No matter where you look — downtown, midtown, suburbs — new apartment buildings, some of them massive, are rising up and changing the landscape of metro Omaha.

They are transforming the farm fields that ring the metro. They promise to revitalize inner cities, an injection of life to fend off decay. In the suburbs, they can come as a jolt. It’s growth that was anticipated, but it can be disorienting for residents grown comfortable with the tidy green lawns and traditional neighborhoods of suburban life.

Statistically, the surge is huge.

In 2022, an all-time record was likely set for new apartment units approved for construction in the metro area: 3,566.

That was the most for any one year going back 18 years, according to data from the Greater Omaha Chamber. And the 2022 permits for apartment units outstripped the permits for single-family houses, something that hadn’t happened during the previous decade.

Apartment permit approvals had started to climb in 2019, rising each subsequent year till peaking last year.

More new apartment units were approved in the last three years than in the previous five years.

Data from the last six months suggests that the surge is easing, which could reflect higher interest rates and fears of recession or perhaps the natural cooling-off as the market absorbs the additional apartments. From January through June, a total of 946 apartment units were permitted. If that trend continues for the rest of the year, then the total would return to a level closer to what the area was experiencing four years ago.

Omaha was not alone in experiencing a surge.

According to researchers at Harvard University, 547,000 new multifamily units were started in the United States last year, the highest number since the mid-1980s. Plus, 960,000 units in multifamily buildings were under construction as of March 2023, the highest number in half a century, according to the report by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

While observers offer a variety of explanations for the surge, one widely accepted reason is that a lack of affordable single-family housing is driving up demand for apartments.

Jerry Slusky, a longtime real estate attorney in Omaha, said apartment builders are addressing a need.

“These people aren’t out there just building apartments and hoping they fill up,” he said. “They know they’ll fill up because there are lots of people that can’t afford a home.”

According to the Harvard report, rising mortgage costs have pushed homeownership out of reach for millions of renters at a time when large numbers of millennial households are at prime homebuying ages.

Barriers to homeownership will keep many Americans in the rental market, even many people with relatively high incomes, the report said.

At the same time, rental affordability challenges have been worsening and show little sign of improvement, the report said. Recent declines in real incomes and increases in rents across the country produced a record-high number of American renter households with housing cost burdens.

When adjusted for inflation, net worth is lower for those in the 35-44 age group compared to the late 1980s, presenting difficulty for some of these households to save for down payments, according to an industry report on renting demand prepared for the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council.

Gabriel Gianes is new development project manager for the Lund Company in Omaha, which manages about 20,000 apartments.

There was a time when downtown Omaha had a deficit of apartments, Gianes said. Once that became more saturated, new apartments began to be built in midtown, Dundee, Blackstone, Papillion and out into Bennington, Gretna and the Elkhorn area, he said.

About 35 to 40 percent of renters are locals from Omaha, he said.

“But we do have a good amount of people from Chicago, oddly enough, moving into Omaha,” Gianes said. “We even have a few from Denver and then, of course, from Kansas City.”

Young people are living at home longer, and the age when they start moving into apartments has gone up, he said. They also are staying in apartments longer, he said.

“We’re seeing people staying longer in rentals in general, where even that 35 to 40, 45 age bracket, they’re still in apartments,” he said.

The largest age group renting now is 25 to 37 years old.

“People are not as eager to buy homes,” he said. “The housing market is really competitive right now, so it’s difficult to buy homes. And so they’re seeing a lot more value in that turn-key convenience that apartment living offers.”

Apartments also appeal to older folks looking to downsize and who want the convenience of no maintenance, he said. Townhomes and villas, which are gaining in popularity, offer a transitional experience between a standard apartment and a single-family home, both for stepping up and stepping down, he said.

The surge could plateau in the years ahead, because there are so many multifamily buildings coming in, he said. Future growth depends on factors like construction materials, labor, the market for houses, he said.

“But, so far, those units are being able to be filled by the need,” he said.

A drop in occupancy rates would signal the market is saturated, and new development would start to slow down, he said.

On the bright side, as more apartments open, consumers have choices, he said.

Renters are looking for amenities. Topping the wish list are open kitchens and a washer and a dryer in the unit, he said.

“Another thing that a lot of complexes, especially new developments, are tailoring is toward pets,” he said. “We’ve seen dog parks and pet washes start to really pop up with a lot of new developments.”

Older properties are putting those features in when they update, he said.

Pools and outdoor courtyards continue to be on the want list. Some buildings offer co-working spaces and fitness centers.

Folks leaving the bigger cities are looking for lower-cost housing, food and gas, and Omaha is still able to maintain an affordable, positive living experience, he said. Omaha has big employers, and attractive colleges, whose out-of-town students may end up staying, he said.

Leah Schwartz, 24, a Wisconsin native, just finished her master’s degree at Creighton University and rented an apartment here. She teaches biology and coaches cross country at Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School.

The Creighton program provided housing at no cost, but after completing that program she decided to stay in Omaha, for now.

“I’m not really at a point where I feel comfortable making a permanent choice, like buying a house or something like that,” she said. She thinks many students do the same.

She was looking for an apartment location that was safe, in her price range and within 10 minutes of work. She rented in Ralston. The apartment lifestyle was a good fit for her busy teaching and coaching schedule, she said.

“Taking care of a property isn’t necessarily something I’m super prepared to take on right now,” she said.

Schwartz said that for many of her peers, a major factor in housing decisions is student loan debt.

“You have so many loans, how are you supposed to have a mortgage and your student loan payments and your car payment?” She said. “All of that can really stack up, which really kind of backs you into a corner.”