DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Grassau, Eva and Grassau, Robert to Ergashev, Murodjon, 8046 Kilpatrick Parkway, $485,000.

Gombold, Timothy J. and Gombold, Donna H. to Sumpter, Chad Jeremy, 7314 N. 154th St., $575,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Haney, Ryan and Haney, Jillian, 6953 N. 172nd St., $741,055.

Haney, Ryan and Haney, Jillian to Fitzgerald, Billie and Hanson, Kirstine, 7305 N. 169th St., $540,000.

Ohde, Kathleen and Ohde, Mark to Jenkins, Nicholas H. and Jenkins, Madison P., 7259 N. 155th Terrace, $422,000.

Bold Homes LLC to Ohde, Mark and Ohde, Kathleen, 7615 N. 166th St., $550,000.

Heritage Bennington LLC to Landmark Performance Corp, 14905 Hibbs St., $68,000.

Heritage Bennington LLC to Landmark Performance Corp, 10226 N. 150th Circle, $68,000.

Gabler, Bailey and Gabler, Dan to Corsar, Jenean N. and Corsar, Jaime Marie, 8018 Kilpatrick Parkway, $390,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Williams, Kenneth and Williams, Trejahn, 8630 N. 176th St., $322,025.

Baker, Nathan D. and Baker, Marcie L. to Cribbs, Charles and Harris, Lanundra, 8101 N. 147th Ave., $350,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Wilson, Adam, 17022 Daniel St., $450,192.

Gibbs, Brian to Mehta, Nikhil and Mehta, Ashima, 12445 N. 179th Circle, $2,475,000.

Kuker, Kevin K. and Kuker, Lori to Larson, Jade and Beran, Jestin, 317 N Stark St., $252,150.

Kowalski, Joseph and Kowalski, Rebekah to Namani, Geeta and Chiguluri, Durgaprasad, 14607 Sunrise St., $279,000.

68022

78 Investment Group LLC to Macias, Alina, 20879 S. Court, $285,000.

Casazza, Geoffrey C. and Casazza, Gillian F. to Heckendorn, Josh and Heckendorn, Natalie, 2331 N. 188th St., $615,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Lindstrom, Michael and Lindstrom, Angel, 4406 S. 213rd St., $447,329.

Colony Custom Homes LLC to Teepell, Taylor Christopher and Teepell, Mary Ashley, 21009 Hartman Ave., $580,247.

Wuckovich, Tracy J. and Ehrhorn, Mark, personal representative to 5109 Real Estate B LLC, 4110 N. 213rd Circle, $150,000.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Frontier Builders LLC, 3331 S. 206th St., $149,000.

Elite Nebraska PC to Alsaidy, Nuha Salem, 20459 C St., $500,000.

Frontier Builders LLC to Lisowyj, Linsey and Lisowyj, Michal, 3331 S. 206th St., $155,000.

Janata, Kourtney to Landmark Performance Corp, 3021 Big Elk Parkway, $557,000.

Ritenour, Rodney G. and Ritenour, Robin J. to Selfmade LLC, 2224 N. 191st Ave., $150,000.

Empire Estates LLC to Sorensen, Bailey and Ostrander, Jaden, 6510 S. 208th Ave., $575,000.

Rock Creek Homes LLC to Beachler, Ryan and Beachler, Allison, 18203 Miami St., $300,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Powell, Regi and Powell, Lisa, 20504 Laurel Ave., $868,659.

Lumpkin, Kathryn E. and Lumpkin, Larry to Driscoll, Svetlana and Driscoll, Jonathan, 1715 N. 216th St., $525,000.

Cambridge Homes LLC to Hrbek, Joseph and Hrbek, Sara, 5908 N. 209th St., $547,000.

Allen, Trent L. and Allen, Emily H. to Osowski, Christopher, 1711 S. 213rd St., $560,000.

Taylor, Jacalyn to Gary R. Mohnsen Trust and Mohsen, Gary R., trustee, 1031 N. 183rd Circle, $433,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hoffman, Jayne G., 20812 Ellison Ave., $450,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ramramalin, Santhos Sathyamangalam and Dinakaran, Asweni Gantasala, 5815 N. 182nd St., $432,701.

Kukkadapu, Krishna Chaitanya and Balepalli, Nandana Kavya to Smith, Avery Edward and Smith, Alexis Marie, 2302 N. 186th St., $670,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Plourde, Robert C. and Plourde, Margaret A., 5813 N. 181st Ave., $398,150.

Richland Homes LLC to Korpi, Adam and Korpi, Mandy, 4417 S. 213rd St., $427,295.

Jbt Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 3821 S. 213rd St., $64,400.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Milone, Anthony and Milone, Tony, 3821 S. 213rd St., $559,418.

Charleston Homes LLC to Winnett, Tim and Winnett, Timothy, 20906 Fowler Ave., $445,000.

68069

Freeman, Travis and Freeman, Jeanine to Veskerna, Letitia Jade, 23816 Harvest Heights Circle, $439,000.

Ritchie, Michael and Ritchie, Brianne to Heitman, Kristen E. and Heitman, Eric J., 627 S. 243rd St., $799,900.

Wortmann, Thomas G. to Cochran, Larry J. and Cochran, Diane K., 604 S. 249th Circle, $1,300,000.

Van Moorleghem Revocable Trust and Vanmoorleghem, Matthew W., trustee to Snider, Earl and Freeman, Nealy, 353 Riverside Drive, $615,000.

68102

Nguyen, Tommy and Nguyen, Yaroslava to Pham, Ha Van and Nguyen, Xuan Di, 314 S. 16th St. #B101, $260,000.

Kim & Jean Brown Living Trust and Brown, Kim Erskin, trustee to Pratt, Marjorie Elizabeth and Asay, Alan Lloyd, 1308 Jackson St. #412, $416,000.

Dostal, Glenn to Kim & Jean Brown Living Trust and Brown, Kim Erskine, trustee, 1308 Jackson St. #410, $602,500.

International Omnitechnical Trading Corporation and International Omni Tech Corp. to Langemeier, Chad and Langemeier, Madysen, 1117 N. 20th St., $75,000.

68104

Reh, Day and Meh, Lee to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 5619 Grand Ave., $221,500.

Burtwistle, Charles M. to Garcia, Claudia Elizabeth, 2002 N. 48th St., $310,000.

Buildtor LLC to Fox, Dustin Jon, 6111 Evans St., $176,000.

Knutson, Daltyn to Karnish, Emma R., 3923 N. 67th Ave., $175,000.

Petersen, Erin and Petersen, Kyle to Kucera, Alex and Kucera, Jerica, 5624 Corby St., $315,520.

Strong, Leroy Thomas to Robak, Christopher James, 6775 Seward St., $180,000.

Sage Casa Inc. to Potter, Dantae, 4844 Boyd St., $195,000.

Socha, William M. and Socha, Karen F. to Dornacker, Gabrial A., 2032 N. 63rd St., $140,000.

Commercial State Bank to Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC, 6303 Binney St., $1,225,000.

Hutfless, Stephan M. and Hutfless, Brian, personal representative to Watson REI LLC, 3809 N. 53rd St., $86,000.

6322 Military Avenue Trust and Western Financial LLC Trustee to Roberts, Kevin, 6322 Military Ave., $120,000.

Watson REI LLC to Gonzalez, Daniel, 5611 N. 69th Ave., $146,000.

Elkhorn Capital LLC to Dickey, Sheryl Joan, 6779 Manderson St., $185,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha to Mohamed, Miski Mahad and Mohamed, Zainab Mahad, 5072 Vernon Circle, $260,000.

DS Home Dr. LLC to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 6433 Ogden St., $251,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Gunter, Destiny Cheyenne, 5073 Vernon Circle, $250,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Wells, Gjornae Jyvonnie, 5061 Vernon Circle, $254,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Ellis, Latasha M., 5053 Vernon Circle, $252,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Eh, Soe Soe and Wah, Blue Gay, 5064 Vernon Circle, $258,000.

Bishop, Joseph T. to Echenique Investments LLC, 6220 N. 68th St., $156,000.

Galda, Bruce C. and Galda, Sandra J. to Jacobsen, Kathy R., 6766 Maple St., $65,000.

Figueroa, Argelio T. to Green Light Ventures LLC, 4779 Decatur St., $75,000.

68105

Ivy Properties Inc. to Nvestco LLC, 500 S. 37th St.#105, $153,100.

Rule, Kathryn A. to Bohnert, Bradley, 4220 Pine St., $349,900.

Fitzsimmons, Laurie A. Trust and Curtis, Kathy J., trustee to Sandoval, Hilda de Jesus and Garcia, Antonio Sandoval, 2326 S. 31st St., $193,500.

BCCN Properties LLC to A Plus Complex LLC, 1114 S. 29th St., $305,000.

Parr5 Investments LLC to Prescott, Randy, 818 S. 37th Ave., #9, $108,100.

Schomaker, Larry D. and Schomaker, Marianne to Nelson, Lynn L., personal representative of Claudia L. Schomaker Estate, 3003 S. 38th Ave., $30,000.

Schomaker, Donald R. and Schomaker, Monica I. to Nelson, Lynn L., personal representative of Claudia L. Schomaker Estate, 3003 S. 38th Ave., $30,000.

Moon, James A. to Nonnenmann, Matthew and Nonnenmann, Jennifer, 818 S. 37th Ave., #11, $121,000.

Hedrick, Jami and Bray, Jessica to Meece, Lydia and Beck, Landon, 4207 William St., $335,000.

68106

Olson, Tara and Olson, Paul to Achelpohl, Sara K., 906 S. 67th St., $400,000.

Skipton, Karly C. to Kreikemeier Properties Inc., 3457 S. 49th St., $210,000.

Lochland Holdings LTD to Arter, Kim R., 5845 Hickory St., $380,000.

D’Ercole, Anthony J. and Henson, Lauren D. to Hering, Richard K. and Hering, Patricia A., 5003 Martha St., $275,000.

Muessel, Dan and Muessel, Daniel to Tjaden, Sean Michael and Barco, Luisa Maria Arias, 6462 William St., $225,000.

68107

Bozarth, Sean and Bozarth, Natalie to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 2820 Monroe St., $168,000.

JHDR Investments LLC to Golden Sky Realty LLC, 4413 S. 21st St., $250,000.

Hernandez, Maria G. and Munoz, Francisco to Tercero, Maria Luisa Raymundo, 5605 S. 33rd Ave., $199,900.

Zianya Properties LLC to Lino & Sons Properties LLC, 1510 J St., $150,000.

Moriarty, Micaela Ann to Wyant, Adan and Wyant, Angelica, 3724 X St., $245,000.

Esparza, Alfredo Lopez and Lomeli, Trijidia to Aguilera, Lizzet Perez and Rodriguez, Victor Aranda, 4718 S. 17th St., $35,000.

Casares, Shelly M., trustee to Ivy Properties Inc., 3918 S. 14th St., $102,366.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 3918 S. 14th St., $112,367.

68108

Marquez, Andres Vallin and Zepeda, Silvia Soltero to Paramo, David Garcia and Risueno, Diana Torres, 2024 Castelar St., $90,439.

Cantarero, Amilcar Amaya to Cantarero, Amilcar Amaya and Cantarero, Maria Noemi Amaya, 1610 Elm St., $60,050.

Garfield Properties LLC to Abisset, Anne-Marie, 723 Dorcas St., $142,000.

Incontro, Jean Marie and Rodgers, Cheryl to Lynch, Benjamin Douglas, 3639 Hoctor Blvd., $200,000.

MMJS Properties LLC to Cardenas, Jose and Cardenas, Erika, 3507 S. 20th St., $50,000.

Keenan, Daniel T. and Keenan, H. Reed to Alvis, Dominic A. and Alvis, Emelia, 1450 S. 17th St., $225,500.

Z5 Ascent Holdings LLC to Campuzano, Julio Luna and Fonseca, Leisly Stephany, 2402 S. 18th St., $175,400.

68110

GTM Properties LLC to Bazan, Elisban Alexis, 3936 Florence Blvd., $85,000.

Dee, Richard A. and Dee, Rodney J. to Wade, Debra K., 4734 N. 15th Ave., $24,975.

Sims, Sara H. to Dungan, Thayer W.P. and Dungan, Chelsea A., 1545 Florence Blvd., $232,000.

Snodgrass, David A. and Snodgrass, Jody L. to Garcia, Jairo Mejia and Castillo, Carla G. Castillo, 1470 Camden Ave., $200,000.

Kalkas, Sharon to HWGA LLC, 4720 N. 16th St., $42,000.

68111

Lessley, Sandra to Maly, James R., 4253 Binney St., $45,000.

Luper, Mary and Luper, Erick to Escobar, Elmer Ivan Aguilar, 1703 N. 38th St., $195,000.

Thomas Properties I LLC to Petatan, Hilario Noyola, 5125 N. 37th Ave., $178,000.

Rosales, Donaphe Marie and Rosales, Donaphe to Klover and Key Rentals LLC, 3828 Seward St., $159,000.

Gossett, Sandra D. and Gossett, Gregory J. to DMS Enterprises Inc., 5916 N. 33rd Ave., $65,000.

Wave Investment Team Inc. to Muldrow, John and Muldrow, Beverly Box, 2566 Browne St., $105,000.

Weikel, Gary and Weikel, Jennifer to Wittrock, John Paul, 4134 Corby St., $60,000.

Magana, Marco Antonio to Ramirez, Pedro Baran and Valle, Brenda Leticia Cantor, 3236 N. 40th St., $225,000.

North Omaha Crown V Limited Partnership to Harris, Tilynn and Harrs, Tilynn M., 2638 Parker St., $31,946.

Cruz, Elayne M. and Canion, Justin to Jackson, Cody Lee, 3530 Seward St., $170,000.

Arnold, Bruce F. to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 4516 N. 38th St., $80,000.

68112

Black, Kirk D. Sr. and Pfeifer, Dawn, personal representative to Black, Justin, 2754 Wyoming St., $175,000.

5109 Real Estate LLC to Robert D. & Margaret L. Brandt Family Trust and Brandt, Robert D., trustee, 2884 Newport Ave., $150,000.

Four Star Realty Investments LLC to Waterfall Rental LLC, 2873 Read St., $142,000.

Carney, Alice F. to Ferguson, Katharine Garvin and Ferguson, David Michael, 6728 N. 31st Ave., $230,000.

Overmire, Seth Allen and Overmire, Courtney Anne to Jindra, Lawrence Joseph and Jindra, Kellee Larae, 9901 N. 34th Circle, $296,000.

SFR3-070 LLC to Boateng, Prince, 2862 Mary St., $180,000.

Molnar, Steven to Mitchell, Jai, 7004 N. 24th St., $169,500.

Carlson, John and Carlson, Amity to Wright, Aaron, 7752 N. 37th St., $160,000.

68114

Sharon Mary Finnerty Prucka Trust and Reiners, Daniel Trust to Everhart, Kathleen T. and Everhart, David E., 770 N. 93rd St 5A1, $450,000.

Masters, Hubert W. to Haffke, Aaron V., 8313 Webster St., $115,000.

Miller, Sally R. and Stickney, Chrystal K., personal representative to Wang, Xin, 813 N. 77th St., $230,000.

Blake, Jennifer Lynn to Anderson, Joy and Meyer, Brandon, 1022 N. 75th St., $260,000.

Cox, Joshua T. and Point, Joshua B. to Keebler, Amber Klaraona Brown and Keebler, John Robert, 543 S. 86th St., $725,000.

Hulbert, William Joseph and Scamperino, Patricia M. to Nemecek, Ladislav A. and O’Keefe, Carly N., 7506 Izard St., $265,630.

68116

Young, Brandon Michael and Young, Tosh Ruriko to Clay, Chris, 4206 N. 162nd Ave., $384,000.

Walters, Scott to Detlefsen, Barb, 2206 N. 153rd Ave., $332,000.

Redding Family Trust UTA and Redfern, Cynthia L., successor trustee to Haggard, T. Dane and Falzone, Rachel, 3901 N. 156th Ave., $289,000.

D’Angelo, Luciano and D’Angelo, Amy to Stanton, Donni and Stanton, Tiffany, 6705 N. 162nd St., $565,000.

McEvoy, Nicholas and McEvoy, Brianna to Amendola, Richard and Amendola, Kimberly, 16126 Spencer St., $750,000.

Rohs, Mitchell H. and Rohs, Sheri E. to Decker, Brian and Green, Kelly, 2905 N. 171st Ave., $400,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ramos, Alfredo O. Jr. and Ramos, Shannon M., 6315 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $488,999.

Wharff, Rachael to Iluebbey, Ochuwa Violet, 3515 N. 150th Ave., $240,000.

Sales, Kristen M. and Sales, Zackary D. to Drelicharz, Mathew Joseph and Drelicharz, Megan, 14838 Ruggles St., $305,000.

Seemann, Lee and Seemann, Vickie to Burnette, Brian and Burnette, Jenny, 17806 Patrick Ave., $580,000.

Booth, Alexander Edward and Sayre-Adona, Addison Edgar to Holt, Reginald D. Jr., 15119 Butler Ave., $310,000.

John and Vicki Baines Trust and Baines, John C., trustee to Glenn, Brian P. Sr. and Glenn, Pennie J., 15366 Corby St., $400,000.

Korpi, Adam and Korpi, Mandy to Eulberg, Timothy J., 17228 Taylor St., $275,000.

Griess, Cheryl K. and Griess, Leland J. to Romero, Anthony Michael and Pfahler, Miranda Lynn, 5402 N. 149th Ave., $385,000.

68117

Ethridge, Brian to Ayers, Logan, 5801 S. 50th St., $310,000.

Nazarenus, Norman W. and Nazarenus, Robert, personal representative to Arevalo LLC, 5220 S. 49th Ave., $87,000.

Nvestco LLC and Nvest Co LLC to Tracey, Jeremy Charles and Tracey, Jill Marie, 5037 S. 50th St., $145,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Tenorio, Sonia M. and Ramirez, Daniel Roman, 4818 S. 49th Ave., $260,000.

68118

Kruger, Evan J. and Kruger, Abigail to Mancuso, Daniel J. and Mancuso, Erin L., 17518 Harney St., $642,000.

Oelco LLC to Cummings, Michael, 17074 Hawthorne Ave., $300,750.

Hansen, Kirk L. and Hansen, Paula S. to Chaaban, Said and Jabak, Suha, 17505 Howard St., $590,000.

Oelco LLC to Gunthala, Vishnu Vardhan and Kapaganti, Sowjanya, 17078 Hawthorne Ave., $299,500.

Pomroy, Patrick to Svensen, Brad Douglas and Svensen, Angela Sue, 217 S. 169th Circle, $425,000.

68122

Ergashev, Murodjon and Ergasheva, Nodira to Done, Shwe, 8914 N. 83rd St., $295,000.

Evans, Kristin to Moo, Leaston and Moses, Ester, 7003 N. 88th Ave., $270,000.

Somado, Anoumou M. and Somado-Hemazro, Vera to Gerez, Yushikea M. and Johnson, Bryce Edward, 7301 N. 106th Ave., $320,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Wyscarver, Becki, 7924 N. 95th Ave., $345,990.

Hoagland, Tange K. and Hoagland, Lamoine I. to Doh, Wah, 8026 Newport Ave., $275,000.

Eby, Logan and Lechtenberger, Chris to Le, Martin and Bui, Lina, 7412 N. 87th St., $299,900.

Muli, Martin K. to Muli, Martin K. and Donahoe, Tiffany, 8265 Bondesson St., $128,700.

Harris, Celestine E. to Schaefer, Amanda and Hovey, Jerome, 7502 N. 107th Ave., $355,000.

Ojukwu, Kenechukwu G. and Ifekandu, Chika to Le, Cuong and Quach, Shayla B., 10714 King St., $347,400.

Cheek, Diane M. and Cheek, James J. to Riggert, Laura, 8006 Newport Ave., $238,000.

68124

Achelpohl, Sara K. to Rupp, Austin and Rupp, Kirsten, 8104 Walnut Circle, $675,000.

Boyer, Brian and Boyer, Caitlin to Spicci, Anna-Sophia and Christensen, Andrew, 7838 Grover St., $317,000.

Willis Frank Nickelson Revocable Trust and Nickelson, David A., trustee to Kugler, Joslyn and Kugler, Jordan, 2224 S. 86th Ave., $395,000.

68127

Ptasnik, Nickolas L. and Ptasnik, Elizabeth A. to Chirino, Reina I. and Chirino, Carlos, 10111 Mockingbird Drive, $245,000.

Henion, Janet L. to Coomes, Charles G., 4717 S. 79th St., $79,000.

Cantrell, James L. and Cantrell, Kimberly S. to Brandt, Cami M. and Foster, Jerrell D., 7412 Washington St., $280,000.

Lay, Sagbo and Akpamoli, Modukpe to Sheibal, Jaime and Pilege, Kristina, 9311 O St., $285,000.

Anderson, Richard J. to Maharjan, Brendan, 4935 S. 79th St., $269,000.

68130

Wooten, Jeffrey S. and Wooten, Kirsten P. to De, Themis Abagge Gomes Serrajordia, 17726 Frances St., $460,000.

Hedrick, Lisa and Hedrick, Chad to Naylor, Christina Michele and Bejvancesky, Michael A., 3707 S. 182nd St., $520,000.

Barthel, Chad M. and Barthel, Jo Lea to Foreman, Michael and Foreman, Eva, 19675 Ontario St., $460,000.

Brian and Camas Lubberstedt Living Trust and Lubberstedt, Brian D., trustee to Hite, Tracey C. and Miser, Bradley A., 17926 Pine St., $520,000.

68131

RWE Holdings LLC to JLS Investments LLC, 3000 Farnam St. #S2B, $148,500.

Jacobe Properties LLC to F. Sexton LLC, 4302 Hamilton St., $635,000.

Klauzer, Leland T. and Klauzer, Kathlyn R. to Ziesel, Tiffany, 327 N. 41st St., $233,000.

68132

Bissell, Lonnie and Bissell, Roxane to Converse, Tiffany Louise and Converse, Matthew L., 6904 Lafayette Ave., $160,000.

68134

Barron, Cecilia Rose to Watson REI LLC, 9658 Maple Drive, $160,000.

Garcia, Jose G. and Garcia, Monica L. to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 6405 N. 79th St., $255,000.

Heinicke, Rebecca M. to Elkhorn Capital LLC, 5911 N. 92nd Ave., $197,000.

L. Pete Investment Property/Management Group LLC to Carney, Alice F., 3421 Cottonwood Lane, $220,000.

Edwards, Susan L. to Svagera, George Jr. and Svagera, Gail, 8136 Burdette St., $105,000.

Klausen, Christine L. to Klay, Poe and Si, Mu Dah, 7863 Kansas Ave., $240,000.

Plourde, Robert C. and Plourde, Margaret A. to Koeneman, Robert R. Jr. and Koeneman, Angie K., 4024 N. 94th St., $275,000.

Polinsky, Roseann M. and Polinsky, Brent A. to Jacobsen, Steven and Jacobsen, Sharon, 8516 Evans St., $265,000.

68135

Zheng, Jialin and Zhou, Guimei to Elkahwaji, Elie-Benjamin and Werden, Emily Van, 6517 S. 175th St., $465,000.

A & A Smith Family Trust and Smith, Avery E., trustee to Clark, Sarah and Clark, Brandon, 5001 S. 170th St., $410,000.

Chinni, Sukesh Kumar and Jalluri, Ssv Alekhya to Inti, Neelima, 6016 S. 188th St., $280,000.

Obaro, Stephen K. and Obaro, Helen E. to John & Carolyn Fuller Living Trust and Fuller, John A., trustee, 6311 S. 172nd St., $500,000.

Bolton, Amy M. and Bolton, Brad L. to Esterling, Joshua and Hoegermeyer, Sarah, 18687 U St., $295,000.

Duncan, Thomas S. to Sanchez, Carlos and Sanchez, Hilary, 16354 Monroe St., $337,500.

Depew, David A. and Depew, David to Mohamed, Mohamed and Majezoup, Afra, 6310 S. 191st St., $310,000.

Gress, Brian J. and Gress, Ann L. to Suarez, Sharon McElroy, 5604 S. 165th St., $485,000.

68137

Vasko, Joe and Vasko, Jennifer to Meisinger, Brian and Caffey, Patricia, 14072 Monroe Circle, $318,000.

Cobb, Jason F. and Cobb, Carrie L. to Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC, 4510 S. 146th St., $216,000.

Hoffman, Robert J. Jr. and Jessen-Hanson, Robin R. to Dingman, Jacob and Missohou-Dingman, Sophie, 14936 G St., $340,000.

Olsen, Keith M. and Olsen, Theresa to Standerford, Jerry and Standerford, Carla, 5829 S. 119th Place, $610,000.

Carter, Hugh James to Gardner, Caleb Wayne, 5623 S. 140th Ave., $229,000.

68142

Armstrong, Gregory to Faller, Jana, 7905 N. 131st Circle, $35,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kelley, Bill D. and Kelley, Peggy A., 10918 Sheffield St., $347,744.

Henery, Rachel A. and McNally, Rachel A. to Pistillo, Melanie W., 7307 N. 143rd St., $345,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Garcia, Jose G. and Garcia, Monica L., 11117 King St., $370,175.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gurung, Monjika and Ghalley, Khem, 11002 Sheffield St., $331,400.

68144

Cassidy, Stephen to Jesz, Haley and Gunkelman, Matthew, 13524 Trendwood Drive, $350,000.

McCarthy, John M. and McCarthy, Megan C. to Hanson, Jacqueline S. and Dropinski, Nicholas J., 2911 S. 116th Ave., $266,000.

Anderson, Richard D. and Anderson, Janice C. to Carter, Megan and Crowder, Susan, 13579 Arbor St., $345,000.

Sweetbriar IV LLC to Ring, Richard D. and Ring, Andrea K., 12806 Woolworth Ave., $114,865.

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Meza, Azucena Quinones and Kader, Llamil, 1740 S. 150th St., $225,000.

Dumke, Penelope J. and Dumke, John H. Jr. to Bunsen, Dale M. and Assman, Emily Grace, 13411 Hickory Circle, $270,000.

Sweetbriar IV LLC to Witt, Daniel E. and Witt, Monica C., 12702 Woolworth Ave., $196,327.

Truitt, Fredrick D. to Gabehart, Trenton, 15323 Howe St., $290,000.

68152

Stennis, James M. and Stennis, Nancy A. to Danner, Spencer K. Jr. and Danner, Makayla S., 5002 Young St., $695,000.

KCBeyond LLC to Ifekandu, Richard A., 7022 N. 54th St., $24,500.

68154

Matuella, Daniel Edward and Matuella, Susan to Froendt, Brett, 11937 Miracle Hills Drive #2, $156,000.

Duo Homebuyers LLC to Grassau, Eva, 235 S. 111st St., $297,000.

Lourdes S. Oleary Trust and Oleary, Lourdes S., trustee to White, Jonathon A. and White, Courtney, 11731 Leavenworth Road, $395,000.

Jindra, Julie A. to Vickers, Ryan and Vickers, Shatina M., 1417 N. 149th Court, $300,000.

Sobczak, Margaret to Keenan, Eileen, 968 S. 119th Court, $332,000.

68164

Guffey, Jeremy and Guffey, Marie to Sales, Zackary D., 5124 N. 128th St., $279,000.

Glenn, Brian P. and Glenn, Pennie J. to Sidner, Skyler and Proulx, Anne, 14018 Ames Ave., $375,000.

Base Properties LLC to Walker, Levi and Schreiner, Rachael, 4012 N. 116th Circle, $450,000.

Costanzo, Michael J. and Costanzo, Bailey to Engelmann, Fernanda and Engelmann, Richard James, 12902 Camden Ave., $260,000.

Crockett, Yvonne and Crockett, Robert E. to Thilgen, Robert and Thilgen, Donna, 10829 Sahler St., $250,000.

Woods, Careena Keely and Larrabee, Careena Keely to Neumann, Hailey and Neumann, Tamar, 2231 N. 128th Circle, $261,000.

Drelicharz, Mathew J. and Drelicharz, Mathew Joseph to Kienow, Matt and Kienow, Jamie, 2348 N. 143rd St., $265,000.

McCulloch-Rath, Susan and McCulloch, Susan to Paolini, Austin B. and Paolini, Danielle M., 3310 N. 124th St., $350,000.

Scudder, Marjorie M. to Freeman, Evelynn, 5720 N. 117th Circle, $250,000.

McCabe, Janice M. to Guzman, Stephanie and Bohlken, Jeremy, 4846 N. 113rd St., $275,000.

Perera, Ryan L. and Perera, Anayeli De Luis to White, Brylce A., 13078 Meredith Ave., $235,000.

Cheney, Douglas E. and McCarthy-Cheney, Janie L. to BMI LLC, 12946 Jessie Ave., $255,000.

BMI LLC to Cheney, Douglas E. and McCarthy-Cheney, Janie L., 4024 N. 117th St., $240,000.

William and Joanne Fead Trust and Fead, William R., trustee to Margaret Sobczak Revocable Living Trust and Sobczak, Margaret M., trustee, 13209 Hillsborough Drive, $297,500.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Casebolt, Katheryn C. and Casebolt, James E. to 1145 St. Andrews LLC, 1145 St. Andrews Road, $200,000.

Diaz, Justin Filip and Diaz, Sanchez Crystal Mary to Gernannt, Addison and Gernannt, Jessica, 1406 Warren St., $246,000.

Vice, Dustin to Blaisure, Mary Sue, 1209 Bryan Ave., $201,000.

Schneider, Mary Ellen and Schneider Bill to Steinauer, Emilie Anne, 1104 Bellevue Blvd South, $270,000.

Habitat for Humanity Sarpy County to Hebert, Connor James and Hebert, Angel Rose, 2812 Greensboro Ave., $268,000.

68028

Dahlheim, Gregg A., attorney in fact for William F. Dahlheim to Zoellner, William and Zoellner, Madison, 124 Meadow Drive, $245,000.

Hall-Jacobson, Linda L. to Robertson, Jared N. and Robertson, Tzinnia, 11903 S. 210th St., $442,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Tyma, Dylan A. and Tyma, Rocio, 10281 S. 209th St., $388,000.

Andrews, Steven and Welch, Amy L. nka Andrews, Amy L. to Odell, Brenden and Odell, Madalyn, 20047 Hackberry Drive, $355,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Novak, Matthew, 11513 S. 191st Ave., $363,000.

Rodriguez, Elvia and Rodriguez, Alonzo Zamarripa to Cappello, John and Capello, Kami D., 22906 Copper Ridge Road, $955,000.

Andersen, Christopher and Andersen, Glorianne to Gaunt, Brandon Jay and Arnsberg, Emily Jean, 446 Brentwood Drive, $375,000.

68046

Kircher, Paul Thomas to L & T Bundy LLC, 900 Chisholm Trail, $215,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Wade, Colene and Wade, Travis, 11614 Sunburst Drive, $370,000.

Bambarger, Michael and Bambarger, Holly Marie to Brichacek, Kim C., 12336 S. 73rd Ave., $433,000.

BadAssFlips Inc. to Giesenhagen, Darrel and Giesenhagen, Jeanette, dba Darnette Rentals, 326 N. Osage St., $275,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Bails, Joel A. and Bails, Ashley C., 9850 S. 98th Circle, $999,000.

Jaholkowski, Piotr R. and Jaholkowski, Ania M. to Howard, Catherine and Howard, Daryl, 1008 Leprechaun Lane, $335,000.

Pinchem, Pamela to Culbertson, Carver and Culbertson, Alyssa K., 2201 Diane St., $380,000.

Hunt, Paul D. and Hunt, Laura L. to Andersen, Brett and Rodenbarger, Mary, 1125 Surrey Road, $310,000.

Gerdes, Gregory P., trustee of Gregory P. Gerdes Living Trust to Gerdes, Daniel, 12465 S. 79th Ave., $425,000.

Ott, Bryan and Ott, Kari to Parker8 LLC, 704 N. Beadle St., $256,000.

Cheleen, Daniel A. to Steffes, James J. and Steffes, Kimberly Ann, 806 Fenwick St., $285,000.

68059

Katz, Brian L. and Katz, Deborah L. to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 17270 Lynn Crest Lane, $185,000.

68123

Galant, David M. to Martinez, Amanda, 14413 Tregaron Drive, $395,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Julius, Ashley Estrelita, 3203 Blackhawk Drive, $215,000.

Thompson, Lesley to Koldenhoven, Bruce A. and Koldenhoven, Lori A., 14811 S. 20th St., $385,000.

Barber, Joshua J. and Barber, Nikki L. to Okine, Benedict Ayi Ago, 15011 S. 20th St., $400,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Glasgow, Jared E. and Glasgow, Samantha J., 14815 S. 18th St., $335,000.

Baker, Cindy M. to Chandler, Sean and Chandler, Jordan, 2412 Circletown Pl., $300,000.

68128

Schamp, Scott A. and Schamp, Christilyn to Adkins, Nicholas J. and Alsman, MacKenzie G., 7346 S. 71st St., $180,000.

Jacobsen, Dean Jr. and Jacobsen, Alexandria to Deeb, Van C., trustee of Van C. Deeb Living Trust, 8211 S. 107th St., $170,000.

Coutu, Tyler and Coutu, Lindy to Fraser, Joe, 7418 Park View Blvd, $256,000.

Pina, Salvador M. Sr. and Pina, Adriana M. to Hinds, Brandon and Nord, Stephanie, 7726 S. 99th St., $355,000.

Christoffersen, Edward E. and Christoffersen, Christie L. to Gaetani, Francis J. and Gaetani, Arielie E., 7904 S. 71st Ave., $320,000.

Turnbull, Wallace R. III and Turnbull, Sarah R. to Kuecker, Mark J. and Kuecker, Ann M., 8216 S. 101st St., $347,000.

Walker, Timothy S. and Walker, Melissa L. nka Kleinman, Melissa L. to Mendez, Olga Cantu, 7416 Elm Drive, $230,000.

Heckert, Nina J. to Martinez, Norma Angelica Flores and Martinez, Victor Hugo Flores, 8722 Wilbur St., $245,000.

Ulmer, Janey L. to Keller, Craig A. and Keller, Deanna M., 7532 S. 75th St., $225,000.

Timberline LLC to Den Homes LLC, 7727 Park View Blvd, $170,000.

68133

Smith, Stephen J. and Smith, Lindsey M. to Vrbicky, Bonnie L. and Vrbicky, Mark J., 301 Charleston Drive, $333,000.

Vallier, Nathanael J. and Vallier, Amber L. to Spell, Jacob and Spell, Chelsy, 4606 Hilltop St., $318,000.

Choyeske, Brian E. and Choyeske, Debra to Martin, Keith and Martin, Amy, 2302 Kara Drive, $405,000.

68136

Gerriets, Stefanie A. to Reehl, Meredith and Hall, Matthew, 15721 Redwood St., $285,000.

Miser, Bradley A. to Pham, Hoa Huyen and Pham, Linh H. and Nguyen, Thi, 7940 S. 157th Ave., $290,000.

Hiemstra, Thomas and Hiemstra, Erika to Skinner, Steven Michael Sr., 7219 S. 184th St., $385,000.

Corsar, Jaime Marie and Corsar, Jenean Nichole to Zessin, Jeffrey Robert, 16801 Briar St., $390,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Mark W. Driscoll and Michelle M. Driscoll Trust, 10807 S. 178th St., $322,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Krumland, David S. and Krumland, Jenna K., 17509 Palisades Drive, $378,000.

Smith, Richard Wayne II and Smith, Lauren Michelle to Buder, John W. and Buder, Tuyet, 9212 S. 171st St., $420,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Kovar, Nathan F. and Arnoldy, Raegan M., 18090 Chutney Drive, $350,000.

68138

Henry, Dawn M. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 14310 Virginia St., $180,000.

N.P. Dodge Real Estate Sales Inc. to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 12703 Cooper St., $93,000.

Wolfe, Travis Anthony and Pollitt, Stephanie Leigh to Staples, Bill C. and Staples, Erica L., 13922 Edna St., $335,000.

68147

O’Grady, Michelle L. nka Herrin, Michelle L. and Herrin, David C. to Foral, Geno C. and Foral, Nyachan K., 2916 Greene Ave., $222,000.

Jay Stahlecker Real Estate LLC to Echenique Investments LLC, 2539 Mose Ave., $185,000.

Hill, Julia M. to Grimshaw, Samuel, 7314 S. 40th St., $195,000.

68157

Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency to Ethridge, Brian, 4965 Glasgow Ave., $233,000.

Ruiz, Benjamin and Ruiz, Olga to Escalante, Ana Zavala and Hernandez, Yazmani D., 4513 Borman St., $275,000.

Heinz, Steven to Waddell, Linda S., 8001 S. 45th Ave., $190,000.’