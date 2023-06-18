Transfers box The following are residential and commercial real estate transfers reported by Douglas and S…

DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Schroeter, Erik and Schroeter, Jesse Blu to Gomez, Luisa F. Valbuena and Valencia, Jorge A., 7831 N. 152nd Ave., $390,000.

Phenis, James L. and Phenis, Stephanie A. to Lathan, Linda Marie and Lathan, James P. Sr., 14884 Eagle St., $375,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Croonquist, Zachary D. and Croonquist, Courtney D., 17608 Scott St., $492,028.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to O’Neil, Lindsay and O’Neil, Tim, 17637 Scott St., $615,786.

Richland Homes LLC to Lucero, Shaun Andrew and Lucero, Heidy Jo, 8669 N. 174th Ave., $427,830.

Richland Homes LLC to Findall, Brendan and Findall, Rebecca, 17523 Tucker St., $360,200.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7309 N. 176th St., $51,950.

HRC Kempten Creek LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 16101 Abigail St., $57,950.

Miller, Brandon M. and Miller, Mariko Noguchi to Leitel, John William and Farnsworth, Alissa Jacqueline, 14501 Leeman St., $250,000.

Lawrey, R. Jeff and Lawrey, Pamela to Rowan, Kenneth and Rowan, Terri, 16470 Whitmore St., $465,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Erwin, Carl Jr. and Hynes, Rebecca, 6981 N. 172nd St., $499,000.

68022

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Clark, Colton M. and Clark, Allison C., 6102 S. 212nd St., $396,624.

Concept Homes & Design Inc. to Motica, Rebecca S., 21209 B St., $1,050,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to McMurchie, Shaun and McMurchie, Jennifer, 20914 Ellison Ave., $469,900.

Orofino, Henry C. and Orofino, Karen to Austin, Michael W. II and Austin, Raegan L., 21002 X St., $608,000.

Eagle Custom Ranch Homes Inc. to Jaeger, Dennis and Jaeger, Lorie, 24004 U Circle, $774,121.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Harts, Darwin D. and Harts, Cheryl L., 18074 Camden Ave., $305,248.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Walker, William Ryan and Walker, Margo Lynette, 21706 Blaine St., $561,353.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Patrick, Kenneth A. and Patrick, Trudy A., 20988 Jaynes St., $679,900.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Wallraff, Rebecca and Wallraff, Brandon, 2717 Big Elk Parkway, $760,000.

Svatora, Sarah F. to Allen, Brett M., 824 S. 183rd St., $390,000.

Snygg, Scott to Poil, Jasmine and DeSantiago-Mathews, Alex, 4001 N. 212nd St., $259,000.

20535 Fort LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5404 N. 208th St., $70,000.

FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5414 N. 212nd St., $72,500.

FLD Fund I LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 21108 Arlington St., $72,500.

Quest Construction Co to Silverberg, Janis, 4627 N. 192nd Ave., $721,700.

Scott Real Estate Services Inc. to Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC, 21545 B St., $115,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Shapkota, Raghunath and Shapkota, Sangita Poudel, 902 S. 185th St., $480,410.

Luedtke, Thomas H. to Luedtke, Connor and Luedtke, Jamie, 804 S. 216th St., $275,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Clark, Cortes, 4502 S. 215th Ave., $445,785.

Meyers, Paul Edward and Meyers, Laurie Berkshire to 228 Skyline LLC, 23029 J Plaza Circle, $300,000.

Kavan Homes Incorporated to Orton, David and Orton, Mary Jo, 20903 Ogden St., $560,000.

Mercury Contractors Inc. to Thomas, Jason and McDermott, Tina, 4506 S. 217th Ave., $83,046.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Kyle A. Salem Revocable Trust and Salem, Kyle A., trustee, 6502 S. 208th Ave., $610,000.

Green & Purple LP to Kukoly, Alex and Cabello, Jessica, 2314 N. 188th Terrace, $45,000.

Stodola Land Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 18602 Grand Ave., $137,000.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Bengston, Marilyn, 4810 N. 192nd Ave., $590,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to DHIR-Iowa I LLC, 4802 N. 190th Ave., $1,361,473.

68064

Loneman, Kelly Joseph and Loneman, Molly Jean to Hearn, Joseph R. and Cimino, Margaret A., 28913 Mary St., $850,000.

Stratman, Michael D. and Stratman, Pamela A. to Olsen, Tracy C. and Olsen, Rebecca J., 29353 Ida St., $560,000.

Bluewater Development Corporation to Falcone Enterprises Inc., 5403 N. 292nd Circle, $300,000.

Landauer, John and Landauer, Angela to FRC Properties LLC, 1006 S. E St., $250,000.

68069

Jessick, Dean F. and Jessick, Lynne M. to Williams, Jerome E. Jr. and Williams, Jennifer L., 100 Lincoln Ave., $220,000.

68104

Vesta Properties LLC to Ohlrich, Kate E., 2332 N. 65th St., $250,000.

Davis, Marian G. to DRC Properties LLC, 4535 Burdette St., $84,000.

Meredith, Madeline M. to Olynyk, Josef and Olynyk, Julia, 5718 Pratt St., $162,500.

Fred & Karen Dohmen Revocable Trust and Dohmen, Karen E., trustee to Straley, Elizabeth Anne and Kunin, Alexander Boris, 7081 Seward St., $265,000.

McCarville, Jonathan and McCarville, Ashley to Buck, Jackson and Perry, Megan, 2011 N. 49th St., $310,000.

Healey, Kerrey A. to Collins, Barbara J., 2040 N. 63rd St., $204,000.

Baird, Justin M. and Baird, Carley to Wahle, Amy, 2510 N. 51st St., $303,000.

Huen, Parker A. and Huen, Madalyn E. to Cattano, Gina, 2218 N. 48th St., $180,000.

LeWayne M. Bogenhagen & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Sue, trustee to Dameron, Gary G. II and Dameron, Lilly L., 6411 Parkview Lane, $205,000.

Witti Investments LLC to Ma Family Trust and Ma, Spencer Trust, 5818 Pratt St., $122,000.

Malok, Klesto to Prothro, Cooper, 3531 N. 55th St., $158,600.

Lewayne M. Bogenhagen and Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Bogenhagen Trust to Buena Vista Development LLC, 5306 N. 46th St., $120,000.

Kessler, Dan to Hvac Doc Trust, 6533 Bedford Ave., $18,800.

Kessler, Dan to Hvac Doc Trust, 6537 Bedford Ave., $34,700.

Forbes, Deanna M. to Morrison, Frances, 6935 Wirt St., $198,000.

Choate, Robert Jr. to Ehlers, Logan, 2028 N. 70th Ave., $270,000.

Martin, Karri and Gedbaw, Paul to Allis, Laura K., 1821 N. 54th St., $330,000.

68105

Romero, Angelina L. to Bauer, Austin and Bauer, Emily, 1114 S. 27th St., $229,600.

Lewis, Jacob A. and Lewis, Stephanie R. to Strole, Connor, 2511 S. 32nd Ave., $275,000.

68106

Maverick Enterprises LLC to Eckert, Emily Elizabeth, 5829 Cedar St., $195,000.

Venteicher, Myong to Almgren, Patrick and Almgren, Colleen, 6223 Dorcas Place, $200,000.

Virginia F. Brewer Living Trust and Brewer, Virginia F., trustee to Lagunas, Brenda, 4712 B St., $227,000.

Meyer, Ryan L. and Meyer, Katherine A. to Kassal, Jeffrey, 980 S. 50th Ave., $201,500.

Sue Daub Revocable Trust and Daub, Zachary Mills, trustee to Lakeman, Eric P. and Lakeman, Nicole O., 5843 Briggs St., $319,250.

Nyatawa, Megan and Donovan, Galen to Donovan, Shane, 519 S. 56th St., $84,000.

68107

CHI Properties LLC to FA Properties LLC, 5101 S. 40th St., $135,000.

CHI Properties LLC to FA Properties LLC, 3530 X St., $110,000.

CHI Properties LLC to FA Properties LLC, 5103 S. 42nd St., $110,000.

CHI Properties LLC to FA Properties LLC, 6051 S. 36th Ave., $125,000.

Barragan, Martha and Osorno, Alvaro Ramirez to Black Milvus LLC, 6201 S. 42nd St., $215,000.

Jean D. Kennedy Trust and Kennedy, Carol J., trustee to AKAB Properties LLC, 3819 U St., $107,000.

Ryan, Jason R. and Sheckler, Kari, personal representative to Finazzo, Debra M., 6035 S. 42nd Ave., $140,000.

Kubat, Daniel Joseph and Alexander, Kathleen M., personal representative to Fox, Michael L., 6237 S. 39th St., $122,000.

68108

VRB Exchange LLC to Z End LLC, 1201 S. 17th St., $770,000.

Kaiser Investment Properties LLC to Lorenzo, Marbella Martinez, 1035 S. 22nd St., $45,000.

Olson, Erik Lloyd and Olson, Clacy to Flores Properties One LLC, 2222 S. 14th St., $397,000.

Resendiz, Arturo and Jaar, Monica to Your Nest Asset Solutions LLC, 1823 Vinton St., $240,000.

68110

Magana, Marco Antonio and Carbajal, Salvador Zarza to Watkins, Nikki, 1462 Spencer St., $200,000.

Lincoln, Mark to Muravska, James, 5309 N. 6th St., $135,000.

Nice, Richard E. and Nice, Antonia M. to Impressive Granite LLC, 4425 N. 16th St., $100,000.

LM&F Investments LLC to Conveyance & Rehab Bros LLC, 1515 Pratt St., $500,000.

Jackson, Teresa Landrum to Landrum, Carolyn Diane, 1615 Emmet St., $84,800.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Brrrr Holdings LLC and Boulder Holding Company LLC, 4557 N. 14th Ave., $114,000.

Wakan Path LLC to Graves, Logan and Graves, Sonia, 3216 N. 24th St., $73,000.

68111

Espinoza, Jaime O. to Hernandez-Ucles, Doris Oneida, 3324 Larimore Ave., $70,000.

Rahrer, Adam to Silhacek, Bret, 4282 Wirt St., $132,000.

Menard-Tippery, Gwendolyn M. and Menard, Albert M., personal representative to W.G. Construction Services LLC, 2439 Camden Ave., $46,000.

Faulkner, Daniel J. and Faulkner, Clara E. to Issaka, Saluhu, 3024 Arcadia Ave., $90,000.

Suntex Group LLC to Dogbevia, Hope, 4226 Fowler Ave., $170,000.

Cash Realty Solutions LLC to Meen, Rebecca, 2879 Spencer St., $175,000.

Drew, Thomas to Marcos Company Handyman LLC, 3324 Franklin St., $42,000.

IRM Improvements LLC to Espejo-Lopez, Jesus A., 4202 Maple St., $37,175.

Scott, Alvin and Scott, Rita to Simply Better Solutions LLC, 3151 Evans St., $22,000.

Simply Better Solution LLC to Loya, Geronimo Raul and Loya, Teresa, 3151 Evans St., $35,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Aye, Ma Lane, 2422 Bristol St., $155,000.

Parker, Tyrone E. to Martinez, Juan R., 3724 N. 40th Ave., $55,000.

68112

Scheiblhofer, Henry A. Jr. and Bock, Tiffany E., personal representative to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 2573 Bauman Ave., $55,000.

C & N Investments LLC to Hebert, Matthew, 6732 Florence Blvd., $151,000.

H & S Partnership LLP to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 6753 N. 35th St., $138,000.

Green Light Ventures LLC to Trujillo, Yabet, 6914 N. 41st Circle, $216,000.

Pottebaum, Tammie S. to Pottebaum, Tammie S. and Tinker, Daniel, 7156 N. 36th Avenue Circle, $67,800.

68114

Larson, Thor to Kaczmarek-Hadford, Annette M., 319 S. 96th St., $231,600.

McGarvey, DuWayne S. to Blue Pine Properties LLC, 1718 N. 106th St., $116,000.

Dwyer, Matthew V. and Dwyer, Jennifer G. to 8910 Douglas Court LLC, 8910 Douglas Court, $675,000.

68116

O’Neil Revocable Trust and O’Neil, Timothy G., trustee to Blick, Lindsay Rebecca, 3816 N. 161st St., $415,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Kronschnabel, Kim, 5609 N. 179th St., $391,450.

Ngamelue, Arnold N. and Ngamelue, Constance Etubo Alah to Euteneuer, Paul and Euteneuer, Erin, 2922 N. 152nd St., $280,000.

Adhikari, Tika to Adhikari, Som and Adhikari, Bishnu Maya, 16873 Browne St., $74,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Grit, Matthew Raymond and Grit, Meredith Grace, 16919 Nebraska Ave., $336,675.

Black, Robert W. and Black, Craig A., personal representative to Mertz, Jared and Mertz, Caitlin, 3310 N. 147th Court #2201, $220,000.

Vankampen, Bert A. to Pilege, Ronald J. and Pilege, Kathleen C., 4112 N. 158th Ave., $400,000.

Grandmothers Inc. to Don & Millie’s Real Estate LLC, 16130 Evans St., $1,100,000.

Susan D. Hicks Trust and Hicks, Susan D., trustee to Queen, Dennis and Queen, Mary Beth, 3325 N. 148th Court #3202, $240,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Catalan, Bernie L. and Catalan, Amy E., 16932 Vernon Ave., $438,768.

Seiboldt, Grant and Seiboldt, Jaclyn to Matuella, Jackson George and Matuella, Natalie Nicole, 4117 N. 170th St., $303,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to DeGagne, Benjamin A. and DeGagne, Lyndsey B., 16936 Curtis Ave., $449,303.

Weak, Lannie L. and Weak, Sharon K. to Heinke, Steven James and Heinke, Shari S., 3113 N. 175th St., $383,000.

68117

CHI Properties LLC to FA Properties LLC, 4711 P St., $110,000.

Burnett, Adrienne R. and Burnett, Steffan to Andresen, Robert W., 6262 Buckingham Ave., $160,000.

Wiggins, T. Michael to Mendoza, Alexander and Melgar, Mena E., 5267 Southern Manor Drive, $240,000.

Ochsner, James D. Jr. to KR Properties LLC, 4841 Orchard Ave., $200,000.

68118

Donna L. Jarabek Revocable Trust and Jarabek, Donna L. Trust to Jenkins, Weston Truman and Jenkins, Sarah Ann, 16175 Davenport St., $435,000.

Fleck, Scott A. and Fleck, Stephanie S. to Tolle, Nathan and Westphalen, Ashley, 1234 N. 162nd St., $451,000.

68122

Combs, Kacie L. to Burton, Kathryn, 8557 King St., $325,000.

Koltes, Gregory M. and Koltes, Cassi L. to Clark, Joshua and Clark, Jessica, 7558 Howell St., $251,100.

Scheibeler, Joseph T. and Scheibeler, Emily B. to White, Nicole Leigh and Brown, Spencer Miles, 7425 N. 88th St., $286,000.

68124

McClelland, Patrick R. and McClelland, Amber to Weber, Casey, 3301 S. 90th St., $250,000.

Hines, Eric and Hines, Megan to Michael & Riley Hickman Living Trust and Hickman, Michael A. trustee, 8011 Woolworth Ave., $810,000.

68127

Nickols, James Raymond William and Hays, Anita, personal representative to Kohler, Dylan J., 9015 Lakeview Drive, $215,000.

Wilkinson, Carol Jean and Vinci, Vivette Personal representative to Sharpe, Casey L. and Sharpe, Vienet S., 5820 S. 105th St., $325,000.

Hansen, Kurtis to LBJ Homes LLC, 9473 Weir St., $200,000.

Conn, George D., personal representative and Conn, Christopher C., personal representative to Ivey, Rebecca, 6628 S. 85th Ave., $235,000.

Grandmothers Inc. to Don & Millie’s Real Estate LLC, 8405 Q St., $1,180,000.

Knudsen, Bethany E. to Brockman, Bryce and Owen, Madison, 5421 S. 91st St., $277,000.

Watson REI LLC to Kahle, Michael W. and Rippe, Ross D., 4926 S. 78th Ave., $175,500.

68130

Flowers, Shawn and Little, Stephanie to TS Global LLC, 16211 Dorcas St., $243,000.

Leslie D. Leech and Christine M. Leech Revocable Trust and Leech, Leslie D. and Leech, Christine M., trustees to Benker, Patricia W. and Benker, John F., 1402 S. 200th Circle, $575,000.

Barlow, Robert A. and Barlow, Janet E. to Cook, Paul Allen and Cook, Tina, 3817 S. 181st St., $439,950.

68131

Hurley Properties LLC to 33rd and Webster LLC, 3323 Cuming St., $400,000.

Hess Revocable Trust and Johnson, Kirsten, trustee to Crested Meadow LLC, 4102 Izard St., $200,000.

Comer, Jason and Comer, Shannon to Cavill, Adrienne Lee and Hansen, Rhys Taylor, 3030 Nicholas St., $299,000.

Loya, Geronimo Raul and Loya, Teresa to Moore, Benjamin J. and Smith, Daniel W., 345 N. 37th St., $450,000.

Wilcox, James C. to La Lune LLC, 3000 Farnam St. #S4J, $120,000.

Coffey, Angela to McHenry, Lepaine Ann and McHenry, Gary Marshall, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3306, $440,000.

Lopez, Graciela to Baez, Edwin and Francisco, Marleny, 3224 Hamilton St., $80,000.

Begovic, Mirza and Willman, Claire to Ingerslew, Margaret L. and Lange, Seth J., 105 N. 31st Ave., #308, $140,000.

68132

Monter, Joshua to Archer, Ethan, 6110 Charles St., $186,000.

Watson Properties LLC to Max Life Trust and Laughlin, James Trust, 4728 Wakeley St., $363,350.

Two Blue Doors LLC to Hoeser, Jonathan Dean, 4623 Izard St., $175,000.

Bamesberger, Drue to Martinez Enterprises LLC, 101 N. 69th St 16, $116,000.

Four Jays LLC to Huse, Monica, 6932 Lafayette Ave., $150,200.

68134

Red Angell Enterprise LLC to Manternach, Thea Marie, 8941 Miami St 29, $167,500.

Croonquist, Zachary and Croonquist, Courtney to Whitney, Stuart and Jones-Whitney, Anita, 5702 N. 80th St., $335,000.

Top, Elizabeth to Hernandez, Carlos Omar and Delgado, Martha Velazquez, 9135 Ruggles St., $237,000.

Vuagniaux, Dean L. and Vuagniaux, Daniel Personal representative to Lum, Jarlee Too, 9512 Emmet St., $225,000.

Crawford, Kayla and Crawford, Jared to Henry, Kai-Jahn and Henry, Erin, 4615 Crestline Drive, $260,000.

Gumm, Stacie T. to Jennings, Kelsey T. and Brown, Mathew J., 9820 Taylor St., $305,000.

68135

Turnquist, Kip Lee and Turnquist, Suzan Kristine to Thompson, Ramona, 18727 Birchwood Ave., $355,000.

Clark, Colton and Poltack, Allison to Anderson, Tyler and Guerra, Nathalie, 19515 X St., $270,000.

Stefanowicz, Karl and Stefanowicz, Jessie to Khobare, Abhijeet Babasaheb and Khobare, Anagha Abhijeet, 4964 S. 194th St., $352,000.

Hernandez, Rolando and Rodriguez-Hernandez, Janet to Badanahatti, Ramesh P., 19357 U St., $272,000.

Costello, Jason and Costello, Kaitlin to Crawford, Jared and Crawford, Kayla, 6724 S. 188th St., $359,000.

Hoodjer, John and Hoodjer, Amanda to Jones, Cole and Jones, Alicia, 16291 Rolling Ridge Road, $405,000.

Novacek, Terry L. and Novacek, Keri A. to Kovach, Stephen, 4918 Lakeside Drive, $310,000.

68137

Tolbert, Justin K. and Tolbert, Bobbie N. to Stewart, Klint and Stewart, Cindi, 14942 H St., $350,000.

Willenborg, Brett to Rooney, Caitlin D., 13562 W Circle, $301,000.

Gordman 132nd & I LLC to 132 Industrial Investment LLC, 13202 I St., $6,700,000.

Delong, Leonard F. to May, Jason and Gonzalez, Celia, 14527 Karen St., $285,000.

Walstrom Living Trust and Walstrom, Gregory A. Trust to Barr, Matthew and Todd, Nina, 4942 S. 128th St., $290,000.

Dober, Thomas M. and Dober, Amy R. to Southern Realty LLC and 1442 Jefferson Street LLC, 14542 Jefferson St., $375,000.

Clark, Dennis W. and Clark, Margi to Wolfe, Treynor and Wolfe, Stephanie, 5818 S. 155th St., $318,000.

Vacanti, Frances P. and Vacanti, Kimberly L., personal representative to Szalewski, Timothy and Kraft, Morgan, 5504 S. 124th St., $460,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sutton, Clayton T. and Sutton, Chelsea A., 10817 Craig St., $303,941.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kirksey, Javon D. and Lewis, Javon C., 11109 King St., $403,432.

Jensen, Anton M. and Jensen, Robin E. to Guda, Chittibabu and Guda, Purnima, 10913 Hanover St., $260,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ripa, Benjamin M. and Weedin, Caitlyn N., 11133 King St., $324,900.

68144

Haffke, Kristie A. to Linares, Lucia Beatriz Serrano, 3022 S. 120th St., $245,000.

Batenhorst, Bryce and Batenhorst, Allison to Hatton, Christopher M. and Kazakova, Yulia, 15226 Ontario St., $280,000.

Duraisamy, Rajesh Kumar and Kumar, Sudha Rajesh to Cattano, Christian Patrick and Cattano, Kassandra Samantha, 3143 S. 133rd St., $425,000.

Gunn, Donald E. and Gunn, Rosalie C. to Bergelt, Trevor, 12782 A St., $180,000.

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Holz, Andrew and Holz, Kathryn, 15106 Hickory St., $260,000.

Marsh, Diane K. to Radio, Luke Ries, 14748 Arbor St., $279,900.

Hindman, Ellen M. Mote to Green, Jeff and Henn, John, 13435 Cedar St., $365,000.

Kenkel, Kyle R. and Kenkel, Leah J. to Gaughen, Christine and Gaughen, Patrick, 2137 S. 113rd St., $405,000.

68152

Holling, Rick Dean and Holling, Jean to Doran, Zachary Joseph, 7020 N. 58th St., $195,000.

Htoo, Saw Mie and Ku, Htee to Soe, Wah Blu and Paw, Zar Blue, 6918 N. 65th Ave., $215,000.

68154

Phyllis J. Toebben Revocable Trust and Toebben, Phyllis J., trustee to O’Brien, James, 1438 N. 132nd Avenue Circle, $850,000.

R2 Realty Group LLC to Sorensen, Eric R. and Sorensen, Kally L., 14936 Lafayette Place, $275,000.

Lansman, Seth and Lansman, Katrina to McGill, Samuel David and McGill, Lisa Renae, 15278 California St., $298,000.

Timmons, Jeannine E. to Timmons, Brian P., 12962 Jackson St., $300,000.

Jodene Sue Gardner Revocable Trust and March, Craig L., trustee to JLD Laird LLC, 15126 Douglas Circle, $225,000.

68164

Goose Remodeling LLC to Schmidt, Clair, 2318 N. 143rd Ave., $251,000.

Twohig, Tyler and Twohig, Julie to Gage, Sarah and Gage, Ryan, 12919 Himebaugh Ave., $260,000.

Smail, Benjamin and Smail, Megan to Smail, Jonathan and Smail, Erin, 14312 Grant St., $169,000.

Deremer, Kevin L. and Deremer, Roberta E. to Bruch, Andrew, 11605 Spaulding St., $328,000.

Shaal, James P. and Shaal, Kelcey K. to Casey, Kegan M. and Casey, Cassidy L. B., 11320 Corby St., $268,500.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Irwin, Roger D. and Irwin, Paulette to Giesbrecht, James, 1707 Chaput Drive, $200,000.

Holo, Michael J., personal representative, and Carrie S. Holo Estate to Burnside, Jake and Burnside, Abigail, 3205 Madison St., $215,000.

Hurley Josh, trustee to Smith, Zachary and Smith, Kiaya, 2012 Calhoun St., $203,000.

Campbell, Gregory A., personal representative, and Olga C. Campbell Estate to Bernhardt, Bertha Elaine, 1409 Freeman Drive, $235,000.

Barnes, Cameron J. and Barnes, Kristina to Hawkins, Dominique, 113 Westridge Ave., $235,000.

68028

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Amegan, Angelo Akoli and Komla, Nathalie, 11516 S. 191st Ave., $374,000.

HKM Investments LLC to Taylor, Tristan and Taylor, Alexis, 128 Meadow Lane, $251,000.

Huckins, Martin A. and Huckins, Amy R. to Rutherford, Randy R., 11288 S. 201st St., $355,000.

Drake, Norma J., trustee for James C. Drake and Norma J. Drake Trust to Freeman, James Zachary and Freeman, Karen Estelle, 12427 S. 217th St., $345,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Villamonte, Vincent L. and Villamonte, Alyson, 19117 Murray Trail, $420,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Vetock, Tyler W. and Vetock, Candice M., 8027 S. 200th St., $377,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Maxwell, James A., 10327 S. 207th St., $375,000.

68046

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Bolin, James and Bolin, Cheryl, 9709 S. 103rd Ave., $414,000.

Ellerbruch, Brian L. and Ellerbruch, Rachel A. to Roark, Cody D. and Roark, Genna R., 810 Pineview Drive, $315,000.

Merryweather, Raelyn and Hurley, Joshua to Aboff, Mark E. and Keares, Peter P., 1105 Cimarron St., $280,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Murry, Addison and Tune, Eleanor, 11208 Portage Drive, $375,000.

Lindberg, Andrew James and Lindberg, Sarah A. to Russell, Melinda and Russell, Christa, 11156 Port Royal Drive, $440,000.

Hart & Olsen Property Group LLC to Donnelly, Blake and Donnelly, Douglas J., 923 Crest Drive, $384,000.

Biskup, Daniel J. and Biskup, Alyssa M. to DeJoy, Anthony Ryan and DeJoy, Lindsey Michelle, 10810 S. 110th Ave., $422,000.

Bieryla, Luke W. and Bieryla, Amy L. to Normand, James A. and Normand, Kristina E., 2312 Walnut Circle Drive, $318,000.

Myers, Bryan D. and Myers, Diane M. to Roth, Michele L., trustee of the Michele L. Roth Trust, 1308 Edgewood Blvd, $232,000.

68123

Grandmothers Inc. to Don & Millie’s Real Estate LLC, 2208 Pratt Ave., $1,220,000.

Shannon, Liliana E., trustee to Brooks Builders Inc., 3501 Leawood Drive, $197,000.

Herrera, Eder M. and Herrera, Brian A. to Allium Investments LLC, 16408 Hwy 75, $217,000.

Clark, Matthew and Clark, Katy to Anton, Jordan N. and Gladbach, Christopher R., 4405 Brook St., $293,000.

Lane Building Corp to Ibarra, Ruby T., 12026 Quail Drive, $426,000.

Fox, Larry E. and Fox, Lana L. to Costello, Jason and Costallo, Kaitlin, 2507 Casey Circle, $330,000.

68128

Dixon, William H. and Dixon, Leslie K. to Kouadio, Ngbra Oswald and Kouadio, Gopo Koffi Epse, 8204 S. 67th Ct, $315,000.

Wall, Michael H. and Wall, Kimberly L. to Gonzalez, Pedro A. and Morales, Damaris V., 7208 Pine Drive, $235,000.

68133

Zadoretsk, Maria O. to Triassi, Michael D. and Triassi, Natalia, 11828 S. 52nd St., $385,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Adams, David L. and Adams, Holly A., 12864 S. 45th St., $354,000.

68136

White, Teresa M. to Bilyeu, Thomas and Bruning, Jennifer, 16310 Olive Circle, $401,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Whealy, Gunnar Lyle, 17704 Hampton Drive, $319,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Ottoson, Heather and Ottoson, Jordan J., 9808 S. 181st St., $355,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Revas, Kathleen C. and Revas, Anthony D., 10820 S. 177th St., $336,000.

Clines, Cathie A. to Vavra, Gary J. and Vavra, Crystal, 15816 Audrey St., $420,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to McLaughlin, Matthew Thomas and McLaughlin, Shelbie, 17714 Rampart St., $431,000.

Okoli, Hyacinth Somuadina and Ndikwam, Emmanuela Ebele to Axon, Kathleen and Axon, Cody, 8806 S. 164th St., $373,000.

Podraza, Andrew J., personal representative and Kathryn M. Podraza Estate to Tackett, Michael and Tackett, Rachel, 16001 Birch Ave., $260,000.

Frederick, Justin A. and Frederick, Jamie E. to Hamilton, Dan and Hamilton, Amber, 9613 S. 173rd Ave., $415,000.

Koehler, Zachary Frank to Orosco, Anthony and Orosco, Melissa, 16202 Loop St., $350,000.

68138

Robin, Darian Lissa to Karstens, Dreu S., 7508 S. 135th Ct, $206,000.

Green, Jimmy C. and Green, Betty A. to Taylor, Thomas R., 13420 Carpenter St., $250,000.

Grandmothers Inc. to Don & Millie’s Real Estate LLC, 14321 Harrison St., $1,270,000.

68147

MMJS Properties LLC to Greco, William A. and Greco, Tammy L., 9405 Briarwood Lane, $205,000.

Buscher, Donna J. and Buscher, Clarence A. Jr., trustees to Johnson, Clester and Johnson, Cade Clayton, 7602 S. 35th St., $210,000.

Martinez, Belen G. and Martinez, Jesse to Dewey Properties LLC, 7102 S. 38th St., $240,000.

68157

Procopio, Luke and Procopio, Jamie to Crafton, Brittiany and Heaton, Kylie, 5025 Aspen Drive, $250,000.

Aguilar, Agustin to Aguilar, Agustin and Vazquez, Maria Guadalupe, 4925 Red Rock Ave., $97,000.

