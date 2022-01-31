Calendar honors Omaha's Cpl. Daegan Page and the rest of the 'Kabul 13'

“What’s powerful about Alan’s work is the pathos. These were human beings,” Winston said. “We want to keep their memories alive.”

An Idaho printer agreed to create 375 calendars. Golub and Winston are distributing them at no charge — in collaboration with Winston’s nonprofit, Jazzed About Reading — through the website Kabul13.org. They are requesting voluntary donations, which will be given to charities designated by the families of the 13. They also hope to present calendars to each of the families in person.

They started earlier this month, when Winston traveled to Omaha. She was here to visit her daughter and to meet her newborn granddaughter.

While she was in town, Winston sought out Page’s family through the memorial website they created for him, DaeganPage.org. The site also raises money for the Corporal Daegan Page Fund — set up to support causes that were important to him.

Winston said Page’s mother and stepfather, Wendy and Craig Adelson, met her at the American Legion Post in Millard. She presented them with a copy of the calendar and framed prints of collages honoring Daegan and the Kabul 13.