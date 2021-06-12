Calamity Jane's storied past includes an Omaha connection

So why, when and for how long was Cannary in Omaha? Her connection to the city is included in the first newspaper article calling her Calamity Jane. It appeared in the Chicago Tribune in June 1875 as a dispatch from correspondent J.R. Lane, a surgeon who was with the Black Hills Exploration Expedition.

“It is the same old, old story,’’ Lane wrote. “Calamity was a few years ago the respectable proprietress of a millinery store in Omaha. Calamity was good looking, and yielding to drink, she soon became a homeless outcast and as a natural result found herself out on the frontier, repenting for a few months, and hiring out to do housework, then being found out, returning to her vicious life, until the next periodical bit of repentance came along.”

However, she does not show up in Omaha’s city directories for 1870, 1872 or 1874. Nor is there evidence the Rickard-Cannary marriage took place. The license is not on file. Had it not been returned within three months and signed, the penalty was $500.

Who was Thomas Rickard? He was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1846. He was with the 13th Artillery during the Civil War and re-enlisted in 1869 at Omaha Barracks. He was with the Ninth Infantry and was a private when discharged in July 1874 at Camp Ruggles near Elba, Nebraska.