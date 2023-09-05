Businesswoman Debra Lee — who’s coming to Omaha in a week and a half to speak at the annual Girls Inc. luncheon — has a political science degree from Brown University and a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard.

After she earned her law degree, also at Harvard, she joined a corporate law firm in Washington, D.C., and worked in that high-powered field for five years.

It wasn’t her passion, however, and after a while, she wasn’t happy, she said in a recent interview. She decided to go in a new direction and took a job with the BET cable network.

When she told her dad she was leaving the law firm, he asked why.

“It’s not fun anymore,” she told him.

“If it was fun, they wouldn’t call it work,” he responded.

Lee proved him wrong. She enjoyed BET so much that she stayed for more than 30 years, eventually becoming its chairwoman and CEO.

She plans to share her experiences with young women from schools across the Omaha area at Lunch for the Girls on Sept. 14, giving them tips for how to succeed in an increasingly tough world. She joins the ranks of previous Girls Inc. speakers such as Desmond Tutu, Michelle and Barack Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

First and foremost is to get an education, she said.

“Then find something that you’re passionate about and committed to, whether it’s a company or a cause — to find something that’s really important to you and really focus on it,” she said. “I think success follows that.”

BET played that role in her life. She learned about the network when she did some legal work for it “and thought it was an amazing business,” she said.

When she was growing up in the 1960s, she said, there were very few Black people on television. She cited the shows “Julia,” starring Diahann Carroll, and “Soul Train” as seminal for her. “Julia,” she said, was especially important because it portrayed a Black woman with a career.

“The fact that BET was a 24-hour network that provided images for the Black community really excited me,” she said.

She said she advises people starting out in the business world to cultivate teamwork and shared energy. With her team, Lee was responsible for snaring a show called “The Game” for BET from UPN. On its former network, it had an audience of 1.5 million viewers. On BET, the viewership was 7.7 million, which is still a record audience for a comedy premiere on cable.

Women, and men for that matter, shouldn’t be afraid to change industries and careers.

“We all work too hard these days to not do something we care about,” Lee said.

She also will encourage the girls to have fun and find joy.

“We should all laugh a lot,” she said. “One of my secret sauces is that I have a great sense of humor, and I can always find something funny even in a crisis.”

Lee is now retired from BET and serves on the boards of four corporations and several nonprofits. Earlier this year, she released a memoir,” I Am Debra Lee” and has been giving speeches about it on book tours.

She plans to talk about the book at the luncheon, though not too much, she said.

Asked about the state of women’s rights, Lee said she has seen considerable progress: Women can now have careers in any area they choose and are more able to fit having a family into the mix.

Affordable child care and domestic division of labor still need work, she said.

She said the reversal of Roe v. Wade was the biggest setback to women’s rights in recent history.

“I talk in the book about how I had an abortion between high school and college. I didn’t have to tell my parents. I went to New York and had the procedure and (eventually) went to Harvard Law School,” she said. “I want people to be able to put that in perspective and hear a story about it. It was something I had never talked about in public, but now I’m glad I did.”

Lee said she thinks organizations such as Girls Inc. are invaluable. She was on the national Girls Inc. board of directors with Omahan Susie Buffett for several years, so she’s excited for her first visit to Omaha and the possibility of reconnecting with the local philanthropist.

“We still need to tell girls how strong they are and powerful they are and encourage them to use their voices,” Lee said. “We have to just remember to say something — it doesn’t have to be profound or important — and remind people that we are there for a reason. Then when you do have something profound to say, it will be easier.”