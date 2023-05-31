Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two local Omaha news outlets, The Reader and El Perico, will cease publishing by the end of August, according to John Heaston, co-founder, editor and publisher.

The Reader, an alternative news outlet, was started in 1994, and El Perico, aimed at serving Omaha's Latino community, in 1999.

The Reader and El Perico have been together in one print edition since the pandemic. The final issue is slated for Sept. 7.

Heaston, 52, said the decision is personal, influenced by his battle with leukemia. He was diagnosed in November 2020. The disease took a turn for the worse in 2021. He had a bone marrow stem cell transplant in April of 2022.

"All of a sudden, life has a different clock," he said.​

In a message to readers, he suggested the publications could continue "in the right hands."

​He said he's proud of his coverage through the years, including stories on Omaha Together One Community, the Asarco lead refinery, the administration of former Mayor Hal Daub, and the disparate impact of closing voter polling places.

El Perico was, he said, the original bilingual news source for the Latino community.

"I'm most proud of our time with the partnership with El Perico and all the things that we learned in that relationship. It really drove home, I think, to us, the importance of community media."

Heaston said he remains "bullish" on the state of the media today.

"I think there's still a lot more destruction, and I think we're a part of that, before what really is next finds its footing," he said.

He said people should support their local news outlets and journalists.

"I've always thought that the stories we told, we were privileged to get them, to share them," he said. "And I think that's true of local media. And, you know, the community needs to treasure and share that as well."

