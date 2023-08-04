The Woodhouse Auto Family announced another acquisition last week.

Woodhouse acquired the Edwards Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 7713 S. 19th Circle in Bellevue, Nebraska.

It's the 21st dealership location for the group and the third Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram location in the company's portfolio.

Woodhouse has operated a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram location in Blair, Nebraska, since 1991 and in Sioux City, Iowa, since 2013.

Jason Pittack, Woodhouse president and chief operating officer, said the acquisition was driven by a commitment to long-standing customers of those brands who live and work in the Omaha metro area.

"This location provides our current customers additional convenience, and us, as an organization, an opportunity to develop a relationship with customers that wouldn't have previously ventured to our Blair, Nebraska, location," Pittack said.

