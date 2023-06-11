DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Onishchuk, Maryna S. and Onishchuk, Dmitriy I. to Cropp, Blane and Vitock, Courtney, 16607 Hanover St., $375,000.

Seeing Double LLC to Hanson, Kim, 310 N. Allen St., $299,500.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 11019 N. 170th St., $42,700.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Baird, Kyle S. and Baird, Courtney M., 11019 N. 170th St., $549,900.

JV Enterprises LLC to Safe Harbour Eat-XXXV LLC, 16104 State Hwy 36, $1,135,000.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7410 N. 176th St., $61,950.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 17671 Weber St., $59,950.

Limbach, Brooke and Limbach, Jason to Ali, Mostafa Adam and Legi, Sara, 8103 N. 147th St., $305,000.

Bile, Ndede Franck Wilfried and Bile, Gamuchirai to Stewart, Michelle and Carr, David, 7921 N. 149th St., $385,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Kitegi, Sonia E., 17501 Clay St., $388,902.

Hansen, Bruce C. and Goracke, Lavina A. to Chuck, Joseph J. Jr. and Chuck, Carol A., 7272 N. 172nd St., $535,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Muench, Rodney A. and Muench, Joan E., 7302 N. 177th St., $490,580.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Beebe, Michael L. and Beebe, Kimberly A., 16614 Whitmore St., $385,724.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Goracke, Lavina A. and Hansen, Bruce C., 17605 Scott St., $666,469.

LPC Properties LLC to Simanavicius, Arunas and Simanavicius, Sara, 16039 Zac Lane, $75,000.

Muir, Vicky and Hellmuth, Sherry to Bass, Trent and Bass, Erin, 10720 Earl Ave., $460,000.

Teneyck, Cameron J. and Teneyck, Heather K. to Podraza, Taylor Joseph and Podraza, Brianne Kristine, 7353 N. 165th St., $420,000.

68022

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Staiger, Dale R. and Staiger, Jacqueline S., 18102 Camden Ave., $300,175.

Charleston Homes LLC to Hesselgesser, Robin, 21163 Meredith Ave., $476,575.

Maxim Enterprises LLC to Fickbohm, Matthew R. and Fickbohm, Jessica D., 2714 N. 181st St., $822,500.

Zachary J. Robertson & Cheyenne C. Robertson Joint Trust and Robertson, Zachary J. Trust to Mettler, Daniel and Larreau, Denisa, 18888 Leavenworth St., $480,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cash, Rochelle L. and Glomb, Calvin R., 21056 George B. Lake Parkway, $459,059.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bopche, Rajiv Kumar and Bopche, Annpurna, 6006 N. 181st Ave., $409,524.

SOS LLC to Cypress Group Inc., 2726 S. 226th Circle, $555,000.

Borowik, Sebastian G. and Borowik, Joanna to Davidson, Craig and Davidson, Emily, 4510 N. 208th St., $505,000.

Cradick Holdings LLC to Just Enterprises LLC, 1406 Veterans Drive, $3,600,000.

SOS LLC to McNeil & Company Builders LLC, 2732 S. 225th Circle, $295,000.

Matthews, Kevin and Matthews, Brandi to Vandeginste Family Living Trust and Vandeginste, David Roy and Vandeginste, Brenda Levan, co-trustees, 18901 Boyle Circle, $1,600,000.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to DHIR-Iowa I LLC, 4814 N. 190th Ave., $682,998.

AVG-CFM 204Q LLC to 204Q Aspire LLC, 20602 Tyler St., $148,840.

Webster, David and Webster, Karley to Kalamadugu, Ganesh Kumar and Mallemula, Sowjanya, 18405 Grant St., $490,000.

Gruidl, Stephen T. and Gruidl, Denise Y. to Martin, Meghan K. and Mrzglod, James J., 815 Skyline Drive, $356,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Kellis, Shawn M. and Kellis, Jennifer A., 5170 S. 225th Plaza Circle, $155,000.

Huddleston, Aron D. and Huddleston, Ann M. to Joshi, Prashant and Joshi, Kimberly Ann, 662 S. 196th Ave., $681,000.

Webster, Craig and Webster, Tari to Cupich, Melissa and Cupich, Robert, 7717 N. 207th Circle, $1,150,000.

SOS LLC to GW Tackett Inc., 2728 S. 227th Circle, $315,000.

Kruse, Sharon A. to Swartz, Noah N., 1419 N. 182nd St., $375,000.

Citadel Signature Homes LLC to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 20607 Laurel Ave., $135,000.

Joseph R. Hearn and Margaret A. Cimino Revocable Trust and Hearn, Joseph R. Trust to Stalford, Andrew Ralph and Bell, Jamie Clare, 18703 Jones St., $485,000.

Elite Nebraska PC to Garner, Joseph and Garner, Alyssa, 3220 S. 217th St., $865,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Lescanic, Adrianne Nicole and Lescanic, Michael Joseph, 4701 Kestrel Parkway, $499,000.

Kotlarz, David S. Jr. and Kotlarz, Alicia C. to Woodring, Patrice, 21541 B St., $780,000.

Stodola Land Development LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 4822 N. 186th St., $75,000.

Huston, Kellen and Rickard, Mary to Heath, Dannielle Josephine, 18802 Lafayette Ave., $1,150,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Kurella, Vamshikrishna and Chittoju, Haripriya, 4707 N. 210th Ave., $471,669.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 2721 N. 182nd Ave., $37,200.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Sexton, Jacob and Sexton, Michelle, 2721 N. 182nd Ave., $581,579.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 21706 Blaine St., $67,000.

68064

Midwest Dwellings LLC to Gotch, Billie and Gotch, Sara, 317 Lilac St., $60,000.

68069

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 611 S. 243rd St., $82,300.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Slattery, Mark and Slattery, Julie, 611 S. 243rd St., $791,000.

68102

Shanahan, Nicholas and Shanahan, Sabrina to MBros LLC, 1024 Dodge St #203, $212,000.

68104

Sondag, Michael Peter and Sondag, Billie-Jo E. to Jones, Emili Carter, 5709 Spaulding St., $190,000.

Amy Jeppesen Revocable Trust and Melanie Simon Revocable Trust to Petru, Sara and Petru, Shawn, 1840 N. 49th St., $305,000.

TCR Capital LLC to Green, Christopher and Green, Tiaeisha, 4513 Camden Ave., $125,000.

Gerken, Nina R. to Fallon, Colin and Kirkland, Lauren, 6787 Spencer St., $235,000.

Jo Anne Amoura Properties LLC to Traudt, Carol D. and Traudt, Jami D., 2606 N. 70th Ave., $150,000.

Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I and Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee to Rieckman, Rita, 6328 N. 45th St., $90,000.

Deanie Carew Sullivan Revocable Trust and Asplund, Catherine Trustee to Brown, Jason C. and Huebner, Ruth D., 3144 N. 54th St., $190,000.

LeWayne M. Bogenhagen & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Bogenhagen, Shawn Eric, successor co-trustee to Ramirez, Veronica Bermudez, 5630 N. 61st Ave., $76,500.

LeWayne M. Bogenhagen & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Sue, successor co-trustee to Ramirez, Veronica Bermudez, 5630 N. 61st Ave., $76,500.

Kirsch, Travis and Millemon, Amanda to Manning, Anthony and Manning, Caroline, 2545 N. 65th St., $190,000.

Buena Vista Development LLC to Campbell, Alex and Moyle, Janelle Elise, 2011 N. 52nd St., $425,000.

Forrest, Eldan to Caro, Anna and Caro, Bruno, 6201 Blondo St., $86,000.

Staats, Theresa M. and Durkan, Theresa Marie to Baade, Mark, 2026 N. 67th St., $80,000.

Paw, Ko Nee and Myah, Saw Kay to Doss, Teri A. and Doss, Danyl A., 6335 Parkview Lane, $210,000.

2056 Holdings LLC to Marcum, Blake E. and Marcum, Anica, 2943 N. 55th St., $194,000.

Bruner, Steven Wayne and Jacobson, Christina, personal representative to Realty Envy LLC, 6415 Maple St., $114,240.

68105

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Rodriguez, Joseph Duchamp Hechavarria, 2221 S. 41st St., $208,000.

Lepez-Mora, Juan to Langham, James, 2519 S. 26th St., $218,500.

Cao, Xiao to Novotny, Lucas D., 703 S. 38th St., $230,000.

Jones, William C. and Jones, Megan J. to Coleman, Keowa and Coleman, Keowa A., 3051 S. 34th St., $269,000.

Wilson, Stephen W. to Chandler, Rebecca and Ingraham, Christopher, 3502 Poppleton Ave., $422,000.

Brown, Robert R. and Brown, Andrea to NLLC LLC, 830 S. 38th Ave., $77,300.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to NFHG LLC and FHF LLC, 1309 S. 25th St., $752,700.

68106

Incontro Enterprises LLC to Smith, Stephanie, 6814 Pacific St., $380,000.

Meloccaro, Robert J. to Namn LLC, 1606 S. 61st Ave., $45,000.

FA Properties LLC to Kinney, Kassaundra, 3504 S. 48th Ave., $175,000.

Johnson, Jason Keith and Seifert, Jana Kay to Hermosillo, Lorena, 3226 S. 50th St., $220,000.

68107

OHA LLC to ACG Construction LLC, 4036 S. 24th St., $480,000.

Brodersen, Noah to Meyer, Branden, 4319 S. 27th St., $190,000.

Thomas Koraleski Revocable Trust and Goc, Lisa A. Trustee to Perez, Juan Lopez, 5214 S. 41st St., $220,000.

68108

Watson REI LLC to Cardenas, Jose A. and Cardenas, Erika Y., 1311 S. 21st St., $90,000.

Garcia, Israel Aguilar and Ventura, Maria D. Juarez to Trinidad, Carlos and Arroyo, Angelica, 1454 S. 18th St., $60,000.

68110

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Lah, See and Lee, You, 4708 Florence Blvd., $160,000.

Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 4557 N. 14th Ave., $84,574.

TCR Capital LLC to Grefe, Bradley, 2120 Ohio St., $130,000.

68111

Henriksen, Debra A. to Henriksen, Debra A. and West, Danny, 2876 Ohio St., $38,466.

Maple 65 LLC to JJVLM LLC, 3924 Paxton Blvd., $170,000.

Wave Investment Team Inc. to Avanoa LLC, 4142 Erskine St., $165,000.

Simply Better Solution LLC to Alnedawi, Fatma, 3735 N. 40th St., $110,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Ntuyahaga, Joseph and Niyibigira, Theopiste, 2420 Binney St., $175,000.

Jackson, Patricia to CSF Ventures LLC and Brrrr Holdings LLC, 2416 Spencer St., $75,000.

Catamaran LLC to NFHG LLC and FHF LLC, 3844 Parker St., $158,400.

Gutierrez, Jorge and Vasconcelos, Agripina Reyes to Romero, Michael and Romero, Tanyshia, 4316 N. 32nd St., $185,000.

Dimotta, Jennifer and Alberry, Jennifer Leigh to Boyce, Ashlee, 4005 Curtis Ave., $155,000.

Payne, Ontonio and Jackson, Roshawna to New Generation Home Buyers LLC, 4304 Grant St., $50,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to NFHG LLC and FHF LLC, 5102 N. 40th St., $724,100.

Saathi LLC to Ownez Asset Management LLC, 4210 Pratt St., $67,249.

68112

Robert M. Huerta & Suzanne M. Huerta Trust and Huerta, Robert M. Trust to Slaughter, Victoria, 8110 N. 28th Ave., $210,000.

John D. Einung Trust and Dorsay C. Einung Trust to J Adams Investments LLC, 7108 N. 39th St., $200,000.

White, William David to Lincoln, Mark A., 2721 Mary St., $80,000.

KI Capital LLC to Dempsey Enterprises LLC, 7726 N. 36th St., $60,000.

Leifsen, Leif Arnt IV and Leifsen, Heather to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 3124 Sheffield St., $110,000.

68114

Luetkenhaus, Ryan and Luetkenhaus, McKenna Michelle to Elliott, Isaac and Elliott, Sharon, 1009 N. 77th St., $302,500.

Residence Trust and Muller, Joseph B., trustee to Weidner, Thomas J. and Weidner, Susan M., 1211 N. 98th Court, $395,000.

Hansen, James A. and Hansen, Rebecca A. to Gordman, Nelson T. and Gordman, Linda K., 9727 Nottingham Drive, $800,000.

Joann Bouda Revocable Trust and Bouda, Joann, trustee to Irvine, Charles J. and Irvine, Cynthia C., 1215 N. 97th Place, $650,000.

68116

Deschamps, Daniel M. to Kiefer, Kimberly K., 5609 N. 177th St., $191,850.

Kusleika, Richard and Kusleika, Debra E. to Meacham, Mark and Meacham, Stacy, 3230 N. 162nd Avenue Circle, $750,000.

Fenske, Austin to Grote, Megan, 15267 Locust St., $310,000.

Proffit, Marcus K. and Walton, Lenda R. to Hahn, Roger and Hahn, Carmen, 15916 Bedford Ave., $570,000.

Koch, Shawn and Koch, Lori L. to Gerald & Linda Primm Living Trust and Primm, Gerald William and Primm, Linda Diane, trustees, 14632 Hartman Ave., $390,000.

Cahill, Brandon and Cahill, Andrea to Nguy, Van B. and Groves, Anthony C., 14516 Fowler Ave., $300,000.

Anthony C. Battaglia Revocable Trust and Battaglia, Anthony C., trustee to Ritter, Dennis and Ritter, Lisa, 3005 N. 146th St., $307,500.

De, Ankur and De, Paulami to SW Bratcher LLC, 2202 N. 176th Ave., $565,000.

Seventh Inning LLC to Rutter, Bonita M., 3104 N. 155th Ave., $250,000.

68117

Adcock, Kevin L. and Adcock, Stacie R. to Vandenberg Realty LLC, 5705 Weir St., $250,564.

Walter N. Coy Revocable Living Trust and Foster, Bradley A., trustee to Schulte, Thomas, 5207 O St., $190,000.

68118

Watke, James F. and Mahalek, Brenda S. to Carmicheal, Joseph and Carmicheal, Cassandra, 217 N. 160th St., $475,500.

Kelly, Robert W. and Kelly, Vaunita L. to Griess, Teresa, 1878 N. 176th Place, $245,000.

Christiani, Paul A. and Christiani, Linda G. to Hall, Michael R. and Hall, Jennifer K., 16314 Charles Circle, $455,000.

68122

Clinton, Glen S. and Clinton, Michelle N. to McLain, Jonnathan Isaac, 6959 N. 89th St., $236,000.

Ceu, Hre and Chin, Sui to Ginbey, Matthew K. and Ginbey, Kathleen A., 6957 N. 90th St., $264,900.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Buckingham, Rachel Elizabeth, 7902 N. 95th Ave., $329,990.

Gatere, Maureen W. and Maina, Alfred G. to Reh, Beh and Moe, Ri, 7719 N. 107th Ave., $355,000.

Nellums, Marcus A. and Nellums, Melony A. to Khadka, Khadga and Khadka, Jhuna D., 7611 N. 90th St., $320,000.

Maynard, Ricky and Maynard, Kyla to Whitney, Lori, 7815 N. 85th St., $333,000.

Calder, Marjorie R. to Schmidt, Marissa L., 7818 Read Place, $186,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Filho, Gerson Augusto Bertolin and Pizetta, Mireia, 8012 N. 86th Ave., $322,612.

Budukiewicz, Alex and Budukiewicz, Vicki to Abujiries, Manar, 8705 Wyoming St., $300,000.

68124

Komor, Lillian L. to Thurber, Stephen W. and Thurber, Nicolette M., 7309 Grover St., $190,000.

Lenore B. Halm Revocable Trust and Halm, Lenore B., trustee to Oathout, Randall L. and Oathout, Brenda H., 8103 Gold St., $113,000.

Dinnel, Lila and Dinnel, Charles to Kolobara, Brenda, 3006 S. 106th St., $357,000.

68130

Hayes Joint Trust and Hayes, Charles H. and Hayes, Marjorie L., trustees to Clifford Karthauser Irrevocable Trust and Patricia F. Karthauser Irrevocable Trust, 18030 Poppleton Place, $600,000.

Olson, Waldine H. and Olson, Sandra J. to Derks, Gregory and Derks, Jodi, 19909 Nina St., $419,000.

Hickam, Milford L. and Hickam, Patricia L. to Naumann, Hillary, 2535 S. 166th St., $296,100.

Cizek, Deborah and Cizek, Edward to Stage, Kathleen E., 17164 Hickory Place, $355,000.

68131

Kennedy, Seamus P. and Kennedy, Anna A. to Kirby, Joseph F. and Kirby, Carolyn R., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5309, $255,000.

Walker, Sheila Ann and Walker, Marvin L., personal representative to Thomas, Clifford D., 1317 N. 29th St., $85,000.

Mimick, Kaitlyn and Svoboda, Chase to McKeone, Tyler, 4182 Wakeley St., $316,500.

Sprague, James M. Jr. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 105 N. 31st Ave., #704, $85,000.

Erickson, Jane E. to Morrison, Catherine Theadora and Morrison, Samuel David, 3521 Hawthorne Ave., $459,000.

Htoo, Ngwe and Paw, Naw to Walters, Tyler, 938 N. 28th Ave., $220,500.

68132

Chandler, Noel and Chandler, Jill to Duer, Paul, 4958 Hamilton St., $165,000.

O’Brien, Thomas J. and O’Brien, Laura C. to Schroeder, Margaret and Schroeder, Andrew, 5317 Izard St., $1,200,000.

68134

Vacca, Mary Lee to Wyant, David and Wyant, Kelli, 9478 Wirt St., $207,500.

Curfman, Cory to Glesmann, Jordan, 4217 N. 94th St., $205,000.

Wonder, Nicholas P. and Wonder, Nadia M. to Cullen-Schollmeyer, Adam and Cullen-Schollmeyer, Riley, 9911 Emmet St., $265,500.

Rutten, Janice M. to Colson, Blake and Colson, Gabrielle, 9823 Browne St., $265,000.

Myers, Karla A. to Griffith, Cortney Elizabeth and Franz, Eric Charles, 7830 Military Ave., $315,000.

68135

BSR-FW LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 6708 S. 200th Ave., $66,750.

Lau, Richard D. and Lau, Tiffani B. to Zachary & Cheyenne Robertson Trust and Robertson, Zachary J. and Robertson, Cheyenne C, trustees, 6168 S. 181st St., $500,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Scott & Marita Bruner Trust and Bruner, Scott A., trustee, 6309 S. 200th Ave., $439,000.

Liffring, Lori and Liffring, Boris to Liffring, Alexander, 16012 O Circle, $310,000.

Jaeger, Dennis A. and Jaeger, Lorie A. to Stolpe, Travis and Stolpe, Andrea, 6717 S. 162nd Ave., $385,000.

Werner, Coby J. and Werner, Jill M. to Hassanali, Joel and Hassanali, Amanda, 18639 Ohern Circle, $409,000.

Gilliam, Ashley Laura to Gardner, Brett M. and Gardner, Brintha, 5819 S. 160th St., $401,000.

68137

Behounek, John M. and Behounek, Katie M. to Marble, Craig E., 15118 Stony Brook Blvd., $295,000.

Reif, Kaitlyn to Perales, Alex, 13527 Jefferson Circle, $265,000.

Schweer, Mark E. and Schweer, Mark to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 4988 Marshall Drive, $80,000.

Hadrick, Elizabeth D. and Jones, Elizabeth D. to Sanchez, Angel Ramirez, 15329 Y St., $232,500.

Schlarb, Cindy R. to FCPT Holdings LLC, 5212 S. 133rd Court, $1,288,000.

Story, Sydney Paige and Story, Nathaniel Preston to Koch, Dwayne and Simrell, Kaitlyn, 15066 Dayton St., $285,000.

Shropshire, Darion S. and Shropshire, Karissa S. to Catania, Michael A., 12645 N St., $255,000.

Georgia R. Daniels Trust and Werner, Tami L. Trustee to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 14026 Weir St., $132,000.

Cabello, Matthew J. to Martinez, Joselin Enciso, 14528 Monroe Circle, $300,000.

68142

Weisbrod, Jesse and Weisbrod, Justine to Anderson, Megan, 14218 Vane St., $295,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Igo, Delmer A., 11225 King St., $309,900.

Aquino, Glenn D. to Hatch, Kevin Jacob and Hatch, Emily Adams, 13908 Iowa St., $292,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Carter, Daniel Ray Anthony, 7721 N. 108th St., $357,143.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Finch, Howard E. and Finch, Jemell B., 11128 King St., $312,871.

68144

Klusaw, Scott Edward and Klusaw, Scott E. to Kenedy, Cassandra Mae, 11426 Frederick St., $278,500.

Ellis, Debra and Ellis, Scott to Dukart, Alexander S., 15304 Howe St., $280,000.

Cornhusker Public Storage LLC to M.I.I.-Zorinsky LLC, 15325 Industrial Road, $2,200,000.

Trofholz, Thomas L. and Trofholz, Chelsea L. to Hilger, Christopher P. and Hilger, Maria C., 2523 S. 123rd Ave., $245,000.

Sorensen, Eric R. and Sorensen, Kally L. to Flores-Nolasco, Delia, 1231 S. 121 Pa 212, $140,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Trofholz, Chelsea L. and Trofholz, Thomas L., 13412 Frances St., $300,000.

Olsen, Ronald E. and Olsen, Bonette R. to Cypher, Luke R. and Cypher, Kylen M., 1205 Pine Road, $525,000.

68152

Domeier, Laura and Rollins, Matthew to McKenna, Patrick F. and McKenna, Kathleen Janaan, 10020 N. 53rd St., $580,400.

Harris, Collin L. and Harris, Crystal Y. to Winston, John and Winston, Michelle R., 6807 N. 63rd St., $202,000.

Leong, Hans to Collier, Michael P., 7635 N. 58th St., $191,000.

Diane L. Fonda Trust and Burry, Kimberly L. and Schaefer, Bradford E., trustees to Fonda, Jere W., 7738 Fairway Drive, $545,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Westminster Property Holdings LLC, 8911 Raven Oaks Drive, $235,000.

68154

Crilly, James J. and Crowley, Joyce E. to Schreiner, Kenton and Schreiner, Morgan, 12911 Western Circle, $530,000.

Queen, Steven P. and Queen, Teresa A. to Anderson, Mary Katherine Luddy and Anderson, Clayton Cole, 517 S. 118th St., $403,825.

Sorensen, Lois M. to Murphy, Peter J. and Murphy, Lisa M., 11125 Jackson St., $215,000.

Barbara M. Fitzgerald Revocable Trust and Fitzgerald, William T., trustee to Montecito LLC, 1304 N. 139th St., $1,650,000.

68164

Murphy, Jordan Devin McKeever to Munsell, Aaron, 11655 Hartman Ave., $275,000.

Astrum LLC to Rush, Teisha and Rush, Quentin, 11312 Saratoga St., $260,000.

Sieborg, Betty Jean to Dunn, Nicole, 11732 Himebaugh Circle, $250,000.

Collins, Nicklas L. and Collins, Jolene E. to Carlentine, Carissa Maryann and Avadyayeva, Lala, 2339 N. 113rd St., $265,000.

Cox, Matthew and Cox, Mikaela R. to Chew, Yew Chuan and Chiam, Lee Ling, 4905 N. 114th St., $275,000.

Goodman, Michael G., trustee, and Mary Ann Goodman Family Trust to Vaughn, Buffy J., 3229 N. 125th St., $344,000.

Gass, Ryne L. to Namn LLC, 11205 Corby St., $160,000.

Courtney-Williams, Lashya and Courtney-Williams, Jalen to Gloyne, Sarah and Gloyne, Aaron, 5016 N. 135th Ave., $420,000.

Stogdill, Larissa to McGinnis, Joseph and McGinnis, Anna, 5107 N. 129th St., $277,000.

Lescanic, Michael Joseph and Lescanic, Adrianne to Anderson, John and Anderson, Courtney, 11698 Roanoke Blvd., $300,000.

Johnson, Jennifer M. and Wipf, Jennifer M. to Law, Tha and Ywa, Sei Blue, 11613 Rambleridge Road, $300,000.

Vaughan, Bonnie and Kinney, Michael, personal representative to Thit, Yu Khim, 12056 Ohio Circle, $315,000.

Willbrand, Marvin R. and Willbrand, Judith Santos De to Borkowski, Shea and Borkowski, Cory, 13478 Camden Ave., $350,000.

Reh, Ko and Meh, Su to Gonzalez, Ulises and Gonzalez, Lauren, 12937 Himebaugh Ave., $265,000.

Podraza, Taylor J. and Podraza, Brianne to Shehan, Kathryn, 2729 N. 125th Ave., $312,000.

Vega, Arturo and Valencia-Vega, Maria to Kuhlman, Gayle M., 11616 Ruggles St., $290,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Old Town Rentals LLC to Thompson, Julia A. and Thompson, Christopher D., 2519 Hancock St., $146,000.

Smoot, John W. to Walters, Jerry aka Walters, Jerome and Walters, Donna, 1011 Hopkins Drive, $217,000.

England, Betty, trustee of the Betty England Family Trust to Bermudez, Felix, 2805 Van Buren St., $205,000.

68028

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Smith, Thomas E. and Smith, Patricia A., 8130 S. 199th St., $356,000.

192&370 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 19008 Sycamore Drive, $92,000.

Cary, Chelsy M. and Cary, Brian L. to Svik, Curtis and Svik, Kathryn, 19762 Bellbrook Blvd, $380,000.

Odell, Michael S. and Odell, Holly L. to Norby, Nicklos and Norby, Shelby, 19828 Hazelnut Drive, $320,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Stefanowicz, Karl and Stefanowicz, Jessie, 10407 S. 206th St., $418,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Griffey, Mark, 8035 S. 200th St., $398,000.

Zerbs, Richard A. and Zerbs, Stephen M., successor trustees of the Patricia L. Zerbs Trust to Hamsa, Shari Lynne, 12308 Westridge Road, $385,000.

Young, Jeffery D. and Young, Crystal J. to Boganowski, Matthew D. and Boganowski, Amanda K., 7191 S. 240th St., $1,050,000.

Olsan, David D and Cook, Amy Olsan and Fletcher, Stacey S. to Advantage Investment Properties LLC, 22209 Pflug Road, $3,000,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pedersen, Kaley and Gallant, Brandon, 8122 S. 199th St., $415,000.

68046

Woodland Homes Inc. to Banta, Matthew and Banta, Frankie, 12367 Carpenter St., $904,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Hurley, Joshua and Merryweather, Raelyn, 10912 Freeboard Drive, $369,000.

Cooley, Joseph H. and Cooley, Julia B. to Wooten, Anthony and Wooten, Stephanie, 2415 Quartz Drive, $330,000.

Munshaw, Mary to Schenck, Joseph R. and Schenck, Leah J., 1908 Diane Drive, $430,000.

England, Betty J., trustee of the Betty England Family Trust to Mainelli, Jerry W. and Mainelli, Terri L., trustees, 612 S. Jefferson St., $215,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Triplett, Devonte M. and Triplett, Melody T., 11752 S. 113th St., $385,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Swisegood, Mary Carol Tr, 9703 Superior Drive, $412,000.

68123

Szymanski, Tyler and Szymanski, Maria to Bosiljevac, Brian, 13710 Rahn Blvd, $332,000.

Peters, Christopher and Peters, Dawn to Ostrander, Zach Dave, 14319 S. 25th St., $230,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Tran, Ryan and Tran, Aixamar, 12924 S. 44th Ave., $382,000.

Aarhus, Steven M. and Aarhus, Jeanne M. to Jones, Tanner John and Ashley, Kaleia Nichole, 12005 Quail Drive, $327,000.

England Betty, trustee of the Betty England Family Trust to Smith, DeWayne L. and Iverson, Gaila M., 3802 Joann Ave., $262,000.

Atwell, Daniel and Atwell, Haleigh to Holley, Steven and Holley, Courteney, 13719 S. 43rd Ave., $325,000.

Gabriel, Christian Michael and Gabriel, Kelly Ann to Pryor, Paul T. and Pryor, Pamela M., 2901 Sheridan Road, $410,000.

Franklin, Cristabet R. to Franklin, Cristabet R. and Reed, Kevin R., 9801 S. 28th Ave., $157,000.

68128

Hawk, Brian J. and Hawk, Melissa E. to Becerra, Cole and Becerra, Kaitlyn, 8118 S. 103rd St., $430,000.

Holtmeier, Christopher, personal representative, and Sid N. Holtmeier Estate to Stoneco Real Estate LLC, 7824 S. 70th St., $230,000.

Kush, Aaron J. and Kush, Danielle F. to Ritenour, Kristin, 7424 S. 72nd Ave., $230,000.

Kress, Melissa, personal representative, and Dian Kress Estate to Namn LLC, 7535 S. 89th St., $132,000.

Weber, Chellsie L. and Weber, Casey J. to Lebranch, Tamisha and Lebranch, Jamel, 8004 S. 92nd Ave. Circle, $435,000.

68133

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lester, Scott R. and Lester, Darla M., 13532 S. 55th St., $354,000.

Baratta, Ronald R. Trust and Baratta, Carolyn A. Trust to Impallaria, Joseph John III and Impallaria, Masha Llin, 11712 S. 53rd Ave., $385,000.

Lareza, Kyle Evan and Lareza, Courtney to Wu, Yuzhao, 4611 Springview Drive, $270,000.

Hughes, Jessica L. fka Nelson, Jessica L. and Hughes, Charles F. to Odell, Michael S. and Odell, Holly L., 1909 Atlas Drive, $430,000.

Miller, Brian and Miller, Erin to Zweifel, James M. and Zweifel, Amanda M., 11318 S. 47th St., $380,000.

68136

Richland Homes LLC to Tjards, Cody and Tjards, Elle, 18463 Prestwick Ave., $401,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Gabriel, Traci L., 16515 Riviera Drive, $225,000.

Sullivan, Cody S. and Sullivan, Kristen M. to Williams, Nicholas A. and Williams, Lauren E., 8816 S. 163rd St., $345,000.

68138

Bulger, Mark M. to Dunn, Justin and Dunn, Lorelle, 7520 S. 135th St., $301,000.

Debra L. Armbrust Living Trust and Armbrust, Debra L. and Armbrust, Robert R., trustees to Buggi, Jasmin M., 13920 Olive St., $355,000.

68147

Delgado, Helen M. to Gallegos, Ricardo Hurtado and Telles, Federico Hurtado, 2720 Emiline St., $100,000.

Hardin, Shane and Hardin, Nicole to Mercado, Miguel, 8000 Cedar Island Road, $160,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Ramirez, Wendy G. Morales, 2202 Emiline St., $175,000.

Lawrence, Mary E. nka Buehler, Mary E. to Drake, Benjamin D. and Drake, Alyssa, 9606 Oak Ridge Drive, $226,000.

68157

Dunwald, Holger T. to Walding, Byron, 7402 Arrowrock Drive, $263,000.

A&L Remodeling LLC to Boever, Justus and Boever, Kimmy, 5013 Bernadette Ave., $277,000.

