175,000.

68134

Carbullido, Amanda to Shimon, William, 2622 Kimberly Drive, $325,000.

McNealy, Phillip Hugh and McNealy, Kim to Sunlight Moonlight LLC, 5220 N. 105th St., $110,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Khanti, Thira, 3605 N. 92nd Circle, $253,000.

Ojers, Taner to Paw, Lar June and Ah, Kwa, 7808 Curtis Ave., $260,000.

Salber, Paul M. and Salber, Carol J. to Knoebel, Gerianne M. and Knoebel, Gerianne Marie, 9323 Meredith Ave., $185,000.

Cotton, Whitney D. to Luth, Kurt L. and Luth, Heather S., 8822 Spaulding Circle, $215,000.

Aloha Properties LLC to African Beauty Braiding and Supply LLC, 7215 Blondo St., $400,000.

Black, Melanie D. to Black, Melane D. and Robbins, Jonathan J., 9535 Tomahawk Blvd., $138,025.

68135

Lisiecki, Shelby N. and Graham, Shelby N. to Nelson, Taylor J., 19369 U St., $271,000.

Smith, Shelly D. and Smith, David B. to Ellis, Diane and Ellis, Zachary, 5816 S. 193rd St., $270,000.

Bier, Donald E. and Bier, Karlee M. to Tompkins, Benjamin and Marvin, Elyse, 19635 T St., $290,000.

Coil, Ryan M. and Gregory, Brogan to McMahon, John R. Jr. and McMahon, Jennifer C., 18220 Hayes Place, $210,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Alderson, Jonathan and Alderson, Maggie E., 20001 Madison St., $435,000.

Nissen, Martin W. to Maina, Charity Waitherero and Muhoro, Anthony K., 6107 S. 159th Ave., $370,000.

Wilkey, Jeffery A. to JCH Real Estate Holdings LLC and Demeir Home Solutions LLC, 19155 Polk St., $246,724.

Jarecki, Bradley M. and Jarecki, Kristina L. to Brien, Edmond O. and Brien, Cami O., 17224 V Circle, $475,000.

Lane Building Corp. to Winterhof, Stephen M., 6302 S. 200th St., $449,000.

Kuninti, Dillip Reddy and Mora, Keerthana Sanjeeva Reddy to Schaming, Ilyssa and Lloyd, Scott, 19809 Tyler St., $419,000.

Manners, Travis W. and Manners, Rachel to Lazinek, Daniel and Lazinek, Jacquelyn, 6221 S. 181st St., $475,000.

James L. Hemmer Irrevocable Trust and Kinnaman, Susan G. Trust to Atayi, Basher Ahmad and Sultanzai, Atefa, 6316 S. 164th Ave., $315,000.

Teply, Ryan Michael and Teply, Jami Katherine to Hyatt, Taylor William and Hyatt, Laura Leigh, 18669 S St., $280,000.

Woodsonia North Streams LLC to Cbh Properties Omaha II LLC, 20111 P St., $885,000.

Manning, John W. to Smotherman, Kent and Willians, Melanie, 16022 Orchard Circle, $260,000.

Langendorfer Properties-Five LLC to Neihardt, Scott and Neihardt, Hannah, 5404 S. 159th Circle, $350,700.

Carroll, Allen Farris and Carroll, Amanda D. to Finley, Landis and Kobza, Krysta, 19417 X St., $268,000.

68137

Theodore S. & Delores J. Buckley Family Trust and Buckley, Delores J., trustee to Ashley, Joseph C., 4984 S. 136th St., $275,000.

Goody, Grant and Goody, Jason M. to Defazio, Christopher Jr., 13744 Jefferson Circle, $255,000.

Elizabeth A. O’Brien Trust and O’Brien, John P., trustee to McGahan, Cheyenne and McGahan, Garret, 13085 Sky Park Drive, $320,000.

Soyland, Myron L. Jr. to Smith, Timothy J. and Smith, Paulette C., 13924 Monroe St., $245,000.

Carlson, Matthew J. and Carlson, Heidi K. to Ronke, Dustin and Ronke, Tracee, 6215 S. 120th Place, $575,000.

John H. Rohwer Trust and Denise A. Rohwer Trust to Frulla, Brandon and Pope, Marissa, 11310 X St., $380,000.

Patel, Manish Kumar B. and Patel, Kinnari M. to 5109 Real Estate B LLC, 14943 Dayton St., $270,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Amankwah, Theophilus and Afriyie, Hannah, 7756 N. 108th St., $264,900.

Sideris, Ernest Z. and Sideris, Emily J. to Steffensmeier, Donald and Steffensmeier, Joni, 8103 N. 127th Ave., $900,000.

Phillips, Ryan to Sharyl L. Berger Revocable Trust, 12403 Mormon St., $789,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Legaspi, Justine F. and Smith, Abigail C., 10905 Craig St., $290,825.

Finley, Lynette and Finley, Wade to Posthuma, Natasha, 14205 Iowa St., $309,000.

68144

Caley, Remington to Freeburg Enterprises LLC, 11045 Olin Ave., $255,000.

Sandra A. McCoy Revocable Trust and McCoy, Sandra A., trustee to Pohlmeier, Clark, 2918 S. 112nd St., $275,000.

Sutton, Daniel R. to Sutton, Christopher Lee and Njoroge, Eunice Wanjiru, 3204 S. 128th Circle, $249,000.

Kryszak, Ronald J. to Vanhorn-Hickerson, Jon and Hickerson, Bradford, 2230 S. 148th Ave., $315,000.

Tripp, Penney to Smith, Rachel and Benson, Mitch, 2567 S. 138th St., $290,000.

Vlock, Elizabeth and Keuter, Elizabeth to Alagoz, Tahsin L. and Alagoz, Chelsea N., 3520 S. 153rd St., $276,100.

Hutchinson, Deirdre R. to Farnham, Jennifer, 11606 Prairie Lane Drive, $315,000.

McNamara, Sean and McNamara, Shannon to Healy, Ryan and Healy, Chloe, 1306 S. 136th St., $340,000.

68152

Lawrence, Nicholas and Lawrence, Carly to Schmerbauch, Craig, 7075 Iowa St., $286,000.

Thornton, Kathleen A. to Hartley, Peter A., 10908 N. 51st St., $410,000.

68154

Jones, Ronald P. and Jones, Joyce A. to Biddle, Aaron and Rimsza, Rebecca, 1450 N. 133rd St., $925,000.

Ortega, Rony E. and Ortega, Cara J. to Wiles, John K., 322 Heavenly Drive, $490,000.

Tyan, Tierney to Hotovy, Jordan, 338 N. 129th St., $232,350.

Crawford, Justin and Crawford, Allison to Otieno, Alice Akinyi, 327 N. 153rd Circle, $290,000.

Sanders, Stephanie and Weibusch, Bryan M. to Suchanic, Joseph and Suchanic, Ruth Miriam, 11014 Westover Road, $258,500.

Fairway Properties LLC to Cook, Ryan, 11105 Lamp St., $260,000.

Jisa, Shane and Jisa, Samantha to Roth, Evan J., 14917 Lafayette Place, $311,600.

Tomonelli, Ralph W. and Tomonelli, Elizabeth Tanous to Falk, Bret and Falk, Tina, 15234 Davenport Circle, $275,000.

Silverberg, David A. and Silverberg, Janis T. to Lafayette Properties Trust and Petersen, Zachary D., trustee, 14015 Lafayette Circle, $2,500,000.

Nelson, James W. and Nelson, Betty A. to Poloncic, Timothy J. and Poloncic, Kim A., 516 S. 130th St., $285,000.

Benker, John F. and Benker, Patricia W. to Weber, Nicole, 14503 Charles St., $301,000.

John J. Respeliers and Lucille A. Respeliers Family Revocable Trust to Sluyter, Michael and Sluyter, Mike, 12212 Farnam St., $465,000.

Ronald B. Haddock Exempt Family Trust and Haddock, Mary H., trustee to Ried, David, 12614 Decatur St., $419,000.

68164

Michael, Kerry D. to Lewis, Henry T., 11636 Raleigh Drive, $122,200.

Gehring, Mary J. and Gehring, Russell W. to Wilson, Holly, 6024 N. 110th Circle, $232,000.

Witek, Joseph J. II and Witek, Sarah A. to Birkland, Jordan and Murtaugh, Amanda, 11430 Sahler St., $310,000.

Finney, Gregory and Finney, Sara to Birkland, Zachary and Birkland, Hannah, 12936 Patrick Circle, $265,000.

Bruce A. Bardin Living Trust and Bardin, Bruce A., trustee to Vandenburg, Kory and Burdick, Lisa, 11372 Raleigh Drive, $287,000.

Woodward, Ryan G. and Woodward, Valerie A. to Weibusch, Bryan and Sanders, Stephanie, 3416 N. 124th Ave., $365,000.

Bross, Andrew S. and Bross, Alison M. to Goyette, Mary Koenig, 5520 N. 111st St., $275,000.

Sharon P. Kunz Revocable Trust and Kunz, Sharon P., trustee to Sutko, Douglas and Sutko, Brandi, 13433 Eagle Run Drive, $770,000.

Cash, Rochelle L. to Smith, David and Smith, Shelly, 5134 N. 135th St., $382,000.

Johnson, Jennifer R. and Johnson, Luke A. to Zarling, Jonathan W. and Zarling, Cindy M., 4029 N. 116th Circle, $349,500.

Weinman, Brian W. and Weinman, Sandra K. to LNP Investment LLC, 2742 N. 113rd St., $215,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Zimmerman, Karen S. to Zimmerman, Christopher R. and Zimmerman, Ashley N., 2610 Van Buren St., $119,000.

McCormick Brothers Properties LLC to Nelson, Christopher and Garner, Sentree, 606 W. 14th Ave., $270,000.

Brown, Marcus A. and Sonntag, Kristina M. nka Sonntag Brown, Kristina M. to Page, Caleb C. and Glassburn, Bryclyn L., 828 Hidden Hills Drive, $320,000.

Bookless, Samuel L. and Bookless, Sara E. to Vision Properties LLC, 1506 N. 9th St., $220,000.

Thoma, Anna M. to Stanoeski, Stefan and Knight, Tatum Marie, 2505 Madison St., $160,000.

Hurlbutt, Rita, successor trustee, and Hurlbutt Deguy Family Trust to CEM LLC, 1611 Franklin St., $126,000.

Russell, Brian S. and Russell, Shaylinn P. to Rife, Nicholas Ethan and Rife, Krysten Kimberly, 103 Hillcrest Ave., $280,000.

Dye, Francis V. to HDP Property Management Inc., 905 Ivy Ct, $315,000.

Santoro, Andrea L. to Rockford, Bobbie and Rockford, Ian, 105 Chevro Lane, $217,000.

Carter, Greg E. and Carter, Talena M. to Zalovich, Raechelle M., 1805 Winnie Drive, Unit 4, $115,000.

Breci, Joseph S. and Breci, Laura A. to McLaughlin, Alexander E., 2010 Tulip Lane, $245,000.

Timm, Donald J. and Timm, Beverly D. to Woolery, Ashlee and Woolery, Paul, 1401 Englewood Drive, $265,000.

West, Kimberly S. to Christensen, Gayle, 805 W. 31st Ave., $200,000.

Friend, Charles and Friend, Carol to Ab Car 300 LLC, 1010 Bellevue Blvd. South, $265,000.

Stacey, Priscilla A. to Welch, Kathryn A., 2304 Jackson St., $165,000.

68028

Goff, Spencer L. and Goff, Micaela L. to Reiser, Karissa, 21111 McClellan Drive, $425,000.

Haley, Jason J. and Petersen Haley, Erin L. to Manners, Travis and Manners, Rachel, 23110 Lincoln Road, $1,250,000.

Begg, Justin K. and Begg, Abbie J. to Falk, Jacob and Falk, Hailey, 11326 S. 169th Ave., $357,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Urrutia, Jorge and Urrutia, Rachel, 18906 Fir St., $412,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Shuler, Brock and Shuler, Kiley, 19116 Murray Trail, $435,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Thang, Vor Tu and Thang, Esther Lin Lin, 16906 Glenn Circle, $439,000.

MRDP LLC to Richardson, Lonnie D. and Richardson, Duane A., 12502 S. 204th St., $350,000.

Westover, Matthew and Westover, Yvonne A. to Negley, Jon and Negley, Taylor, 11306 Northridge Drive, $335,000.

Grimes, Lucas D. and Grimes, Jordan E. to Burns Thompson, Elizabeth, 12014 S. 217th Circle, $375,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kelly, Jacob E. and Kelly, Jamie L., 12104 S. 208th Ave., $425,000.

Jones, Tony E. and Jones, Amy J. to Bartek, Brian and Bartek, Jordan, 410 Sherwood Drive, $340,000.

Fuller, Katherine Lynn Meyer and Fuller, Larry L. to Rental Initiative LLC, 11286 S. 200th St., $250,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Ringler, Thomas, 11606 S. 191st Ave., $370,000.

68046

Calan Group LLC to Peterson, Ethan F., 418 S. Harrison St., $175,000.

Gloria, Nathan A. and Gloria, Ellen K. fka Dewitt, Ellen K. to Thompson, Marc and Thompson, Lindsey, 805 Crest Drive, $285,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Vlock, David and Vlock, Elizabeth, 10908 Freeboard Drive, $442,000.

Porter, Ruth A. and Porter, Kanecia Q. to Bircher, Joseph Clayton and Bircher, Maureen, 1133 Patricia Drive, $270,000.

Pieper, Andrew John and Pieper, Micah Elisa to Westbroek, Mark L. and Westbroek, Marie, 1906 Ridgeview Drive, $346,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Miller, Matthew P. and Miller, Rachel, 11915 S. 117th St., $409,000.

Amazing Grayce Homes LLC to Gutierrez Madrigal, Michael J. and Madrigal, Bethany L., 1306 Scott Road, $305,000.

Fowler, Justin M. and Fowler, Morgan R. to Dash, Prasanta Kumar and Mohapatra, Swatirekha, 11163 Horizon Circle, $429,000.

Ashbury Hills Development LLC to Estabrook, John A. Trust and Estabrook, Renee M. Trust, 11549 S. 123rd Ave., $121,000.

Stefanski, Kevin D. to Whitley, Amanda G., 1109 Jacqueline Circle, $283,000.

68059

Pummill, Matthew and Pummill, Alicia Ann to Karoly, Karen E., 305 N. 10th Ave., $375,000.

68123

True North Properties LLC to Butler, Rocio, 13412 S. 29th Ave., $350,000.

De Castro, Karl and De Castro, Kaitlin to Smyth, Najji M. and Conway, Jennifer J., 3305 Jason Drive, $255,000.

Rombach, Matthew L. to Bolton, Mitchell and Bolton, Megan, 14102 Kelly Drive, $355,000.

Perusin, Stephen Mark and Perusin, Tracy Meaux to Rose, Faye, 1810 Tammy St., $385,000.

Giles, Bonita L. nka Wilson, Bonita L. and Giles, Joshua B. to Rice, Denise C. and Waltz, Charles W., 2602 Woodland Drive, $240,000.

2621 K Street LLC dba P&G Homebuyers to Larsen, Kelsey Jean and Sanchez, Blake Daxter Wade, 825 Bordeaux Ave., $301,000.

Pretoria Properties LLC to Barber, John David Jr. and Stone, Shelby Marie, 3410 Daniell St., $320,000.

O’Donnell, Kevin L. and O’Donnell, Jill A. to Bookless, Samuel Luke and Bookless, Sara Elizabeth, 11806 Quail Drive, $376,000.

Lucas, Tory L. and Lucas, Megan A. to Whalen, Jacob and Whalen, Anna, 2111 Mayflower Road, $335,000.

Novak, Margaret to Meyer, Jamie A. and Bloom, Ross M., 1201 Rebecca Court, $250,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Redwine, Steven C. and Redwine, Lauren A., 1908 Raven Ridge Drive, $401,000.

Kendall, Polly E. to Fritch, Nathan and Cosimi, Cassandra, 4317 Anchor Mill Road, $300,000.

Franklin, Douglas E. and Franklin, Stephanie A. to Shepard, Alice, 3736 Pinehill Road, $320,000.

Lanzing, Gregg A. and Lanzing, Fern M. to Winfrey, Melissa, 14301 S. 31st St., $380,000.

68128

Miles, Michael T. and Anderson, Maggie M. to Lewis, Haydn, 8716 Cherry Lane Court, $280,000.

Hegler, Cathie L. to Ksgoodnight Properties LLC, 7804 Emiline St., $165,000.

Cherrington, David M. and Cherrington, Heather L. to Zysset, Jayden, 7413 Peters St., $310,000.

Vuong, Khanh and Go, Phi Vuong Bong to Skrdla, Nathan and Kucks, Megan, 7175 Plum Dale Road, $335,000.

Rezac Rental Properties #3 LLC to Godinez, Karla Cardenas, 7354 S. 69th St., $106,000.

Wilder, Dan and Wilder, Linda to Folsom, Christian and Folsom, Brittany, 7415 La Vista Drive, $200,000.

Bradish, Taylor R. to Targy, Nicholas and Duhrkop, Lexi, 7018 Emiline St., $208,000.

68133

Combs, Jerry and Combs, Kara to Garza, Victor Raul and Garza, Anna Victoria, 1413 Cherry Tree Lane, $300,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Gilbert, Devon J., 4509 Leawood Drive, $389,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to McNamara, Sean and McNamara, Shannon, 4501 Leawood Drive, $391,000.

Nye, Marshall and Noll, Celeste aka Nye, Celeste to Radloff, Andrew and Radloff, Marita, 2130 Bear Circle Road, $390,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Monahan, Daniel and Monahan, Rachel, 13502 S. 49th St., $366,000.

JBM Investments LLC to Shepard, Randal and Shepard, Linda, 2401 Aberdeen Drive, $295,000.

68136

Durski, Jeffery A. and Durski, Denise M. to Rimington, Derrick and Rimington, Katie, 17858 Olive St., $265,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Harness, Leslie, 18066 Chutney Drive, $334,000.

Gass, Ryan Robert Lee and Gass, Molly Jo to Pickett, James Brian and Pickett, Minerva DeLeon, 8204 S. 161st Ave., $277,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Morton, Chandler and Morton, Laura, 10807 S. 177th St., $325,000.

Funkhouser, Leah and Bigler, Aubrey R. to DFP LLC, 16126 Blackwalnut St., $235,000.

Morrison, Michael K. and Morrison, Krista L. to Sorenson, John and Sorenson, Emily, 18842 Edna St., $430,000.

Milone, Anthony R. and Milone, Tristan to Jensen, Taylor Matthew and Jensen, Angela Faye Yin, 19008 Chandler St., $375,000.

Roland, Sally I. to Welna, Gary H. Trust and Welna, Sharon K. Trust, 7802 S. 166th St., $362,000.

B.H.I. Development Inc. to Zych Construction Inc., 19054 Augusta Circle, $91,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Granger, Alicia A. and LaHood, Shawn A., 17601 Palisades Drive, $370,000.

Mazzuca, Salvatore John Jr. and Mazzuca, Jennifer S. to Shelton, Nicholas and Shelton, Ashley, 17633 Josephine St., $278,000.

Haver, Eloise F. to Chappell, David J. and Chappell, Bethany L., 9744 S. 175th Circle, $380,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Kush, Troy and Kush, Angela, 10426 S. 167th Circle, $181,000.

Myers, Becky fka Bennett, Becky and Myers, Robert to GCU Farms LLC, 17532 Gertrude Circle, $258,000.

Colony Custom Homes LLC to Hutcheson, Perry Lee and Hutcheson, Jammie A., 10423 S. 166th Circle, $928,000.

Roh, Adam M. and Roh, Delia A. to Bradford, Josh and Bradford, Calan, 7323 S. 182nd St., $320,000.

68138

Ely, Alexandre Lynn and Ely, Amanda Christine to George, Lawrence A. and George, Nicole L., 7883 S. 151st Circle, $290,000.

James M. Gray Estate and Gray, Jessica J. and Gray, Jennifer L., co-personal representatives to SJFJ LLC, 14792 Ray Sapp Drive, $2,200,000.

Arellano, Joseph R. and Arellano, Christine E. to Plank, Spencer J. and Plank, Tayler A., 7209 S. 132nd Ave., $299,000.

Stellar Investments LLC to Curtis, Jasi Nicole and Curtis, Jayson Lyric, 7114 S. 138th Circle, $295,000.

AnthonyB Investments 1 LLC and Jasmin Jonsson Real Estate LLC to Stellar Investments LLC, 13715 Edna St., $245,000.

Sherrets, Shelby J. to Duke, Benjamin and Duke, Maria C., 14518 Willow Circle Drive, $233,000.

Svacina, Aaron M. and Svacina, Sarah to Bridgford, Gabriel J., 13906 Greenfield Road, $235,000.

Manning, John W. to Smith, Marcus and Straughn, Stacy, 12909 Margo St., $210,000.

Barber, Randy and Davis, Sieadah T. to Beta Homes LLC, 13207 Glenn St., $119,000.

68147

Mary Ann Ziccardi Revocable Trust to Lorenzo, Melina and Salas, Catalina Lorenzo, 8002 S. 40th St., $235,000.

Roseman, Mark to O-NE Metro Holdings LLC, 7205 Blue Ridge Drive, $160,000.

Daniel, Seth and Daniel, Emily fka Hoeller, Emily to Arens, Jaclyn and Hlas, William, 2514 Fairview St., $337,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy Company Inc. to Miller, Jasmine Leigh, 6908 S. 42nd St., $210,000.

Vilamonte, Steven L. and Vilamonte, Christine L. to Keiner, Lucas, 2106 Lillian St., $180,000.

Tatreau, Kelley, personal representative and Kathleen A. Janus Estate to Lagana, Shelby R., 7416 S. 28th St., $220,000.

68157

Rose, Faye W. to Bandi, Michael and Garcia, Idalia, 4616 Holly St., $258,000.

Kresl, Edward John Jr., personal representative, and Mary Ann Kresl Estate to Carver Jessica, 7001 S. 50th St., $215,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Loeffelman, Daniel L. Sr. and Loeffelman, Sally A., 8609 Alexandra Road, $432,000.

Witherspoon, Alexandra L. fka Pohlmeier, Alexandra L. and Witherspoon, Drew to Espinoza, Sayra Lily, 7209 S. 53rd St., $273,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Gundrum, Kyle Jamison and Gundrum, Jennifer Lynn, 8535 S. 63rd St., $433,000.

