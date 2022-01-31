Calendar honors Omaha's Cpl. Daegan Page and the rest of the 'Kabul 13'

Cpl. Daegan Page’s blue eyes gaze out from beneath his tousled brown-blond locks, deflecting attention from the dirty Marine uniform. A hint of a smile creeps up from below the corners of that crazy mustache.
Flags above and below set off the name of his hometown in stylized 3D, along with a scene of the solemn Omaha crowds greeting his hearse after his death in Afghanistan.
Page’s photo collage is the April image on a new calendar dedicated to the “Kabul 13,” the group of U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the gate to the Kabul airport. They were part of a Marine Corps unit working to help Afghan civilians leave the country amid Kabul’s chaotic fall to Taliban insurgents.
Alan Golub, a graphic artist from Hayden, Idaho, created the collages honoring the service members because of his grief over the deaths of the 13 young Americans.
“Each one was an amazing young man or young woman; each one had a story,” Golub said. “It shows their humanity.”
He created the images in September and posted them online. Last month, he collaborated with his friend Annie Winston, a children’s book author from nearby Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to organize them into a calendar. She wrote thumbnail biographies of each of the 13 to accompany their photos. Winston and Golub extended the 2022 calendar to include January 2023 to include all of them.
“What’s powerful about Alan’s work is the pathos. These were human beings,” Winston said. “We want to keep their memories alive.”
An Idaho printer agreed to create 375 calendars. Golub and Winston are distributing them at no charge — in collaboration with Winston’s nonprofit, Jazzed About Reading — through the website Kabul13.org. They are requesting voluntary donations, which will be given to charities designated by the families of the 13. They also hope to present calendars to each of the families in person.
They started earlier this month, when Winston traveled to Omaha. She was here to visit her daughter and to meet her newborn granddaughter.
While she was in town, Winston sought out Page’s family through the memorial website they created for him, DaeganPage.org. The site also raises money for the Corporal Daegan Page Fund — set up to support causes that were important to him.
Winston said Page’s mother and stepfather, Wendy and Craig Adelson, met her at the American Legion Post in Millard. She presented them with a copy of the calendar and framed prints of collages honoring Daegan and the Kabul 13.
Wendy Adelson said in an email that her family appreciated all the tributes to Daegan and did not like to single one out.
“There have been so many amazing people and companies that have supported us!” she said.
Winston also stopped by the west Omaha military recruiting station to drop off some calendars. By chance, she met Sgt. Donald Shelbourn, who recruited Page into the Marine Corps.
Creating the calendar has been therapeutic for Golub, 69. He had been a professional musician, real estate investor and substitute teacher before suffering a near-fatal stroke in 2016.
As part of his recovery, he began creating colorful digital images on his cellphone. To date, Golub said, he has created about 2,500 images honoring first responders, law enforcement officers and others who contribute to society.
The plan to honor the “Kabul 13” took shape in the weeks after the airport bombing. He researched each of the men and women, who came from 10 different states.
He was touched when he read about how thousands of people lined the streets in Omaha to pay tribute when Page’s body was brought by motorcade from Eppley Airfield to the funeral home, and a week later, from the funeral home to Omaha National Cemetery.
“Daegan’s was my favorite one,” Golub said. “It was the only one where I actually used the community as part of the artwork.”
Golub and Winston said they have reached out to some corporate entities — including a coffee company and a shipping firm — to help produce and distribute the calendars on a larger scale. They said they are committed to donating all proceeds to the families’ charities of choice.
“We didn’t want people to think we were doing a monetary thing,” Golub said. “This was my way of giving back. I am humbled to be alive to do this.”
