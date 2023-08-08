A regional chain of formal wear stores, including four Nebraska Tip Top Tux locations, abruptly closed on Monday.

Dapper & Dashing, the company that owns Tip Top Tux and seven other formalwear outlets spanning more than 100 stores across 13 states, has not made a public statement about the closings. Instead, customers found out about the shutdown from a note pasted to the door of each location.

"Sorry, we are closed today," the note reads. "If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend, you will not be charged late fees, and may keep your tuxedo."

Though the note is vague, social media posts from former employees indicate that the company has ceased operations and shut down entirely.

According to a Facebook post from a manager at one of the Omaha Tip Top Tux stores, all employees received an email around 2 a.m. Monday notifying them that all employees and managers were laid off effective immediately.

A LinkedIn post from Mark Emmitte, the former director of store operations for Dapper & Dashing, indicates that even executives were unaware that the closure was coming.

"Unfortunately, our company shuttered its doors yesterday with no notice," Emmitte posted on Tuesday. "It came as a complete surprise, including [to] me as a member of the executive committee."

Valerie Smith-Meriwether, the human resources manager for Dapper & Dashing, declined to comment or confirm any details of the closure when reached by phone Tuesday. A voicemail left with John Sabol, who is listed at Dapper & Dashing's CEO, was not immediately returned.

There were four Tip Top Tux locations in Nebraska: Two in Omaha, and two in Lincoln. The Omaha locations were located near Westroads Mall and in Village Pointe.

Gentleman's Choice Formal Wear, a local tuxedo rental business located in Spring Valley Plaza near 50th and F Streets, is offering help for anyone scrambling to fulfill last-minute orders. Notes from Gentleman's Choice are posted on the doors of both Omaha Tip Top Tux locations.

"We have a fully stocked warehouse right here in Omaha and the necessary staff to pull together any last minute orders, including an entire wedding party," the note reads.

