In northwest Omaha, you’ll find many neighborhoods filled with single-family homes of recent vintage, each featuring earth-tone wooden exteriors, an attached two-car garage and a sizable yard, often with a single fledgling tree planted out front.

But near 161st Street and Bennington Road, builders are at work on a new row of for-sale town houses that break that mold — and which just might represent a key to solving the shortage of affordable homes for Nebraska families.

A decade of stagnant home-building, rising construction costs and a hot real-estate market have pushed the cost of a traditional new starter home in Omaha well beyond the reach of many first-time homebuyers, even those with good-paying jobs.

The unique four-plex of town homes going up near Bennington — featuring a pair of two-story town homes in the middle flanked by single-story ranches — stands as a unicorn in a new-home market where the average sale price is approaching half a million dollars. These units are expected to hit the market for less than $300,000.

“I think Omaha has been behind the times in building affordable products,” said Dave Vogtman, whose Home Company is behind the new four-plexes. “Affordability is not just a given anymore. We have to learn to build affordability.”

The Bennington town homes are an example of “missing middle” housing — duplexes, town houses and other small-scale multi-unit or clustered housing types that are compatible in scale with single-family homes.

They’re called “missing middle” because they fill a niche between the traditional detached single-family home and mega-unit apartment buildings — the extremes that for the last half-century have accounted for nearly all new housing built in America.

Such small, multi-unit housing helps provide for denser, more walkable urban neighborhoods, the reason those forms were first created.

But more important in today’s housing environment, they are cheaper to build, too. That means they offer buyers a way to enjoy the benefits of homeownership at a lower price point.

“You have to rethink what a starter home is,” Omaha Realtor Joe Gehrki said. “If we don’t figure out a way to address it soon, we will have an entire generation miss out on the wealth generation that homeowners can have.”

Missing middle housing also may carry appeal beyond just first-time homebuyers, potentially playing a role in addressing the region’s wider housing shortage.

One critical issue in the current housing market is that many baby boomers who are now empty nesters have been holding on to their homes. It’s a big reason the sizable millennial generation over the past decade has moved into its prime child-rearing years only to find a scarcity of available houses and skyrocketing prices.

“That’s a huge problem,” said Jason Thiellen, CEO of E&A Consulting Group in Omaha. “We have not done a great job of creating a transition from the four- and five-bedroom homes to (other options) inside of our communities.”

One appealing option for boomers could be missing middle housing. Building such housing in trendy, walkable neighborhoods could be just what’s needed to lure those retirees out of those family homes, opening the door for younger families to achieve the American dream of homeownership.

“There has got to be this kind of cycle,” said Todd Stubbendieck, Nebraska state director of AARP. “But without affordable, age-friendly housing out there, that cycle gets broken.”

Small multi-unit attached homes in recent years have made up less than 5% of the new housing units going up in Omaha, and most of those have been built as rentals.

And barriers to increasing the missing middle inventory remain.

Under Omaha’s zoning laws, such housing is prohibited in 80% of Omaha neighborhoods, with zoning in most surrounding communities similarly restrictive.

Most developers and builders also still have not picked up on the missing middle trend, continuing to solely construct detached single-family homes at ever-escalating prices.

To spur more missing middle development, a statewide coalition tackling the state’s affordable housing crisis recently called for zoning changes across the region.

The City of Omaha’s affordable housing action plan approved late last year likewise calls for revising the city’s zoning ordinance to provide for a greater variety of housing options, including small-scale multifamily units.

“Whether it’s a newly married couple or college grad or somebody who’s just really making it in the world in their first professional job, housing is getting really expensive,” said Eric Englund, the City of Omaha’s assistant director for urban planning. “We need to see more from the builders and developers about offering more attached and missing middle housing types.”

Back to future

Take a walk around Omaha’s midtown Dundee neighborhood and you can see why some suggest that the push for missing middle housing represents going back to the future.

In Dundee, you’ll find lots of duplexes, both side-by-side and stacked, most of them dating to the early 1900s. There are four-plexes built to look like large single-family homes, and triplexes, too.

There are also numerous courtyard buildings, rows of town houses built around a central courtyard.

But those now-missing housing types fell out of favor after World War II when auto travel became ubiquitous, allowing Omaha and other cities across the country to sprawl out to the suburbs.

Ever-larger single-family homes built on ever-larger lots became the norm. In fact, most new zoning codes for housing barred small multifamily units.

“The missing middle concept is really trying to get back to that form of housing that was dominant going back 100 years,” Englund said.

Missing middle housing has in recent years gone from a concept to a national movement. And its guru is actually from Nebraska — Columbus native Dan Parolek.

An architect and urban planner in the San Francisco Bay area, Parolek coined the “missing middle” term about a decade ago and later created a website devoted to it. And he has traveled the country promoting it, even in 2016 putting together a missing middle walking tour of Dundee for the AARP.

Part of the appeal of missing middle housing relates to the nation’s changing demographics, Parolek says.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the nation’s workforce, their talents fueling much of the job creation and economic growth around the country.

Polls have shown many millennials don’t share their parents’ desire to live in the suburbs, with more than half saying in polls they want to live in urban neighborhoods that are walkable and have more of a community feel.

Meanwhile, the baby boomers are fast moving into their retirement years. By 2030, one in five Americans will be over the age of 65. Parolek said polling shows missing middle housing similarly appeals to many of these seniors as they look to simplify their lives.

“Millennials want this, and boomers want this,” Parolek said in a webinar with Nebraska missing middle advocates. “People are wanting to live smaller.”

The AARP’s Stubbendieck agreed, saying many older people are looking for the same walkability and density that younger people are.

Imagine if the planned Omaha streetcar comes to fruition. Stubbendieck could see retirees living in missing middle housing downtown and midtown moving easily between their homes and entertainment venues — a lifestyle that could finally get them to sell their family homes.

“You have to have something between a single-family home and assisted living,” Stubbendieck said.

But now as the nation’s housing shortage pushes home prices up to record levels, Parolek said, missing middle housing is no longer just a lifestyle choice. It’s an economic imperative, too.

Off kilter

Last year, the median sales price of a newly constructed home in Omaha hit nearly $430,000. That was up a whopping $53,000 — 14% — in just one year. And the average price in 2022 was nearly $470,000.

Things have been trending that way for a while now, with median new home prices up 50% in just the last six years.

Those sharp price spikes here and nationally represent continuing fallout from the Great Recession in 2007 and 2008.

The downturn caused homebuilding to plummet statewide, with Omaha losing one of its largest builders of affordable homes to bankruptcy. HearthStone Homes’ sweet spot had been building homes for under $200,000 that were appealing to first-time homebuyers.

No builder stepped in to fill that void. Many focused on building more profitable, larger homes, those priced in the $600,000 to $700,000 range — not exactly affordable for most families.

Then builders say they were also hit with higher prices for lumber, land and labor, more regulatory requirements that boosted costs, and interest rates have been fast-rising, too.

That has made it hard today in Omaha to find any newly built traditional starter home for under $320,000. Paying the mortgage on such a home takes an annual income of nearly $90,000 a year.

“In the starter home market, price is everything,” Thiellen said. “Every $1,000 that price goes up knocks out hundreds of families who can’t afford it.”

The scarcity of new homes also ratcheted up competition for existing homes. The inventory of available for-sale homes has plummeted by two-thirds in Omaha. And average sale prices have shot up nearly 10% or more in four of the past five years — well outpacing increases in family income.

“You don’t have to be an expert to see that housing prices are soaring and supply and demand are off kilter,” said Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat of Humanity of Omaha.

Affordable housing advocates say missing middle housing can become part of the remedy for such dysfunctional housing markets. It offers a chance to deliver “affordability by design,” Parolek said.

Missing middle homes cost less to construct. They require less land. And because you can put more units on one parcel of land, hooking them up to water, sewer and other utilities cost incrementally less, too.

And while they can offer many of the same amenities as more traditional new homes, including two-car garages and multiple baths, they often do so on a somewhat smaller scale.

Census Bureau data suggests Omaha has seen an uptick in construction of missing middle housing units.

The number of duplex, triplex and quad-plex units built in the Omaha metro was up almost fivefold between 2020 and 2022, though it’s believed most of them have been rentals. That’s also likely a function of the housing shortage, as developers put up more rental town houses to appeal to people who had been shut out of the for-sale housing market.

But the development of owner-occupied missing middle units clearly now has momentum, too.

In Omaha, city planning officials are in the early stage of a zoning revision that would make missing middle homes available in more parts of the city.

It’s not about mandating a certain type of home, said Greg Paskach, Omaha’s housing manager, but providing buyers more options.

“We want to be able to create as many housing types as possible,” he said.

It’s also clear a growing number of developers and builders are diving into the missing middle market.

Tremendous demand

Near 207th and Q in west Omaha stands the Rows at Coventry, a new complex of four-, five- and six-plex town homes.

They represent missing middle housing both architecturally and geographically, as they sit between a neighborhood of single-family homes and a large apartment complex.

Featuring three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and two-car garages, they are currently on the market between $285,000 and $300,000.

The response from buyers has been great, said Omaha developer Ben Katt. They’ve been purchased by a wide variety of buyers who decided they were ready to get started in the housing market and to begin building some equity.

“There’s a tremendous demand for missing middle,” Katt said. “You hit a price point that a lot of the market demands.”

The first 64 units of the 214-unit project are open, and about half of them have sold. Katt is also looking to bring the same product to a development in Papillion in the near future.

Habitat for Humanity’s niche has long been building and renovating single-family homes to provide more affordable housing for those at lower incomes. But it now has plans next year to build “empty nester villas” — an effort to pull more seniors out of their single-family homes.

Habitat also plans five homes featuring another missing middle housing type called an accessory dwelling unit. Often called “in-law units” or “granny flats,” they’re private living spaces attached to a single-family home that allow multiple generations of a family to live together.

A number of private developers also have missing middle housing in the pipeline.

One of them is Vogtman’s Home Company, which just southwest of Bennington is creating a neighborhood called Kempten Creek that will offer homebuyers a mix of price ranges.

It’s building traditional single-family homes that cost $450,000 to $650,000. There’s a unique narrower-design, stand-alone home that will be priced in the upper $300,000s. And the builder is hitting the missing middle market with a series of four-plex town houses that should come in for under $300,000.

With home prices rising the way they are — and interest rates on top of that — Vogtman said builders and developers need to get creative.

The four-plexes his company is offering are certainly unique.

The middle two-story units of the four-plexes feature three bedrooms, while the end ranch units have two. Just like most new homes, the town houses feature two-car garages. But rather than being front-facing, they’re located around the back.

“There are builders who are stuck in their ways and building the same product they have for 30 years,” Vogtman said. “We’d like to think we are one of those on the cutting edge.”

Vogtman’s Omaha company in 2018 was purchased by Des Moines’ Hubbell Realty Company, which has been offering the narrower homes and four-plexes in that city for years. Such units may be one reason homebuilding in Des Moines has far outpaced that in Omaha over the past decade.

Vogtman said the first of the missing middle town homes should hit the market in about a month. He he ultimately hopes to build 48 of the town homes in Bennington and bring them to five other neighborhoods in the metro, too.

The company also sold similar town house units in Fremont last year that proved popular. It wasn’t just the price that made them appealing, Vogtman said.

“People like it because it brings a sense of community,” he said. “You don’t feel so distant from everyone.”

As Vogtman stood amid the mud and construction debris of the Bennington town homes recently, he was already envisioning the future neighborhood that will ultimately be springing up around the development.

The townhomes will be within walking distance of Bennington’s schools. The city is also planning to start work this year on a park that will front the development, offering recreational facilities like ballfields and a splash park. All available to new buyers who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

“We see this being a real nice neighborhood for families,” Vogtman said.

