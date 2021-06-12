Calamity Jane's storied past includes an Omaha connection

Modern biographies of Calamity Jane have sought to separate fact from fiction, and there was plenty of fiction self-promoted by the frontierswoman.
She exaggerated her derring-do, her whereabouts and her love life. The woman born as Martha Jane Cannary tried to attach herself, in life and in death, to Wild Bill Hickok.
Omaha may have played a larger role in her life than any biography suggests, with the proof being a little-known marriage license.
On May 22, 1873, Army soldier Thomas Rickard, 26, stationed at Omaha Barracks, applied for a license to marry Martha Cannary, 17, listed as living in her birthplace of Princeton, Missouri. Additionally, the county archives include a statement from probate judge Robert Townsend that Martha, “being duly sworn, says that she is one of the named applicants, that she was the age of 17 years on the first day of May 1873.”
This appears to affirm the 1860 U.S. Census that lists her age as 4 and living with her parents, Robert and Charlotte (Burge) Canary (sic), in Ravanna, Missouri (a settlement seven miles from Princeton) and debunks her oft-stated claim that her birthdate was May 1, but four years earlier in 1852. It also debunks her listed age of 15 in the 1869 Wyoming Territory census that puts her in the railroad town of Piedmont.
Based on the age from the 1860 census, she was on her own in the Old West at 13 – both parents had died in the previous two years.
So why, when and for how long was Cannary in Omaha? Her connection to the city is included in the first newspaper article calling her Calamity Jane. It appeared in the Chicago Tribune in June 1875 as a dispatch from correspondent J.R. Lane, a surgeon who was with the Black Hills Exploration Expedition.
“It is the same old, old story,’’ Lane wrote. “Calamity was a few years ago the respectable proprietress of a millinery store in Omaha. Calamity was good looking, and yielding to drink, she soon became a homeless outcast and as a natural result found herself out on the frontier, repenting for a few months, and hiring out to do housework, then being found out, returning to her vicious life, until the next periodical bit of repentance came along.”
However, she does not show up in Omaha’s city directories for 1870, 1872 or 1874. Nor is there evidence the Rickard-Cannary marriage took place. The license is not on file. Had it not been returned within three months and signed, the penalty was $500.
Who was Thomas Rickard? He was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1846. He was with the 13th Artillery during the Civil War and re-enlisted in 1869 at Omaha Barracks. He was with the Ninth Infantry and was a private when discharged in July 1874 at Camp Ruggles near Elba, Nebraska.
Was Calamity Jane with him? Probably not. So where was she? Lane’s account suggested that in 1874 she was on an expedition to Powder River country and that’s where she was tagged with her nickname.
“She wandered off, causing one of the scouts to remark, ‘It would be a great calamity if she should be captured or killed by the Indians.’ Afterward, the soldiers called her Calamity Jane.”
Calamity Jane scholar James McLaird, who died in 2017, in his 2005 biography debunked many legends that she was a government scout, including for Gen. George Custer. If she was on expeditions, he wrote, it was as a camp follower prone to unladylike ways.
She may have had as many as 12 “husbands” or lovers. Heretofore, Rickard was never mentioned as one. How many children she bore is murky. Separate stories connected to her and Sidney, Nebraska, have a boy said to have been fathered by an Army lieutenant, who sent the child to live with his grandparents, and a child said, in 1877 newspaper accounts, to have a father who was a painter.
Omaha time, again. Another purported child was a daughter she claimed in her ghostwritten autobiography was fathered by Hickok and adopted by a sea captain, James O’Neil, and his wife, Helen prior to 1877. The unsubstantiated story goes that Calamity Jane and baby rode in an ox-drawn wagon to Omaha so the O’Neils could take the child back to Virginia and that the sea captain gave the frontierswoman “school books and a dictionary to bring home with me that time in Omaha.”
Calamity Jane likely came through Omaha multiple times on the railroad before her death in 1903. One such stopover in 1892 merited a brief article in The World-Herald.
Be it now or 150 years ago, tracking down Calamity Jane’s exact whereabouts requires sorting through countless contradictions. But through that marriage license, her journey has a new Omaha chapter that is not fiction.
