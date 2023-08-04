Busy construction cranes and earthmovers across the metro suggest a hot commercial real estate market in Nebraska.

The recent surge in construction is real, but projects rising today likely sprang from deals struck a year or two ago, when interest rates were lower and banks were more willing to make loans, experts say.

Those who make a living in the commercial real estate market are experiencing greater headwinds now.

Learning how to cope with this economic tightening is where the annual Commercial Real Estate Summit comes in.

This year's summit, to be held Aug. 25 at the CHI Health Center, aims to provide insights for navigating this changed economic environment.

"Many, many banks have quit lending to the real estate sector because the numbers don't work," said Jerry Slusky, founder and chair of the CRE Summit. "And they also have way too many commercial real estate loans in their portfolio, and they essentially put the brakes on."

That's a new phenomenon, he said, that the market hasn't seen since the Great Recession.

The projects that are under way today arise from deals that were done before the big bump in interest rates, Slusky said.

It's that shift in the economic environment that the summit is trying to address — "How to work through these difficult times," he said.

Higher interest rates and a "huge" jump in construction costs are "a double-edged sword" for the industry, he said.

The prime interest rate is now 8.5%, up from around 3% about two years ago, said Ernie Goss, professor of economics at the Creighton University Heider College of Business.

"It's a big change," Goss said. "And mortgage rates are up from, say 3.5% on a 30-year, up to 7%. They've doubled."

The prime rate, as defined by Britannica Money, is a benchmark interest rate used by banks and credit card companies to set loan rates for credit cards, small businesses, and personal loans.

Banks can set their own prime rate, but most follow the federal funds rate set by the Federal Reserve. ​

​This month's summit is for anyone who makes a living from commercial real estate: lawyers, brokers, developers, engineers, architects, contractors, appraisers, tax and title insurance experts and students.

​The summit features a full day of sessions, each aimed at helping those folks succeed.

Slusky founded the event 34 years ago. It attracts about 900 commercial real estate professionals each year.

Sessions range cover topics such as creative financing, supply chain issues, workforce shortages, loans and property management.

​A final panel will feature some professionals involved in major local Omaha projects, who know how to get projects done and how to grow the city. They will share their insights.

For more information, go to www.attendcresummit.com.

