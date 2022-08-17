Camel helps celebrate 'Hump Day' with stroll through Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall

By now, plenty of furry four-legged friends have strolled through the Gene Leahy Mall.

But Wednesday's visitor was a first.

Maverick, a 6-month-old camel, cruised through the recently opened downtown park to celebrate "Hump Day."

Maverick lives at Scatter Joy Acres, a farm in north-central Omaha. Among other critters, the farm also is home to another camel named Cameron.

The farm, which is north of 49th Street and Newport Avenue, provides animal-assisted therapy to seniors, veterans, disabled individuals and disadvantaged youth.

Joy Bartling, executive director of Scatter Joy Acres, said MECA, which manages the Gene Leahy Mall, asked her to bring Maverick to the mall in the morning and early afternoon Wednesday.

Bartling said people tend to do a double take when they see a camel walking down the street.

"It's an experience," she said.

People think of dogs as the only kind of service animal, she said. But camels and even a porcupine have proven to do well with individuals in need.

Debbi Scheideler, who was walking Wednesday in Gene Leahy Mall, said she and her siblings send each other "Hump Day" photos every Wednesday. This week's picture — of her family with the camel — will be the best yet.

Scheideler's daughter, who was in town from Denver, was happy with the changes to the mall, which reopened to the public last month after a lengthy renovation. Spotting a camel there was the cherry on top.

Michelle Petty said she usually walks through the park on her break from work. But this was the first time she has run into a camel.

Petty opted for a selfie with Maverick, and he cooperated, nuzzling his nose against her cheek.

"The camel is wonderful and great at taking selfies," she said.

Other parkgoers lined up to take photos and pet the camel as he continued through the park. A Scatter Joy Acres helper said "Happy hump day" before snapping each photo.

One young visitor commented how much she would like to ride the camel, but rides were not an option Wednesday.

Maverick was laid back, occasionally letting out a grunt or snort. He once attempted to nibble on the spiky hair of a man who posed for a photo in front of him.

Wednesday's visit wasn't the first the farm's camels have gone for a walk around town. The group's first camel, Zebediah, was spotted cruising downtown and Midtown Crossing in 2017.

Zebediah's appearance, like Maverick's, drew plenty of stares, smiles and selfies from passersby.